Today’s Email Announcements

Zap Endurance and Booneshine Brewing Co. to Host Free Running Clinics

ZAP Endurance is offering 4 weeks of free clinics in partnership with the East Boone running club. This series is designed to provide professional training techniques in preparation for the Blue Ridge Conservancy 5K coming up on September 21st.

These training runs will begin on August 29th and continue each Thursday evening until race day.

The training runs are open to all ages and abilities, with various options for distance and pace.

The group will meet at 5:30 pm on Thursday, August 29th at Brookshire Park. Parking is available at Brookshire Park, 250 Brookshire Rd., Boone. It is right next door to Booneshine Brewing Company. We will meet up and run from the Brookshire parking lot, but then finish the run at Booneshine where we can hang out afterward.

Those planning on running the Blue Ridge Conservancy 5K can register here. For more information about the 5K and kids 1-mile fun run visit the race website at https://blueridgeconservancy.org/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k.

Watauga County Notice of Public Hearing on September 3

The Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) of the County of Watauga, North Carolina (the “County”) is considering authorizing the County to proceed with entering into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to an installment financing contract (the “2012 Contract”) in a principal amount not to exceed $24,000,000, under which the County will make certain installment payments, to (1) refinance prior installment financing obligations that refinanced the acquisition and construction of Watauga High School located at 300 Go Pioneers Dr., Boone, NC 28607 (the “Project”) and (2) pay the costs related to the execution and delivery of the Amendment. In connection with the 2012 Contract, the County entered into a deed of trust and security agreement (the “Deed of Trust”) under which the County’s interest in the real property on which the Project is located and the improvements thereon (the “Mortgaged Property”) were mortgaged by the County to create a lien thereon for the benefit of the entity, or its assigns, providing the funds to the County under the 2012 Contract. The Deed of Trust will secure the remaining obligations under the 2012 Contract and the Amendment.

The 2012 Contract and the Deed of Trust permit the County to enter into amendments to refinance the Project and finance additional projects using the Mortgaged Property as collateral and the County may or may not grant additional collateral in connection with such amendments. On payment by the County of all installment payments due under the 2012 Contract and the Amendment, including any future amendments to finance or refinance projects, the Deed of Trust and any lien created thereunder will terminate and the County’s title to the Mortgaged Property will be unencumbered.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 160A-20 of the General Statutes of North Carolina, that on September 3, 2019 at or about 8:30 a.m. the County will conduct a public hearing in the Commissioners’ Board Room of the Watauga County Administration Building located at 814 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina, concerning the approval of the execution and delivery of the Amendment and the County’s refinancing of the Project. All interested parties are invited to present comments at the public hearing regarding the execution and delivery of the Amendment and the refinancing of the Project thereby.

34th Annual Caldwell Arts Council Sculpture Celebration September 7

Caldwell Arts Council announces the 34th annual Sculpture Celebration in Lenoir, NC on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the T.H. Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir, North Carolina.

Meet sculptors and see sculptural artwork of all sizes and media in a one-day competition for $11,000 in cash awards, judged by Patrick Dougherty (stickwork.net). Vote for the People’s Choice award! Live music will fill this lovely lakeside garden park for the day, along with children’s art activities, food vendors, and free shuttles to area parking. This free event runs 9am-4pm with all awards announced at 3:30 pm.

For additional details, contact the Caldwell Arts Council, 828-754-2486, [email protected], or visit www.caldwellarts.com.

Who: Caldwell Arts Council, Lenoir, North Carolina

When: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: T.H. Broyhill Walking Park, 945 Lakewood Circle SW, Lenoir, NC

Cost: Free to attend, with free shuttles to area parking

Torch Club to Meet September 9

The monthly meeting of Torch: A Forum for Reasoned Discourse will be Monday, September 9 at Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone. Those arriving by 11:30 may choose from a $10 menu and enjoy the presentation at noon. The topic this month is “Sustainability?” It will be presented by Jeff Boyer, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at ASU who has been active in agrarian studies, rural communities, and sustainable development outreach in Central America and Appalachia. Guests are welcome. Information: 828-264-8811.

Hickory Ridge Homeschool Field Trips Dates

At Hickory Ridge, we know one of the largest challenges of homeschooling your children is providing field trips with the same quality as public and private schools. We believe that all students deserve the same quality of field trip despite group size! New for this year, we are launching Homeschool Field Days! Each month the museum is in operation we will be offering a new and exciting learning opportunity just for homeschool students. The content changes each month so you as an at-home educator can lean on us as much as you’d like to fulfill social studies requirements. We want to be your partner in teaching, not just a field trip. All Field Days are $8, pay on arrival. They start at 10:00 am on the Third Friday of the month, April – November, and last approximately two hours.

SEPTEMBER 20: MAKING A HOME ON THE FRONTIER

Immerse your students in the struggles of moving to the High Country in 1776. With the help of our expert interpreters, guests will learn about the reason people fled their home to come to the mountains and get a glimpse of the hard work it took to uproot their lives. Topics include cabin building, colonial politics, the Revolution, and personal liberties. Attendees will also get to take home a candle that they make themselves!

Price: $8 per participant, parents are free.

OCTOBER 18: LIFE OF A LONGHUNTER

What does Daniel have to do with Boone? Find out on this wonderfully interactive day. Our interpreters will guide your students through the lives of the first Europeans to lay eyes on these mountains. Guests will learn about hunting, trapping, surveying, flintlock weapons, and the reasons people took to this way of life. Participants will help make jerky over an open fire.

Price: $8 per participant, parents are free.

NOVEMBER 15: WOMEN OF THE FRONTIER

Learn about the religious practices of Colonial America! Guests will be able to see an 18th-century sermon, as well as hear about other faiths that were present in the New World. Topics will include Christianity, Judaism, Native Religions, African practices, and what role they played in creating the United States.

Price: $8 per participant, parents are free

2019 Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Last Chance Golf Tournament Set For October 9

Tournament Schedule:

11:30 am – Registration & pre-round lunch

1:00 pm – Putting contest, presented by

1:30 pm – Shotgun start – Captain’s Choice format

6:00 pm – Post-round awards ceremony & reception

Registration Fees & Additional Details:

Green & cart fees, pre-round lunch, (2) mulligans per player, and entry into the putting contest are included with registration. Additional on-course snacks and beverages are provided to all participants.

$150 – Member or employee of Chamber member business

$175 – Non-Member

$600 – Member Foursome

$700 – Non-Member Foursome

Each player is entered in the pre-round split-the-pot putting contest. .Proceeds will be split with the Blood, Sweat, & Gears Winter Warmer project, based on number of putts made. In the event no participants sinks the putt, all proceeds will be donated to BSG.

Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one (specific hole), longest drive, and closest to the pin.

Registration is limited to the first 100 registrants, so sign up today!

Additional Sponsorship Opportunities:

$100 – Hole Sponsor – signage at select tee box on course

$300 – Tent Sponsor – each located in select areas on course

Carolina Renaissance Festival Now Hiring Autumn is around the corner and with it comes the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Pirates, Nobles, Mermaids, and Knights – it takes a village of people to organize the region’s largest costume party! The Festival hires 350 seasonal employees on an annual basis. Seasonal employees will have the opportunity to hawk turkey legs and ale, sell admission tickets, greet guests, and more. Job hunters can apply online at www.RenFestInfo.com or attend one of several upcoming Job Fairs to be held at the Renaissance Festival fairgrounds located at 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. Job fair dates are: • Friday, September 6 – 10 am to 2 pm • Saturday, September 7 – 10 am to 2 pm Applicants should be prepared to produce documents showing they are able to work in the United States if hired. Resumes are appreciated but not required for most positions. Questions can be directed to [email protected]. The Carolina Renaissance Festival celebrates 26 Years of Cheers weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, October 5th through November 24th. The interactive event is a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament and feast – all rolled into one non-stop, day-long family adventure. This information and more can be found online at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.

