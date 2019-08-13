Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 12:21 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing Company

Tuesday, August 13

Join us at Lost Province on August 13th when a portion of sales will be donated to OASIS, the local agency that serves survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Wednesday, August 14

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, August 15

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Mac Greer. Homegrown and based right here in Boone, North Carolina, Mac Greer is a songwriter determined to make a name for himself. His debut EP, to be released in September, tells the story of Lady Love and her deceptive ways. Greer’s soulful voice and introspective lyrics have proven to captivate any audience.

Friday, August 16

7:30pm-Close: Cane Mill Road. Billboard-charting artists Cane Mill Road grew up just down the road from Doc Watson in Deep Gap, North Carolina. Honoring the past the band strikes a balance between preserving the bluegrass mountain sound they were raised on and boldly rocking progressive interpretations of that same sound tackling not only complex original music, but classic covers of the Beatles, Dylan, and more. Audiences love Cane Mill Road’s high-energy performances, easy-going rapport both on and off stage, and the eclectic mix of originals and standards in the show. Touring internationally in Argentina and stateside from New York to Alabama to Missouri to Pennsylvania to Kentucky to Tennessee to Virginia and the Carolinas, the band is proud to be sponsored by Deering Banjos, GHS Strings, Shubb Capos, Sorensen Mandolin & Guitar Company, Kogut Violins, and MiniFlex Microphones.

Saturday, August 17

7:30pm-Close: Never Too Late. Never Too Late is a seasoned bluegrass band with decades of music experience. Formed in 2001, Never Too Late has produced two CDs and was invited to perform a one-hour TV show on a Winston Salem PBS station. The band consists of Kent Huffman on upright bass, David Dickerson on mandolin, Brent Fain on guitar and Bruce Hill on banjo. Expert instrumentation and tight vocal harmonies have become their trademark.

Bethany Jewell Art Residency August 12-18 in Blowing Rock

Meet Bethany during her residency and see her work in action. Learn more about the process she uses for each piece and her commitment to cultivating awareness on the unique environment that remains so special to many of us.

“I’ve worn many hats trusting my heart. They have led me to spectacular places and people. From the shores of Dakar, Senegal to the inspiring halls of Harvard’s Widener Library, I’ve been blessed with many adventures. My biggest adventure now is trusting my heart in pursuit of the art that wakes me at night. It’s an idea that maybe I can take the complexity of our natural world and cut through the cacophony of our technological moment to find my own inner stillness…and maybe bring others to theirs.” – Bethany

BLOWING ROCK HISTORICAL SOCIETY

EDGEWOOD COTTAGE IN BLOWING ROCK, NC

Aug. 12-18, 2019 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Road Construction on Boone Heights Drive and State Farm Road Continues

Road construction will continue the week of August 12 on Boone Heights Drive and State Farm Road between Hunting Hills Lane and Sunnyside Drive.

Both streets will be CLOSED periodically from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am for resurfacing.

Construction will continue with intermittent road closures until the project is complete.

All construction is weather dependent. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time. Thank you for your patience as we work to maintain and improve the safety and quality of our streets.

The Town of Boone Street Division may be contacted at (828)268-6230.

Town of Boone Fire to Hold Structure Fire Training on August 17

On August 17, the Town of Boone Fire Department will be conducting a live fire training exercise on a structure located at 2239 U.S. Highway 421 South. This structure is better known as the brick house on the former Bolick property, which is the site of the new Town of Boone Municipal Complex.

Firefighting operations will begin at approximately 8 a.m. The purpose of this training is to enhance firefighter’s knowledge, skills, and abilities.

The public is asked to take note that the training event will create smoky conditions in the immediate area, and to please use caution when traveling around the area.

For more information, call the Boone Fire Department at 828-268-6180.

Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with Major Sales and Block Party

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock is inviting shoppers to experience fun with family and friends during the Labor Day Sale & Block Party! Find extra savings and stock up on your favorite items from the best brand names and designer stores during the holiday sale.

WHEN: August 30 – September 2, 2019. Block Party is August 31 in the Courtyard at Tanger Outlets

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock

INFO: Root for the home team and play to win the best Fall deals you can imagine. Bring your favorite people along with your team spirit to enjoy the BEST BRANDS and be entertained by family-friendly tournaments, tailgating games, face painting, Twist the Balloon Man and music by High Standards! The festivities will take place in the Courtyard near Tanger Shopper Services and are sure to be a touchdown for the whole family!

Saturday, August 31

11 AM – 2 PM: Chalk Art, Food Truck, and Courtyard Games

1 PM – 4 PM: FUN Activities and Photo Booth

4 PM – 7 PM: LIVE Music by High Standards, Face Painting, Balloon Artist, Chick-Fil-A Food Truck, and Games

TANGERCLUB VIP PERK – Members check-in at the Tanger Tent for your FREE Tanger Sports Sack. One per member, while supplies last. Not a TangerClub member? JOIN NOW!

Carolina Renaissance Festival Now Hiring

Autumn is around the corner and with it comes the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Pirates, Nobles, Mermaids, and Knights – it takes a village of people to organize the region’s largest costume party!

The Festival hires 350 seasonal employees on an annual basis. Seasonal employees will have the opportunity to hawk turkey legs and ale, sell admission tickets, greet guests, and more.

Job hunters can apply online at www.RenFestInfo.com or attend one of several upcoming Job Fairs to be held at the Renaissance Festival fairgrounds located at 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. Job fair dates are:

• Friday, August 23 – 10 am to 2 pm

• Saturday, August 24 – 10 am to 2 pm

• Friday, September 6 – 10 am to 2 pm

• Saturday, September 7 – 10 am to 2 pm

Applicants should be prepared to produce documents showing they are able to work in the United States if hired. Resumes are appreciated but not required for most positions. Questions can be directed to [email protected].

The Carolina Renaissance Festival celebrates 26 Years of Cheers weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, October 5th through November 24th. The interactive event is a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament and feast – all rolled into one non-stop, day-long family adventure.

This information and more can be found online at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.

Apple Hill Farm is the First Stop on the 2019 Western North Carolina Agritourism Farm Tour

The 2019 Western North Carolina Agritourism Farm Tour will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, departing from the Valle Crucis Conference Center in Banner Elk, NC. Guests will travel together on a charter bus visiting four very diverse farms in Watauga & Ashe County, North Carolina area.

First stop is Apple Hill Farm near Banner Elk where they offer educational guided tours of a mountaintop farm featuring alpacas, Llamas, angora goats, and other animals. From there, the group will visit Shipley Farms Beef in Vilas, F.A.R.M. Cafe High and Country Food Hub in Boone, New River Corn Maze and Heritage Homestead Creamery in Crumpler.

The Summer NC Agritourism Farm Tour is a perfect fit for farmers considering an expansion into welcoming the public, for community members in agriculture, economic development, tourism, local food, and farm media representatives to learn more about the growing industry of Agritourism. This is a fun-filled day with networking and educational opportunities available to all participants.

To register for the tour or more information check out the website http://nc-ana.org or contact Chris Mills at 919-422-0054, [email protected] or Annie Baggett at 919-707-3120, [email protected] govcontact.

Comments

comments