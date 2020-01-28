Today’s Email Announcements

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company
Wednesday, January 29
7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday, January 30
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-Close: Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar. Join Lost Province for Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar benefiting Habitat for Humanity. Sign up beginning at 6:30 PM. You must be present. Sing, Play, or Stand Up Comedy. Show us your talent! 15 min. time slots. Keep it ‘Family Friendly. Sound Equipment provided. Hosted by ‘Cowboy Mike. For more information, contact Mike at (828)-387-0805.
Friday, January 31
7:30 pm -Close: Dashboard Hula Boys. The Dashboard Hula Boys, a Boone, North Carolina based acoustic trio, are Ed Midgett (guitar), Bob White (bass), and Tom Whyte (harmonica, uke, tenor banjo). They play favorites from old-time blues to classic rock along with a few originals. To describe them as eclectic or eccentric would be limiting. They perform fully clothed at venues such as festivals, clubs, wrestling matches, celebrations, and secret society initiations, to name a few.
Saturday, February 1
7:30 pm -Close: Brandon Holder Duo. Many musical performances in the Boone area take place behind closed doors; musicians sitting knee to knee on a front porch, standing beside a campfire, or perched on the edge of a couch with lyrics pulled up on an iPhone. Toma Fuller and Brandon Holder often spend their nights in these familiar locations trying to remember the chords of a Norman Blake or John Hartford tune they “knew really well” a couple of months ago. While most weekends you can find them playing sidemen in any number of Boone’s rock institutions (Dead of Winter, Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four, Hilltop Riot, Mission in the Rain, Spoonbread), it is difficult to receive an invite to the barn where the boys hole up with acoustic guitars trying to impress each other with recently learned Doc Watson licks. A couple of times a year, the acoustic duo brings their ever-changing setlist to a couple of local watering holes. Bluegrass standards, 70’s b-sides, Todd Snider hits, and the elusive original song are all on the table when Toma and Brandon get behind a PA system and in front of a willing audience.
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center will present the 22nd Annual Traditional Musicians Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is “Caldwell Traditions Old and New.”
Designed to highlight the achievements of local musicians, the series has presented more than 200 musicians since its first show in 1998. Over the years, more than 230 area musicians have been featured.
Local band Strictly Clean and Decent featuring Patrick Crouch, Kay Crouch and Ron Shuffler will once again host the event with Mark Bumgarner as emcee. The year’s event will feature Alan Darveaux and Slight Departure, Will Willis and the Older Brothers, Reath Jackson, The Benson and The Classics Trio.
Strictly Clean and Decent is an acoustic trio steeped in American roots music. Multi-instrumentalists Kay and Patrick Crouch have worked with bassist Ron Shuffler for 30 years, playing a variety of musical styles. They will be joined by Tom Kuhn on bass. Kuhn worked with Strictly Clean and Decent on its 2015 tour of Germany and its 2017 tour of Ireland.
Slight Departure has played to audiences in nine states from Indiana to Florida. It may well be the only band in the country featuring the Appalachian dulcimer as lead instrument, played by co-founder and dulcimer builder Alan Darveaux. Other members include co-founder Jeff Haslam on mandolin, David Wiseman on fiddle, Don Hogan on guitar and Joseph Hasty on bass.
Reath Jackson interprets classic country with expression beyond his years but also modern country hits that require soaring bluesy lines. His band includes Kevin Clement on lead guitar, Rob Cline on drums and Randy Matheson on bass.
The Classic Trio performs chart-topping hits from many genres including rock, country and popular music. The Classic Trio features Buck Smith on bass and drums, Mike Church on guitar and Don Hogan on guitar.
The Older Brothers collaborate on compositions and arrangements to create music that defies categorization. The band consists of Will Willis on guitar, Simon Everett on bass, Kyle Teeters on drums and Sabine Mader on saxophone.
The Benson is a trio that performs rock and jazz-influenced music with arrangements both intricate and well-executed. It hosts the open mic night at Liquid Roots Brewing Project, which has become a weekly gathering of performing artists. The band is made up of AJ Herrick on guitar, Daniel Reece on drums and Ryan Cavanaugh on bass.
Mark Bumgarner will emcee the showcase. He performed with local bands Long Time Gone, C&M Traveling Show and Longrider but currently is known as a singer/songwriter in the Asheville area as well as host of the MerleFest songwriting contest. In addition to emceeing, Bumgarner will perform a Long Time Gone reunion segment with Patrick Crouch on guitar, Kay Crouch on drums and Tom Kuhn on bass.
Tickets for the Traditional Musicians Showcase are $11 for adults and $5.50 for students and children.
The civic center will also host “Dinner and a Show” in conjunction with the showcase. Entrée choices include roast pork loin and NC trout. The meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. at the civic center, prior to the 7:30 pm show. Cost for the dinner is $16 per person, and reservations are required.
For a complete menu and tickets to both the dinner and the show, visit www.broyhillcenter.com or call 828-726-2404.
Advance tickets for the country’s largest Civil War re-enactment of 2020, the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Bentonville slated for March 21-22, are limited but still available. Other weekend family activities are free.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children aged seven-12; younger children are free. Advance purchasing also allows the purchase of a combination ticket for both days at $20 for adults and $10 for children. Battle reenactments will be Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Food vendors will be present also. Come early for an entertaining day out.
The weekend activities will include lectures, games, music and other free family fun. Only the battle reenactments are ticketed and include calvary mounted drill demonstrations an hour before the battles. Program presenters will include Mark Bradley, renown Civil War Historian and Carolyn Cole, speaking on descendants of enslaved from the Cole Plantation.
Bentonville Battlefield is the largest Civil War Battlefield in the state and the site of the only offensive battle to stop Gen. William Sherman’s march north from Savannah. This was one of the last major battles fought during the Civil War, involving over 80,000 troops covering 6,000 acres of farmland in Eastern North Carolina.
Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the preservation of Bentonville Battlefield and the construction of a new visitor center. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.johnstoncountync.
The 2020 event is sponsored by the Friends of Bentonville Battlefield Inc. (FOBB), the Johnston County Visitors Bureau and the N.C. Division of Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Bentonville Battlefield is located three miles north of Newton Grove on U.S. 701 and then three miles east on S.R. 1008. For more information on Bentonville, call (910) 594-0789 or visit website www.bentonvillereenactment.com
Deadline for Nominating Traditional Artists for N.C. Heritage Award is May 1
Artists who are recognized within their communities as keepers of North Carolina’s living traditions may be nominated for the award. Past recipients have included musicians, craftspeople, storytellers, dancers, and practitioners of traditional occupations. The award has honored both professionally acclaimed artists and those who practice their art in family and community settings.
The North Carolina Heritage Award, a program of the N.C. Arts Council, honors active traditional artists; recognizes artistic excellence in a traditional art; celebrates contributions to communities; and promotes North Carolina’s cultural heritage.
Criteria for selection include authenticity, current and past record of excellence, and significance of the work within the context of the nominees’ specific cultural tradition.
The Heritage Award ceremony and concert in the spring of 2021 will feature performances and demonstrations from the Heritage Award recipients.
The North Carolina Heritage Award has honored nearly 145 artists since 1989. Many Heritage Award recipients have also gained national and international attention. Arthel “Doc” Watson, Earl Scruggs, Etta Baker, Ray Hicks and twelve others have received National Heritage Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The 2019 Dream Kids were the stars of the night, signing autographs for the crowd which included NFL players. Dream on 3’s mission is to make dreams come true for children with chronic illnesses, intellectual & developmental disabilities, or life-altering conditions by creating experiences of joy and magic through the world of sports. The 2020 Dream Gala raised $676,185 for Dream on 3.
Kent Paulette was inspired by the mountain sunrise outside his studio as he was painting Charlotte Dreams. Paulette grew up in Hickory and has fond memories of visiting Charlotte often to go to Discovery Place, Hornets games, and the Neighborhood Theatre. He brought those warm memories along with a bit of nature to this portrait of the Queen City. He wanted to capture the way the sunlight mixed with the city lights. Paulette collected water from the creek in his backyard and added it directly to the paint to stain the canvas with his Creek Washes. He used a large palette knife to paint the thick texture in the buildings.
Paulette paints at his home studio at Powder Horn Mountain and also in Banner Elk at Studio 140 at Sorrento’s. He was painting Charlotte Dreams during sunrise on Christmas Eve and it was his last painting of the decade. It’s 65 inches wide by 32 inches high. Hand-embellished giclees of Charlotte Dreams are available for purchase at Studio 140 at Sorrento’s (140 Azalea Cir SE, Banner Elk) or online at www.KentPaulette.com
Girl Scouts and Goodwill Give Back to Community Through Annual Project
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, partnered together in their annual service project, Good Turn for Goodwill, during the month of October.
For 18 years now, local Girl Scouts have collected gently used clothing, toys, books and household items to benefit their local Goodwill stores and donation centers. The program also supports employment and training programs through Goodwill that allows people in the community looking for jobs to gain independence and financial stability. Several troops also use the project as an opportunity to tour Goodwill facilities and see behind-the-scenes of how the organization operates.
During October 2019, 2,000 Girl Scouts from 287 troops from across western and central North Carolina donated 4,744 bags of goods, an increase in donations by over 1,100 bags from last year.
App State, Liberty to Play Home-and-Home in 2024, 2025
App State and Liberty have agreed to host football games against each other in 2024 and 2025, the two schools announced Thursday.
The Mountaineers will host the Flames at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone on Sept. 28, 2024, followed by a road trip to Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., on Oct. 11, 2025.
“One of our goals in football scheduling is to play regional opponents to which our fan base can easily travel, and we’ve been able to do that with series like this one,” said App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin.
App State enjoyed a historic 2019 season in which it rolled to a 13-1 record, Sun Belt Championship, New Orleans Bowl Championship and a No. 18 final national ranking. It’s the most single-season wins and highest national ranking by a Sun Belt Conference team, as well as the most wins by an FBS team from North Carolina. The Mountaineers have made an unprecedented jump to the FBS ranks by winning five bowl games in each of their first five eligible seasons. The program has also claimed at least a share of the Sun Belt title in each of the last four years.
Liberty transitioned from the FCS to FBS ranks in 2018 and won the 2019 Cure Bowl against Georgia Southern in its first season of bowl eligibility last fall. The program does not have a conference affiliation.
The two programs have faced each other 10 times previously, with the Mountaineers winning seven of those. App State is 5-3 at home and 2-0 on the road versus Liberty. The last meeting was a 55-48 Liberty win in overtime on Oct. 11, 2014, when App State was in its provisional year as an FBS team and Sun Belt member.
The Mountaineers’ 2024 nonconference slate is now complete, including dates versus East Tennessee State (Aug. 31), at Clemson (Sept. 7) and at East Carolina (Sept. 14). App State now has two of four nonconference opponents for 2025, including a highly anticipated home game versus South Carolina in Boone (Sept. 20).
