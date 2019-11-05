Today’s Email Announcements

Wednesday, November 6

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, November 7

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Mary Catherine Lynch. Mary Catherine Lynch is an App State student studying recording and production. She believes in making art for the sake of our souls and for the love of free expression. She began playing music 7 years ago and has performed in bars and coffee shops around North Carolina. Previously residing in Raleigh, she has played with several bands including Will of the Lost and Moomoo the Pig. Since leaving the Raleigh area she has continued writing and playing on her own.

Friday, November 8

7:30 pm -Close: Odd and Even. Consisting of Lauren Hayworth (The Mercury Dames), Ashley Wright (Earleine), and Sarah Reinke (Urban Soil). Odd and Even performs a collection of original music as well as covers by artists such as Mountain Man, The Secret Sisters, Steely Dan, The Osborne Brothers, and more!

Saturday, November 9

7:30 pm -Close: Abigail Dowd. Singer/songwriter Abigail Dowd grew up under the North Carolina longleaf pines and hints of the early Celtic settlers weave through her music. Her lyrics are mesmerizing and her bluesy voice has been described as “a rare thing that is at once strong and generous in its vulnerability.” She blends her classical guitar style with the edgy bass and percussion of Jason Duff, a Greensboro native and longtime musician.

Sunday, November 10

5 pm-9 pm: Join us for a Celtic Jam Session from 5 pm-close. Have a pint and a pizza and enjoy Scottish, Irish, Cape Breton tunes. Bring your fiddle, whistle, flute, banjo, harp, pipes, bodhran, guitar, mandolin, concertina, or accordion and join in on the jam!

Campus Emergency Siren Test to be Conducted November 6

Appalachian State University will test its campus siren warning system at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, November 6. Examples of the tones that are used in an emergency or during tests can be heard online at https://emergency.appstate. edu/siren-warning-system . Appalachian uses the hi/low tone for emergencies, discontinuous air horn for tests of the system and the alert tone for the all-clear signal. For more information about the university’s AppState ALERT voice/text/email notification system, visit https://emergency. appstate.edu . Campus siren tests are normally conducted on the first Wednesday of each month. Scheduled dates for Appalachian’s upcoming tests are Dec. 4 and Jan. 8. North Carolina Native Plant Society Blue Ridge Chapter Meeting is November 13 Our monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 13 at the Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The meeting room will open at 6:30 p.m. and we’ll start the meeting at 7:00. This month, Dr. Gary Walker, retired from App State University and just recently appointed to the state Plant Conservation Board, will give a presentation for us in his new role and talk about plant conservation, permit requirements, and in particular, how these apply to native plant society activities. A reminder about winter weather: If the Watauga County schools are closed for the day on our meeting date the meeting will be canceled for that month! If schools are only delayed, we will have our meeting. App State-Georgia State On Nov. 16 To Air at 7:30 on ESPNU App State’s conference showdown at Georgia State, a Nov. 16 game that follows this weekend’s visit to South Carolina, has a network designation and new kickoff time.



The Mountaineers will face the Panthers in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.



It will be App State’s fourth straight game on national television and the fifth one in the last six games.



App State (7-1, 4-1) currently sits a half-game ahead of both Georgia State (6-2, 3-1) and Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt’s East Division. Watauga Amateur Radio Club to Hold License Test Session on November 16 The Watauga Amateur Radio Club (http://wataugahamradio.net) will hold an Amateur Radio License Test Session in Walker Hall Room 105 on the Appalachian State University campus beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Nov 16. Bring a photo ID, $15 test fee (cash or check), pencils, and optionally a calculator (non-graphing). You must provide your FCC Federal Registration Number (FRN). To obtain an FRN from the FCC before the test, visit https://apps.fcc.gov/cores/html/Register_New_FRN.htm to get started. Hurricane Dorian, one of the most intense Atlantic storms on record, devastated the Bahamas and grazed the coast of North Carolina during the summer of 2019. More than 190,000 people in North Carolina lost power from the storm. Standard cell-tower backup batteries typically last only 8 hours. Communications were only by HF radio in the Bahamas and other areas. Become a ‘ham’ radio operator and be ready to help in a disaster. For more information, email Bill Bauldry at [email protected] See also http://www.arrl.org/exam_sessions/boone-nc-28608-0001-4.

Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee to Meet November 20