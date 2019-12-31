Today’s Email Announcements

Tuesday, December 31

New Year’s Eve Celebration with Lazybirds. Join us for Live Music beginning at 8 pm and a champagne toast at midnight.

Lazybirds is a classic American band with roots in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. Formed in 1996, the quartet began by immersing into the old forgotten styles of blues, jazz, country, and ragtime that had been the soundtrack of the American underground several decades earlier. The band quickly developed a reputation in the High Country for playing music that touches people at their core in a way that hearkens back to a time when music was more closely intertwined with nature. With Mitchell Johnston on stand-up bass and vocals, James T. Browne on drums and vocals, Jay Brown on guitar, harmonica and vocals, and Alfred Michels on fiddle and guitar, Lazybirds have created a sound that is all their own, at once familiar and original.

Thursday, January 2

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30 pm – Close: Butterbeans Plus. Taking their name from the popular Southern staple, acoustic folk group Butterbeans is comprised of pickin’ buddies Mary Ervin, David Williams, and their friend and bandmate, Jon Dana. A product of their experiences and musical influences, they like to call their style “toe-tapping porch music”. Bringing down-home vocal harmonies, fiddle, banjo, bass, guitar, and harmonica, Butterbeans plays a broad variety of Americana styles including traditional and original music. Come tap awhile…. Or get up and shake a leg!

Friday, January 3

7:30 pm – Close: Earleine. Born in Clarksville Tennessee, just 40 miles outside of Nashville, Earleine grew up immersed in musical culture. At 18 she picked up the guitar and soon began writing her own songs. Earleine made her way to the mountains in the winter of 2016 to expand her musical horizons. Genuine and shockingly honest, her songwriting is mixed with poetic lyricism, and dreamy harmonies that seem to lift hard time memories into ephemeral realms. Earleine’s style is a swirl of folk, rock, blues, and roots under a blanket of soul.

Saturday, January 4

7:30 pm – Close: Sycamore Bones. At the heart of Sycamore Bones are its two songwriters, as contrasting as they are tenacious. Cory Kinal (Vocals, Guitar) hails from western New York and commands the stage with a quiet intensity and haunting, bittersweet lyricism. In contrast, Andrew Massey (Vocals, Bass), North Carolina born and raised, croons and howls without restraint to his toe-tapping melodies. Abigail Taylor (Vocals), also an NC native, ties both sides together with blues-soaked harmonies. Whether they perform as an acoustic trio or backed by their full band, Sycamore Bones integrates north and south, bliss and heartache, life and loss into music that invites you to hang your coat and stay awhile.

January Pickleball Schedule