Today’s Email Announcements

TODAY: Caldwell Hospice’s Coffee, Grief, & Hope to Be Held October 29

The Coffee, Grief, & Hope is sponsored through Ashewood Grief and Counseling Services, grief support services of Caldwell Hospice, and is one of many opportunities offered to help individuals of all ages and families cope with the loss of people they love. Because of the generous support of our community and the belief that grief support services improve quality of life, Caldwell Hospice offers community grief support services to anyone who needs help in coping with grief. For more information about the upcoming Coffee, Grief, & Hope or other grief support services, call 828.754.0101 or 1.844.MY.JOURNEY, or visit www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.

Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care will hold its first monthly Coffee, Grief, & Hope at 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Stickboy Kitchen, 211 Boone Heights Drive, Boone, NC. The informal time of coffee and conversation is open to anyone who is experiencing grief and loss due to the death of a loved one or close friend. Coffee is Dutch treat.

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday, October 30

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, October 31

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Happy Halloween! Join us for some Halloween shenanigans and App State Football on the Big Screen!

Friday, November 1

7:30 pm -Close: The Plate Scrapers. The Plate Scrapers originated in 2014 in western Maryland the way any good bluegrass band does: from a bunch of fellers pickin’ around in a circle, surrounded by delicious plates of food, strong libations, and good friends. The traditional spirit of The Plate Scrapers is still innately intact nearly half a decade later, though they have evolved into far more than your average bluegrass band. Through diverse backgrounds and influences ranging from jazz to hard rock, to funk, the band has taken their music to an eclectic new level.

The Plate Scrapers’ songwriting is the identifying characteristic of the band. Complimenting writing styles from multiple members offer a tasteful balance and refreshing diversity to their sound, a diversity which they thoroughly exercise. Folksy lyrics of songs like “Shoes” or “Moonlight” call to a time of friendship, nostalgia and adventure, while songs like “Trucker’s Aspirin” or “Easy Way Out” are darker tales, gritty in nature.

Saturday, November 2

7:30 pm -Close: Mason Jar Confessions. Dawn Nichols & Danny Platt make up the core Acoustic Duet that features many special guests on various instruments. You never know who will show up to play! Featuring a mix of rock, folk, country and original music.

Watauga County Republican Women’s Club to Meet October 30

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 30 at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone, NC. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. See us on Facebook and learn more.

SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society: Three Days, Three Fundraisers