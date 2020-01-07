Today’s Email Announcements

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company
Wednesday, January 8
7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday, January 9
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-Close: JJ Hipps Duo. J.J. HIPPS & THE HIDEAWAY is a three-piece electric blues band out of Lenoir, North Carolina. With a rock steady rhythm section, J.J. Hipps’s lead guitar soars into the stratosphere with sonic influences from Stevie Ray Vaughan and Freddie King, and vocals ranging from the howls of a hurt man, to the love struck crooning of Elvis.
Friday, January 10
7:30 pm -Close: Andy Farrell Duo. Born in Boone, NC, Ferrell grew up in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the birthplace of Appalachian traditional music and the home of the great Doc Watson. Growing up in Watson’s shadow, and with a folk guitarist for a father, Appalachian roots play a large role in Ferrell’s music. What’s surprising about his new album is how far he has reached beyond these roots. The new album, At Home and In Nashville, is aptly named, for it points to a long lineage of artists traveling between their homes in rural Appalachia and the neon lights of country music’s capital, Nashville, Tennessee.
Saturday, January 11
7:30 pm -Close: Gypsy and Me. Gypsy & Me is comprised of Carolina-based duo, Mike Moore and Kyzandrha Zarate. Together, they bring us original Americana | Folk | Country | Acoustic music. They pride themselves on being perfectly imperfect and singing of life, love and their experiences while traveling the world. On January 26, 2018, they released their debut album, Road Sweet Home.
Campus Emergency Siren Test to be Conducted January 8
Appalachian State University will test its campus siren warning system at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Examples of the tones that are used in an emergency or during tests can be heard online at https://emergency.appstate.
Appalachian uses the hi/low tone for emergencies, discontinuous air horn for tests of the system and alert tone for all-clear signal.
For more information about the university’s AppState ALERT voice/text/email notification system, visit https://emergency.
Campus siren tests are normally conducted on the first Wednesday of each month. Scheduled dates for Appalachian’s upcoming tests are Feb. 5 and March 4.
North Carolina Native Plant Society Blue Ridge Chapter Potluck and Seed Swap is January 8
Since our December holiday potluck was postponed for the 3rd straight year, we will have it at our monthly meeting Wednesday, January 8, at the Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.
The meeting room will open at 6:30 and we’ll start the meeting at 7:00. Don’t forget, this is also our annual seed swap, so bring your seeds or any other item you think others might enjoy, and come join the fun!
Right now, the weather looks good, but a reminder about winter weather: If the Watauga County schools are closed for the day on our meeting date the meeting will be canceled for that month!
Upcoming Seminars Offered by WCC Small Business Center
The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center has a variety of seminars scheduled for January that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses. These seminars are offered at no charge to participants unless otherwise noted; however, attendees must pre-register to participate.
Business Law for Entrepreneurs – January 9, 2020, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Webinar
Avoid legal pitfalls from the start by familiarizing yourself with the basic legal practices associated with building a business. Discover which entity structure is best for your business and more! This workshop will be led by an attorney and time will be available for group discussion.
Understanding Employment Law for Landscaping Entrepreneurs – January 14, 2020, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Wilkes Agricultural Center
Participants will learn an overview of employment law guidelines and compliance that affect landscape entrepreneurs.
Untangling Insurance Needs for Landscape Entrepreneurs – January 14, 2020, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Wilkes Agricultural Center
Participants will learn about general liability and personal safety insurance for landscaper entrepreneurs and their employees. Special focus on workmen’s comp insurance will be included as well.
Government Contracting 101– January 15, 2020, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Webinar
This seminar is designed to introduce small businesses to the government sales process. Learn the basics of how to prepare for local, state, and federal government opportunities. Explore the dynamics of small business certifications and how they impact the procurement process. We will end the session with a demonstration on navigating the various electronic procurement platforms used to identify opportunities.
Business Plan Basics– January 16, 2020, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Webinar
A business plan can be the most important tool a small business owner has. Learn how to turn your ideas into a solid plan for financing and long-term success. Learn the components of a business plan and how marketing, operations, and finance are interrelated. Find out what potential lenders look for in the plan.
QuickBooks, the Online Version for the Small Business Owner: Part 1– January 30, 2020, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Webinar
Do you need to get your business up to date with the latest tools for keeping excellent financial records? If so, QuickBooks Online may be your answer. Topics covered in the seminar are general entry, chart of accounts, bank feeds, sales tax, reports & queries, receiving customer payments and deposits, tracking inventory and payroll, projects, and more.
Visit www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75570 to pre-register for seminars. To learn more about the Small Business Center and seminars, contact Laurie Brintle-Jarvis, SBC director, at 336-838-6166 or [email protected].
The Small Business Center Network, comprised of 58 small business centers throughout North Carolina, supports the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses by being a community-based provider of training, counseling and resource information.
Wildlife Commission to hold Public Hearing in Morganton on January 15
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will conduct a public hearing in Morganton on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. to accept comments on proposed changes to agency regulations related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2020-2021 seasons. The public hearing will be held in Leviton Auditorium at Western Piedmont Community College at 1001 Burkemont Ave. in Morganton.
The comment period for the proposed regulations will run through Jan. 31, 2020. Comments may be submitted online, at the public hearing, emailed (including full name and address) to [email protected] or mailed (including full name and address) to:
Rules Coordinator
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
1701 Mail Service Center
Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1701
After collecting and considering all public comments, the Commission will discuss and vote on proposed changes at their February business meeting. Approved proposals will take effect Aug. 1, 2020. For more information, including the schedule for the upcoming public hearings, visit ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.
About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.
Repair Hub’s Visible Mending Workshop January 25
2020 Raleigh Women’s March Happening January 26
Our Planning Meetings are held Monday evenings, 7:00-8:30 PM, at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC, in Finlator Hall (rear of building). Please join us and bring your unique energy, enthusiasm, and talent to make this a very successful event!
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Associate in Fine Arts – Music Program will host the Performing Artist Concert Series this spring with several featured events that are free and open to all students and the general public.
Following is a schedule of events and additional details.
On Thursday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B–100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host jazz piano and guitar combo Chris Beyt and Pavel Wlosok.
Dr. Chris Beyt is a jazz guitarist, bassist, composer, recording engineer, and educator living in Western North Carolina. His most recent album of original compositions “120” is available on iTunes and Amazon.
Beyt grew up in Baton Rouge, La. where he learned the trombone, and later switched to guitar. In 1999, he received music and academic scholarships to Loyola University in New Orleans where he studied with John Eubanks and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Jazz Studies. During that time and for two years afterwards, he performed in New Orleans at various venues on both guitar and electric bass. In 2005, he moved to Denton, Texas where he studied guitar with Fred Hamilton and began his studies on upright bass, on which he has since been performing in addition to guitar. Chris earned his Master’s Degree in Jazz Performance from the University of North Texas in 2008. Immediately following, he moved to Champaign, Ill. where he earned his Doctorate of Musical Arts in Jazz Performance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he studied with Larry Gray, Chip Stephens, and Chip McNeill.
Czech born American pianist, composer, arranger, educator, music engineer, producer, and photographer Pavel Wlosok started to play the piano when he was five years old. He received his classical education in piano performance and composition at the Janacek Conservatory of Music in OSTRAVA. He obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in jazz studies graduating cum laude at the University of North Texas (UNT) in Denton, Texas (1995 – 2000), where he studied composition with Prof. Cindy McTee, jazz piano with Prof. Dan Haerle and classical piano with Prof. Adam Wodnicki.
While at UNT, Wlosok served as pianist-arranger for the One O’clock Lab Band (his work is included on 4 CDs produced by this group, the last one featuring Canadian ECM artist Kenny Wheeler) and as teaching assistant of aural skills, music theory, and jazz piano before directing the Four O’clock Lab Band in his last year of studies. He was also featured as a soloist with the UNT Wind Symphony (CD “Luminaries” under the direction of Eugene Corporon), and has toured Europe and North America as a pianist and composer. His first self-produced album as a leader is titled Long Journey (1997), and features his best friends from early North Texas years, such as saxophonists Tyler Kuebler and Wayne Delano, bassist Mike McGuirk, drummers Ed Soph and Rich Matschulat, and trumpeter Scott Harrell.
On Monday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B–100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host local favorite Strictly Clean and Decent.
Strictly Clean and Decent is an acoustic trio that features Patrick Crouch, Ron Shuffler, and Kay Crouch whose blend of brilliant vocal harmonies tops a solid instrumental foundation. They are dedicated to performing a variety of musical styles in an acoustic setting. Their eclectic repertoire includes modern folk songs by American, Canadian, and Irish songwriters, the fiery breakdowns and songs of family and home found in both traditional and contemporary bluegrass settings, and centuries-old Celtic airs and dance tunes. All of this is peppered with a healthy dose of popular jazz standards, swing and western swing music, and a few classic country tunes thrown in to provide a program certain to be enjoyed by all.
Since 1989, Strictly Clean and Decent has completed 10 tours of Ireland. They have performed three times at the Cobh International Folk Music and Dance Festival, the Bluegrass and Olde Tyme Music Festival in Cork, and twice at the Irish Bluegrass Music Association’s festival in Athy. Stateside, the trio has opened for noted performers such as Doc Watson, Ralph Stanley, J.D. Crowe, Vassar Clements, Tim O’Brien, Tony Rice, Lee Greenwood, John Cowan, Jerry Clower, and Rhonda Vincent. The trio has performed at a variety of venues including Duke Gardens, the Biltmore House, Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Concert Series (Boone), Summer Sunday Concert Series (Beech Mountain), Red White and Bluegrass Festival (Morganton), FreedomFest (Charlotte), WinterFest (Blowing Rock), MerleFest (Wilkesboro), and at many colleges and auditoriums throughout North Carolina.
On Tuesday, March 10 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host The Lenoir Rhyne University Jazz Ensemble.
The Lenoir-Rhyne University Jazz Ensemble is directed by Dr. Christopher Nigrelli and features LRU students, alumni, and local musicians. This audition only ensemble performs an eclectic variety of big band jazz music.
On Wednesday, April 22 at 1 p.m. in the CC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will present the CCC&TI Chorus Ensemble.
The CCC&TI Chorus ensemble features students in the CCC&TI Associate of Fine Arts Music degree program as well as staff and faculty members. The Chorus is directed by Ms. Celia Sexton. In addition to teaching at CCC&TI, Sexton is an Associate Conductor for the Hickory Chorale Society and she was the director of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Chancel Choir and Youth Singers for 25 years. Sexton also formerly held the position of Music Minister at Holy Trinity, and has taught high school and college music courses in the Hickory area.
A special encore performance by the CCC&TI Chorus Ensemble will be presented on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church located at 547 6th Street NW, in Hickory.
All events are free and open to the public.
For more information on CCC&TI’s Associate in Fine Arts – Music Programs or these events, contact Program Director Justin Butler at 828-726-2457 or email [email protected]
CCC&TI Announces Spring Caldwell Cuisine Schedule
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Culinary Arts program has announced the dates and menus for its spring semester installment of Caldwell Cuisine. Each of the meals will be served at 6 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir and are priced at $21 plus tax per person. The events are open to the public, but diners are required to purchase tickets prior to the event.
In addition to providing an opportunity for the community to enjoy the gourmet Caldwell Cuisine menus at a reasonable price, the events also provide CCC&TI’s Culinary Arts students a chance to apply their classroom knowledge.
Following are the dates and menus for the events:
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
Entrée: Choice of Roasted Prime Rib or Baked Salmon en Croute
Sides: Roasted Provencal potatoes and grilled summer squash
Dessert: Cinnamon bread pudding with apple jack brandy butter sauce, and Chantilly crème
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Entrée: Choice of Low Country Shrimp served with etouffeé sauce and roasted red pepper grits or Seared Lamb Chops with roasted tomato bordelaise sauce and herbed rice pilaf
Side: Roasted Brussel Sprouts with maple-balsamic glaze
Dessert: Crème Brulee
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Entrée: Choice of Roasted Bison Striploin or Roasted Porchetta, with tart cherry jus
Sides: Three-bean succotash and Lyonnaise Potatoes
Dessert: Lemon Trifle
For more information or for tickets, visit www.cccti.edu/cuisine
Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) Names 2020 Board of Directors
The Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) is pleased to announce their 2020 Board of Directors.
The following chamber professionals will serve on the 2020 Executive Committee:
President – Lindsay Keisler, Catawba County (NC) Chamber
President-Elect – Pamela Christopher, Anderson Area (SC) Chamber
Treasurer – Charles Hardin, Blowing Rock (NC) Chamber
Immediate Past President – Dean Faile, Lancaster County (SC) Chamber
The following chamber professionals will serve on the Board of Directors for 2020:
Henri Baskins, Columbia (SC) Chamber
Rita Berry, Greater Summerville/Dorchester County (SC) Chamber
Katie Collins, Winston-Salem (NC) Chamber
Natalie English, Wilmington (NC) Chamber
Reagan Gural, Alamance (NC) Chamber
Chris Hardy, Greater Sumter (SC) Chamber
Cindy Hopkins, Greater Easley (SC) Chamber
Liz Horton, Greenville (SC) Chamber
Mike Mancuso, Triangle East (NC) Chamber
David Merhib, Greater Greer (SC) Chamber
Bryan Moore, Caldwell (NC) Chamber
Tim Rogers, Charleston Metro (SC) Chamber
Ryan Simons, Wilson (NC) Chamber
Tonia Stephenson, Burke County (NC) Chamber
Kate Teel, Greenville-Pitt County (NC) Chamber
Jeremy Ware, Walterboro-Colleton (SC) Chamber
Dana Wooten, Clayton (NC) Chamber
CACCE is the professional development organization for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in North Carolina and South Carolina. CACCE equips chamber of commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers. The organization was formed in 1994 when the North Carolina and South Carolina state chamber associations merged. For more information on CACCE, or any of CACCE’s conferences or programs, contact Tiffany Fulmer Ott at 404.312.0524.
Foxx-Gomez GREAT Act Becomes Law
On December 30, the President signed into law H.R. 150, the Grant Reporting Efficiency and Agreements Transparency (GREAT) Act, sponsored by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) and Jimmy Gomez (D-CA). Under the GREAT Act, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will simplify the federal grant reporting process by enacting a government-wide reporting system for federal grant recipients – building a more accessible, data-driven federal reporting system. This legislation not only serves to benefit recipients of federal grants, but it also allows the general public to see first-hand how federal dollars are being allocated.
Representative Virginia Foxx
“Now that the GREAT Act has been signed into law, our federal grant reporting system will finally be brought into the 21st century. Grant recipients will no longer be burdened by long, tedious hours of redundant paperwork – freeing them up to give priority to the needs of their communities. I’m so proud to have worked alongside Rep. Gomez to make government more accountable and transparent for the American people.”
Representative Jimmy Gomez
“The GREAT Act – now the law of the land – was the result of strong bipartisan cooperation and a shared commitment to modernize our federal grant reporting system to ensure it works for all Americans. I’d like thank Rep. Foxx for working with me to help streamline this process and make it more transparent and equitable for everyone, from state and local governments to small businesses and nonprofit groups.”
The GREAT Act first passed the House this Congress on January 17th and was subsequently amended and passed by unanimous consent in the U.S. Senate on October 21st. The House adopted the Senate’s changes on December 16th, and it was signed into law by President Trump on December 30th.