Today’s Email Announcements

Tuesday, December 3

6 pm-8 pm Beer 101 featuring Belgian Beers. Call for Reservations.

Wednesday, December 4

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, December 5

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Charles Walker. Based out of the Appalachian Mountains of Boone, NC, Charles Walker has been steadily growing his fanbase for the last few years. His debut EP “Whole Again”, released in 2018, shows his ability to blend his introspective lyrics of life and love with catchy hooks and melodies. Charles currently plays with a 3-4 piece band.

Friday, December 6

7:30 pm -Close: Tin Can Alley. Classic soul and R&B from the 1960s brought to you by Tin Can Alley. Tin Can Alley was formed in 2006 as a way to deliver the lyrical power and driving rhythms of the classic soul, R&B, and rock of the 60’s to smaller venues. By toning down percussion, using a dog house bass, and focusing on the wonderful vocal harmonies found in the songs released by Motown, Stax-Volt, and Atco-Atlantic, the Cans have developed a loyal following throughout Piedmont and Western NC. Recently this multi-talented trio has added more percussion for larger venues and continues to perform the music of Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Beatles, The Coasters, and The Drifters as well as more contemporary artists Steve Winwood, Delbert McClinton, and Steely Dan at festivals, clubs, restaurants, breweries, and wineries in the region.

Saturday, December 7

7:30 pm -Close: Bryan Toney Overdrive. Bryan Toney is an alternative folk-rock singer-songwriter with a distinctive sound that combines sweet and energetic vocals with hard-driving, toe-tapping guitar riffs evoking a wide range of influences from the 60’s and 70’s pop/rock/folk to more recent Americana. With catchy melodies and intensely personal lyrics loaded with vibrant, emotive imagery, his music appeals to everyone from millennials to baby boomers at breweries and listening rooms all across America from Charleston to Salt Lake City, drawing comparisons to Wilco, America, Bread, Jack Johnson, Nick Lowe, R.E.M. and many more. His second album “Cone of Uncertainty” was released on March 8, 2019. Joining him are Tim Fogarty on guitar and Eddie McGee on mandolin.

Sunday, December 8

5 pm-9 pm: Join us for a Celtic Jam Session from 5 pm-close. Have a pint and a pizza and enjoy Scottish, Irish, Cape Breton tunes. Bring your fiddle, whistle, flute, banjo, harp, pipes, bodhran, guitar, mandolin, concertina, or accordion and join in on the jam!

Lees-McRae Christmas: Annual Service of Music and Lessons on Thursday, Dec. 5 is a free event that welcomes all for a night of music, singing, scripture, food, and holiday fun. Returning for a second year, Lees-McRae will celebrate the Christmas season with incredible student talent from across campus.Lees-McRae Christmas: Annual Service of Music and Lessons on Thursday, Dec. 5 is a free event that welcomes all for a night of music, singing, scripture, food, and holiday fun. Starting at 7 p.m. in Hayes Auditorium: Broyhill Theatre, visitors can enjoy fun games and favorite holiday tunes performed by Lees-McRae talent including the Highlanders and others. With the help of several local pastors including Tee Gatewood, Deck Guess, Ted Henry, Michael McKee, George Wright, and Alan Yawn, guests can enjoy and are welcome to participate in a music and Christmas lesson service. The service will conclude with a lighting ceremony. The service will also feature a donation station for the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina. Visitors can drop off blankets, towels, and personal-sized toiletry items. Following the event, visitors are invited to Evans Auditorium in the Cannon Student Center for delicious treats and festive drinks.

SNIPS Holiday Craft Sales & “It’s a Wrap” – December 6, 7, 8, 13, & 14 at Boone Mall!

As the holidays draw nearer, SNIPS Holiday Craft Sales & “It’s a Wrap” at Boone Mall on December 6, 7, 8, 13 & 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., can be your one-stop-shop for special, handmade treasures AND holiday gift wrap! Like Santa’s elves, SNIPS crafters are up at all hours of the day and night, creating beautiful ornaments and decorations to grace your home, your tree, and the people (and animals!) on your gift list. You’ll find holiday & pet-themed mugs & wine glasses, bowl & cup cozies, fairy light wine bottles, snow-measuring sticks, toaster tongs, holiday sachets, and beautiful scarves & hats for bundling up against the winter weather. If you love cross stitch, you can choose from a trove of pillows with clever sayings, such as “I’m not a witch, I’m your wife” and “As you wish.” And if you know a child or an adult with special needs, you may find that one of our weighted, cuddly caterpillars is the perfect gift. You’ll also find SNIPS favorites like catnip fish, coaster sets & matching trivets, dot painted trivets & votive holders, beautiful handmade jewelry, baby burp cloths & quilt, pet-themed hot pads, doggy bandanas & poop bags (including some in ASU and other team fabric), giant quilted pillow shams, squeaky toys, pet beds, blankets, afghans & crate pads, slumped glass art, refrigerator magnets, wood-burned spoons, rope baskets, fabric clutches & totes, and too many other items to list. SNIPS members produce professional-quality pieces at prices you won’t believe. Best of all, when you make a purchase of at least $5, we’ll gift wrap – FREE! Don’t miss these last SNIPS sales of the season where you are sure to find the very thing you’ve been looking for to complete your holiday shopping. Thanks to our many customers and supporters, SNIPS has raised money to fund spay/neuter surgeries for more than 1500 animals since October of 2017. All proceeds from SNIPS sales and events support low-cost spay/neuter for animals in Watauga and Ashe Counties. Spay Neuter Is a Positive Solution!

Appalachian Ski Mtn. Celebrating Anniversary Weekend with $5 Day Tickets December 7-8

Appalachian Ski Mtn. is getting ready for an incredible Anniversary Weekend! Snowmaking will be ongoing during the week as temperatures allow, providing peak season snow conditions and a majority of slopes open for our Anniversary Celebration, December 7 & 8. We will be rolling back ticket prices on this special weekend to original 1962 levels, which means $5 ski tickets for the day session, from 9 am – 4 pm. This is an online-only offer, guests must purchase tickets in advance online to receive this special rate. CLICK HERE to purchase online Christmas Open House at the Wilkes Heritage Museum December 7 The Wilkes Heritage Museum will hold its annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 7 from 10 am until 4 pm. The museum and Cleveland House will be decorated for the season and light refreshments will be offered throughout the day. Musical entertainment will be provided by Fiddle Dee Dee at 10 am; Thankful Baptist Choir at 12 pm featuring a special 100th Birthday celebration for Reverend Montreal Howell; and R. G. and Friends at 1:30 pm in the auditorium of the Wilkes Heritage Museum. Morgan Brown Jayne will provide music at the Cleveland House from 11 am until 2 pm. Mary Bohlen will be at the Cleveland House making Pumpkin Soup over the open hearth from 11 am until 2 pm. Tours of the Old Jail will also be available. The Wilkes County Stamp Club will teach visitors how to make their own Victorian Christmas Cards in the museum. A special book signing will be presented by Joe Brown from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm in the museum gift shop. The Museum Gift Shop will be open with great holiday gift-giving ideas, including books by Joe Brown. Choose from a wide selection of books, pottery, CDs, baskets, and old-fashioned toys. There is no admission charged for this event, however, donations are greatly appreciated. The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Wilkesboro. Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. All donations go towards the operational expenses for the organization. Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. For more information, please call (336) 667-3171 or visit facebook @Wmuseum. Second Annual New Opportunity School for Women Holiday Market Returns Saturday, December 7 Cross off a few more people from your holiday shopping list during the second annual New Opportunity School for Women (NOSW) holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 7. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Lees-McRae Cannon Student Center, explore tables covered in regional crafts and food made by High Country artists and residents. The event is free and open to the public. Tables are available for artists looking to sell goods for $20. For more information, call the NOSW office at 828.898.8905. Founded in 1987 in Berea, Kentucky, the NOSW opened an expansion site at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk in 2005. The program at Lees-McRae has now graduated more than 130 women. In its 15th year, NOSW’s mission is to improve the educational, financial, and personal circumstances of low-income women who live in or hail from the Southern Appalachian region. Its hallmark event is a three-week residential session on the campus of Lees-McRae that includes creative writing, public speaking, interviewing, and Appalachian literature courses. Experienced volunteer instructors also teach basic accounting, computer and resume writing skills, and how to navigate the college application process. Internships in the local community provide the opportunity to explore career paths. Women participating in the program attend cultural events, such as concerts, theatre productions, and a series of lectures related to local Appalachian culture. Learn more about the NOSW here >> Women’s Caroling Event December 8 Area women are invited to join in caroling on Monday, December 9th from 5 to 7 pm. Meet at ASU music Bldg main lobby at 5 pm to review provided music. Carpool as needed to App. Brian Estates (6 pm) and Deerfield Ridge (6:30 pm) to sing. For more information: Call Barbara & Roland Moy (828) 264-8811

