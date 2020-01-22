Today’s Email Announcements

Wednesday, January 22

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, January 23

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Daniel Brake. Join us for a night of a wonderful mix of singer/songwriter tunes. Daniel Brake is a senior at App State who is building a reputation through his solo work and playing with his band, Summer Dogs. There will be a variety of songs from originals to covers that everyone is sure to know!

Friday, January 24

7:30 pm -Close: DownTown Abby Duo. DownTown Abby & The Echoes captures the spirit of old soul while emphasizing its youthful energy and fresh songwriting. Delivering vocals and keys is our leading lady, DownTown Abby, Abby Bryant. Laying down the groove are The Echoes with Bailey Faulkner (guitar), Logan Hall (bass), and Steven Cornacchia (drums).

DTA takes influence from the work of the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Grace Potter & The Nocturnals among many titans of soul, blues, and southern rock. Based in Charlotte, NC, the band brings its fresh take on soul to an ever-growing fan base. With performances at regional festivals and some of the South’s most popular music venues under its belt, DownTown Abby & The Echoes has never been more focused on its mission to bring funky, dance-inducing original tunes to the places you most love to hear music.

Saturday, January 25

7:30 pm -Close: Down the Mountain. Down The Mountain is a North Carolina based trio playing Americana/folk style original music and putting creative spin on some of the old classics.

CCC&TI Now Registering for 2020 Job Training, Continuing Education Courses

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming Continuing Education courses, including workforce development, career training and general interest. Following is a schedule of upcoming courses: Mental Health First Aid Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Mental Health First Aid training course from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Focused on identifying, understanding and responding to the signs of mental health and substance abuse issues, the 8-hour training course is popular with medical professionals, business staff, law enforcement and the faith community. The cost of the class is $75 and includes textbook. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242. Fundamentals of Machining I Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer Fundamentals of Machining I on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Jan. 27 to June 29 in J-136 on the Caldwell Campus. The 256-hour course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge of basic manual machining technology. The course will include industrial safety, blueprint reading and manufacturing materials lessons, as well as hands-on training on the manual mill and manual lathe. This course will lead into Fundamentals of Machining II, which covers more advanced manual machining lessons, as well as, base level CNC programming and operation skills. The cost for the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242. Furniture Technology Institute – Introduction to Upholstery Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an Introduction to Upholstery class on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from Jan. 27 to May 6 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242. Furniture Technology Institute – Industrial Sewing Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an Industrial Sewing class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 28 to May 21 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242. Introduction to Beekeeping – Watauga Campus Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer an Introduction to Beekeeping course on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Feb. 4 to Feb. 25. This course will cover the types of bees, basic beehive and frame construction and placement and necessary tools. The course will also cover topics on installing bees, hive management, disease and treatment and honey production. The cost for the class is $21 and includes textbook. For more information, or to register, call 828-297-8120. Sign Language – Watauga Campus Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer a weekly sign language course on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Feb. 4 to April 21. This introductory course is designed for students who want to start, or are currently, working with the deaf community. The cost for the class is $71. For more information, or to register, call 828-297-8120. Massage Therapy – Watauga Campus Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer a Massage Therapy course Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April 27 to Nov. 4. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost for the class is $199. For more information, or to register, call 828-297-8120. Mental Health Technician Course Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a hybrid Mental Health Technician course with six in-class sessions for anyone who is a registered Nurse Aide I on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Feb. 4 to April 17. This course is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills for safe, therapeutic care to patients with mental and behavioral health needs in an effective and ethical manner. Upon completion of the program, students will be prepared to take the American Association of Psychiatric Technicians (AAPT) Level 1 certification exam and qualify for entry-level positions within the special mental/behavioral health care programs. The course covers topics such as patient rights and documentation, trust and communication in health care, safety in the workplace, common psychiatric disorders and chemical dependency and its effects. The cost for the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242. Propagating Native Plants Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a course titled “Propagating Native Plants” from Feb. 4 to March 24 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The class will meet on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Greenhouse. Students will learn how to grow plants from seed for their spring/summer garden, grafting plants, propagating plants from cuttings and much more. The cost of the course is $85. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242. Nail Technology Course Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Cosmetology course focusing on Nail Technology Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 6 to June 5. The course is designed to enable students to develop skills in business/computer principles, product knowledge and other related topics. Upon completion of the course, students should be prepared to take the North Carolina Cosmetic Art Licensing Exam, which qualifies students for employment in beauty and nail salons and as a platform artist in related businesses. A certificate will be awarded upon completion. The cost of the course is $181 plus a $500 fee for the required kit and textbook available in the bookstore. Scholarships are available to help with the cost. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2250 by Feb. 5. Furniture Technology Institute – Automated Cutting Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an Automated Cutting class beginning on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., from March 3 to May 28 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Open Hearth Cooking Program at the Wilkes Heritage Museum on January 25

The Wilkes Heritage Museum will host a special Open Hearth Cooking Program entitled “Give Us Our Daily Bread” on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Ms. Mary Bohlen will demonstrate the making of 18 C. yeast loaf bread at the Captain Robert Cleveland Log Home. Join us in learning how our ancestors made a loaf of bread baked on the hearth in a Dutch-oven. Recipes and samples will be available. There is a $6 admission charged to tour the Wilkes Heritage Museum and Old Wilkes Jail. Donations will be accepted to view the demonstration only at the Cleveland House. The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in historic downtown Wilkesboro. Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. All donations go towards the operational expenses for the organization. Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. For more information, please call (336) 667-3171.

