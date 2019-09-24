Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 3:57 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Tuesday, September 24 6 pm-8 pm Beer 101: A five-course food and beer pairing dinner. This month is all about German beers! Seats are limited so call the brewery for reservations. Wednesday, September 25 7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat! Thursday, September 26 $3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity). 7:30-Close: Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar. Join Lost Province for Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar benefiting Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture. Money raised through musician tips will benefit Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. Sign up beginning at 6:30PM. You must be present. Sing, Play, or Stand Up Comedy. Show us your talent! 15 min. time slots. Keep it ‘Family Friendly. Sound Equipment provided. Hosted by ‘Cowboy Mike. For more information, contact Mike at (828)-387-0805. Friday, September 27 7:30 pm -Close: Bryan Toney and Friends. Bryan Toney is alternative folk-rock singer-songwriter with a distinctive sound that combines sweet and energetic vocals with hard-driving, toe-tapping guitar riffs evoking a wide range of influences from 60’s and 70’s pop/rock/folk to more recent Americana. With catchy melodies and intensely personal lyrics loaded with vibrant, emotive imagery, his music appeals to everyone from millennials to baby boomers at breweries and listening rooms all across America from Charleston to Salt Lake City, drawing comparisons to Wilco, America, Bread, Jack Johnson, Nick Lowe, R.E.M. and many more. His second album “Cone of Uncertainty” was released on March 8, 2019. Saturday, September 28 7:30 pm -Close: Mountain Laurels. The Mountain Laurels are a Celti-lachian band from the High Country of North Carolina. The group performs a blend of Americana, Celtic and folk music typical to the roots culture of Western North Carolina. Instrumentation includes violin (or fiddle depending on if you’re from around here) hammer dulcimer, flute and guitar. This seasoned group of musicians has a repertoire that allows the flexibility to perform as a duo, trio, or full band.

43rd Annual Grayson Highlands Fall Festival Happening This Weekend

Grayson Highlands State Park’s 43rd Annual Fall Festival will be held Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a $10 per day parking fee. This event is sponsored by the Rugby Volunteer Rescue Squad, Fire Department, and ladies auxiliary. Live bluegrass and old-time music are featured on Saturday. Music starts at 10:00 am and is played all day. This year’s lineup includes: 10:00am – Recorded music, 11:00a.m. Steve Kilby & the Fox Creek Ramblers 12:00pm – Middle Fork Blue Grass , 1:00 pm – Dry Fork Ramblers, 2:00 pm – Whitetop Mt Band, 3:00 pm – Spencer Branch, 4:00 pm – Brian Osborne & the Ashe County Boys. Gospel music is featured on Sunday. It also starts at 10:00 am and is played all day. This year’s lineup : 10: am – Morning of Glory Singers, 11:00 am – Moretz Family Singers, 12:00pm – Homeward Bound, 1:00 pm – Ambassadors of Christ), 2:00 pm – The Blevins Family, 3:00 pm – Nathan Wagner, 4:00 pm – The Farmer Family. The fire department and rescue squad provide the concessions which include BBQ chicken, hot dogs, and BBQ sandwiches. There are children’s activities and a variety of arts and crafts exhibits. You can watch molasses and apple butter being made. Ponies from the Wilburn Ridge Pony Association will be auctioned at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28. The wild ponies graze in the park and adjoining U. S. Forest Service’s Mount Rogers National Recreation Area. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the park’s picnic areas, visitor center and hiking and biking trails. Park campgrounds will be full; reservations must be made in advance by calling 1-800-933-PARK (7275) during regular business hours, or online at www.dcr.state.va.us. For information about other accommodations or other information about the area go to www.graysoncountyva.com and click on visitor info. Proceeds from the festival go to the Rugby Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, Inc. for emergency equipment and training. The festival goes on rain or shine. So come join us for a day of fun, great music, delicious food, and great handmade crafts. Watauga County Gospel Singing This Saturday Watauga County Gospel Singing Saturday,September 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Mabel Baptist Church, Vilas, NC

MerleFest to Start Accepting Volunteer Applications on October 1

On October 1, 2019, MerleFest, presented by Window World, will begin accepting online applications for its popular volunteer program. MerleFest is an annual homecoming of musicians and music fans that takes place on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C. MerleFest 2020 will be held on April 23 – 26, 2020.

Volunteers may choose if they would like to work a specific number of days or the entire four-day festival. In exchange for working a four to five-hour shift, volunteers will receive free entry into the festival for that day, free volunteer parking and shuttle, and a 10% discount on camping at the River’s Edge Campground.

Those who are interested in volunteering can apply online at www.MerleFest.org/volunteer . Volunteers are vital to the festival and often travel from around the world, making their work at MerleFest an annual event. However, positions are limited and do fill early, so those interested are encouraged to apply quickly.

In addition to being an exciting opportunity to experience a world-renowned festival of music, moments, and memories, the vast network of volunteers who support MerleFest also help make the festival a highly successful fundraiser for Wilkes Community College. Volunteers work on campus and get to enjoy the buildings and gardens that the monies raised through MerleFest make possible.

Denna Foster Parsons, the MerleFest volunteer coordinator, urges music fans to consider the MerleFest volunteer program. “Volunteering is a great way to give back. Your support is a vital part of what makes MerleFest a huge success. Walking on campus we hope you feel the excitement in the air and know that you are becoming a part of a great cause and an exciting weekend. Making new friends, seeing old friends, and having a memorable experience is what volunteering is all about. At the end of the day, you feel like you have made a difference and been a part of something really special!”

Tickets for next year’s festival go on sale November 12, 2019, and may be purchased at www.MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857. MerleFest offers a three-tiered pricing structure and encourages fans to take advantage of the extended early bird discount. Early Bird Tier 1 tickets may be purchased from November 12 to February 16, 2020; Early Bird Tier 2 tickets from February 17 to April 22. Remaining tickets will be sold at the gate during the festival.

New for Merlefest 2020 is the “Patio At MerleFest.” This ticket-upgrade includes comfortable seating in a covered area with great views of the Watson and Cabin stages, access to friends and family seating area and a deluxe air-conditioned mobile bathroom unit, snacks and beverages, and live video displays from the Watson and Cabin stages.

Repair Hub Org: A New Nonprofit in Boone that Teaches How to Repair Your Broken Items to Keep Them Out of the Landfill We used to be a society that fixed almost everything. Since then, we have become more of a throw away culture. Repair Hub Org is a new nonprofit that will teach you how to fix your items and create community through repair. The Repair Hub kick off is on October 5, 2019, from 10:00 to 1:00 at the Watauga Library. Bring your broken or torn items to a Repair Hub pop-up instead of throwing them away. You will be paired with a qualified volunteer that will help you fix your item. You will go home with a repaired item and a new skill. Watauga Library is located at 100 Queen Street in Boone. Items repaired in October will be: Costume jewelry clasps and stringing Clothing mended Stuffed toys Wood items and furniture such as wooden chairs. Each Repair Hub Org pop-up will focus on different items that can be fixed. Volunteers are needed for future meetings. Any experienced electricians, willing to volunteer would be appreciated as we have had requests for lamp repair. Although this is a new service in Boone, similar groups have been active in the Netherlands, Australia and in some cities in the United States. This is a free service but donations for supplies are accepted to fund additional Repair Hub pop-ups. The next Repair Hub will be in December. Repair Hub has an education component with workshops that follow along the reduced waste theme. One planned topic is teaching visible repair techniques, such as sashiko for garments. This is a Japanese technique that breathes new life into worn clothing. Another workshop will be upcycling or repurposing objects to make them useful in a different way than intended. There will be request forms at the October pop-up for your suggestions for Repair Hub items and workshops. The director and founder of Repair Hub is Andy Groothuis. He had a grandfather that could fix most anything and taught Andy the art of repair. This knowledge and a commitment to keep items out of landfills has helped formulate this community based nonprofit. Please direct any questions to Andy at (828) 773-6530 or email [email protected]. Recertify Your Wilderness First Responder Certification Is your Wilderness First Responder Certification expiring soon? Review, practice, and stay on top of your skills with NOLS Wilderness Medicine’s Wilderness First Responder Recertification Course sponsored by University Recreation Outdoor Programs at Appalachian State University. This scenario-based approach to recertification provides you the opportunity to test your skills against realistic situations. You’ll practice and relearn wilderness medicine protocols, review evacuation and decision making guidelines, and receive the latest updates in wilderness medicine over the course of three days. Certifications earned include NOLS Wilderness Medicine Wilderness First Responder, Adult and Child CPR and AED. The course will run Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 13 at ASU’s Broadstone in Valle Crucis, NC. The price for current ASU students is $250, all others pay $375. Onsite lodging is available for $15/night with access to a kitchen and showers. Visit op.appstate.edu/certifications or call Eddie Simmons at (828) 262-6584 for more information.

Art Exhibit Celebrates Stories of Recovery North Carolina visual artist Douglas Lail will present “Hello My Name Is…”, a collection of portraits and personal recovery stories of people recovering from alcohol, drugs, mental health and other life challenges. The exhibit will take place from September 28 through October 26, 2019 at Watauga County Public Library. A closing talk will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Specific details can be found on the Watauga County Public Library’s Event Page. A professional artist since 2007, Lail began concentrating on portraits in 2014. The idea to do an exhibit on people in recovery grew out of Lail’s own recovery experience and his desire to do something socially relevant with his artwork. “I’ve been in recovery since 2013,” Lail said. “I’d been in recovery about a year and was experiencing the sting of negative social stigma associated with addiction and I realized I had found the subject matter for my artwork. This project offers a look at the faces of people that face their greatest fears and reunite with the world.” Lail said the HMNI project is a community outreach program to break through the social stigma of addiction by focusing on the positive impact of recovery in the lives of individuals, their families and the community. He created the portraits in the HMNI project using basic white charcoal on black paper. He said he chose this medium to align the art with the overall concept of the project – emerging from the darkness of addiction into the light of recovery. “My mission with this project is to paint the light that I see in the mirror as well as the light I see in the people in recovery around me,” Lail said. The Watauga County Public Library exhibit, will kickoff the 2019-20 HMNI road tour. The project is also on display at the Ashe and Wilkes County Public Libraries. Details are posted on the Appalachian Regional Library Events Page. Those interested in following Lail’s efforts may follow the project’s progress on Facebook at HelloMyNameIsProject or [email protected]_Project. The exhibit also kicks off the Good Neighbor Project grant titled “Stories of Recovery: Finding Hope and Help” awarded to Appalachian Regional Library (ARL) through the National Network of Libraries of Medicine. ARL will bring Dana Bowman, author of “Bottled: A Mom’s Guide to Early Recovery” to speak at Boone United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 29 at 5:30 pm. She will appear in Wilkes on Monday, October 28 and in Ashe on Wednesday, October 30. “Bottled” is available through the library and there are “Read and Share” copies out in the community. Programming around the theme of recovery is being planned. Check out www.wataugacountylibrary.com and sign up for the library’s e-newsletter to keep up with programs and library news. Watauga County Public Library is located at 140 Queen Street in downtown Boone, NC.

Jackson Graduates from Leadership Development Program David Jackson of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce recently graduated from the Homegrown Leaders program, a regional leadership and economic development program that develops and supports highly-motivated leaders who are committed to building regional collaboration across multi-county regions in the state. Homegrown Leaders is a program of the NC Rural Center and is sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) along with corporate, government and philanthropic partners. The training was held in Wilkes County on September 10-12, 2019. Certificates were presented to the program’s 31 graduates on the last day of training. “Leadership development is at the core of the Rural Center’s work; we know communities thrive when their leaders are equipped with the skills and tools to foster growth and innovation,” said Rural Center President Patrick Woodie. “We’re excited to see the impact our Homegrown Leaders graduates will have in their communities and regions.” Class participants included economic development professionals, educators, and civic and nonprofit leaders. To date, the Rural Center has provided five Homegrown Leaders trainings across the Appalachian Regional Commission’s NC counties with a final convening of alumni from the entire 29-county region to be held in December in Asheville. For more information, visit the Rural Center’s website ncruralcenter.org/leadership/ About the NC Rural Center

For 30 years, the NC Rural Center has worked to develop, promote, and implement sound economic strategies to improve the quality of life of rural North Carolinians. The Rural Center serves the state’s 80 rural counties, with a special focus on individuals with low to moderate incomes and communities with limited resources.

