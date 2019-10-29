Today’s Email Announcements

TODAY: Caldwell Hospice’s Coffee, Grief, & Hope to Be Held October 29
Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care will hold its first monthly Coffee, Grief, & Hope at 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Stickboy Kitchen, 211 Boone Heights Drive, Boone, NC. The informal time of coffee and conversation is open to anyone who is experiencing grief and loss due to the death of a loved one or close friend. Coffee is Dutch treat.
The Coffee, Grief, & Hope is sponsored through Ashewood Grief and Counseling Services, grief support services of Caldwell Hospice, and is one of many opportunities offered to help individuals of all ages and families cope with the loss of people they love. Because of the generous support of our community and the belief that grief support services improve quality of life, Caldwell Hospice offers community grief support services to anyone who needs help in coping with grief. For more information about the upcoming Coffee, Grief, & Hope or other grief support services, call 828.754.0101 or 1.844.MY.JOURNEY, or visit www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.
What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing
Wednesday, October 30
7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday, October 31
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-Close: Happy Halloween! Join us for some Halloween shenanigans and App State Football on the Big Screen!
Friday, November 1
7:30 pm -Close: The Plate Scrapers. The Plate Scrapers originated in 2014 in western Maryland the way any good bluegrass band does: from a bunch of fellers pickin’ around in a circle, surrounded by delicious plates of food, strong libations, and good friends. The traditional spirit of The Plate Scrapers is still innately intact nearly half a decade later, though they have evolved into far more than your average bluegrass band. Through diverse backgrounds and influences ranging from jazz to hard rock, to funk, the band has taken their music to an eclectic new level.
The Plate Scrapers’ songwriting is the identifying characteristic of the band. Complimenting writing styles from multiple members offer a tasteful balance and refreshing diversity to their sound, a diversity which they thoroughly exercise. Folksy lyrics of songs like “Shoes” or “Moonlight” call to a time of friendship, nostalgia and adventure, while songs like “Trucker’s Aspirin” or “Easy Way Out” are darker tales, gritty in nature.
Saturday, November 2
7:30 pm -Close: Mason Jar Confessions. Dawn Nichols & Danny Platt make up the core Acoustic Duet that features many special guests on various instruments. You never know who will show up to play! Featuring a mix of rock, folk, country and original music.
Watauga County Republican Women’s Club to Meet October 30
The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 30 at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone, NC. The meeting will begin at noon.
All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. See us on Facebook and learn more.
SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society: Three Days, Three Fundraisers
Bakersville Galleries Art Walk Happening November 1
Come to the Bakersville Art Walk on Friday, November 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. when the galleries and shops in beautiful downtown Bakersville open their doors to showcase more than 100 artists.
See new work by our 15 member artists, our consignment artists and our Guest Artist – Louise Grenell. Louise creates nature-inspired, soft sculptures that represent and interpret animal forms.
Wonderful refreshments prepared by our artists will be served. Spend this evening enjoying the galleries and engaging in wonderful conversations with artists and patrons.
Mica is located at 37 Mitchell Avenue, Bakersville, NC. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information visit micagallerync.com or call 828.688.6422. Follow the gallery on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC, or on Instagram at micagallerync.
St. Mary of the Hills Evensong Commemorates All Souls on November 3
St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church, Blowing Rock, will celebrate All Souls’ Day at 3 pm on Sunday, November 3rd, with Choral Evensong. All Souls’ is one of the most beautiful services of the church year and commemorates all those who have died, especially those in the past year.
Music for this Evensong features The Communion of Saints by Edwards, plainsong Magnificat and Nunc dimittis and three of the most beautiful movements (Introit, Kyrie, and In Paradisum) of Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem – one of the most remarkably spiritual works of music in existence. Completed in 1947, the Requiem was dedicated by the composer to the memory of his father. In Duruflé’s own words, ‘This Requiem is not an ethereal work which sings detached from worldly anxiety. It reflects, in the unchangeable form of Christian prayer, the anguish of man facing the mystery of his last ending…[and in the] In Paradisum, the ultimate response of faith to all the questions, with the flight of the soul toward Paradise.’
Guest organist for this service will be Dr. Joby Bell, popular throughout the High Country for the breadth and virtuosity of his performances. The choir of St. Mary of the Hills sings Evensong monthly except in the winter months and, under the direction of Music Director Dr. James Bumgardner, has frequently studied with the most-acclaimed conductors of Anglican choral music in the U.K. Everyone is truly welcome; come and remember “Those we love, but see no more.”
For more information on services, events, or musical happenings, please call the church office at (828) 295-7323, or follow us on Facebook @ StMaryoftheHillsEpiscopalChurc
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church’s Fall Fest Rescheduled for November 5
Due to the impending weather forecast of rain for this Wednesday, October 30th, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church is rescheduling the Country Fair Fall Fest to Tuesday, November 5.
The times will remain the same at 5:30 p.m to 8:00 p.m.
The Walker Center Presents Mutts Gone Nuts on November 8
The Walker Center, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, will present Mutts Gone Nuts on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.
Expect the unexpected, as canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance, that’s leaving audiences everywhere howling for more. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action-packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world’s most talented 4-legged performers. Deemed ‘A Must See’ by the Washington Post, the dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your socks!
Family-Friendly concessions will be available to purchase in the Lakey ballroom from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. CASH sales only (this offer is not included in the ticket price).
A limited number of tickets are available for this performance. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260 or [email protected]. Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Walkerctr/.
The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being this region’s primary venue for a cultural experience and to serving as the preferred gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets, and parties for our community.
The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100% Tobacco-Free.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
Veterans Day Commemoration at Boone Mall Happening November 11
Monday, November 11, 2019, is Veterans Day. World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919. However, the fighting ended seven months prior when the Allies and Germany put into effect an armistice on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. Nov. 11, 1918, was considered the end of “the war to end all wars” and dubbed Armistice Day. But World War II and the Korean War happened, so on June 1, 1954, Congress amended the commemoration by changing the word “Armistice” to “Veterans” so the day would honor all American veterans of all wars. Veterans of our military services have suffered the discipline to protect the freedoms that we enjoy. They have dedicated a part of their life to our country and deserve to be recognized for their patriotism and willingness to serve in war or peace.
Ceremonies commence at 10:30 a.m. with our Watauga Community Band playing a prelude concert, ceremony commences at 11 a.m. The program will include the Watauga High School Marine Corps Jr. ROTC Color Guard and guest speaker Rear Admiral Melvin Bouboulis, United States Coast Guard.
This 13th annual program is sponsored by the High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, the Boone Mall and the Watauga Community Band. Please join your neighbors to honor and lift up all veterans Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Boone Mall at 11 a.m.
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council PSA
The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) has studied the risk factors and needs of Juvenile Court involved youth in this county and hereby publishes this Request for Proposals. The JCPC anticipates Raise the Age Expansion funds from the NC Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice, Community Programs section in the amount of $17,500 to fund and/or expand the program types to serve delinquent and at-risk youth for the state fiscal year 2019-2020 beginning on, or after, July 1, 2019.
The use of these Raise the Age Expansion funds in this county does not require a local match for this year ONLY. These expansion funds are an addition to the funds previously allocated in the amount of $114,285.00. Please see the Watauga County website at www.wataugacounty.org for further details on the application process. The deadline for applications is November 29, 2019 at 4:00 PM.
High Country Soccer Association 2019-20 Indoor Winter Soccer Camp
This winter, High Country Soccer Association is hosting its 11th annual Indoor Winter Soccer Camp for U6-U18 of all skill levels born between 1/1/2001-12/31/2015 inside the Sofield Family Indoor Practice Facility located beside Kidd Brewer Stadium on the campus of Appalachian State University. The starting date is dependent on when the facility becomes available, but we’re targeting mid-December. More information can be found at http://www.hcsoccer.com.
The HCSA winter soccer camp (based on indoor futsal) is designed for players of any level interested in further developing technical and tactical soccer skills. HCSA is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit soccer club that provides instruction led by licensed professional coaches who follow a curriculum of fun, age-appropriate activities and small-sided games to develop player’s skills while fostering enjoyment and appreciation for the game of soccer.
Winter 2019/20 Camp Dates (Tentative)
Mid-December through the first week of January (approximately 8-10 sessions)
December 16, 17, 18, 19, and January 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 (with possible dates between Christmas and NewYear’s Day)
Camp Fees and tentative Time Sessions
U6 Academy (birth years 2013, 2014, 2015): $60, 4pm-4:45pm
U8 Academy (birth years 2011, 2012, 2013): $75, 4:45-5:45pm
U10 Academy (birth years 2009, 2010, 2011): $75, 4:45pm-5:45pm
U12 Futsal (birth years 2007, 2008, 2009): $105, 5:45pm-7pm
U14 Futsal (birth years 2005, 2006, 2007): $105, 7pm-8:15pm
U18 Futsal (birth years 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005): $105, 8:15pm-9:30pm
* Multi-child families are eligible for a 15% discount after their first child pays in full.
High Country Soccer Association, which opened in 1986, offers soccer training to youth of all skill levels ranging from U6 to U18 and competes in the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association. HCSA also operates winter futsal youth training, summer camps, two youth tournaments, and the local adult leagues. In all, HCSA has more than 600 youth players and more than 300 adult players from five different counties.
Appalachian State University is Building a Habitat Home
Appalachian State University has partnered with Watauga Habitat as the Barker Family BUILDS and BUYS their own affordable home. This student-led partnership has committed to designing, building and raising funds in support of this project. Home Construction is underway, students are working alongside the Barker Family and App Builds a Home has raised 70% of their $60K goal! Please consider helping App Builds a Home reach their goal!
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The housing ministry has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 1,300 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Watauga Habitat began in 1987 and has built 27 homes locally and helped improve housing conditions for more than 40 families worldwide. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. To learn more, visit wataugahabitat.org.
Seasoned Museum Director, Carson Sailor to Helm the Appalachian Heritage Museum
After three and a half years as the Executive Director of the Southern Appalachian Historical Association, producers of the Horn in the West Outdoor Drama and the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum, Carson Sailor was ready for a new challenge. “I am excited about the opportunity to relaunch the Appalachian Heritage Museum! I got into this field to share poignant and meaningful stories and its hard to find a much more meaningful story than that of the Dougherty Family! Plus getting to work with the Underwoods who have had such a profound impact on High Country tourism and culture is an incredibly rewarding experience”
Located at Mystery Hill the 1903 Dougherty Family Home where the founders of Appalachian State University lived, was moved from its original location on Rivers St. in the late 1980s for historic preservation and interpretation. Sailor’s first step is to redesign how guests interact with the space. “Its no secret to anyone who has spent any amount of time with me, that museum interpretation is my passion. Its a really fun challenge to come into a place like Mystery Hill that already has top-notch tour guides, and place a museum into this context. I knew right off the bat, that a static traditional museum space was simply out of the question here. Instead, we are working to make this an immersive experience. Guests will be transported back to 1930 and visit the home as new students who have been invited over by the Dougherty’s for a mixer and orientation. Which of course means launching a whole new tour with guides portraying BB, DD, or Lillie.”
Ultimately the museum is seeking partnerships with Appalachian State to utilize the Founder’s Home. “The home is a natural place for small meetings and gatherings. This is where the Appalachian story started and there’s no reason it shouldn’t be in the narrative going forward. So much of what the Dougherty family implemented not only helped the university, but also shaped what the High Country would become by adding amenities like electricity, telephones, running water, and passenger train service. Originally the ET&WNC Railroad ran very close to the Dougherty House, I think it’s incredibly fitting that you can still hear Tweetsie’s whistle ring from right up the valley.”
House Committee Approves DOT Funding to Cover Cash-flow Issue
The House Transportation Appropriations Committee approved $661 million in additional funding to cover a cash-flow issue that has caused layoffs for the NC Department of Transportation contractors and closed down projects across the state. Rep. Ray Russell, who is a member of the committee, voted in favor of the measure.
“If this passes the full House and the Senate, the expectation is that NCDOT will be restored to normal operations,” Rep. Russell said. “We’ve gotten calls and emails from contractors in the district worried about layoffs as well as constituents upset because repaving projects and road improvements in their neighborhoods suddenly stopped.
“The lack of available funding at DOT was hurting people and hurting the local economy, so I hope the House will pass this quickly and the Senate will be on board. The state needs this badly.”
Funding problems for the NCDOT were the result of several factors. One issue was the fact that the department made extensive road repairs after hurricanes hit the state over the last several years. The Federal Emergency Management Administration has delayed reimbursement to the state for the work done and paid for by the state.
Another problem came for the department came when, at the urging of the legislature, NCDOT became more aggressive over the last few years in scheduling projects, causing a dip in reserve funding.
In addition, DOT is dealing with lawsuits from the now-repealed 1987 MAP Act that had allowed the department to tie up real estate sales and development for land it planned to use for new road projects, even if the projects were years or decades down the road. The courts struck down the act in 2017, ruling that is was the taking of land without just compensation. More than $360 million is set aside in the bill for legal costs.
The bill (House Bill 967) also provides an additional $301 million to NCDOT in the form of a loan for road improvements and other projects. The loan would be due to the general fund by 2025.
Blue Ridge Mountain Club Announces Addition of Sommelier Joshua Purdy
Blue Ridge Mountain Club (BRMC) is pleased to announce a key addition to their private mountain community. Joshua Purdy, a level two Certified Sommelier, has joined the team as Club House/Food and Beverage Director, which will elevate the overall community offerings and add a level of refinement for BRMC owners and guests.
Before joining BRMC, Purdy relocated to North Carolina to become Sommelier and Manager of Artisanal, a first in class fine-dining restaurant in Banner Elk, NC. Purdy moved from Arkansas, where he was the General Manager and Sommelier at Flavor Café, a staple in the Eureka Springs area for over 20 years. He grew his experience in New York City from 2007-2010 working as General Manager of an Irish Pub group and in Arkansas as Beverage Director and Sommelier for the Bowman Restaurant Group from 2010-2016. While studying to achieve his BA in Psychology at the University of Arkansas, Purdy worked in restaurants, which piqued his interest in learning more extensively about food, wine and craft cocktails. This desire for knowledge led him to achieve his level one Introductory Sommelier certification in 2007, and his level two Certified Sommelier in 2016 from the Court of Master Sommeliers.
“Joining the team at BRMC gives me the opportunity to explore my creativity and tap into my passion for food and wine,” says Purdy. “It’s an honor to collaborate with Chef Dustin Elliot to create moments that fully enhance the experience of our owners and guests. Nothing brings me more fulfillment than knowing someone is completely satisfied when I’ve guided them into stepping outside of their boundaries to try a food they normally wouldn’t order and pair it with a wine they’ve never tried before.”
BRMC has given Purdy an open platform to masterfully design a wine and craft cocktail menu and collaborate with Chef Elliot to develop a menu that will enhance the owner dining experience and community lifestyle.
“Having Joshua in our family is a huge addition to our lifestyle offerings within Blue Ridge Mountain Club,” says Jim Pitts, BRMC General Manager. “Joshua brings with him a high-standard for top-tier service and the ability to create an unparalleled guest experience. Our owners are thrilled to have a Sommelier who can deliver the level of refinement that Joshua holds, and as we expand the offerings for Lookout Grill and Jasper House, we will continue to develop the menu, the wine list, and the service standard to help create exquisite moments and an unforgettable environment.”
About Blue Ridge Mountain Club
Blue Ridge Mountain Club (BRMC) is a private mountain community located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway on 6,000+ acres with 50-mile views in every direction. BRMC offers luxury mountain homes and homesites, and access to a wealth of outdoor activities in a National Park-like setting. The community including hiking trails, mountain stream fishing, and UTV trails. Owners also enjoy a range of premier amenities at Watson Gap Village with an array of programs, events, dinners, wine tastings, and countless opportunities to gather in the beautiful outdoor spaces. To learn more, visit blueridgemountainclub.com.