Today’s Email Announcements

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Tuesday, September 10

Lost Province Brewing Company will host a SEPTacular Spirit Night on September 10th. 10% of all sales on September 10th will go to Spirit Ride and…5% of ALL sales of “Bless Your Heart Blonde Ale” will go to Spirit Ride for the entire month of September! Live music by Gravel and Grit Band – Merchandise Sales – Videos – and meet and greet with Brogan the Grayson Highlands Pony from 4-6pm!

Wednesday, September 11

7 pm- 9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, September 12

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Live Music with Chris McGinnis. Chris McGinnis is a singer-songwriter from the foothills of North Carolina. Resting between heartaches and hiccups, his songs are often narrative-driven snapshots of everyday life.

Friday, September 13

7:30 pm-Close: Kyle Sigmon. Located in the Appalachian Mountains of Western North Carolina, Kyle is a husband, father of 4, a pastor at Faithbridge, and multiple instrument singer/songwriter whose music is a product of his own creative and contemplative explorations but exists to do more than entertain. The hope is to inspire and stir listeners to find their own art that is their lives given back to the world.

Saturday, September 14

7:30 pm-Close: The King Bees. THE KING BEES have been stingin’ & swingin’ the blues since 1987.. Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Lincoln Center New York City (several times), we’ve played ’em all as well as Mississippi juke joints. Our great good fortune has allowed us to tour & record with the best & most culturally significant Blues artists including Carey Bell, Nappy Brown, Jerry McCain and many others.

Wilkes County Fair Happening September 10-14

The Wilkes County Agricultural Fair began on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and will run through Saturday, Sept 14.

The Rotary Club of North Wilkesboro sponsors the event, which is held at the Rotary Fairgrounds beside of West Park in North Wilkesboro.

On Saturday a special event at the fair will be a lawnmower race. Practice for the race starts at 4 p.m. Racing begins at 6 p.m. A fairground admission ticket will also admit you to the lawnmower race.

This year’s fair features more than 25 rides, a bicycle give away, E-Z ride, petting zoo, Buffalo Barfield’s Unheard of style of music and comedy shows, 3-Ring Clown Circus, 4-H exhibits, and games and food on the midway.

N.E.W. Wrestling will be held at the fair on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will be 4-H exhibits, coordinated by Wilkes Cooperative Extension Service, in the Exhibit Hall. This year, the fair will also feature a hay bale decorating contest.

Gates are open weekdays at 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Ride bands are available every day. Gate admission is $8, with children 12 and under admitted free. Students will be admitted free Tuesday through Friday.

For more information, call Mike Staley at 336-902-7052.

28th Annual Overmountain Victory Celebration is September 12-14

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Information Session Scheduled for September 12

Appalachian State University’s Board of Trustees to Meet September 13

The Board of Trustees of Appalachian State University and its several committees will meet on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Plemmons Student Union (PSU) on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. Meetings will be held according to the following schedule:

Friday, September 13

10:30 a.m. Business Affairs Committee

Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room

11:30 a.m. Student Affairs Committee

Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room

11:30 a.m. Academic Affairs Committee

Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room

1:00 p.m. Audit Committee

Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room

1:00 p.m. Athletics Committee

Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room

2:00 p.m. Board of Trustees

Room 420 – Parkway Ballroom

Grandfather Mountain hosts Girl Scout Day September 14

September 14 brings scouts, sashes and badges to Grandfather Mountain. This will be the 49th year that Girl Scout Day is celebrated at the Linville, N.C., nature park.

This special event allows for all Girl Scouts and troop leaders to be admitted to Grandfather Mountain for free, with their family members receiving discounted admission.

The Girl Scouts were first adopted by Grandfather Mountain in 1971. The Scouts then returned the favor by adopting Grandfather’s late mascot, Mildred the Bear, as an honorary Girl Scout and presenting her with a series of distinctive pins to commemorate her years with the organization.

This, in turn, began the tradition of the girls honing their wilderness skills in the Blue Ridge Mountains and learning more about nature in a fun, hands-on way.

“Grandfather Mountain is the ideal place for the girls to not only meet other Girl Scouts, but to also get outside to enjoy nature and the unique ecosystem featured here at Grandfather,” said Lauren Farrell, the interpretation and education programs coordinator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park.

Scouts can choose from such activities as a wildlife habitat tour, hikes, peak explorations, live animal encounters and more.

This year’s event is being coordinated in partnership with Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, and the Scouts will have the opportunity to earn the environmental stewardship badge, which is this year’s theme.

The excitement starts at 10:30 a.m., with check-in at the park’s Nature Museum. The event will conclude at 3:30 p.m.

To see the full schedule of events, visit http://bit.ly/gsd-2019-sched.

To register for the special event, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/99FR9SV. For more information on Girl Scout Day, call the Grandfather Mountain Naturalist Office at 828-733-4326, or email [email protected].

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call 800-468-7325, or plan a trip at www.grandfather.com.

High Country Watermedia Society to Meet September 14

High Country Watermedia Society meets on the 2nd Saturday of each month at Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff, 374 Industrial Park Dr. in Boone. Our next meeting is Saturday, September 14.

This month’s featured artist is Gary Nemcosky, a member of the NC Watercolor Society. Gary lives in the High Country and teaches at Appalachian State in the Art Department. He has won multiple awards for his paintings.

Gary will be teaching the use of painting in transparent layers of acrylics, which gives the luminous appearance of watercolor but adds the benefit of a sealed painting which does not require framing under glass.



The meeting begins at 9:30 for coffee and snacks and socializing, business meeting at 10, free demo by Mr. Nemcosky at 10:30-12, then afternoon workshop between 1-4. Please see our website, highcountrywatermediasociety. com for more information and workshop registration.

Back By Popular Demand: Apple Hill Farm Agritourism Workshop

Join Apple Hill Farm on Saturday, September 21 for a fun, engaging and educational day learning the nuts and bolts of Agritourism. The workshop will include a behind the scenes tour of the farm, the 4 keys to starting and running an agritourism farm, and interactive workshop time to create or refine your farm vision.

The workshop will be from 9:30 am until 4:00 pm. Come early (9 am) for coffee with the alpacas! This full-day workshop is just $75, lunch included!

In 2018, Apple Hill Farm lead over 700 tours and welcomed over 6,000 visitors. They are excited to share their expertise with you – whether you already have an active agritourism farm or are just simply dreaming of the possibilities.

Need or want more help after the workshop is over? Apple Hill Farm also offers consulting to help you with your journey! For more information or to register for the Agritourism Workshop call the farm at 828-963-1662 or email [email protected].

Money Streams Workshop September 21-22

You are cordially invited to “ Money Streams,” a two-day workshop on getting out of debt! It will be held at High Country United Church of Christ September 21 & 22.

Saturday, September 21

10am-12pm Session 1

12pm-1pm Lunch (provided)

1pm-3pm Session 2

3:15pm-5pm Session 3

Sunday, September 22

1pm-3pm Session 4

3:15pm-5pm Session 5

This workshop is for you if you are struggling with the challenges of money and debt. Whether you are deeply in debt, have a little debt including a mortgage, or even a mortgage with very little savings, you will discover the process of moving out of debt through this workshop. Space is limited to 24 people, so make your commitment as soon as possible.

Watauga Habitat For Humanity Hosting Two Upcoming Events September 19-22 we are hosting a blitz build with a group called the Habitat Road Trip Crazies. This is in partnership with App Builds a Home. The timeline for that weekend is the following: Thursday, September 19 6pm-9pm-Kick-off at Appalachian Mountain Brewery. The Habitat Crazies leader, Tom Gerdy will speak and share stories about the impact their group has had around the country. Friday, September 20- Habitat Crazies will be prepping the build site for blitz build. Saturday, September 21-Sunday September 22- over 200 volunteers will work for two days blitz building a home. Read more about this here. On Thursday, October 3rd, 6:30-9: 30 pm is our 8th Annual Blueprints and Bow Ties Live Auction and Celebration at the ReStore. I will leave two tickets each at the front door for Watauga Democrat (2) and High Country Press (2). Hope you can make it!

Crafting Your Way Through Grief Begins October 24 Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is offering four Crafting Your Way through Grief sessions beginning October 24, 2019. The crafters will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Thursdays, October 24 through November 14, at Watauga County Human Services Building, 132 Poplar Grove Connector #C, Boone, NC. Creative endeavors following a loss can help the grieving express their grief. Expressing the personal experience of loss through meaningful activities is a therapeutic way of remembering someone lost. The Crafting Your Way through Grief Support Group provides an opportunity for creative expression and healing. A new craft will be created at each meeting with crafting materials supplied by Ashewood Grief and Counseling at no cost to participants. Discussion about the grief process and bereavement services available will be incorporated at each session. Facilitated by Bereavement Coordinator Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSW, and Erica Andrews, BS, QP. To enroll in this limited seating educational event, please RSVP by calling 828.754.0101 or 1.844.MY.JOURNEY, emailing [email protected], or visiting www.caldwellhospice.org. Magic Science Van: An Early Release Traveling Science Enrichment Opportunity October 24 – 25 Make the most of Watauga County School’s October Early Release Days by hopping on the Magic Science Van on Oct 24th & 25th, 2019! Each afternoon will feature engaging science enrichment activities including a trip to the Catawba Science Museum and the opportunity to meet a variety of “Science Heroes” such as Veterinarians, Ecologists, Physicists, and much more! Led by Environmental Educator, Dr. Courtney Baines, and sponsored by the Math & Science Education Center at Appalachian State, the goal of this traveling Early Release Science Enrichment program is to show young students how fun and cool science is and that a career in science is accessible to anyone. The “Magic Science Van” will pick up participants from Parkway School at 12:00 and Hardin Park School at 12:15pm. The van will end each afternoon at Rocky Knob picnic shelter at 6:00pm. The cost is $35 per child/per day and includes transportation, enrichment activities, and a healthy snack. The program is ideal for 1st – 7th graders attending Parkway & Hardin Park, but is open to children as young as 5 attending any school (outside participants must be brought to Hardin Park playground by 12:15pm on each day to ride the van). Visit OfCourseYouCanTravel.com/Learn to find out more and register. Of Course You Can, LLC is a Boone-based business committed to boosting confidence through adventure, education, and design. The Math & Science Education Center offers programming to strengthen instruction in mathematics and science in grades K-12. For more information, visit ofcourseyoucantravel.com and msec.appstate.edu.

Evans Named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

National rushing leader Darrynton Evans has been named the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week after he totaled 298 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in Appalachian State’s 56-41 win against Charlotte.



Evans rushed for a career-high 234 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries, and he also scored on a 45-yard return of an onside kick. Adding to his 99 rushing yards on 14 carries in a season-opening win, he leads the nation with 333 rushing yards through two games thanks to an average of 10.1 yards per carry.



He’s the only back in the country with a double-digit average and at least 200 total rushing yards.



Evans rushed for an 87-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, had a 3-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, pushed App State’s lead to 49-34 on a 68-yard touchdown run with 7:14 remaining and helped seal the win on his kickoff return with 3:10 left.



The 234-yard total is the highest in an FBS game through two weeks, ahead of two other 200-yard efforts from Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard (221) and Clemson’s Travis Etienne (205), and Evans’ 87-yard touchdown is the fourth-longest rush to this point in the 2019 season.



Evan posted the most rushing yards by a Sun Belt back since Jalin Moore put up 239 for App State during a win against Georgia State in 2017. Since the Mountaineers began Sun Belt play in 2014, they have accounted for seven of the top 12 individual rushing efforts in the league.



The reigning Sun Belt rushing champion, Evans has rushed for at least 100 yards in eight of his last 11 games, and that excludes the 99-yard total in Week 1.

Western Youth Network Receives $25,000 Award

Western Youth Network is pleased to announce that the organization is a Glaxo Smith Kline Foundation Ribbon of Hope Award Recipient. The Foundation has awarded $25,000 to WYN in support of its High School Mentoring Program in Watauga County.

The grant will support a new initiative to provide selected incoming Watauga High freshmen with an adult mentor who will support their personal and academic success.

“I am thrilled that WYN has been chosen as a Ribbon of Hope Recipient, and I’m excited to provide this important program to help freshmen get off to a strong start in high school,” said WYN’s Executive Director, Jennifer Warren.

For more than 30 years, WYN has existed to help create a community in which every child, regardless of their circumstance, can thrive. WYN works to provide young people the safety of a caring environment, the support of positive role models, and the skills they need to learn and grow.

For further information, please contact WYN’s Executive Director Jennifer Warren at 828.264.5174.

