Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 4:28 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday, September 18

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, September 19

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Live Music with Makayla Rae. Makayla Rae is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter and pianist from Boone, North Carolina. Rae produces her own music. Her latest single “Be With You” is out now on all platforms.

Friday, September 20

7:30pm-Close: Tin Can Alley. Classic soul and R&B from the 1960s brought to you by Tin Can Alley. Tin Can Alley was formed in 2006 as a way to deliver the lyrical power and driving rhythms of the classic soul, R&B, and rock of the 60’s to smaller venues. By toning down percussion, using a dog house bass, and focusing on the wonderful vocal harmonies found in the songs released by Motown, Stax-Volt, and Atco-Atlantic, the Cans have developed a loyal following throughout Piedmont and Western NC. Recently this multi-talented trio has added more percussion for larger venues and continues to perform the music of Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Beatles, The Coasters, and The Drifters as well as more contemporary artists Steve Winwood, Delbert McClinton, and Steely Dan at festivals, clubs, restaurants, breweries, and wineries in the region.

Saturday, September 21

4:00 pm-Close: Boonetoberfest with Live Music, food, games and more. Join us for a fun evening of food, drink, polka and games! We’re hosting an Oktoberfest shindig corresponding with the first night of Oktoberfest in Germany (yes, we know it’s September!) Wear your lederhosen or drindl and receive a free 2019 Boonetoberfest beer stein! We’ll have authentic and locally sourced German fare, beer specials on our Oktoberfest, games (and prizes) outside on the patio and a special Boonetoberfest Polka band from 6pm-9pm! Prost!

Sunday, September 22

5:00pm-Close: Join us for a Celtic Jam Session. Have a pint and a pizza and enjoy Scottish, Irish, Cape Breton tunes. Bring your fiddle, whistle, flute, banjo, harp, pipes, bodhran, guitar, mandolin, concertina, or accordion and join in on the jam!

New Opportunity School for Women Founder Jane Stephenson and Lees-McRae College Professor Michael Joslin Invite the High Country Community to a Book Signing Event on September 18

From 12–2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, New Opportunity School for Women (NOSW) Founder Jane Stephenson and Lees-McRae College professor Michael Joslin invite the High Country community to a joint book reading and signing in King-Shivell Gallery in the Cannon Student Center.

Banner Elk native Jane Stephenson grew up part of the Lees-McRae community as her father Braxton Baucom, the business manager, guided the school through difficult financial times. She later graduated from and taught at Lees-McRae where she met and married her husband John Stephenson. He went on to become president of Berea College, where Jane founded the NOSW.

Stephenson’s book titled, I Am Not A Nobody: Studies of Courageous Appalachian Women and Their Journeys with the New Opportunity School for Women is the third in a series of books that chronicle and celebrate the lives of women who have lifted up their lives through their participation in one of the three New Opportunity School for Women programs that operate in Berea, Kentucky; Bluefield, Virginia; and Banner Elk at Lees-McRae College.

Joslin, who has published over 1,000 newspaper and magazine articles illustrated by his photographs, will begin his 30th year at Lees-McRae teaching literature, photography, journalism, creative writing, and Appalachian Studies, in addition to his role as director of the Stephenson Center for Appalachia.

His recently published Mountain Summer is the second in a four-book series about the seasons in our area mountains. The book covers everything from hoeing in the garden, to raspberries ripening in June, to summer wildflowers and hikes on area mountains, to trips to cooling waterfalls. This is the seventh book Joslin has published on Southern Appalachia.

For more information, contact Michael Joslin at [email protected].

SNIPS End of Summer Crafts Sale Coming September 21

Don’t Miss SNIPS End of Summer Crafts Sale!

September 21st from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Center Court, Boone Mall

You’ll see perennial favorites like catnip fish, coasters & trivets, and beautiful handmade jewelry, as well as many other handcrafted items that are new to our inventory: ASU doggy bandanas, dot painted trivets, wine bottle fairy lights, wooden carved wine bottle holders, wood-burned spoons, fabric baskets, bowl cozies, doggy poop bags, squeaky toys, beautiful pottery mugs, and too many other items to list. You might even see some holiday items, peeking out a little bit early! SNIPS prices will be hard to beat – we guarantee it! So stop by, shop and let us get to know you. Thanks to our many customers and supporters, SNIPS has raised money to fund spay/neuter surgeries for more than 1400 animals since October of 2018. All proceeds from SNIPS sales and events go to support low-cost spay/neuter for animals in Watauga and Ashe Counties. For more information, visit us on Facebook: SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society.

Spay Neuter Is a Positive Solution!

Fall Litter Sweep Underway; Boone Clean-Up Day Coming September 21

All citizens are invited and encouraged to take part in this town-wide clean up by volunteering to clean around their property on September 21.

Volunteers may also come by the Town of Boone Public Works Center at 321 East King Street between the hours of 8:00 am – 1:00 pm if they wish to be assigned a location to clean inside the town limits. Cleaning supplies (gloves/bags) will be provided.

From 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm you are invited to come by the Public Works Center for refreshments and fun fellowship.

This is part of the annual Fall Litter Sweep that began on September 14 and will last through September 28.

Town residents will receive an additional free curbside pickup of collected debris (household junk/bulk items, yard debris or brush). Simply call the Public Works Department for convenient collection at 828-268-6230.

New Zealand Recording Artist Performing in Lansing on Saturday, September 21

New Zealand singer-songwriter Steph Casey along with Ashe County’s own Joseph Houck and Jeff Martin will be performing at the Molley Chomper Cidery in Lansing.

Hailing from the Kapiti Coast, Casey is touring the US this September and October, having just released her excellent second album The Seats in My Car. Casey’s “sound is a mix of indie-folk and alt-country, and her debut album Whisper and Holler went straight to number four in the NZIM album charts.” Her music has received critical praise and international radio play, and she won the People’s Choice Award at the 2013 Wellington Folk Festival.

Attendees can expect an evening of originals and covers. Admission is free and the show lasts from 6-9 PM. Come one and come all!

“This second album by the acclaimed indie-folk singer Steph Casey confirms a strong and unique talent.”

– Graham Reid, Music Critic https://www.elsewhere.co.nz

“Gorgeous arrangement with golden melodious vocals. Her vocal clarity and heartfelt lyrics complement each other flawlessly. 5 / 5 stars.”

– Muzic.net.nz

FACEBOOK – www.facebook.com/ stephcaseymusic

SPOTIFY – http://open.spotify.com/album/ 4weM0iqAZ4g1RKoavFJhWB

WEBSITE – www.stephcasey.com

Watauga County Republican Women’s Club Meeting on September 25

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, September 25 at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone, NC. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. See us on Facebook and learn more.

High Country Habitat Restoration Coalition Greenway Workday is September 26

The High Country Habitat Restoration Coalition is a group of organizations dedicated to stamping out invasive species in the headwaters region of our mountains. Come join a group of experts to learn about one of the worst invasives in the region, and help clean up the Boone Greenway. Meet at the Hunting Hills parking lot, and bring close-toed shoes, long pants, long sleeves, water, sunscreen/bug spray and any snacks you might want! This will be happening from 5-7 p.m.

The oriental bittersweet and mile-a-minute are taking over the Greenway, and this a step toward reclaiming the native habitat along the river.

Free Aging Wellness Checks Begin September 27

Viking Classic Tournament of Bands is September 28

The 13th Annual “Viking Classic Tournament of Bands” will be Saturday, September 28, at Avery County High School in McDonald Stadium.

This marching band contest features marching bands in our district. At this time, bands that are coming to this contest are Foard High School, Asheville High School, Lake Norman Ashe County, Watauga High School, Surry Central, West Wilkes, and Freedom. The Avery High School Band will also perform their show after the other bands have competed.

Contest starts at 3:00 pm. Admission is $7.00. The Community is invited. If you love marching bands, you will love coming to this contest. See you there!

MerleFest’s Chris Austin Songwriting Contest Accepting Entries for 2020 Festival on October 1

MerleFest, presented by Window World, will begin accepting entries for the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest (CASC) on October 1. CASC is one of the most acclaimed songwriting contests in roots and Americana music and has a reputation for launching careers as well as drawing attention to important new talent. The contest is split into four genre-based categories including bluegrass, general, gospel, and country. First through third place winners will be chosen in each category at MerleFest 2020, set to take place on April 23 – 26, 2020. MerleFest is an annual homecoming of musicians and music fans on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C. First-tier tickets for MerleFest 2020 will go on sale on November 12th, with Tier 2 pricing beginning February 17th, 2020, and Tier 3 pricing beginning April 23rd, 2020.

Now in its 28th year, CASC is an extraordinary opportunity for songwriters to have their original songs heard and judged by a panel of Nashville music industry professionals, under the direction of volunteer contest chairperson, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jim Lauderdale. Aspiring songwriters may submit entries to the contest using the online entry form at MerleFest.org or by mailing entries to MerleFest/CASC, P.O. Box 120, Wilkesboro, NC, 28697. All entries received during October and November will receive an early entry discount price of $25 per entry, while submissions received in December and January will require a $30 fee per entry. All lyrics must be written in English and no instrumental entries will be accepted. The deadline to enter is February 1, 2020.

Finalists will be invited to the final round of the competition, which takes place Friday, April 24, during MerleFest. First-place winners will receive $600 cash from MerleFest, a performance slot on MerleFest’s Cabin Stage on Friday night, and a 12-13 minute set on Saturday.

“We are extremely proud of the career successes achieved by many CASC alumni. Among these are Gillian Welch (1993), David Via (1997, 2001), Johnny Williams (1998, 1999), Tift Merritt (2000), Becky Buller (2001), Michael Reno Harrell (2003), Adrienne Young (2003), Martha Scanlan (2003), Sam Quinn (2006) and Jeanette Williams (2007),” said Stacee Whitley, coordinator of MerleFest’s CASC. “More recent alumni include Lara Lynn (2011) and Gary Alan Ferguson (2014). Other recent discoveries from the contest are Melody Walker of Front Country and Joseph Terrell of Mipso. I encourage all songwriters to put the final touches on your masterpiece and submit it to the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest!”

CASC 2019 Winners

Bluegrass:

1st Place: Anya Hinkle (Asheville, NC) – “Ballad of Zona Abston”

2nd Place: James E. Woolsey (Petersburg, IN), David Foster (Petersburg, IN) – “Sugar Ridge Road”

3rd Place: Wyatt Espalin (Hiawassee, GA) – “Light Coming Through”

Country:

1st Place: Andrew Millsaps (Ararat, NC) – “Ain’t No Genie (In a Bottle of Jack)”

2nd Place: Hannah Kaminer (Asheville, NC) – “Don’t Open Your Heart”

3rd Place: Shannon Wurst (Fayetteville, AR) – “Better Than Bourbon”

General:

1st Place: Alexa Rose (Asheville, NC) – “Medicine for Living”

2nd Place: Bryan Elijah Smith (Dayton, VA) – “In Through the Dark”

3rd Place: Wright Gatewood (Chicago, IL) – “First”

Gospel/Inspirational:

1st Place: Russ Parrish (Burnsville, Minn.), Topher King (Savage, Minn.) – “Washed By The Water”

2nd Place: Ashleigh Caudill (Nashville, Tenn.), Jon Weisberger (Cottontown, Tenn.) – “Walkin’ Into Gloryland”

3rd Place: Kevin T.Hale- (Brentwood, Tenn.) – “We All Die to Live Again”

Net proceeds from the contest support the Wilkes Community College Chris Austin Memorial Scholarship. Since its inception, the scholarship has awarded over $45,500 to deserving students. For contest rules, ways to enter, and more details about the contest, visit http://merlefest.org/chris-austin-songwriting-contest/.

New for Merlefest 2020 is the “Patio At MerleFest.” This ticket-upgrade includes comfortable seating in a covered area with great views of the Watson and Cabin stages, access to friends and family seating area and a deluxe air-conditioned mobile bathroom unit, snacks and beverages, and live video displays from the Watson and Cabin stages.

Fall Ushers in the 47th Annual National Storytelling Festival

Tickets are on sale now for the nation’s premier storytelling event, the National Storytelling Festival, held October 4-6. In the age of fast-moving technology, it seems unlikely that thousands of audience members could spend an entire weekend spellbound by storytellers, but that’s exactly what happens in Tennessee’s oldest town during the first full weekend of October. A beloved tradition since 1973, the three-day celebration of the world’s oldest art form is expected to draw more than 11,000 fans from across the nation.

The Festival’s core programming consists of meticulously produced storytelling shows held beneath big-top tents scattered across downtown Jonesborough. Those performances will run from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The diverse lineup includes Japanese-American duo Eth-Noh-Tec, who produce an exciting blend of storytelling and kinetic theater; Brazilian born dynamo Antonio Rocha; Oklahoma Choctaw Storyteller Tim Tingle; and Scottish/Kenyan storyteller Mara Menzies, internationally known for enthralling audiences around the world with stories from her rich dual heritage.

This year’s featured tellers also include perennial southern favorites such as Donald Davis, Minton Sparks, and Bil Lepp. By showcasing oral traditions from the South and all over the world, the Festival inspires unexpected connections and promotes cultural understanding.

To complement the Festival’s signature storytelling concerts, many of the special events scheduled throughout the weekend are included in the price of the ticket, including Exchange Place, a concert focusing on new talent; the Swappin’ Ground, where anyone can tell a story; and a Story Slam competition that offers cash prizes.

Separately ticketed events include two pre-Festival concerts also held on the Festival grounds. Celebrated storyteller Donald Davis will kick off the Festival on Wednesday, October 2, with Women Who Raised Me, Chapter One. On Thursday, October 3, nationally-known humorist Jeanne Robertson will take the stage with Laugh Lines. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and tickets can be reserved in advance or purchased on-site for as long as available.

Visitors can also expect two nights of the beloved Ghost Stories event, which are told in the open autumn air beneath the stars. On Friday night, the Midnight Cabaret will feature time traveler Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, known for transporting audiences back to the 1920s and making them wish they could stay there for good. His musical talent, coupled with his humor and storytelling, make for a uniquely exciting evening.

Three workshops led by nationally-known artists will also be held on Thursday, October 3, in Mary B. Martin Storytelling Hall: Speaking without Preaching with Sue O’Halloran; Getting to Grief: Storytelling in Bereavement with Regi Carpenter; and Intro to Journalistic Performance, with award winning writer, actor, and former Fulbright scholar, Dan Hoyle.

All tickets for the National Storytelling Festival, including separate ticketed events, can be purchased online at www.storytellingcenter.net, at the International Storytelling Center (ISC) in downtown Jonesborough, or on the Festival grounds. The National Storytelling Festival is sponsored in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Niswonger Foundation, BathFitter, Corner Cup, and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. For more information or to make reservations, call ISC at (800) 952-8392, ext. 221.

Appalachian State Offering Free Youth Softball Clinic on October 6

Appalachian State University is set to offer a special youth softball clinic, free of charge, on October 6 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The clinic is open to girls ages 5-12. Please bring a bat, helmet, glove, cleats, tennis shoes, water bottle and any other softball equipment you feel necessary.

Please park in the gravel lot behind the softball field or at The Top of the Rock Parking lot (old tennis courts) The main Athletics parking lot-Champions will be used during that day for another event.

Contact Tyler O’Dell at [email protected] to register or for more information.

Foxx Announces Benefits Workshop for Seniors

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx will host a benefits workshop for senior citizens on October 11, from 1-3 pm, at the Watauga County Public Library.

“As the open-enrollment period for Medicare approaches, this workshop will include timely information for beneficiaries and their families,” Foxx said. “Seniors in North Carolina’s 5th District are invited to learn about opportunities to help them live healthier and happier retirements.”

The open-enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries will start October 15 and end December 7. This is the only time during the year, except in unique circumstances, when current Medicare enrollees are able to make changes to their existing coverage.

Local organizations as well as state and federal agencies will be available to answer questions and provide information on Medicare and a number of other benefits available to seniors.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Rep. Foxx’s Boone District Office at 828-265-0240.

