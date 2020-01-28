Today’s Email Announcements

Wednesday, January 29

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, January 30

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar. Join Lost Province for Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar benefiting Habitat for Humanity. Sign up beginning at 6:30 PM. You must be present. Sing, Play, or Stand Up Comedy. Show us your talent! 15 min. time slots. Keep it ‘Family Friendly. Sound Equipment provided. Hosted by ‘Cowboy Mike. For more information, contact Mike at (828)-387-0805.

Friday, January 31

7:30 pm -Close: Dashboard Hula Boys. The Dashboard Hula Boys, a Boone, North Carolina based acoustic trio, are Ed Midgett (guitar), Bob White (bass), and Tom Whyte (harmonica, uke, tenor banjo). They play favorites from old-time blues to classic rock along with a few originals. To describe them as eclectic or eccentric would be limiting. They perform fully clothed at venues such as festivals, clubs, wrestling matches, celebrations, and secret society initiations, to name a few.

Saturday, February 1

7:30 pm -Close: Brandon Holder Duo. Many musical performances in the Boone area take place behind closed doors; musicians sitting knee to knee on a front porch, standing beside a campfire, or perched on the edge of a couch with lyrics pulled up on an iPhone. Toma Fuller and Brandon Holder often spend their nights in these familiar locations trying to remember the chords of a Norman Blake or John Hartford tune they “knew really well” a couple of months ago. While most weekends you can find them playing sidemen in any number of Boone’s rock institutions (Dead of Winter, Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four, Hilltop Riot, Mission in the Rain, Spoonbread), it is difficult to receive an invite to the barn where the boys hole up with acoustic guitars trying to impress each other with recently learned Doc Watson licks. A couple of times a year, the acoustic duo brings their ever-changing setlist to a couple of local watering holes. Bluegrass standards, 70’s b-sides, Todd Snider hits, and the elusive original song are all on the table when Toma and Brandon get behind a PA system and in front of a willing audience.

Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society’s Skunk Cabbage Hike is Saturday

The skunk cabbage hike will be Saturday, February 1 from 10 am – 1 pm.

Repair Hub Pop Up Set For February 1

Do you have broken or torn items around your house? Bring them to the next Repair Hub pop up. Repair Hub is a nonprofit whose goal is to keep things out of the waste stream. We show you how to fix items and build community through repair. The next Repair Hub pop up will be at the Watauga library on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Bring your broken or torn items to a Repair Hub pop up instead of throwing them away. You will be paired with a qualified volunteer that will help you fix your item. You will go home with a repaired item and a new skill. Watauga Library is located at 100 Queen Street in Boone. Items repaired in February will be: Costume jewelry clasps and restringing Clothing mended (sweaters too) Wooden cutting board and spoon refurbishing Wooden Chair gluing Knife sharpening Lamp and electrical cord repair (bring your own plug, wire and socket if needed) The Repair Hub in December resulted in 122 pounds of material kept out of the landfill. There were 38 participants and 59 items were fixed. The director and founder of Repair Hub is Andy Groothuis. He had a grandfather that could fix most anything and taught Andy the art of repair. This knowledge and a commitment to keep items out of landfills has helped formulate this community based nonprofit. Please direct any questions to Andy at (828) 773-6530 or email [email protected] J.E. Broyhill Civic Center Presents 22nd Traditional Musicians Showcase on February 1 Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center will present the 22nd Annual Traditional Musicians Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is “Caldwell Traditions Old and New.” Designed to highlight the achievements of local musicians, the series has presented more than 200 musicians since its first show in 1998. Over the years, more than 230 area musicians have been featured. Local band Strictly Clean and Decent featuring Patrick Crouch, Kay Crouch and Ron Shuffler will once again host the event with Mark Bumgarner as emcee. The year’s event will feature Alan Darveaux and Slight Departure, Will Willis and the Older Brothers, Reath Jackson, The Benson and The Classics Trio. Strictly Clean and Decent is an acoustic trio steeped in American roots music. Multi-instrumentalists Kay and Patrick Crouch have worked with bassist Ron Shuffler for 30 years, playing a variety of musical styles. They will be joined by Tom Kuhn on bass. Kuhn worked with Strictly Clean and Decent on its 2015 tour of Germany and its 2017 tour of Ireland. Slight Departure has played to audiences in nine states from Indiana to Florida. It may well be the only band in the country featuring the Appalachian dulcimer as lead instrument, played by co-founder and dulcimer builder Alan Darveaux. Other members include co-founder Jeff Haslam on mandolin, David Wiseman on fiddle, Don Hogan on guitar and Joseph Hasty on bass. Reath Jackson interprets classic country with expression beyond his years but also modern country hits that require soaring bluesy lines. His band includes Kevin Clement on lead guitar, Rob Cline on drums and Randy Matheson on bass. The Classic Trio performs chart-topping hits from many genres including rock, country and popular music. The Classic Trio features Buck Smith on bass and drums, Mike Church on guitar and Don Hogan on guitar. The Older Brothers collaborate on compositions and arrangements to create music that defies categorization. The band consists of Will Willis on guitar, Simon Everett on bass, Kyle Teeters on drums and Sabine Mader on saxophone. The Benson is a trio that performs rock and jazz-influenced music with arrangements both intricate and well-executed. It hosts the open mic night at Liquid Roots Brewing Project, which has become a weekly gathering of performing artists. The band is made up of AJ Herrick on guitar, Daniel Reece on drums and Ryan Cavanaugh on bass. Mark Bumgarner will emcee the showcase. He performed with local bands Long Time Gone, C&M Traveling Show and Longrider but currently is known as a singer/songwriter in the Asheville area as well as host of the MerleFest songwriting contest. In addition to emceeing, Bumgarner will perform a Long Time Gone reunion segment with Patrick Crouch on guitar, Kay Crouch on drums and Tom Kuhn on bass. Tickets for the Traditional Musicians Showcase are $11 for adults and $5.50 for students and children. The civic center will also host “Dinner and a Show” in conjunction with the showcase. Entrée choices include roast pork loin and NC trout. The meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. at the civic center, prior to the 7:30 pm show. Cost for the dinner is $16 per person, and reservations are required. For a complete menu and tickets to both the dinner and the show, visit www.broyhillcenter.com or call 828-726-2404.

Tickets for the Largest Civil War Re-enactment and Family Day Available