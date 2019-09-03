Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 3:09 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday, September 4

7 pm – 9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, September 5

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Live Music with Joe Karmazyn. Joe Karmazyn is originally from Linden, NC but now resides and creates here in Boone. Karmazyn is an accomplished singer, songwriter, guitarist, and artist. He is known for playing guitar with Barefoot Modern, Masters of the Big House and the ASU Jazz program.

Friday, September 6

7:30 pm-Close: Thomas Strayhorn. Thomas Strayhorn is a singer/songwriter based in Durham, NC who writes simple songs with a serious connection to a sense of place. He moved from his home in North Carolina to Denver, Colorado in 2016 where he played the occasional house concert and open mic night. His stint in Colorado was short-lived, making his way back to North Carolina in late 2017 to focus on his music. While living in Colorado, he wrote many of the songs that he went on to record with James Phillips of Bombadil in early 2018. These songs focus heavily on a sense of place — while he was living out west, Thomas realized how important the musical culture of the Southeast was to him. This is clearly evident in songs such as “The Man That I Am” and “Back East”. He has released two separate EPs in 2019 and has recorded a full-length album that will be released in early 2020.

Saturday, September 7

7:30 pm-Close: Dane Page. Dane Page has been playing music professionally for 4 years in bars/coffee shops/breweries and wherever else in the Charlotte and Boone area, but calls the Carolina Piedmont his home. He started playing guitar in 7th grade wanting to be Jimmy Page, and still does, but music has lead him to many different genres of music, and most recently, songwriting. His songwriting influences range from modern songwriters (Amos Lee, Josh Ritter, Gregory Alan Isakov, Justin Townes Earle) to classic songwriters (Merle Haggard, Hall & Oates, Woody Guthrie, Paul Simon).

Bakersville Galleries Art Walk Happening September 6

It’s feeling like fall, and the artists of Mica, a cooperative gallery of fine contemporary craft in downtown Bakersville, NC, are having another open house!

Come to the Bakersville Art Walk on Friday, September 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. when the galleries and shops in downtown Bakersville open their doors to showcase more than 100 artists.

See new work by our 13 member artists, our consignment artists and our brand new Guest Artist – Bowlmaker Nathan Favors.

Favors create wooden bowls and vases out of exotic woods sourced from Costa Rica, Austria, the United States and elsewhere. In addition, you can see his decorative wood fruit pieces.

There will be refreshments, libations and the opportunity to meet some local artists. Spend the evening eating, sipping and enjoying the galleries and wonderful conversations with artists and patrons.

Mica is located at 37 Mitchell Avenue, Bakersville, NC. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information visit micagallerync.com or call 828.688.6422. Follow the gallery on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC, or on Instagram at micagallerync.

Grandfather Mountain hosts Junior Ranger Day September 7

Grandfather Mountain has an elite team of rangers, dedicated to the preservation and conservation of the park’s numerous ecological communities — and the flora and fauna that call them home.

But they can’t do it alone.

Looking to the future, the mountain also relies on its ever-growing team of Junior Rangers, “graduates” of the nature park’s celebrated Junior Ranger program.

Designed for ages 5-12, the Junior Ranger program offers young visitors a unique, hands-on experience at Grandfather Mountain, including a scavenger hunt, trail exploration, plant and animal identification and more.

Participants simply pick up a Junior Ranger booklet from the park’s nature museum and complete various tasks around the mountain to receive an official Junior Ranger badge and certificate.

The park will celebrate its Junior Rangers and welcome more to its numbers with its annual Junior Ranger Day, taking place Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Grandfather Mountain.

“Junior Ranger Day was created to provide programming for younger kids,” said Amy Renfranz, director of education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park. “The programs offered during this time are designed to ignite a fire of curiosity about the natural world.”

Throughout the day, kids can participate in hands-on activities to explore the ecosystem that makes Grandfather Mountain such a unique place.

“This program is designed to excite, inspire and entertain all participants about the vast ecosystem that so many people brush over every day,” Renfranz said. “The overachieving goal is to inspire youth to want to explore the natural world. It’s a great day for families to get something extra during their visit to Grandfather Mountain — programming designed to entertain and enlighten their children!”

Any day of the year, children can complete the Junior Ranger booklet to earn their badge and certificate.

But Junior Ranger Day is special.

“On this particular day, any kid that participates in a program will automatically receive a badge,” Renfranz noted.

Junior Ranger Day and all its activities are included in admission to Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call 828-733-2013, or email [email protected].

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call 800-468-7325, or plan a trip at www.grandfather.com.

Mountainside School of Mentoring and Art Launches New Community Enrichment and Homeschool Academic Courses September 10

A year after launching, the Mountainside School of Mentoring and Art is expanding their course schedule by more than tripling what was offered before. Not only will new classes such as dance, aerial silks and pottery debut on the docket, but school hours will now accommodate homeschool families during the day in addition to the after school and evening programs. “We are thrilled to have new partnerships with talented teachers who have the same passion we do,” School Director Sherri McCready said. “Growing up, I could only dream of taking dance classes as I watched others who could afford it through studio windows. Now it’s my mission to make art and knowledge more accessible to those who may not be able to afford it otherwise.” For $6 a class, local students of all ages can take both academic and enrichment courses. During the day, academic courses range from elementary History and Literature to middle school and high school Algebra, Criminology, British Literature, Trigonometry, Geography, and more. Afternoons also offer after school programming for children as young as six. Adults are also welcome to take classes such as group guitar and sewing/crocheting. For parents of preschoolers, a dance and theater combination class will be available in both the morning and early afternoon. A Mom’s Morning Out program is available for children ages one to six on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuition discounts are available for preregistered toddlers but drop-in attendees are welcome. “When we moved here, we saw a need within our community,” McCready said. “This is our way of loving and supporting our neighbors.” Classes will be held at both Galileo’s on King Street and Crosspoint Church this Fall from September 10 to December 10. For more information and a complete course schedule, visitMCBoone.com/school or call 828-707-0530. Wilkes County Fair Begins September 10 The Wilkes County Agricultural Fair will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and will run through Saturday, Sept 14. The Rotary Club of North Wilkesboro will sponsor the event, which is held at the Rotary Fairgrounds beside of West Park in North Wilkesboro. On Saturday a special event at the fair will be a lawnmower race. Practice for the race starts at 4 p.m. Racing begins at 6 p.m. A fairground admission ticket will also admit you to the lawnmower race. This year’s fair will feature more than 25 rides, a bicycle give away, E-Z ride, petting zoo, Buffalo Barfield’s Unheard of style of music and comedy shows, 3-Ring Clown Circus, 4-H exhibits, and games and food on the midway. N.E.W. Wrestling will be held at the fair on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There will be 4-H exhibits, coordinated by Wilkes Cooperative Extension Service, in the Exhibit Hall. This year, the fair will also feature a hay bale decorating contest. Gates are open weekdays at 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Ride bands are available every day. Gate admission is $8, with children 12 and under admitted free. Students will be admitted free Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call Mike Staley at 336-902-7052. The Walker Center presents The Texas Tenors on September 12 The Walker Center, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, will present The Texas Tenors on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:00. This performance is sponsored by Skyline National Bank. The Texas Tenors are the most successful music group and third highest selling artist in the history of America’s Got Talent! Since appearing on the show in 2009, JC, Marcus and John have released 4 studio albums, 2 PBS Specials, 4 DVDs, multiple singles and a children’s book that have earned them impressive recognition including 3 Emmy Awards, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine’s 2017 #10 Classical Crossover Artist in the World. Their most recent albums “Rise” and “A Collection of Broadway and American Classics” both debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Chart. These classically trained, versatile tenors have performed more than 1300 concerts around the world including headline shows in Las Vegas, China and a 24-city tour on the United Kingdom. With three different live concerts “Rise: Live on Tour”, rousingly patriotic “Let Freedom Sing” and holiday favorite “Deep in the Heart of Christmas”, their concerts appeal to all ages and have been wildly successful from performing arts centers, casinos and symphony halls to outdoor festivals and corporate events. A limited number of tickets are available for this performance. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260 or[email protected]. Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook. The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being this region’s primary venue for cultural experience and to serving as the preferred gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets and parties for our community. The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100% Tobacco Free. Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world. Blue Ridge Parkway Celebrates Brinegar Day September 14 Please come help us celebrate the life and times of Martin and Caroline Brinegar at Brinegar Cabin (MP 238) on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The annual celebration of the lifestyle of a “high ridge subsistence farmer” will be on Saturday, September 14 from 10 A.M. – 4 P.M. Watch our Ranger dye wool with plant materials just as Caroline did. Green woodworking will be on display by demonstrators using a shaving horse with log hewing tools, which are similar to those used by Martin Brinegar. Ever wonder how to put a bottom in a worn-out “mule-eared” chair? You don’t want to miss it! Demonstrations will also be given in spinning, weaving, flax processing and “open fire” apple butter making. Sheep will be available to meet-and-greet. You may also want to “sit a spell”’ in the Porch Tent and swap stories and hear some tall tales from our Parkway neighbors. Local Historical Societies will be on hand to satisfy your thirst for additional information on the Southern Appalachian lifestyle. Built by Martin Brinegar around 1889, the historic cabin preserves important construction techniques commonly used by early settlers. The cabin is in Doughton Park, about 20 miles south of Cumberland Knob Picnic Area, at milepost 238.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. It is open for visitors on weekends through October from 10 A.M. – 5 P.M with Park staff presenting demonstrations of early mountain life. Additional programs are available by appointment. For more information, call Ranger Jackie Sloop at the National Park Service Visitor Services office at Doughton Park: (336) 372-1947. We thank the Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway for their financial and volunteer support of the annual Brinegar Day Celebration. www.friendsbrp.org Third Saturday Birds, Bugs and Blooms Nature Walk will be held on September 21 The next and last of the season “Third Saturday Birds, Bugs and Blooms Nature Walk” will be held on Sept. 21 at 9-11 am at Todd Island Park. Bill Dunson (a retired biology professor from Penn State) will lead the walk and discuss plants and animals seen. The goal is to learn more about the community ecology of this exceptionally interesting early successional river flood plain site in the middle of the S Fork of the New River. The edible and medicinal qualities of the plants will be discussed and comments from the audience are welcomed. An Excel list of the common exotic (17 species) and native (51 species) of plants is attached. Print this out and bring it along to check off your identifications and make notes on flowering. We will also observe the fauna such as this flower beetle on a New England aster. Todd Island has just undergone the first phase of bank restoration and the present and future likely effects on the ecology of the island will be observed and discussed. https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0?ui=2&ik=ccbbd5c152&attid=0.3&permmsgid=msg-f:1643503305869747235&th=16cee58c8d8be423&view=att&disp=safe Todd Island Park is at the intersection of Castleford Rd and Railroad Grade Rd just south of Todd. It may be reached by traveling north on Brownwood Rd from US 421 near Deep Gap, then left on Todd Railroad Grade, and then left into the park under the Castleford bridge. Alternatively, you may drive south on Railroad Grade Rd from Todd. No reservations are necessary. Rain or shine. No smoking or dogs please. For further information email ([email protected]) CCC&TI Presents Fall 2019 Performing Artist Series Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Associate in Fine Arts – Music Program will once again host the Performing Artist Concert Series this fall with several featured events that are free and open to all students and the general public. Following is a schedule of events and additional details. On Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B–100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host The Carolina Reapers. Carolina Reapers features musicians Jeff Sipe, The Page Brothers and Mike Runyon. The concert will be the group’s Caldwell County debut. In addition to some brand new original material, the band will draw from the catalog of jazz-rock/fusion pioneers John McLaughlin, Jeff Beck, Pat Metheny, John Scofield, Chick Corea, Michael Brecker, Kurt Rosenwinkel and others. After successful appearances at Sierra Nevada Brewing, Wicked Weed and the White Squirrel Festival, the band is very excited to perform at CCC&TI. On Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B–100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will present “An Appalachian Murder Ballad Revue.” “An Appalachian Murder Ballad Revue” takes its inspiration the “Evening of Appalachian Murder Ballads” events which began in 2017 in Boone with a rotating cast of High Country musicians performing a style of storytelling inspired by the darker side of love. These unfortunate tales range from fictional stories passed down from Western European folklore to songs based on actual events that occurred in Appalachia. Either passed on through oral tradition or accompanied by fiddle, banjo, guitar or mandolin, these tunes reflect not only the difficulty of the time in history but the complications of finding true reciprocated love. The CCC&TI event will feature members from Handlebar Betty (Blake Bostain on mandolin and trumpet, Chad Berry on banjo, Anna Huffman on upright bass), as well as Lauren Hayworth on vocals and banjo, Trevor McKenzie on fiddle and guitar and Kat Chaffin with vocals/guitar. On Monday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host The Warren Wilson College Bluegrass and Old Time Ensembles. The Warren Wilson College Bluegrass and Old-Time Ensembles are made of student musicians from Warren Wilson College located in Asheville. Warren Wilson is inextricably linked to its location in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and its traditional music program is firmly tied to the Appalachian region. They offer a variety of traditional music courses taught by professional musicians and their traveling ensembles are known throughout the region for their quality performances and passion for local music traditions. The CCC&TI Chorus will offer several opportunities for students and the community to enjoy their annual Holiday Concert, themed “An Irving Berlin Christmas.” On Monday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. in the Caldwell Campus Learning Resource Center, CCC&TI’s Hudson Campus will host a Holiday Sing Along. The event will include cookies, hot cocoa and the opportunity to join with the chorus on favorite holiday songs from the songbook of American composer and lyricist Irving Berlin. The formal CCC&TI Chorus concert presentation of “An Irving Berlin Christmas” will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100) on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Finally, on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., the CCC&TI Chorus will present “An Irving Berlin Christmas” at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory, located at 547 6th Street NW. All events are free and open to the public. For more information on CCC&TI’s Associate in Fine Arts – Music Programs or these events, contact Program Director Justin Butler at 828-726-2457 or email [email protected]

Watauga County Senior Center News

Free Medicare Open Enrollment Counseling: The Watauga County Project on Aging would like to remind all Medicare recipients to call today to make an appointment for their annual Medicare review. Appointments slots fill quickly- so call today to get yours! Appointments can be made at both the Lois E. Harrill and Western Watauga Centers. Come let our experienced and trained Medicare SHIIP counselors help you review your plan to determine your options for next year. For more information or to reserve your appointment call Billie at 828-265-8090.

Chili Cook-Off Competition: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all seniors 60 or older in our community to join us for our annual chili cook-off. Come enter the contest for bragging rights and prizes or simply come taste the winning chili! Chili will be judged and the winners announced September 20th 10-11am. Call Billie at 828-265-8090 to enter. Free Fall Party: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all seniors in the county aged 60 or older to join us for a free apple-themed fall party on September 25th from 10-12. There will be fun games, prizes, and food. Join us and learn more about the senior center and all the social events offered! Call Billie for more information at 828-265-8090- no need to register for this event- just come! Free Medicare Seminar: The Lois E. Harrill Senior and the Watauga County Project on Aging would like to invite all community members interested in learning more about Medicare to attend our free Medicare 101 seminar on September 26th 2-4pm. This seminar will cover basic Medicare information, part A, B, C, and D as well as supplements and deadlines. Registration is not required but appreciated. Call Billie at 828-265-8090. Flu and Pneumonia Vaccine Clinics: The Lois E. Harrill Senior is not taking registrations for flu and pneumonia vaccines for seniors aged 60 or older. Flu shots will be given Oct 2nd and 11th from 9 am until noon-walk-ins can be accepted but registration is greatly appreciated. Pneumonia vaccines will be given during the health fair on October 13th from 10-12 noon and can only be given to pre-registered participants. Call to register or to get additional information- 828-265-8090. Free Senior Health Fairs: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all seniors aged 60 or older to participate in fall health fairs. There will be free health assessments offered at each fair for no cost to the participant. Each fair will feature Medicare information, vision, hearing, balance, and blood pressure screening, as well as many other screenings such as colorectal cancer, hep C, and others. Medication lock boxes and other free resources will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Health Fairs will be held on Wednesday, October 16th and Wednesday, November 13th from 10-12. For more information call Billie at 828-265-8090. Small Business Health Care Act Becomes Law Rep. Ray Russell announced Tuesday, August 27, that the Small Business Health Care Act became law this week. The law allows farmers, real estate agents, and other small businesses to form Association Health Plans (AHP) to purchase health insurance. Joining forces in associations to purchase insurance is expected to decrease costs for individuals and families enrolled in the plans. “Small business owners, farmers, realtors, and others in Ashe and Watauga Counties strongly supported this bill,” said Rep. Russell. “I wanted to give them the tools to help rein in health care costs. I hope this will thread the needle between reducing health care costs while not interfering with the Affordable Care Act.” The bill received bipartisan support before going to the governor earlier this month. These insurance plans will be available after Jan. 1, 2020. The bill included provisions giving broader options in health coverage while preventing “junk insurance plans”. Rep. Russell said, “During the past two years, I have advocated for changes that would help individuals and families with incomes above the ACA subsidy level. Their insurance costs were too high. But I also advocated for families just below the ACA subsidy level in the ‘Medicaid Gap’. Now it’s time for the North Carolina Legislature to focus on expanding health care to working families who cannot afford health care coverage at all.” Body Discovered at Area Construction Site On Thursday, August 29, 2019, at around 11:30 am, Boone Police and Watauga Medics responded to the construction site located at 1110 Meadowview Drive, after receiving a 911 call for a man found deceased inside the structure. The individual was identified as Alessandro Arellano, age 19, of Asheville, North Carolina. The medical examiner has determined that the cause of death was self-inflicted. Boone Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.

Comments

comments