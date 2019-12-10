Today’s Email Announcements

Brian Hamilton to Speak at Three Avery County Schools on Wednesday, December 11
Entrepreneur Brian Hamilton will be speaking at Avery Middle School, Cranberry Middle School and Avery County High School on Wednesday, December 11.
Brian started The Brian Hamilton Foundation, an organization focused on increasing entrepreneurship resources and opportunities for diverse communities. He is traveling across the state delivering his message of “entrepreneurship for all” speaking to high school and middle school students, veteran groups, local business people, and ex-offenders who have served their time.
The speaking times at each school are below:
– Avery Middle School – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
– Cranberry Middle School – 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
– Avery County High School – 1:50 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.
The library will open at 1 pm due to staff training on Friday, December 13.
The library will be closed on Tuesday, December 24, Wednesday, December 25, and Thursday, December 26, 2019, for Christmas Holiday. We will close at 5 pm on Tuesday, December 31 and will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 for New Year’s Day.
Please join us on Saturday December, 14 from 3-5 pm for our annual holiday open house at the Art Cellar Gallery.
This is the perfect time to select special gifts and visit with friends, family and artists!
We will have seasonal treats and a cup (or two) of good cheer! Hope to see you then.
Area men are invited to join in the 50th annual Harmony Caroling Tour of three local retirement homes on Thursday, December 19.
Meet at the ASU Music Building main lobby at 5 pm to review provided music, carpool as necessary, and complete the tour by 7 pm.
For more information call Roland Moy 828-264-8811.
Beech Mountain Town Council Seeking Planning Retreat Topics by January 15
The Town of Beech Mountain Town Council is holding its annual planning retreat on Thursday and Friday, January 23-24th, 2020 in Town Council Chambers at 403 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, NC 28604.
As part of the budget planning retreat process, this year Town Council is accepting submissions for discussion topics. These ideas will be listed out and submitted to the Town Council prior to their discussions. For full consideration, submissions should include your discussion idea(s) along with your name, address, phone number, and email in case clarification is needed regarding your topic.
Individuals interested in submitting discussion topics should submit their ideas to Town Manager, Tim Holloman, at [email protected] or Town Clerk, Tamara Mercer, at [email protected]. The Town Manager and Town Clerk will also be accepting submissions via hand delivery or by mail addressed to their attention at 403 Beech Mountain Parkway Beech Mountain, NC 28604.
Submissions will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15th, 2020. Please contact Town Hall at 828-387-4236 if you have further questions.