Today’s Email Announcements

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing
Wednesday, October 2
7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday, October 3
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-Close: Live Music with Mac Greer. Homegrown and based right here in Boone, North Carolina, Mac Greer is a songwriter determined to make a name for himself. His debut EP, to be released in September, tells the story of Lady Love and her deceptive ways. Greer’s soulful voice and introspective lyrics have proven to captivate any audience.
Friday, October 4
7:30 pm -Close: Kay and Patrick Crouch Duo. Kay and Patrick Crouch are an acoustic duet. They are dedicated to performing a variety of musical styles in an acoustic setting. Their eclectic repertoire includes modern folk songs by American, Canadian, and Irish songwriters, the fiery breakdowns and songs of family and home found in both traditional and contemporary bluegrass settings, and centuries-old Celtic airs and dance tunes. All of this is peppered with a healthy dose of popular jazz standards, swing and western swing music, and a few classic country tunes thrown in to provide a program certain to be enjoyed by all.
Saturday, October 5
7:30 pm -Close: Evan Button. Evan has been playing guitar and singing for crowds since he was eight years old. He is a regular on the local music scene, playing in many restaurants, bars, festivals and charity events. Evan’s passion is songwriting. He writes with the maturity of someone who has “been here before”; his lyrics are introspective and sensitive and the music has an infectious groove. Evan’s most recent full release, “Stories”, was released in June of 2016. Backed by a full band, Evan tells stories that are down to earth and filled with important life messages. When Evan plays, people stop what they are doing and look up in surprise; they can’t believe such a big, and soulful sound is coming from a modern artist.
Campus Emergency Siren Test to be Conducted October 2
Appalachian State University will test its campus siren warning system at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Examples of the tones that are used in an emergency or during tests can be heard online at https://emergency.appstate.
Appalachian uses the hi/low tone for emergencies, discontinuous air horn for tests of the system and the alert tone for the all-clear signal.
For more information about the university’s AppState ALERT voice/text/email notification system, visit https://emergency.
Campus siren tests are normally conducted on the first Wednesday of each month. Scheduled dates for Appalachian’s upcoming tests are Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
The Gamekeeper Hosting Fundraising Dinner for the Boone Greenway Skatepark on Wednesday
Join us this Wednesday (October 2) to raise some money for the Boone Greenway Skatepark.
Whether you meet some friends in the bar for a few cocktails and appetizers or make a night of it with a dinner reservation, The Gamekeeper is donating a portion of the evening’s proceeds to the efforts to build a public skatepark in Boone. We hope to see you at Gamekeeper on Wednesday. Cheers!
Announcements from the Town of Boone
If anyone wishes to have an agenda item considered by the Boone Town Council at one of their upcoming regular meetings, scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, 2019 and Thursday, October 17, 2019, it must be submitted to the Town Clerk by October 4, 2019, at 5 p.m.
The agenda item request form is available on the Town’s Web site (www.townofboone.net) or can be picked up at Town Hall, 567 W. King Street.
The request shall include a description of the subject matter involved and an explanation of the action which is requested. When appropriate, it shall be accompanied by such materials and documents as may be needed in order to explain or understand the request.
Please note: All water allocation requests that require Town Council’s approval must be fully completed and turned into the Public Works Department by the first calendar day of the month by 5 p.m. (or closest prior weekday) in order to be placed on that month’s Town Council agenda. Requests are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of five per Council meeting.
If you have any questions, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Harmon at 828-268-6200 or by e-mail at [email protected]
The Town of Boone is currently soliciting applications from people who would like to serve on the following boards:
Board of Adjustment (one alternate position)
Community Appearance Commission (four positions)
Cultural Resources Advisory Board (four positions)
Downtown Boone Development Association (one council-appointed position)
Historic Preservation Commission (two positions)
Outside Agency Funding Review Committee (one position)
Planning Commission (one position)
Sustainability Committee (one position)
Water Advisory Committee (one position)
The next application deadline will be October 4, 2019, by 5 p.m. If you qualify for any of the positions and would like to apply, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Harmon at 268-6200 or e-mail [email protected] for more information. You may also visit the Town’s Web site at www.townofboone.net to view information about the various boards and to download an application form.
High Country 12 Step Groups Sponsor Fall Seminar October 5
High Country 12 Steps programs invite all 12 Step recovery participants and the community at large to attend the Fall 12 Step Recovery Seminar on October 5, 2019. The free seminar will be held from 9:00 am-4:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church at 131 Big Valley Street in Boone, NC.
The theme of the Seminar is Doing the Work: Living Life by Change, Not by Chance.” Four speakers and a DVD presentation will focus on aspects of intentionally moving forward in recovery. An event organizer said that speakers will share how they used the 12 Step program to gain real freedom, so they are not just surviving, but thriving.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share at the event potluck lunch. Various 12 Step materials will be available for purchase.
This event evolved from the belief that regardless of which addictions or problems bring a person into the various rooms of recovery, the solution is the same: The Twelve Steps.
For further information regarding attending this day of encouragement and inspiration with others on the road to recovery, contact Kelly R. (828) 719-5312 and/or Chuck S. (828) 263-4212.
The Renaissance Festival is Back
Located just north of Charlotte, NC is a village where imagination, fantasy, and history burst to life. It is a place where adults can feel and act like children while children are treated as royalty. It is a magical realm where you will forget about your daily cares. It is the Carolina Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace -operating 8 consecutive Saturdays and Sundays, October 5 through November 24.
Fairhaven Village
It is the 16th century and The Renaissance Festival’s story-book village is Fairhaven; a peaceful shire filled with charming cottages, castles, kitchens and pubs, all nestled amongst 245 acres of beautiful fall forest. It is within the village walls of Fairhaven where pleasure and celebration rule the day as villagers, artists, craftspeople, musicians, performance troupes and food vendors have all gathered together to create a marketplace festival in celebration of the arrival of their visiting Queen.
Immersive Theatre
With trumpets blaring and cannon blasting, The Lord Mayor orders the gates of Fairhaven to swing open at 10:00 am and close at dusk. The day is filled with an abundance of attractions appropriate for all age groups, presented upon 14 stages, each packed with a unique mix of continuous music, dance, comedy shows, and circus entertainments. From barely balanced acrobats to one-of-a-kind old-world musical instruments, the entertainment options are endless. The stage shows are always spontaneous, and you can take part in the action if you wish – or sit back and enjoy watching the audience volunteers who make a spectacle of themselves. You will never know what happens next, on stage or off.
The entertainment also takes place right in front of you within the village streets as a costumed cast of medieval commoners, knights, and royalty celebrate a 16th century day of play. Part of the Renaissance Festival experience is meeting and interacting with the colorful characters roaming the village, creating an interactive street theater. Musical fairies and lively woodland sprites embody childlike innocence. Close up magicians amaze and amuse. Wonderful statuary comes to life. There is even a walking tree! You can take audience with the Queen or mingle with peasants who endlessly proclaim… “Hip Hip Huzzah!” – all part and parcel of the Festival day.
One of a kind Attractions
In addition to the non-stop schedule of entertainment, you cannot miss the birds of prey exhibition where the royal falconer will don his hunting garb and take you on a thrilling trip into the past explaining and demonstrating the use of falcons, hawks, owls and more in the ancient sport of falconry! Listen to fascinating bits of history delivered while a hawk flies overhead in a simulated hunt displaying the unique skills that enraptured nobles long ago and made falconry the sport of kings. It is both educational and awe inspiring as you learn about the popularity of falconry in the renaissance while watching a falcon dive at over 100 miles an hour!
The Renaissance Festival wouldn’t be complete without a depiction of one of the grandest events of the time period – the popular tournament Joust! Occurring three times daily, each joust is full of pomp, pageantry, action, comedy and chivalry as noble Knights strap on heavy suits of armor and mount two tons of snorting steeds. With plumes waving and chain mail clanking, they take up their lances and charge at one another in tilt. Shattering lances, clashing swords, and daring deeds of bravery all collide into a realistic recreation of a joust to the death! All for the Queen’s amusement!
From gallant knights to the marvels of the vast ocean, the Lord Mayor outdoes himself once again in a bid for the Queen’s favor with a personal gift – the return of the Living Mermaids – Fairies of the Sea! These beautiful sirens frolic about in a 3,000-gallon aquarium! Children love watching the underwater flips, blown bubble hearts and splashing tails. And families can sit together atop the mermaid throne for a meet and greet photo experience.
NEW entertainment for the family this year includes Lady Alice of Wonderland and Lady Wendy of Neverland – visiting Fairhaven to share amazing tales of science and adventure! And kids will love watching Pirouette the Magical Dancer as she ventures out of her Musical Magic Box to dance and delight! And if you are lucky, she might just reach right into the sky and gift you a magical star of your very own!
Action & Adventure
The Carolina Renaissance Festival is home to a most unusual collection of people-powered rides and games of skill. Inspired by the joust? Try your skill with a lance on the Slider Joust challenge game. You can storm the castle in a paintball battle or try to solve the riddle of climbing Jacob’s Ladder. Mix skillful pleasure and comic adventure by throwing tomatoes at the insulting fools locked in the stocks at Vegetable Justice. Test your skill at games like the Dragon Climbing Tower, the Archery Range, and the Maze. Fly high into the sky on the Pirate’s Assault Catapult. Take a ride on Christopher Columbus’ Voyage to the New World, the Piccolo Pony (a rocking horse bigger than an elephant), and Leonardo’s Flying Machine; a people-powered amusement ride based on Di Vinci’s designs for human flight. A family favorite is Mother (and Father) Goose brought to life with their costumed ducks and geese, the Petting Farm, and Camel rides.
Shopping
Early holiday shoppers can peruse over 140 craft shops in an open-air village market which provides a diverse selection of handmade items such as pottery, jewelry, perfume, glass blown ornaments, ceramics, bath & body products, medieval costumes, hand carved candles, unique musical instruments, children’s toys, a full spectrum of clothing, and much more. Watch artisans make a masterpiece right before your eyes. Enjoy demonstrations of fine skills such as weaving, woodcarving, blacksmithing, glassblowing, pottery, and jewelry making – all through the use of ancient skills and low technology. Be your own artisan! Learn to blacksmith and create your own souvenir at the all NEW Dragon Forge!
Feasting
Did you work up an appetite perusing all the shops and enjoying all the entertainment? Well you will be pleased to know that the food is as spectacular as all the attractions. Village kitchens cook up an endless feast of bread bowl stews, steak-on-a-stake, gourmet sausages, and the festival’s famous giant roasted turkey legs. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available. For dessert, try the fresh crepes, the cakes and cookies from the Monks Bakery, candy delights from the Chocolate Shoppe, Italian ice, gelato, and a favorite of all renaissance wanderers: a bag of cinnamon-roasted almonds. Festival pubs offer a wide variety of craft beer, wine, champagne, ale, honey mead, soft drinks, Medieval Margaritas and all NEW Friar Puck’s Premium Lemonade!
The Carolina Renaissance Festival is the fall destination for quality entertainment in the Carolinas. So bust out your sense of good cheer, leave your cares behind, and spend a day at the wildly popular and entertaining time machine known as the Carolina Renaissance Festival and Artisan Market Place!
WHEN YOU GO:
What: The 26th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival.
Where: North of Charlotte between Concord and Huntersville. The Festival is located on Highway 73 at Poplar Tent Road (between I-77 and I-85).
When: Eight consecutive weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from October 5th through November 24th. The Festival runs from 10:00 AM until 5:30 PM, rain or shine.
Advance Discount Tickets: $25 for adults, $15 for kids ages 5-12; available at Harris Teeter Stores region-wide or print your own online at RenFestInfo.com. Children under 5 are always free. Tickets purchased at the gate are $1 more. Senior (60 and over) and adult Military discount tickets are $23 at the gate. Parking is free courtesy of Harris Teeter.
Event Sponsors: The Carolina Renaissance Festival is presented by Harris Teeter and Pepsi. Additional sponsors include Nestle ReadyRefresh, Atrium Health, Sunbelt Rentals, Valpak, Jersey Mike’s, Chick-Fil-A, Autobell Carwash, Papa Johns, AAA of the Carolinas, Visit Lake Norman, Hampton Inn & Suites, Fluent Language Solutions, Charlotte Playsets, and Apex Technology.
Information: Online at RenFestInfo.com, or call (704) 896-5555.
This information and high resolution Renaissance Festival photos are available online by clicking “PRESS & MEDIA” at: Carolina.RenFestInfo.com
Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce’s October 2019 After Hours Event to be held Wednesday, October 9
Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce’s October 2019 After Hours members networking event will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Mountain Grounds Coffee & Tea Co., located at 3990 Hwy. 105, Suite 10, Banner Elk, NC 28604. Google Map link: https://goo.gl/maps/
After Hours events are held on the second Wednesday of each month, starting in February and ending in November. The events start at 6:00 P.M. and usually end no later than 7:30 P.M.
Upon arriving, attendees visit the sign-in table to receive a name tag. Everyone is encouraged to bring business cards to assist with networking. There will be introductions at the start of the event, giving everyone a chance to talk about their business and latest news, followed by food, fun, and of course, networking!
Visitors: Those joining us as a non-member guest are welcome to come to one event to see what the Chamber is all about. You’ll be given an application to take home with you during your visit. If you have been to an after-hours event and would like to come to another, membership is required.
While not required to attend, we kindly request an RSVP (link below).
Links:
Chris Roerden Presents to High Country Writers on October 10
Chris Roerden, editor and author, presents at the meeting of High Country Writers, Thursday, October 10th at 10 a.m. at the Watauga County Library. She will speak on the topic of “Don’t Sabotage your Story.” The public is invited.
Author of “Don’t Murder your Mystery” and “Don’t Sabotage Your Submission,” Chris Roerden comes to us with the experience of working in publishing 50+ years. She has edited fiction and nonfiction for authors published by St. Martin’s Press, Harlequin, Berkley Prime Crime, Tor-Forge, Midnight Ink, Intrigue, Rodale, Viking, and many others. Of her 11 published books, her own books for writers are “Don’t Murder Your Mystery” (Agatha Award for Best Nonfiction; shortlisted for 1 international and 2 national awards); and “Don’t Sabotage Your Submission” (21st annual Benjamin Franklin Award™, 2 Florida Writers’ Ass’n. awards, and ForeWord Review’s 2009 Writing Book of the Year Bronze Medal).
A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Maine, Chris holds a Master’s in English. She served as a national scholarship chair for Mystery Writers of America, is a past president of MAPA, a Midwest trade association of 250 commercial and university presses, taught at 3 universities and in 3 countries, and continues presenting workshops on the craft of writing. We are pleased and proud to have her with us once again.
High Country Writers has been “energizing writers since 1995!” Regular meetings are at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from ten until noon and speakers’ presentations are co-sponsored with the Library. HCW members present writing skills workshops the first Thursday of the month, and partner with the Watauga County Arts Council in hosting these workshops. For more information and a current calendar, visit the website: http://www.highcountrywriters.org. Guests are welcome.
High Country Watermedia Society to Meet October 12
The High Country Watermedia Society meeting will begin with coffee from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m., followed by a short business meeting. A morning demo at 10:30 will feature guest artist Amanda Chapman, Cheap Joe’s outlet manager, who will demonstrate acrylics with gold leaf and paint markers. From 1-4 p/m. in the afternoon Cheap Joe’s will have product demos. The meeting is held at Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff, 374 Industrial Park Drive, Boone, NC.
Deer Butchering and Processing Workshop Happening October 12
On Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., agents Eddy Labus and Margie Mansure from the Watauga County office of NC Cooperative Extension will explore ways to process and preserve your hunting-season bounty.
Demonstrations include cutting up a deer, jerky making, sausage making and canning venison. The cost of the workshop is $15 per person (or $25 per couple) and must be paid in advance at NC Cooperative Extension, 971 West King St., Boone. Cash or check only. Please bring exact change if paying with cash. If mailing in your check, please call our office first at (828) 264-3061 to sign up and send your check made payable to Watauga CES.
The workshop will be held at the Watauga County Agriculture Conference Center at 252 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone. There is limited space available in the class, so make sure to sign up in advance!
High Country Jazz Society Concert on October 13
Sunday, October 13th concert features ASU Jazz Ensemble I! As customary with this ensemble, the evening will feature one long set of music beginning with a combo.
Please call 828-264-6860 and simply leave your name and the number of people in your party, and we’ll see you on Sunday!
Please consider introducing a friend or two to the society by having them join you!
Meadowbrook Inn in Blowing Rock. The concert starts at 5 pm.
Drinks and light food options will be available at the bar. Please ask at the bar.
Watauga County Commissioners Holding Public Meeting on October 15
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in the Commissioners’ Board Room at the Watauga County Administration Building located at 814 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina. The purpose of the hearing shall be to allow public comment on proposed amendments to the Valle Crucis Historic District Ordinance. Interested parties are encouraged to attend. For information or questions, please call (828) 265-8043.
The Walker Center presents Jimmy Fortune and Craig Campbell
The Walker Center, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, will present Jimmy Fortune and Craig Campbell on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:00. This performance is sponsored by Carolina West Wireless.
Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. Fortune quickly lived up to his name. He wrote the group’s second No. 1 hit, “Elizabeth,” on their 1983 album Today, and followed that with two more No. 1 hits–“My Only Love” (from 1984’s Atlanta Blue) and “Too Much On My Heart” (from 1985’s Pardners in Rhyme). Fortune also wrote the top-10 hit “Forever” from 1986’s Four for the Show and co-wrote the top-10 hit “More Than a Name on the Wall” from 1988’s The Greatest Hits. After the Statler Brothers retired on October 26, 2002, Jimmy seized the opportunity to launch a solo career to share new music with his fans. His first solo CD, When One Door Closes, was released in August 2003 on Audium/Koch. He released a gospel album, I Believe, in June 2005, a Christmas CD, Feels Like Christmas, in 2006, a live concert DVD in 2007 a country CD, “Windows” in 2009, “Lessons” in 2012, and “Hits and Hymns” CD and DVD through Gaither Music Group in 2015 which debuted at #10 Billboard Country Album, #1 Southern Gospel, and #6 Billboard Contemporary Christian. The DVD debuted at #1 on Billboard Music Video charts. In 2017 he recorded a compilation of his favorite songs called “Jimmy Fortune Sings The Classics” on the Gaither Music label.
Growing up in the small town of Lyons, Georgia, a mix of musical gifts and hard work set Campbell’s path early on. After falling in love with classic country, he played keyboard in his mother’s church and then on-the-road for an up and coming singer at the time named Luke Bryan, eventually landing a coveted bandleader gig in the famous Nashville, honky-tonk, The Stage. Starting in 2010, “Family Man” and “Outta My Head” both cracked the Top 15 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, while others like the hook-in-cheek “Fish” snagged more than 10 million on-demand streams. After five long years of dogged determination, the next chapter of Campbell’s story has finally arrived.
A limited number of tickets are available for this performance. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260 or [email protected]. Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Walkerctr/.
The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being this region’s primary venue for a cultural experience and to serving as the preferred gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets, and parties for our community.
The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100% Tobacco-Free.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
Dana Bowman, Author of ‘Bottled: A Mom’s Guide to Early Recovery’ to Speak in Watauga County on Tuesday, October 29
- Saturday, October 26 at 11 am ~ Artist Doug Lail talks about his artwork displayed here titled “Hello, My Name Is”. The artwork displayed in the back of the library is reverse charcoal and depicts faces of those who are in recovery from addiction. September 27 – October 26
- Tuesday, October 22 at 12 noon ~ Book discussion on “Bottled: A Mom’s Guide to Early Recovery”
- Wednesday, November 6 at 5:30 pm ~ Stories of Recovery from the community.
- Friday, November 8 at 10 am and Wednesday, Nov 13 at 5:30 pm ~ “Meditation for Mental Well – Being” with Sophia Ojha
- Thursday, November 14 at 5:30 pm ~ showing of the documentary “Anonymous People”
Boone Native Serves Aboard USS John C. Stennis
U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Castaneda, from Salt Lake City, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Zachary Williams, from Boone, North Carolina, prepare mooring lines on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 28, 2019. The John C. Stennis is underway conducting routine operations in support of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rebekah M. Rinckey).