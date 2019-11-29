Today’s Email Announcements

Friday, November 29

7:30 pm -Close: Marshall Ballew. Marshall Ballew is a singer/ songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, instructor, and music historian whose Appalachian roots laid the groundwork for his lifelong love of music in all its various forms and ages. Surrounded in his youth in the North Carolina mountains by the sounds of folk, old-time, and bluegrass, he took up the guitar at age 14 and began a stringman’s journey that would lead to study of the banjo, fiddle, dobro, Hawaiian guitar, lap steel guitar, tiple, oud, saz, and bouzouki. He has performed at venues all over the southern US, and has taught dobro and Hawaiian guitar workshops and performed at a number of festivals, including Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Piccolo Spoleto, the Lake Eden Arts Festival, Arts & Minds Fest at Fur Peace Ranch, the Carolina Downhome Blues Festival, the Lowcountry Blues Festival, Greening Up The Mountains, the National Slide Guitar Festival, and many more His current solo shows run the gamut of American musical forms, from gospel, jazz, ragtime, and blues, to old-time, bluegrass, folk, rockabilly and rock and roll. His original songs reflect a spectrum of styles and subjects from all over the map and are tinged with humor and insight.

Saturday, November 30

7:30 pm -Close: Elonzo Wesley Duo. Elonzo Wesley began in January 2015, shortly after the breakup of Charlotte NC’s Elonzo. After moving from Atlanta in the mid-2000s, singer-songwriter Jeremy Davis (Elonzo Wesley) formed the indie rock band, naming it after his father. The band self-released three full-length records and two EP’s, touring the Carolina’s and Southeast. By December of 2014, after slowly disbanding for some time, another chapter in this story began.

With 3 full-length albums, hundreds of shows, and a few years under his belt, Jeremy Davis will continue to carry his father’s name as a moniker and guide. Elonzo Wesley, at it’s best is; the musical truth of the moment, combined with the beauty and sadness of what has passed. Currently, EW is performing as a solo artist and also with a string band.

Tim Turner Pottery Showcase November 29-30

We look forward to seeing everyone and their families after Thanksgiving for our annual Tim Turner Pottery Showcase! Get everyone out of the house and into the gallery, November 29 and 30. During our open house each day from 3-5 you can meet the artist and join us for light refreshments.

Alta Vista Gallery Christmas Open House this Saturday, November 30

May you feel the peace that is the Miracle of Christmas. This painting is by Jeremy Sams. It depicts the peace and beauty we can feel, if we make every day Christmas, filled with faith, grace, and love for all. Please bring friends and come celebrate with us on Saturday, Nov. 30, at our Annual Christmas Open House, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery is decorated for Christmas, and we’ll have refreshments, including Christmas cookies, wines, hot cider, and other goodies. This is our way of saying THANK YOU for letting us serve you for 30 years! The gallery will be showing a variety of canvas sizes, ranging from 30 x 40 inches down to 4 x 4 inches, small enough to sit on a tabletop easel or inside bookshelves — small sizes to give as GIFTS! Other GIFT IDEAS include: Locally made stained glass by Julie Neal; Mangum and New Day Pottery; Motawi craftsman-style fine art clay tiles; art prints, puzzles, notecards and Christmas cards by acclaimed folk artist Will Moses, heir to Grandma Moses; and He Gave Me Barn Cats, the debut novel of the gallery owner. (www.MariaSantomassoHyde.com) View images of paintings on the gallery’s page on Facebook and at www.altavistagallery.com. For info, call the gallery at (828) 963-5247. “The open house falls on the same day as Small Business Saturday, which celebrates local shops that offer unique items not in the ‘Big Box’ stores―the kind of shops where you’re greeted by the owner, who often knows your name… and Alta Vista Gallery embodies all of this,” says owner Maria Santomasso-Hyde. Alta Vista Gallery is located only 10 minutes from Boone or Banner Elk, N.C., in a National Register historic farmhouse at 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis — between Mast Farm Inn and Mast Store Annex. Alta Vista Gallery shows over 100 artists in all media, specializing in landscapes. Rep. Russell to Hold Town Hall Meeting in Ashe County on December 4 WHAT: Rep. Russell Town Hall Meeting. WHEN: 5:30-6:30 pm Wednesday, Dec. 4. WHERE: Ashe County Library, 148 Library Road, West Jefferson. Rep. Ray Russell, serving District 93 (Ashe and Watauga Counties), will hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 4, to give a year-end legislative update and answer questions from the audience. “I want to hold a civil discourse with the voters to talk about what has happened in the NC General Assembly over the last session,” Rep. Russell said. Rep. Russell invited residents of Ashe County to attend and ask questions about the session. Residents may also send in questions ahead of time to [email protected]. Campus Emergency Siren Test to be Conducted December 4 Appalachian State University will test its campus siren warning system at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4. Examples of the tones that are used in an emergency or during tests can be heard online at https://emergency.appstate. edu/siren-warning-system . Appalachian uses the hi/low tone for emergencies, discontinuous air horn for tests of the system and the alert tone for all-clear signal. For more information about the university’s AppState ALERT voice/text/email notification system, visit https://emergency. appstate.edu . Campus siren tests are normally conducted on the first Wednesday of each month. The first siren test for 2020 is scheduled for Jan. 8, as the university will be closed Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day. The second test in 2020 will take place Feb. 5. https://today.appstate.edu/ 2019/11/20/appstate-alert Lees-McRae Assistant Professor of History Publishes New Book, College Hosts Book Signing Wednesday, Dec. 4 Program Coordinator of History Dr. Scott Huffard’s new book Engines of Redemption: Railroads and Reconstruction of Capitalism in the New South will be released by UNC Press on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and celebrated during a book signing the same day at 7 p.m. in Evans Auditorium at the Cannon Student Center. His book, “Exam[ines] the rapid growth, systemization, and consolidation of the southern railroad network…demonstra[ting] how economic and political elites used the symbolic power of the railroad to proclaim a New South had risen. The railroad was more than just an economic engine of growth; it was a powerful symbol of capitalism’s advance,” according to Huffard. Presented by the Stephenson Center for Appalachia, the book signing on Dec. 4 will feature a brief reading by Huffard followed by a signing—books will be available for purchase through The Exchange Bookstore. Huffard earned his Bachelor of Arts at Pennsylvania State University and both his Master of Arts and doctoral degree from the University of Florida. He commonly teaches courses in U.S. history, foundations of world civilizations, the American Civil War, and history of the South, among others. His research focuses on the expansion, consolidation, and systemization of railroads in the South in the decades after the Civil War.

