Today’s Email Announcements

Brian Hamilton to Speak at Three Avery County Schools on Wednesday, December 11

Entrepreneur Brian Hamilton will be speaking at Avery Middle School, Cranberry Middle School and Avery County High School on Wednesday, December 11.

Brian started The Brian Hamilton Foundation, an organization focused on increasing entrepreneurship resources and opportunities for diverse communities. He is traveling across the state delivering his message of “entrepreneurship for all” speaking to high school and middle school students, veteran groups, local business people, and ex-offenders who have served their time.

The speaking times at each school are below:

– Avery Middle School – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

– Cranberry Middle School – 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

– Avery County High School – 1:50 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.

