Today’s Email Announcements

The “Greensboro Four” sat at a ‘white’s-only’ lunch counter sixty years ago to peacefully protest inequality and discrimination. Their bravery is a milestone in North Carolina and U.S. history, and helped change the landscape of the civil rights movement.

On Saturday, Governor Cooper spoke at an event commemorating the 60 th anniversary of the Greensboro sit-ins. The gathering was hosted by International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro as it marks its 10 th anniversary this year.

“Every February we celebrate African Americans who have helped shape and strengthen North Carolina and who changed the course of American history,” said Governor Cooper. “This is a time for us to honor their work and sacrifice by committing to continue their fight for equality and justice.”

NOW, THEREFORE , I, Rennie Brantz, Mayor of the town of Boone, as a demonstration of the value of volunteerism to this community, do hereby proclaim January 25 th , 2020 as “BOONE THANK YOUR MENTOR DAY” and January 2020 as Mentoring Month, celebrated by the Town of Boone, and urge our citizens to recognize this day, to consider mentoring a young person in their community, and to celebrate this month with appropriate ceremonies, activities, and programs.

WHEREAS , the Town of Boone is dedicated to realizing the promise and power of mentoring.

WHEREAS , “Boone Thank Your Mentor Day” (January 25) promotes three ways to honor your mentor (1) contact your mentor directly to express your appreciation; (2) pass on what you received by becoming a mentor to a young person in your community; and (3) write a tribute to your mentor for posting on www.WhoMentoredYou.org; and

WHEREAS, in 2019, volunteers in Western Youth Network’s Mentoring program spent more than 5,500 hours with youth in Watauga County totaling more than $139,865 of donated time to benefit our community; and

WHEREAS, Quality mentoring programs are proven to build relationships that help improve school attendance and academic achievement, promote responsible decision-making and provide skills to better navigate relationships at school, socially and at home and;

WHEREAS , National Mentoring Month celebrates the benefits of youth mentoring across the country. Every day in communities across the country, caring adults volunteer their time with mentoring programs to create consistent and supportive relationships to young people. At its most basic level, mentoring is successful in real life because it guarantees a young people has an adult to turn to and that they have a guiding hand to help them in dealing with day-to-day challenges. At a more complex level, there is a powerful mentoring effect that ultimately makes our communities stronger and;

WHEREAS , January 2020 will mark the 20 th anniversary of National Mentoring Month, an annual campaign to recruit volunteer mentors for young people.

The Boone Town Council has once again proclaimed January 2020 as Mentoring Month in Boone.

Wednesday, February 5

7 pm – 9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, February 6

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30 pm – Close: Live Music with Mary Catherine Lynch. Mary Catherine Lynch is an App State student studying recording and production. She believes in making art for the sake of our souls and for the love of free expression. She began playing music 7 years ago and has performed in bars and coffee shops around North Carolina. Previously residing in Raleigh, she has played with several bands including Will of the Lost and Moomoo the Pig. Since leaving the Raleigh area she has continued writing and playing on her own.

Friday, February 7

7:30 pm – Close: Page Brothers. The Page Brothers Trio (with Gary Claude on drums!) will perform the music of jazz great Pat Metheny. A versatile musician, jazz guitarist Andy Page has played with the funk/rock group The Deciders at the 2009 Gathering Of Nations Native American Pow-wow in Albuquerque, NM, with Swing Guitars at Musicfest ’n Sugar Grove (Doc Watson festival). Andy has worked as a session player on numerous recordings, and has a released a recording of gypsy waltzes entitled Souvenir de Django with the trio Musette Guitars. More recently, Andy divides time between the Todd Wright Quartet, the Page Brothers, Maureen Renihan and Friends, Metaphonia and Bafoodus.

Saturday, February 8

7:30 pm – Close: Tom Shirley Band. Born and raised in Boone, North Carolina, Tom Shirley has been composing and playing music since the early 1970s. Most of the songs performed by the band were written and composed by Tom. Due to his southern roots, Tom’s songs are an eclectic blend of blues, rock, and country with a strong gospel influence. Like raw food for the soul, his songs will make you smile, shiver, and dance. Covers include songs from classic greats like Cream, The Blues Breakers, Neil Young, Elton John, and Emerson, Lake, and Palmer. Tom plays electric guitar and lead vocals, and is backed up by Kenny Johnson on electric bass, Buzz Dodge on drums, and Tom Whyte on harmonica. All combined, they have over 150 years of experience in the music business!

Caldwell Arts Council Presents Blue Ridge Magic February 7-28

The Caldwell Arts Council will present an opening reception for the art exhibit “Blue Ridge Magic” on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibition will continue through February 28, 2020. Blue Ridge Magic will feature oil paintings by Boone artist Earl Davis, nature photography by Lenoir photographer Mike Koenig, quilts and paintings by Lenoir artisan Wanda Prince, and mixed media paintings by Lisa Shanks of Greenville, SC. MORE ABOUT THE EXHIBITING ARTISTS Earl Davis is a self-taught oil painter who primarily creates landscapes inspired by the Blue Ridge and national parks. His mentor artists and instructors include Richard Schmid, Morgan Weistling, Brian Blood, Bill Inman, and Mark Boedges. Davis is represented by galleries in the mountains and on the coast and he has participated in the Artist in Residence program at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum for the past three years. The semi-retired minister and his wife, Pegeen, live in Blowing Rock. See his work at earldavisfineart.com. Lenoir Photographer Mike Koenig has spent more than 2 years exploring and photographing the Blue Ridge Parkway, showcasing sunrises, sunsets, vistas and waterfalls in the Blowing Rock, Linville and Grandfather Mountain areas of North Carolina. His images have been published in Smoky Mountain Living Magazine, Blue Ridge Country Magazine, WNC Magazine, North Carolina Wildlife Magazine, and Foothills Digest Magazine. He also received First Place in the North Carolina Wildlife 2018 Photo Contest and was a finalist in WNC Magazine’s 2018 Photo Contest. Wanda Prince’s creative spirit is fed by an awe of nature and beauty, a fascination and love affair with color, and the subtle memories of connections with people, places, and life experiences. She has sewn and quilted for many years and now enjoys designing quilts as artist statements. Prince also began painting after her retirement in 2003 and since then, has continued taking classes and learning from other artists. Originally from McEwen, Tennessee, Wanda lives in Lenoir. After her first painting lesson at the age of 11 Wanda’s daughter Lisa Shanks knew that she wanted to be an artist. Drawing inspiration from a life-long connection with art, natural beauty, and travels to art museums and galleries all over the world, the Greenville, SC resident creates works primarily in pastels and oils. Lisa graduated with an art degree from Appalachian State University where she studied under William Dunlap and Warren Dennis and recently attended workshops by Addren Doss and Robin Wellner. ABOUT THE CALDWELL ARTS COUNCIL The Caldwell Arts Council presents the arts in all its forms to Caldwell County residents. Located at 601 College Avenue in Lenoir, the Caldwell Arts Council is open Tuesday-Friday 9 am-5 pm and Saturdays 10 am-2 pm, free to the public. For information, call 828-754-2486 or visit www.caldwellarts.com. Open Hearth Cooking Program at the Wilkes Heritage Museum Continues February 8 The Wilkes Heritage Museum will host a special Open Hearth Cooking Program entitled “18th C. Buttermilk Biscuits” on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Ms. Mary Bohlen will demonstrate the making of 18th C. Buttermilk Biscuits at the Captain Robert Cleveland Log Home from 10 am-2 pm. Join us in learning how our ancestors made buttermilk biscuits baked on the hearth in a Dutch-oven. Recipes and samples will be available. There is a $6 admission charged to tour the Wilkes Heritage Museum and Old Wilkes Jail. Donations will be accepted to view the demonstration only at the Cleveland House. Members of the Wilkes Heritage Museum are admitted free with their passes! The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in historic downtown Wilkesboro. Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. All donations go towards the operational expenses for the organization. Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. For more information, please call (336) 667-3171.

SNIPS Valentine’s Day Arts & Crafts Sale Is February 8

SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society’s Valentine’s Day Arts & Crafts Sale is Saturday, February 8, from 9 am-9 pm, in the Center Court of Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Rd., in Boone. Hundreds of hand-made gifts & surprises will be on hand, including herbal body pillows, winter scarves & hats, bowl cozies, hot pads, credit card wallets, pinecone fire starters, slumped glass, catnip fish & kick sticks, pet crate pads & blankets, doggy bandanas, jewelry, pottery, and much more. All proceeds will benefit SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society’s low-cost spay neuter services. Last year, 697 animals in Watauga and Ashe Counties benefited from these services, at a cost to their owners of only $10-$25 per surgery. Come out and shop on February 8th for all of the two- and four-footed loves of your life!

Wordkeepers to Meet February 15

Come to Wordkeepers, a gathering of writers in the High Country at the Ashe County Arts Center, 303 School Avenue, West Jefferson, North Carolina, on Saturday, February 15. Musical entertainment begins at 3:30. and the readings commence at 4:00. Refreshments will be provided, and a warm and welcoming audience awaits your own original works. Readers are asked to keep their selections, from any genre, to under five minutes, but please join us and share, or at least join us and listen. If you would like to read, please contact Diana Renfro at [email protected] so that she can reserve your slot. Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Accepting Nominations for “4 Under 40” Emerging Leaders The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Appalachian Commercial Real Estate present the 2020 “4 Under 40” awards to highlight emerging leaders in the High Country Business Community. Awards are distributed to Business Owner, Rising Star, Non-Profit, and Education. Nominees must be 39 years old or younger

Must exhibit professional success while a member of the Boone area community Awards Luncheon Details Four finalists are recognized in each category during the “4 Under 40” awards ceremony before the winners are announced. Join us on April 9th, 2020 at Harvest House from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Member – $20

Nonmember – $25

Corporate Group (8) – $200 *Application deadline for your nominee is Friday, March 20th, at 4:30 pm

High Country Soccer Association Accepting Spring Registrations for U6-U10 Academy and U9-U15 Challenge Soccer