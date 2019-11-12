Today’s Email Announcements

Tuesday, November 12

Get Lost for a Cause with Hunger and Health Coalition. Come in and dine with Lost Province on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 and help support The Hunger and Health Coalition. Lost Province will donate 10% of sales from the day in addition to 5% of sales from the beer of the month.

Wednesday, November 13

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, November 14

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Daniel Brake. Join us for a night of a wonderful mix of singer/songwriter tunes. Daniel Brake is a senior at App State who is building a reputation through his solo work and playing with his band, Summer Dogs. There will be a variety of songs from originals to covers that everyone is sure to know!

Friday, November 15

7:30 pm -Close: Handlebar Betty. Handlebar Betty is a genre-bending, harmony-driven, Appalachian folk-grass band born out of Boone, North Carolina. Swapping instruments and lead vocals from song to song; Handlebar Betty creates a unique sound that is dark, driving, and earthy; bringing forth a genuine approach to acoustic/electric music.

Saturday, November 16

7:30 pm -Close: Andy Page and Friends. A versatile musician, jazz guitarist Andy Page has played with the funk/rock group The Deciders at the 2009 Gathering Of Nations Native American Pow-wow in Albuquerque, NM, with Swing Guitars at Musicfest in Sugar Grove (Doc Watson festival). Andy has worked as a session player on numerous recordings, and has a released a recording of gypsy waltzes entitled Souvenir de Django with the trio Musette Guitars. More recently, Andy divides time between the Todd Wright Quartet, the Page Brothers, Maureen Renihan and Friends, Metaphonia and Bafoodus.

NCNPS Blue Ridge Chapter Reminder to Attend Grandfather Mountain Presentation on Climate Change November 13

All interested parties are invited to Grandfather Mountain this Wednesday, Nov. 13, for a special conversation about how the changing climate is impacting mountain plant and bird communities – and what we can do to protect our shared future. We will begin with a fireside chat with staff from Grandfather Mountain, Audubon, and the NC Department of Environmental Quality, followed by a Q&A session and a walk outside – weather permitting – for an expert-guided view of surrounding plant communities and birds. – When: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 – 2 to 3:30 p.m.

– Where: Grandfather Mountain, 2050 Blowing Rock Highway, Linville, NC 28646

Speakers:

– Jesse Pope, President and Executive Director, Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

– Curtis Smalling, Conservation Director, Audubon North Carolina

– Andrew Hutson, Executive Director, Audubon North Carolina, and Vice President of the National Audubon Society

– Secretary Michael Regan, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Please register so we can add your name to the guest list:

https://act.audubon.org/onlineactions/hyUsYFY6KECfCmD0nip2xA2 Admission will be free to everyone who attends this event. CCC&TI Announces Spring Semester Registration Begins November 14 Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has announced that registration for new students for the Spring 2020 Semester begins Nov. 14 on both campuses. Students can begin the process today of applying and meeting with an advisor to ensure early registration for spring courses. Final registration for all students will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Spring Semester classes begin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Students needing more information or to schedule a registration appointment, please call 828-726-2200 for the Caldwell Campus or 828-297-3811 for the Watauga Campus.

TSA PreCheck Enrollment at Tri-Cities Airport Through November 15

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a “Pop-Up” PreCheck Enrollment event at Tri-Cities Airport (TRI), November 11-15. The temporary enrollment center will be open for interviews Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 AM-Noon and 1-5 PM; and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 AM-1 PM and 2-6 PM. The enrollment center will be located just inside the main entrance of the terminal. TSA PreCheck is an expedited security screening program that allows passengers to not remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets. According to TSA, 93% of TSA PreCheck-approved passengers waited less than five minutes in September 2019. “The closest TSA PreCheck enrollment centers to TRI are in Abingdon and Knoxville,” said Gene Cossey, Tri-Cities Airport Authority executive director. “We are glad we can help make travel for our passengers more convenient by offering the opportunity to sign up for TSA PreCheck. We are also pleased that TSA is offering TRI passengers full TSA PreCheck as of October 13.” Individuals interested in TSA PreCheck, should submit an application online and schedule an appointment through www.tsa.gov/precheck. To complete the application process, individuals will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status, such as a valid U.S. passport. The in-person appointment includes fingerprinting for a background check. The application fee for TSA PreCheck is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. TSA PreCheck membership is good for five years. The “Pop-Up” enrollment center will only be available at the airport during the dates and times listed. Individuals unable to participate in the “Pop-Up” event can still sign up and make appointments at the centers in Abingdon, VA or Knoxville, TN.

Get Lit Returns with Another PUB-lish on November 20