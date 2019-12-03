Today’s Email Announcements

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing
Tuesday, December 3
6 pm-8 pm Beer 101 featuring Belgian Beers. Call for Reservations.
Wednesday, December 4
7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday, December 5
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-Close: Charles Walker. Based out of the Appalachian Mountains of Boone, NC, Charles Walker has been steadily growing his fanbase for the last few years. His debut EP “Whole Again”, released in 2018, shows his ability to blend his introspective lyrics of life and love with catchy hooks and melodies. Charles currently plays with a 3-4 piece band.
Friday, December 6
7:30 pm -Close: Tin Can Alley. Classic soul and R&B from the 1960s brought to you by Tin Can Alley. Tin Can Alley was formed in 2006 as a way to deliver the lyrical power and driving rhythms of the classic soul, R&B, and rock of the 60’s to smaller venues. By toning down percussion, using a dog house bass, and focusing on the wonderful vocal harmonies found in the songs released by Motown, Stax-Volt, and Atco-Atlantic, the Cans have developed a loyal following throughout Piedmont and Western NC. Recently this multi-talented trio has added more percussion for larger venues and continues to perform the music of Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Beatles, The Coasters, and The Drifters as well as more contemporary artists Steve Winwood, Delbert McClinton, and Steely Dan at festivals, clubs, restaurants, breweries, and wineries in the region.
Saturday, December 7
7:30 pm -Close: Bryan Toney Overdrive. Bryan Toney is an alternative folk-rock singer-songwriter with a distinctive sound that combines sweet and energetic vocals with hard-driving, toe-tapping guitar riffs evoking a wide range of influences from the 60’s and 70’s pop/rock/folk to more recent Americana. With catchy melodies and intensely personal lyrics loaded with vibrant, emotive imagery, his music appeals to everyone from millennials to baby boomers at breweries and listening rooms all across America from Charleston to Salt Lake City, drawing comparisons to Wilco, America, Bread, Jack Johnson, Nick Lowe, R.E.M. and many more. His second album “Cone of Uncertainty” was released on March 8, 2019. Joining him are Tim Fogarty on guitar and Eddie McGee on mandolin.
Sunday, December 8
5 pm-9 pm: Join us for a Celtic Jam Session from 5 pm-close. Have a pint and a pizza and enjoy Scottish, Irish, Cape Breton tunes. Bring your fiddle, whistle, flute, banjo, harp, pipes, bodhran, guitar, mandolin, concertina, or accordion and join in on the jam!
Get in the Holiday Spirit and Mark Your Calendar for Lees-McRae Christmas: Annual Service of Music and Lessons on Thursday, December 5
Lees-McRae Christmas: Annual Service of Music and Lessons on Thursday, Dec. 5 is a free event that welcomes all for a night of music, singing, scripture, food, and holiday fun.
Starting at 7 p.m. in Hayes Auditorium: Broyhill Theatre, visitors can enjoy fun games and favorite holiday tunes performed by Lees-McRae talent including the Highlanders and others.
With the help of several local pastors including Tee Gatewood, Deck Guess, Ted Henry, Michael McKee, George Wright, and Alan Yawn, guests can enjoy and are welcome to participate in a music and Christmas lesson service. The service will conclude with a lighting ceremony.
The service will also feature a donation station for the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina. Visitors can drop off blankets, towels, and personal-sized toiletry items.
Following the event, visitors are invited to Evans Auditorium in the Cannon Student Center for delicious treats and festive drinks.
Appalachian Ski Mtn. Celebrating Anniversary Weekend with $5 Day Tickets December 7-8
Christmas Open House at the Wilkes Heritage Museum December 7
The Wilkes Heritage Museum will hold its annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 7 from 10 am until 4 pm. The museum and Cleveland House will be decorated for the season and light refreshments will be offered throughout the day.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Fiddle Dee Dee at 10 am; Thankful Baptist Choir at 12 pm featuring a special 100th Birthday celebration for Reverend Montreal Howell; and R. G. and Friends at 1:30 pm in the auditorium of the Wilkes Heritage Museum. Morgan Brown Jayne will provide music at the Cleveland House from 11 am until 2 pm.
Mary Bohlen will be at the Cleveland House making Pumpkin Soup over the open hearth from 11 am until 2 pm. Tours of the Old Jail will also be available. The Wilkes County Stamp Club will teach visitors how to make their own Victorian Christmas Cards in the museum.
A special book signing will be presented by Joe Brown from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm in the museum gift shop. The Museum Gift Shop will be open with great holiday gift-giving ideas, including books by Joe Brown. Choose from a wide selection of books, pottery, CDs, baskets, and old-fashioned toys.
There is no admission charged for this event, however, donations are greatly appreciated.
The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Wilkesboro. Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. All donations go towards the operational expenses for the organization. Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. For more information, please call (336) 667-3171 or visit facebook @Wmuseum.
Second Annual New Opportunity School for Women Holiday Market Returns Saturday, December 7
Cross off a few more people from your holiday shopping list during the second annual New Opportunity School for Women (NOSW) holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 7.
From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Lees-McRae Cannon Student Center, explore tables covered in regional crafts and food made by High Country artists and residents.
The event is free and open to the public. Tables are available for artists looking to sell goods for $20. For more information, call the NOSW office at 828.898.8905.
Founded in 1987 in Berea, Kentucky, the NOSW opened an expansion site at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk in 2005. The program at Lees-McRae has now graduated more than 130 women.
In its 15th year, NOSW’s mission is to improve the educational, financial, and personal circumstances of low-income women who live in or hail from the Southern Appalachian region. Its hallmark event is a three-week residential session on the campus of Lees-McRae that includes creative writing, public speaking, interviewing, and Appalachian literature courses.
Experienced volunteer instructors also teach basic accounting, computer and resume writing skills, and how to navigate the college application process. Internships in the local community provide the opportunity to explore career paths. Women participating in the program attend cultural events, such as concerts, theatre productions, and a series of lectures related to local Appalachian culture.
Women’s Caroling Event December 8
Area women are invited to join in caroling on Monday, December 9th from 5 to 7 pm. Meet at ASU music Bldg main lobby at 5 pm to review provided music.
Carpool as needed to App. Brian Estates (6 pm) and Deerfield Ridge (6:30 pm) to sing.
For more information: Call Barbara & Roland Moy (828) 264-8811
WHS to Host Homeschool Dual Enrollment Info Session December 10
Watauga High School will host a question and answer/information session for home-school families who are interested in their child taking part in the home-school/Watauga High School cross-enrollment program on Tuesday, December 10th at 5:30 p.m. in the Media Center the session will be led by Couselour Leigh Lyall and Principal Chris Blanton. Contact Mrs. Lyall with questions at [email protected].
Blue Ridge Chapter Native Plant Society December Seed Swap is December 11
The Blue Ridge NPS monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 11 at the Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The meeting room will open at 6:30 and we’ll start the meeting at 7:00.
This meeting is our 2019 Holiday Party and Seed Swap! We will have a potluck dinner so please plan on bringing a dish to share. After dinner, we will conduct our annual Native Plant Seed Swap.
A reminder about winter weather: If the Watauga County schools are closed for the day on our meeting date the meeting will be canceled for that month!
Rural Transportation Advisory Committee Meeting is December 18
The Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) of the High Country RPO will hold a meeting on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the High Country Council of Governments building located at 468 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607. The RTAC will meet at 11:00 AM. The meeting is open to the public.
This information is available in Spanish or any other language upon request. Please contact High Country RPO Transportation Planner at (828) 265-5434 ext. 135 or at 468 New Market Blvd. Boone, NC 28607 for accommodations for this request.
The High Country Rural Planning Organization (RPO) is a collaborative effort between the counties of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey; the incorporated municipalities in the seven counties; the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT); and the High Country (Region D) Council of Governments. The High Country RPO is involved in all aspects of transportation planning in the region, and operates through the actions of two committees – The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC), comprised of county, municipal, and NCDOT staff; and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC), comprised of county and municipal elected officials. Both committees meet on a quarterly basis during the months of February, May, August, and November/December
Generous Donor Matching Habitat for Humanity Donations Through December 31
We have a generous donor who is challenging us to recognize and celebrate the fine work accomplished by participants of App Builds a Home.
All donations will be matched dollar for dollar until App Builds a Home reaches the fundraising goal of $60,000!
Match challenge ends December 31.