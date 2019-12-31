Today’s Email Announcements

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company
Tuesday, December 31
New Year’s Eve Celebration with Lazybirds. Join us for Live Music beginning at 8 pm and a champagne toast at midnight.
Lazybirds is a classic American band with roots in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. Formed in 1996, the quartet began by immersing into the old forgotten styles of blues, jazz, country, and ragtime that had been the soundtrack of the American underground several decades earlier. The band quickly developed a reputation in the High Country for playing music that touches people at their core in a way that hearkens back to a time when music was more closely intertwined with nature. With Mitchell Johnston on stand-up bass and vocals, James T. Browne on drums and vocals, Jay Brown on guitar, harmonica and vocals, and Alfred Michels on fiddle and guitar, Lazybirds have created a sound that is all their own, at once familiar and original.
Thursday, January 2
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30 pm – Close: Butterbeans Plus. Taking their name from the popular Southern staple, acoustic folk group Butterbeans is comprised of pickin’ buddies Mary Ervin, David Williams, and their friend and bandmate, Jon Dana. A product of their experiences and musical influences, they like to call their style “toe-tapping porch music”. Bringing down-home vocal harmonies, fiddle, banjo, bass, guitar, and harmonica, Butterbeans plays a broad variety of Americana styles including traditional and original music. Come tap awhile…. Or get up and shake a leg!
Friday, January 3
7:30 pm – Close: Earleine. Born in Clarksville Tennessee, just 40 miles outside of Nashville, Earleine grew up immersed in musical culture. At 18 she picked up the guitar and soon began writing her own songs. Earleine made her way to the mountains in the winter of 2016 to expand her musical horizons. Genuine and shockingly honest, her songwriting is mixed with poetic lyricism, and dreamy harmonies that seem to lift hard time memories into ephemeral realms. Earleine’s style is a swirl of folk, rock, blues, and roots under a blanket of soul.
Saturday, January 4
7:30 pm – Close: Sycamore Bones. At the heart of Sycamore Bones are its two songwriters, as contrasting as they are tenacious. Cory Kinal (Vocals, Guitar) hails from western New York and commands the stage with a quiet intensity and haunting, bittersweet lyricism. In contrast, Andrew Massey (Vocals, Bass), North Carolina born and raised, croons and howls without restraint to his toe-tapping melodies. Abigail Taylor (Vocals), also an NC native, ties both sides together with blues-soaked harmonies. Whether they perform as an acoustic trio or backed by their full band, Sycamore Bones integrates north and south, bliss and heartache, life and loss into music that invites you to hang your coat and stay awhile.
Dr. Chris Aiken to Speak January 6 at Watauga County Library
Dr. Aiken’s interest in helping people with mood disorders came from experience with close friends who suffered from depression. He began his career as a research assistant at the National Institute of Mental Health and went on to complete medical school at Yale and residency at Cornell and Duke Medical Centers.
He believes in carefully choosing treatment to improve the long-term health of the brain and body. He has written on that subject in textbooks, scholarly journals, and two self-help books. His work has been cited in the International Encyclopedia of Depression, and he is involved in clinical trials to identify new treatments for mood disorders.
Dr. Aiken will speak at 6:30 p.m. at the Watauga County Library Meeting Room, located at 140 Queen Street in Boone. The event is co-hosted by the Watauga County Public Library and NAMI High Country.
Blowing Rock Town Council’s Annual Planning Retreat is January 6-7
The Blowing Rock Town Council will hold their annual planning retreat on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, January 6, 7, and 8, 2020. The anticipated meeting times are from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.
The retreat will be held at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum in Blowing Rock, NC located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane. The agenda for the retreat can be found on www.townofblowingrock.nc.gov after noon on Friday, January 3, 2020.
The Next Watauga County Commissioners’ Meeting will be January 21
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting scheduled on Tuesday, January 7 has been canceled. Therefore, the next regularly scheduled meeting of the board of commissioners will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ board room on the first floor of the Watauga County Administration Building located at 814 West King Street, Boone.
For more information or questions, please call the county manager’s office at 828-265-8000.
Upcoming Small Business Center Workshops at CCC&TI
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center offers free workshops, one-on-one assistance and many more services to help local small businesses. To reserve your seat at one of the free workshops, call 828-726-3065 or visit www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.
Upcoming free workshops in Caldwell and Watauga counties, as well as online:
Basic Bookkeeping and Taxes
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “Basic Bookkeeping and Taxes” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Appalachian Enterprise Center at 130 Poplar Grove Extension, Boone. The workshop covers the financial records needed for good business management and developing the systems and practices for collecting necessary information for tax reporting and business decision-making.
QuickBooks for Small Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “QuickBooks for Small Business” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Appalachian Enterprise Center at 130 Poplar Grove Extension, Boone. The workshop covers the basics of using QuickBooks, how to set up QuickBooks, how to customize and format invoices and how to select the best version of QuickBooks for your business.
How to Start a Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “How to Start a Business” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The workshop focuses on the basics of starting a business taking you from idea to opportunity. Learn key strategies for start-up, financing and marketing as well as important information about legal issues, licensing, zoning, operations and more. Realize the importance of a self-assessment and how to evaluate the feasibility of a business idea. Discover the resources available to help start and successfully operate a business.
Business Plan Basics
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Business Plan Basics” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. Participants will learn how to turn ideas into a solid plan for financing and long-term success. This seminar teaches the important components of a business plan and helps lay the foundation for a winning plan. Participants also will find out how marketing, operations, and finance are interrelated; discover how a business plan is used by potential lenders; and the dos and don’ts of writing a plan and steps for making the process easy. This seminar is designed for new and established business owners.
The Business of Hemp
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “The Business of Hemp” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the HUB Business Center, 145 Cedar Valley Rd., Hudson. The workshop will help local farmers cash in on the abundance of opportunities in the legal hemp industry, as well as guidance on how to grow, process and sell hemp in North Carolina.