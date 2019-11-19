Today’s Email Announcements

Tuesday, November 19

Get Lost for a Cause with Hunger and Health Coalition. Come in and dine with Lost Province on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 and help support The Hunger and Health Coalition. Lost Province will donate 10% of sales from the day in addition to 5% of sales from the beer of the month.

Wednesday, November 20

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, November 21

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Joseph Gallo. Joseph Gallo is a student at Appalachian State University majoring in MIS: Recording and Production. While being heavily involved as a sound engineer, he performs pop/rock and contemporary music, classical music in the opera, as well as his own original songs. He is a multi-instrumentalist and loves to have the audience singing along and having a great time, so come out and join!

Friday, November 22

7:30 pm-Close: The Paper Crowns. The Paper Crowns make two-piece acoustic music sound huge! They are stomping on drums while they are plucking strings and singing harmonies often all at the same time! It’s hard to find a truly unique band…on top of that, it’s hard to find a band that delivers the emotional spectrum from sweet and heartbreaking earnest ballads to barn-burning gypsy raving conga frenzied sweaty dance tunes. The Paper Crowns will bring you all that and then some! The Paper Crowns are solid players on their instruments and they pride their sets on improvisation mixed with fine compositions and great lyrics. Most of all, The Paper Crowns want you to feel good and feel recharged when you listen to their music….it’s full of heart and soul and all of the good old spirit that’s still roaming the land.

Saturday, November 23

7:30 pm-Close: Woodie and the String Pullers. Woodie & The String Pullers are 3 witty gents from Charlotte, NC who play authentic acoustic instruments. Their repertoire covers the map…. including Pop, Rock, Country, Indie and Reggae. They may look like a bluegrass band…but don’t be fooled; they are everything but a bluegrass band. This band is completely different. Each member sings and plays multiple instruments. They play covers in their own unique style. Once the audience starts to make requests…then the magic starts! Jerry “The Jacket” Dowd: Bass, Vocals, Guitar, Manual Juicer & Professional Grade Weed Eater. Kevin “The String Breaker” Russell: Guitar, Vocals, Percussion, Bass, Eggbeater & Garlic Press. Mark “Syko” Sykes: Mandolin, Vocals, Dobro, Spatula & Measuring Cup, Chief Commodian…err rather… Comedian.

Sunday, November 24

5 pm-9 pm: Join us for a Celtic Jam Session from 5 pm-close. Have a pint and a pizza and enjoy Scottish, Irish, Cape Breton tunes. Bring your fiddle, whistle, flute, banjo, harp, pipes, bodhran, guitar, mandolin, concertina, or accordion and join in on the jam!

Clarence “Tom” Ashley Honored by State of Tennessee with Unveiling of Tennessee Music Pathways Marker on November 19

Music legend Clarence “Tom” Ashley will be honored by the State of Tennessee with a new “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker in downtown Mountain City. The unveiling is set to take place on November 19, 2019, at 12:45 p.m. in front of the Tom Ashley Mural located at the corner of Donnelly Street and South Church Street. The event also marks the launch of the “Musical Heritage Mural Mile,” a new walking tour throughout downtown Mountain City. The self-guided mural tour connects Johnson County residents and visitors alike to a storied history of authentic Appalachian music including Clarence “Tom” Ashley, Blind Fiddler, G.B. Grayson, who first recorded the Ballad of Tom Dooley, plus Fred Price and Clint Howard, who introduced the young Doc Watson to the world. All murals are the work of local Johnson County artists. A downloadable map of the tour is available online at www.longjourneyhome.net/ muralmile . “Our community is honored to have Clarence “Tom” Ashley included in the Tennessee Music Pathways program,” said Cristy Dunn, of the Johnson County Center for the Arts. “We invite you to walk the Mural Mile and visit the Center where you will find more information and historic artifacts.”

High South Event Professionals to Buy Boone Lunch on November 20 Join us for lunch on Wednesday, November 20 from 11 am-2 pm at F.A.R.M. Cafe, 617 W. King Street in downtown Boone

Like every day at F.A.R.M. Cafe, all are welcome for a delicious meal and Real.Good.Community. Because our organization is covering the costs of the meal and operations, all donations made during Buy Boone Lunch on November 20 will directly benefit F.A.R.M. Cafe’s mission to feed all, regardless of means. Boone Area Lions Club Broom Sale is November 22 Brooms for sale! The Boone Area Lions Club will have a variety of the well-known Lions brooms on sale at Boone Mall, Friday, November 22 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. The brooms come in a variety of sizes, styles and prices for all indoor and outdoor projects – large patio brooms for $15, household or round witches brooms for $12, whisk brooms for $6, and hearth brooms (also suitable for cleaning snow off the windshield) $8. Broom sales are used to support community needs for the visually and hearing impaired and others in need. The Boone Lions have been active in the high country since 1936 and provide flags along King Street on national holidays in addition to a number of other projects and support of youth activities.

