Today’s Email Announcements

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Tuesday, October 8

Get Lost for a Cause with High Country Breast Cancer Foundation. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Lost Province is excited to partner with the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation as the “Get Lost for a Cause” non-profit for the entire month! Live Music with Staci Braun, (recovering) doctor, writing songs, singing my heart out and banging the keys with every fiber of my soul from 5 pm-7 pm. Visit Lost Province as many times as you can during the month of October and experience the chance to “round up” for the cause, Bingo for Boobs, Fill the “CUP”, and much more fun. AND, don’t forget to try the featured beer of the month, PINK VELVET! You won’t be disappointed.

Wednesday, October 9

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, October 10

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Live Music with Barefoot Modern. Originating from Greensboro, North Carolina and currently with a strong foothold in the Appalachian Mountains, Barefoot Modern encapsulates audiences with their combination of retro-classical songwriting and modern pop sound. The group has signed with Split Rail Records, App State’s student-lead record label, and is on the verge of a highly anticipated second studio release.

Friday, October 11

7:30 pm -Close: Andy Farrell Duo. Born in Boone, NC, Ferrell grew up in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the birthplace of Appalachian traditional music and the home of the great Doc Watson. Growing up in Watson’s shadow, and with a folk guitarist for a father, Appalachian roots play a large role in Ferrell’s music. What’s surprising about his new album is how far he has reached beyond these roots. The new album, At Home and In Nashville, is aptly named, for it points to a long lineage of artists traveling between their homes in rural Appalachia and the neon lights of country music’s capital, Nashville, Tennessee.

Saturday, October 12

7:30 pm -Close: Momma Molasses. North Carolina Native, currently based in the “Birthplace of Country Music” Bristol, TN/VA; singer-songwriter Ella Patrick, aka Momma Molasses has been steadily gaining ground as a new voice in roots music. Singing with a rich, syrupy-sweet alto, and accompanied by her homespun finger-picked parlor guitar; Momma Molasses harkens back to the “classic” era of country music, blending flavors of old-time, swing, blues, folk, and bluegrass. Commonly compared by listeners to female greats such as; Patsy Cline, Maybelle Carter, and an “acoustic” Janis Joplin; Momma Molasses has an unforgettable vocal tone and a unique guitar style. While touring full time, she also curates a radio program, broadcasting live from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, on WBCM-LP Radio Bristol, and hosts a monthly concert series for emerging musicians called “For The Song’s Sake” in Bristol, TN.

Sunday, October 13

5 pm-9 pm: Join us for a Celtic Jam Session from 5 pm-close. Have a pint and a pizza and enjoy Scottish, Irish, Cape Breton tunes. Bring your fiddle, whistle, flute, banjo, harp, pipes, bodhran, guitar, mandolin, concertina, or accordion and join in on the jam!

Beech Mountain Academy Registration Now Open

Beech Mountain Academy is an inclusive team of young athletes dedicated to ski racing, free skiing and snowboarding. We are located in the North Carolina High Country and our athletes range in age from 5 to 18. Many of our families travel from cities all around North Carolina and Tennessee. Beech Mountain Academy is supported by a non-profit 501-C organization, BMSEF, that is managed by the families that make up the team. Without the help of the parents of these young athletes, our programs would not be possible. We have a passion for winter sports through programs that instill the values of goal setting, discipline, sportsmanship, work ethic, determination, commitment and fun. Our athletes are prepared for local, regional and national events through the Academy’s affiliation with the United States Ski and Snowboard Association (USSA), the Southern Alpine Racing Association (SARA), as well as the High Country Junior Race Series (HCJRS). We are inclusive of all athletes with the desire to learn and grow. Please download and complete the registration form. Once completed, please turn the registration into Administration Building or email [email protected]

Blue Ridge Native Plant Society to Meet October 9

Our monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 9, at the Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The meeting room will open at 6:30 p.m. and we’ll start the meeting at 7. This month, Dr. Matt Estep from Appalachian State University will present on his lab’s research in plant conservation genetics and give us an update on his Liatris helleri project. A reminder about winter weather: If the Watauga County schools are closed for the day on our meeting date the meeting will be canceled for that month!

Foxx to Host Benefits Workshop for Seniors on October 11

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx will host a benefits workshop for senior citizens on October 11, from 1-3 pm, at the Watauga County Public Library. “As the open-enrollment period for Medicare approaches, this workshop will include timely information for beneficiaries and their families,” Foxx said. “Seniors in North Carolina’s 5th District are invited to learn about opportunities to help them live healthier and happier retirements.” The open-enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries will start October 15 and end December 7. This is the only time during the year, except in unique circumstances, when current Medicare enrollees are able to make changes to their existing coverage. Local organizations as well as state and federal agencies will be available to answer questions and provide information on Medicare and a number of other benefits available to seniors. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Rep. Foxx’s Boone District Office at 828-265-0240. Blowing Rock Art & History Museum’s Special Topic Tours in October Special Topics Tours: October

Every Sunday at 2:00 pm Etta, Claribel and Matisse

Sunday, October 13 The Cone Sisters in North Carolina

Sunday, October 20 Modern Women, Modern Art

Sunday, October 27 Members of the Museum can take advantage of private guided tours of our Cone exhibition series, including Modern Visions, Modern Art: The Cone Sisters in North Carolina and Modern Visions, Mountain Views: The Cones of Flat Top Manor. Several special topics will be explored and will rotate each Sunday. Admission is limited to MUSEUM MEMBERS only and caps at 30 people per tour. RSVP required via the form below or by calling (828) 295-9099. *Please fill out this Google Form to RSVP for our Special Topic Guided Tours* This event is presented to the community by Wells Fargo. Torch Club to Meet October 14 The monthly meeting of Torch: A Forum for Reasoned Discourse will be Monday, October 14 at Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone. Those arriving by 11:30 may choose from a $10 menu and enjoy the presentation at noon. The topic this month is “Think Globally, Act Locally.” It is presented by Quint David, chairman of the Town of Boone Sustainability, Economics, and Environment Committee. Guests are welcome. Information: 828-264-8811. Blowing Rock Highway 321 Visioning Workshops Begin October 15 This Spring, the Town of Blowing Rock formed an Ad Hoc Committee to study the Highway 321 corridor. The Town then hired Benchmark Planning to assist the Ad Hoc in creating a vision for Highway 321 (Valley Blvd). To gather public input, the Town will hold two meetings at Town Hall. You will have the opportunity to provide feedback on land uses, landscaping and beautification, site design, building design, and community appearance. Please join us at one of these meetings to help create a future vision for Highway 321. October 15, 7 p.m. October 29, 7 p.m. Wordkeepers Meeting Happening Saturday, October 19 Writers! Come to Wordkeepers, a gathering of writers in the High Country at the Ashe County Arts Center, 303 School Avenue, West Jefferson, North Carolina, on Saturday, October 19, at 4:00 in the afternoon. Refreshments will be provided, and a warm and welcoming audience will be eager to hear your own original works. Readers are asked to keep their selections, from any genre, to under five minutes, but please join us and share, or at least join us and listen. If you would like to read, please contact Diana Renfro at [email protected] so that she can reserve your slot.

Genal West from Watauga High School Will Receive a $1,000 Award to Pay for Professional Development