Today’s Email Announcements

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Tuesday, October 22

6 pm-8 pm: Beer 101- Join Lost Province for a five-course food and beer pairing dinner featuring Beers from the British Isles. Seating is limited so call for reservations.

Wednesday, October 23

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, October 24

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar. Join Lost Province for Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar benefiting Kilograms for Mammograms. Money raised through musician tips will benefit Kilograms for Mammograms, a fitness-oriented fundraiser that celebrates survivors and helps remove the cost barrier for those in need of a mammogram – all proceeds will go to the Wilma Redmond Mammography Fund. Sign up beginning at 6:30 PM. You must be present. Sing, Play, or Stand Up Comedy. Show us your talent! 15 min. time slots. Keep it ‘Family Friendly. Sound Equipment provided. Hosted by ‘Cowboy Mike. For more information, contact Mike at (828)-387-0805.

Friday, October 25

7:30 pm -Close: Swing Guitars. Boone’s own gypsy band “Swing Guitars” has been active for almost a decade performing acoustic “Hot Club” style jazz in area restaurants, music festivals and civic concert series. Playing a mix of gypsy jazz standards, swing classics, originals and modern jazz tunes, the acoustic group focuses on the music of Django Reinhardt and other early jazz pioneers. Guitarists Andy Page, Jim Schaller and Jay Brown along with Ben McPherron on bass are experienced musicians widely known to High Country music fans. An evening with Swing Guitars promises a variety of sounds perfect for socializing, eating, drinking and dancing!

Saturday, October 26

7:30 pm -Close: Mystery Hillbillies. The Mystery Hillbillies are a rockin’ band based in the western Piedmont of North Carolina. They play a range of music from the early 40’s to the present. Classic country, western swing, rockabilly, boogie and blues- think Hank, Patsy, Elvis and Emmylou, Bob Wills, Brenda Lee, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Wanda Jackson. Whether you’re a two-stepper, jitterbugger, Lindy hopper, shagger or a plain old leg shaker, you’ll be up on the dance floor when the Mystery Hillbillies get to rockin’. They tailor their sets to the audience and venue, bringing a great entertaining experience to folks of all ages and persuasions.

Sunday, October 27

5 pm-9 pm: Join us for a Celtic Jam Session from 5 pm-close. Have a pint and a pizza and enjoy Scottish, Irish, Cape Breton tunes. Bring your fiddle, whistle, flute, banjo, harp, pipes, bodhran, guitar, mandolin, concertina, or accordion and join in on the jam!

