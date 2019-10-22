Today’s Email Announcements

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing
Tuesday, October 22
6 pm-8 pm: Beer 101- Join Lost Province for a five-course food and beer pairing dinner featuring Beers from the British Isles. Seating is limited so call for reservations.
Wednesday, October 23
7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday, October 24
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-Close: Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar. Join Lost Province for Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar benefiting Kilograms for Mammograms. Money raised through musician tips will benefit Kilograms for Mammograms, a fitness-oriented fundraiser that celebrates survivors and helps remove the cost barrier for those in need of a mammogram – all proceeds will go to the Wilma Redmond Mammography Fund. Sign up beginning at 6:30 PM. You must be present. Sing, Play, or Stand Up Comedy. Show us your talent! 15 min. time slots. Keep it ‘Family Friendly. Sound Equipment provided. Hosted by ‘Cowboy Mike. For more information, contact Mike at (828)-387-0805.
Friday, October 25
7:30 pm -Close: Swing Guitars. Boone’s own gypsy band “Swing Guitars” has been active for almost a decade performing acoustic “Hot Club” style jazz in area restaurants, music festivals and civic concert series. Playing a mix of gypsy jazz standards, swing classics, originals and modern jazz tunes, the acoustic group focuses on the music of Django Reinhardt and other early jazz pioneers. Guitarists Andy Page, Jim Schaller and Jay Brown along with Ben McPherron on bass are experienced musicians widely known to High Country music fans. An evening with Swing Guitars promises a variety of sounds perfect for socializing, eating, drinking and dancing!
Saturday, October 26
7:30 pm -Close: Mystery Hillbillies. The Mystery Hillbillies are a rockin’ band based in the western Piedmont of North Carolina. They play a range of music from the early 40’s to the present. Classic country, western swing, rockabilly, boogie and blues- think Hank, Patsy, Elvis and Emmylou, Bob Wills, Brenda Lee, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Wanda Jackson. Whether you’re a two-stepper, jitterbugger, Lindy hopper, shagger or a plain old leg shaker, you’ll be up on the dance floor when the Mystery Hillbillies get to rockin’. They tailor their sets to the audience and venue, bringing a great entertaining experience to folks of all ages and persuasions.
Sunday, October 27
5 pm-9 pm: Join us for a Celtic Jam Session from 5 pm-close. Have a pint and a pizza and enjoy Scottish, Irish, Cape Breton tunes. Bring your fiddle, whistle, flute, banjo, harp, pipes, bodhran, guitar, mandolin, concertina, or accordion and join in on the jam!
Blowing Rock Planning Board Meeting Rescheduled for October 24
The Blowing Rock Planning and Zoning Board’s consideration of the following item has been rescheduled. The meeting will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 5:30 PM:
1. Conditional Rezoning (GB to CZ-GB, General Business) – Headwaters on the New River The Headwaters on the New River, LLC is requesting a conditional rezoning of the former New River Inn property from General Business to Conditional Zoning – General Business (CZ-GB). The 4.926-acre property is located at 6875 Valley Boulevard. The Applicant is proposing to renovate the former New River Inn office building for use as 4 Forty Four’s office building and construct several residential cottages and treehouses. The property is further identified by Watauga County PINs 2818-31-4831-000.
The Planning Board will offer an opportunity for public comments on agenda items although this is not a formal public hearing. Written comments may also be submitted to the Planning Board, PO Box 47, Blowing Rock, NC, 28605, by the meeting date.
Plans for the proposed development are available for public inspection at the Town Office during normal business hours; or questions may be directed to the Planning Director at (828) 295-5240.
The Planning Board meeting will be held at the Blowing Rock Town Hall, 1036 Main Street. The Town Hall is ADA accessible.
‘Aging With Compassion’ a Buddhist Approach to Getting Older Free Talk Happening October 26
The public is invited to a talk entitled ‘”Aging with Compassion and Gratitude” at Appalachian Dharma & Meditation Center Saturday, October 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. This talk is about how Buddhist practices can be used to transform our typical mindset towards the aging process and how we can create gentleness and loving kindness as our bodies and minds age. In our youth-centered culture, aging is often considered a failure or a problem rather than a part of the natural world. Our attitudes towards our own aging often tend to be harsh and judgmental.
Healthcare practitioner and ADMC member Becky Campbell will offer meditations and readings as well as personal insights and observations from her spiritual and therapeutic practices. The shared experience of aging and all that it entails carries with it limitless opportunities to more clearly connect with ourselves and each other and can be a basis for awakening.
All are welcome. This event is free, although donations (dana) are always appreciated. No meditation experience is required. Chairs, as well as, cushions will be available.
Becky Campbell is an occupational therapy practitioner (working with the elderly population) and ADMC board member at large. She has been a student of Buddhism since 2012 when she discovered the beloved Buddhist teacher Pema Chodron. She is also a massage therapist and Reiki Master.
The Appalachian Dharma & Meditation Center opened in June 2011 and welcomes all to join them for weekly meditation sessions and Buddhist studies. ADMC is located at 108 West 10th Avenue, Suite 3, Johnson City, TN. You can learn more at www.dharma4et.org.
Watauga County Commissioners’ Meeting Rescheduled for November 6
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners’ Board Room serves as an official voting place on Election Day. Due to the date of the election, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2019, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The meeting will begin at 8:30 A.M. in the Commissioners’ Board Room in the Watauga County Administration Building located at 814 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina.
For information or questions, please call (828) 265-8000.
Continuing Nursing Education: ‘Inside Appalachia—Strategies to Improve Patient-Provider Communications and Health Outcomes’ Offered November 20
The rate of health disparities in the Appalachian region is higher than the rest of the United States. Providing specific, culturally sensitive training, targeted to health care professionals who work within Appalachia, will improve the quality of care and health outcomes residents in Appalachia experience.
Inside Appalachia: Strategies to Improve Patient-Provider Communications and Health Outcomes will be offered at no cost on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at Blue Ridge Energy, 2375 NC-163, West Jefferson, NC. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The program provides 2 CNE hours from NC Nurses Association or 2 contact hours for other disciplines, and will be presented by Robyn Seamon, MA, BSN, RN, Appalachian Healthcare Training and Consulting, in partnership with Caldwell Hospice Serving the High Country and North Carolina Nurses Association. This continuing nursing education activity was approved by the North Carolina Nurses Association, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.
For more information or to register by November 18, call 828.754.0101, 1.844.MY.JOURNEY, or email [email protected]
Watauga Habitat is Looking for Future Homeowners
Watauga County Habitat for Humanity will be accepting applications for their affordable housing program until November 15th, 2019. Eligibility criteria for a Habitat home include a housing need, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage and a willingness to partner with Habitat. Homeowners assist in building their own home and the homes of others and attend educational workshops on topics such as financial literacy and home maintenance so they are well prepared to be successful homeowners.
Those interested in learning more about Habitat’s affordable housing program can call Jennifer Ramey at 828-268-9545 or email [email protected]. Applications for a new Habitat home are located on their website https://wataugahabitat.org/homeownership and can be picked up at Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s office located at 1200 Archie Carroll Road in Boone.
Watauga Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to eliminate substandard housing and make decent, affordable housing an option for all families. We do this locally and worldwide through construction, rehabilitation and preservation of homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. Watauga County Habitat for Humanity builds houses for qualified homebuyers regardless of race, religion or background.
Jeanne Supin for Congress Campaign Statement on Syria and Turkey
Statement by Jeanne Supin, candidate for the US House District 5, North Carolina:
“As a candidate for US Congress and as a concerned citizen and humanitarian I wholeheartedly support US House Joint Resolution 77 opposing President Trump’s impulsive, ill-conceived and destructive decision to withdraw troops once supporting our Kurdish allies in Northeast Syria. This action – seemingly made without forethought – has created the exact disaster our diplomatic and military leadership warned against. The President has done the following:
-
Abandoned the very Kurdish allies who have partnered with us in successfully liberating nearly one-third of Syrian territory from ISIS’ so called “caliphate.” ISIS prisoners are now escaping and they may well, in fact, re-establish their stronghold, creating massive threats both regionally and internationally.
-
Misled the American people by suggesting troops will return home, when, in fact, they are being deployed elsewhere.
-
Acted and is continuing to act against the advice or knowledge of our diplomatic, intelligence and military leaders.
-
Reneged on our commitment and our trustworthiness to our allies.
-
Reversed through chaotic ineptitude decades of carefully executed US Middle East strategy and opened the region to Russian and Iranian dominance.
-
Most importantly, exposed innocent civilians to slaughter and mayhem.
I will continue to monitor this situation and invite all of Western North Carolina to continue to hold in their hearts those affected by this unnecessary violence and to hold accountable those who promote or condone the President’s reckless actions.”
See full text of House Joint Resolution 77 here: https://www.congress.gov/bill/