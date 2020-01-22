Today’s Email Announcements

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company
Wednesday, January 22
7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday, January 23
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-Close: Daniel Brake. Join us for a night of a wonderful mix of singer/songwriter tunes. Daniel Brake is a senior at App State who is building a reputation through his solo work and playing with his band, Summer Dogs. There will be a variety of songs from originals to covers that everyone is sure to know!
Friday, January 24
7:30 pm -Close: DownTown Abby Duo. DownTown Abby & The Echoes captures the spirit of old soul while emphasizing its youthful energy and fresh songwriting. Delivering vocals and keys is our leading lady, DownTown Abby, Abby Bryant. Laying down the groove are The Echoes with Bailey Faulkner (guitar), Logan Hall (bass), and Steven Cornacchia (drums).
DTA takes influence from the work of the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Grace Potter & The Nocturnals among many titans of soul, blues, and southern rock. Based in Charlotte, NC, the band brings its fresh take on soul to an ever-growing fan base. With performances at regional festivals and some of the South’s most popular music venues under its belt, DownTown Abby & The Echoes has never been more focused on its mission to bring funky, dance-inducing original tunes to the places you most love to hear music.
Saturday, January 25
7:30 pm -Close: Down the Mountain. Down The Mountain is a North Carolina based trio playing Americana/folk style original music and putting creative spin on some of the old classics.
CCC&TI Now Registering for 2020 Job Training, Continuing Education Courses
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming Continuing Education courses, including workforce development, career training and general interest. Following is a schedule of upcoming courses:
Mental Health First Aid
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Mental Health First Aid training course from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Focused on identifying, understanding and responding to the signs of mental health and substance abuse issues, the 8-hour training course is popular with medical professionals, business staff, law enforcement and the faith community. The cost of the class is $75 and includes textbook. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Fundamentals of Machining I
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer Fundamentals of Machining I on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Jan. 27 to June 29 in J-136 on the Caldwell Campus. The 256-hour course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge of basic manual machining technology. The course will include industrial safety, blueprint reading and manufacturing materials lessons, as well as hands-on training on the manual mill and manual lathe. This course will lead into Fundamentals of Machining II, which covers more advanced manual machining lessons, as well as, base level CNC programming and operation skills. The cost for the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Furniture Technology Institute – Introduction to Upholstery
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an Introduction to Upholstery class on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from Jan. 27 to May 6 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Furniture Technology Institute – Industrial Sewing
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an Industrial Sewing class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 28 to May 21 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Introduction to Beekeeping – Watauga Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer an Introduction to Beekeeping course on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Feb. 4 to Feb. 25. This course will cover the types of bees, basic beehive and frame construction and placement and necessary tools. The course will also cover topics on installing bees, hive management, disease and treatment and honey production. The cost for the class is $21 and includes textbook. For more information, or to register, call 828-297-8120.
Sign Language – Watauga Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer a weekly sign language course on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Feb. 4 to April 21. This introductory course is designed for students who want to start, or are currently, working with the deaf community. The cost for the class is $71. For more information, or to register, call 828-297-8120.
Massage Therapy – Watauga Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer a Massage Therapy course Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April 27 to Nov. 4. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost for the class is $199. For more information, or to register, call 828-297-8120.
Mental Health Technician Course
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a hybrid Mental Health Technician course with six in-class sessions for anyone who is a registered Nurse Aide I on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Feb. 4 to April 17. This course is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills for safe, therapeutic care to patients with mental and behavioral health needs in an effective and ethical manner. Upon completion of the program, students will be prepared to take the American Association of Psychiatric Technicians (AAPT) Level 1 certification exam and qualify for entry-level positions within the special mental/behavioral health care programs. The course covers topics such as patient rights and documentation, trust and communication in health care, safety in the workplace, common psychiatric disorders and chemical dependency and its effects. The cost for the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Propagating Native Plants
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a course titled “Propagating Native Plants” from Feb. 4 to March 24 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The class will meet on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Greenhouse. Students will learn how to grow plants from seed for their spring/summer garden, grafting plants, propagating plants from cuttings and much more. The cost of the course is $85. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Nail Technology Course
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Cosmetology course focusing on Nail Technology Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 6 to June 5. The course is designed to enable students to develop skills in business/computer principles, product knowledge and other related topics. Upon completion of the course, students should be prepared to take the North Carolina Cosmetic Art Licensing Exam, which qualifies students for employment in beauty and nail salons and as a platform artist in related businesses. A certificate will be awarded upon completion. The cost of the course is $181 plus a $500 fee for the required kit and textbook available in the bookstore. Scholarships are available to help with the cost. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2250 by Feb. 5.
Furniture Technology Institute – Automated Cutting
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an Automated Cutting class beginning on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., from March 3 to May 28 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Open Hearth Cooking Program at the Wilkes Heritage Museum on January 25
The Wilkes Heritage Museum will host a special Open Hearth Cooking Program entitled “Give Us Our Daily Bread” on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Ms. Mary Bohlen will demonstrate the making of 18 C. yeast loaf bread at the Captain Robert Cleveland Log Home. Join us in learning how our ancestors made a loaf of bread baked on the hearth in a Dutch-oven. Recipes and samples will be available.
There is a $6 admission charged to tour the Wilkes Heritage Museum and Old Wilkes Jail. Donations will be accepted to view the demonstration only at the Cleveland House.
The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in historic downtown Wilkesboro. Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. All donations go towards the operational expenses for the organization. Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. For more information, please call (336) 667-3171.
Volunteers Needed for the 2020 Raleigh Women’s March on January 25
We are less than a week away from the 2020 Raleigh Women’s March! We will be gathering this Sunday at Halifax Mall and your help is needed to make this years march a success!
Our largest volunteer need is for folks to join us in a demonstration of the Chilean Anti-Rape Anthem. (To learn more: https://www.motherjones.com/
We have coordinated with two amazing activists and artists who are holding a training for this performance on Saturday, January 25th at 2:00 pm at SAHAJA SPACE, 2007 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
Please completed THIS FORM to let us know you can attend the training and join us on stage for a moving performance of this anthem. (Link to form: https://docs.google.com/forms/
We also need day of volunteers! We need help with: event marshalls, greeters, stage hands, legal observers, first aid support, and more! Please complete THIS FORM if interested in volunteering. (Link to form: https://docs.google.com/forms/
We do ask that volunteers attend one of two trainings:
Wed Jan 22 6:30 – 7:30 @ Weaver Street Market in Raleigh (https://www.facebook.com/
Thurs Jan 23 6:30 – 7:30 @ Pullen Memorial Baptist Church
Caldwell Hospice’s Coffee, Grief and Hope to Be Held January 28
Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care will hold its monthly Coffee, Grief, & Hope at 6 pm, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Bohemia Coffee Shop, 5 N Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson, NC. The informal time of coffee and conversation is open to anyone who is experiencing grief and loss due to the death of a loved one or close friend. Coffee is Dutch treat.
The Coffee, Grief, & Hope is sponsored through Ashewood Grief and Counseling Services, grief support services of Caldwell Hospice, and is one of many opportunities offered to help individuals of all ages and families cope with the loss of people they love. Because of the generous support of our community and the belief that grief support services improve quality of life, Caldwell Hospice offers community grief support services to anyone who needs help in coping with grief. For more information about the upcoming Coffee, Grief, & Hope or other grief support services, call 828.754.0101, or visit www.caldwellhospice.org or the Caldwell Hospice In The High Country Facebook page.
Watauga County Republican Women’s Club Will Meet on Wednesday, January 29
The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 29 at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone, NC. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. If Watauga County Schools are closed because of the weather we will not meet. See us on Facebook and learn more.
Author Thom Young shares his recently published book, Bespoke, on January 29
Boone, North Carolina, January 29
A program sponsored by the University Bookstore and presented by the Appalachian State University Student Book Club hosts an event in January on the campus of Appalachian State University. The University Bookstore partners with campus departments to highlight new releases from App State authors. The January event will feature English Department Graduate Student, Thom Young.
We are excited to further our efforts to share the work of Appalachian State authors as we do through the Faculty Author Spotlight program by featuring a published current App State student. – John Pearce, Scholars Bookshop Manager
BESPOKE is a poem and sometimes memoir describing queer life. Taking on sex, abuse, addiction, and family trauma, this collection challenges conventional notions of reading and understanding ‘the other,’ while also charting a highly confessional and brutally honest sense of the self. The poems deal with a range of influences, especially in film and music, and are often allusive (highly so) or else lyrical and experimental. Advance praise highlights the collection’s jazz-like quality, in addition to the unique and innovative style.
Thom Young is a writer based in Boone and Asheville. He studied English at Appalachian State University, where he is currently working on a Masters in English.
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center will present the 22nd Annual Traditional Musicians Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is “Caldwell Traditions Old and New.”
Designed to highlight the achievements of local musicians, the series has presented more than 200 musicians since its first show in 1998. Over the years, more than 230 area musicians have been featured.
Local band Strictly Clean and Decent featuring Patrick Crouch, Kay Crouch and Ron Shuffler will once again host the event with Mark Bumgarner as emcee. The year’s event will feature Alan Darveaux and Slight Departure, Will Willis and the Older Brothers, Reath Jackson, The Benson and The Classics Trio.
Strictly Clean and Decent is an acoustic trio steeped in American roots music. Multi-instrumentalists Kay and Patrick Crouch have worked with bassist Ron Shuffler for 30 years, playing a variety of musical styles. They will be joined by Tom Kuhn on bass. Kuhn worked with Strictly Clean and Decent on its 2015 tour of Germany and its 2017 tour of Ireland.
Slight Departure has played to audiences in nine states from Indiana to Florida. It may well be the only band in the country featuring the Appalachian dulcimer as lead instrument, played by co-founder and dulcimer builder Alan Darveaux. Other members include co-founder Jeff Haslam on mandolin, David Wiseman on fiddle, Don Hogan on guitar and Joseph Hasty on bass.
Reath Jackson interprets classic country with expression beyond his years but also modern country hits that require soaring bluesy lines. His band includes Kevin Clement on lead guitar, Rob Cline on drums and Randy Matheson on bass.
The Classic Trio performs chart-topping hits from many genres including rock, country and popular music. The Classic Trio features Buck Smith on bass and drums, Mike Church on guitar and Don Hogan on guitar.
The Older Brothers collaborate on compositions and arrangements to create music that defies categorization. The band consists of Will Willis on guitar, Simon Everett on bass, Kyle Teeters on drums and Sabine Mader on saxophone.
The Benson is a trio that performs rock and jazz influenced music with arrangements both intricate and well-executed. It hosts the open mic night at Liquid Roots Brewing Project, which has become a weekly gathering of performing artists. The band is made up of AJ Herrick on guitar, Daniel Reece on drums and Ryan Cavanaugh on bass.
Mark Bumgarner will emcee the showcase. He performed with local bands Long Time Gone, C&M Traveling Show and Longrider but currently is known as a singer/songwriter in the Asheville area as well as host of the MerleFest songwriting contest. In addition to emceeing, Bumgarner will perform a Long Time Gone reunion segment with Patrick Crouch on guitar, Kay Crouch on drums and Tom Kuhn on bass.
Tickets for the Traditional Musicians Showcase are $11 for adults and $5.50 for students and children.
The civic center will also host “Dinner and a Show” in conjunction with the showcase. Entrée choices include roast pork loin and NC trout. The meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. at the civic center, prior to the 7:30 pm show. Cost for the dinner is $16 per person, and reservations are required.
For a complete menu and tickets to both the dinner and the show, visit www.broyhillcenter.com or call 828-726-2404.
Wilkes Community College Offering Amateur Radio Course February 4
Wilkes Community College will offer an amateur radio course taught by David Ritter; an amateur radio operator who has been licensed for over 50 years. The classes begin on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Amateur radio, often called ham radio, allows “hams” to communicate with each other for public services, recreation, and self-training. Registration for the course is $25, which covers a seven-week course leading to the technician class license. Pre-registration is required by calling 336-838-6230.
This course will enable students to earn a license to speak with people in foreign countries via shortwave radio, communicate with astronauts onboard the space station, participate in on-the-air contests, and provide communications for public service events. Amateur radio is a worldwide hobby with more than 700,000 licensees in the United States and more than two million around the globe.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
High Country Writers welcomes Sarah Beth Hopton as presenter at our meeting of Thursday, February 13 at the Watauga County Library at 10 a.m. Her topic will be “Raising the Dead: Research strategies for historical creative nonfiction.” Programs are co-sponsored by the Library and the public is invited.
Dr. Sarah Beth Hopton is a professor in the department of English at Appalachian State University. Her most recent nonfiction publication is a book titled “Woman at the Devil’s Door”, which chronicles the mysterious circumstances that led a beautiful 24-year-old woman to murder her lover’s wife and child in 1890 London. Woman took nearly a decade to research and write and has been critically praised for its depth of detail and first-rate reporting. Hopton, a former reporter, has published other pieces of journalism, nonfiction and poetry. Woman is also currently being adapted for the screen. Her second book, Sons of the Dark and Bloody Ground, under contract with Indiana University Press, chronicles the Killing Rock Massacre of 1892 along the Kentucky-Virginia border.
“I’m fascinated with life on the edges. On my farm, the edges are the most interesting spaces to observe because an edge between two spaces—between a fencerow and a raised bed, say—is unstable, but it’s the instability that often enhances productivity. The weird and the new is only possible at the edges, and I think this is why I’m drawn to people and stories lived and told at the edges of the human experience too. I’m interested in the impossible, inexplicable, and controversial and by those who are described as irascible, unlovable, or unfettered.”
Hopton received her M.A. in Creative Writing from Lancaster University in the U.K. on a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholarship. She also holds a B.A. in Journalism, a second M.A. in Literature, and a Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Writing. She currently teaches technical and professional writing courses at Appalachian State University in the English Department.
High Country Writers has been “energizing writers since 1995!” Regular meetings are at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from ten until noon and speakers’ presentations are co-sponsored with the Library. HCW members present writing skills workshops at Blue Ridge Artspace the first Thursday of the month, and partner with the Watauga County Arts Council in hosting these workshops. For more information and a current calendar, visit the website: http://www.highcountrywriters.org. Guests are welcome.
Applications for Golden LEAF Scholarship Due March 1
Golden LEAF Scholarship information and applications for 2020-21 are now available at CFNC.org/goldenleaf. A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying counties for the 2020-21 academic year. Applications are due March 1, 2020.
The awards are valued at $12,000 ($3,000 per year for up to four years) for high school students attending a participating North Carolina college or university. Community college transfer students can receive $3,000 per year for up to three years.
Recipients are selected based upon multiple factors including the ability to effectively communicate a desire to return after graduation to a rural North Carolina county that is economically distressed. Applicants must be a high school senior enrolling full-time as a first-year student or a currently enrolled community college transfer student enrolling full-time at any participating North Carolina college or university in the fall of 2020; have a GPA of no less than 3.0; demonstrate financial need as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA); be a resident of a rural county that is economically distressed and/or tobacco-dependent. Click here for the full list of eligible counties.
“For 20 years, the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program has assisted rural students by providing the funding needed for a quality education to prepare them to enter the workforce,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer. “There is truly no better investment in rural communities than creating a future generation of skilled, educated workers to come back home to live, work and raise families.”
The scholarship program is funded through a Golden LEAF grant to the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, which administers the program. A complete list of program requirements, participating campuses and qualifying counties can be viewed at CFNC.org/goldenleaf. Contact the College Foundation of North Carolina toll-free at 866-866-CFNC, for more information.
Scholarship recipients also may apply for the Golden LEAF Scholars Leadership Program. This program, offered through the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, NC, provides leadership-building seminars, a summer internship and a stipend.
Students completing all four years of the leadership program can receive up to $8,830 in stipends in addition to the Golden LEAF Scholarship award. Click here for more information on the Golden LEAF Scholars Leadership Program.