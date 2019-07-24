Today’s Email Announcements

Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 3:24 pm

Tweetsie Receives Award From U.S. National Guard

On July 23, 2019, Donna Griffin, Tweetsie Railroad’s Human Resources Manager, accepted the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award from Commander Ken Oppenheim, Area Chair, ESGR, U.S. Department of Defense.

Tweetsie Railroad received the nomination because of their “exemplary support for service members who may be called on short notice” and the National Guard and Reserve recognizes them as “a viable asset for their commitment to the service.”

Griffin, was also recognized for her “outstanding support of service members and impeccable flexibility with employees.”

“Wish Upon a Cure” Tournament Benefits Cancer Patient Emergency Fund

A cloudy day on the Linville Land Harbor Golf Course seemed to energize the 27 foursomes who played in the “Wish Upon a Cure” annual cancer charity golf tournament. Co-sponsored by the 18 Hole and 9 Hole Ladies Golf Associations, this year’s tournament generated more than $18,000 in donations for the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation’s Avery County Cancer Patient Emergency Fund. These funds are used for cancer patients throughout Avery County who are facing cancer treatment and recovery. Myra’s Catering donated a delicious luncheon enjoyed by more than 120 players and guests. Three large gift baskets were raffled off as well as over 25 smaller gift baskets with a very broad, sometimes surprising, selection of items! Area businesses supported this charity event by providing gift certificates, bottled water and monetary donations that added significantly to the total. We thank you!!! Format for the tournament was a step-aside scramble using “magic puts” as an added feature in the contest. Tournament winners were: Flight A: Sheila Divvens, Pamela Patrick, Gary McCormick and Mercere Collins with a gross score of 54; Flight B: Anne Lynch, Randy Lynch, Kellie Pearson and John Pearson with a gross score of 53; Flight C: Sondra Schimmoller, Jack Hannon, Randy King and Victor Grassman with a gross score of 59; and in Flight D, Sherry Steber, Ron Steber, Kathleen Reed and Michael Reed won with a gross score of 65. Closest to the pin for ladies on hole #7 was Julie Flowers (3 feet 2 inches) and for the men on hole #3, Roger Ciske (5 feet 10 inches). The outstanding success of the “Wish Upon A Cure” cancer charity tournament depends on the many volunteers who give of their time, creativity, generosity, hard work and attention to detail. Special thanks go out to Michael Hayes, Golf Operations Manager and Dexter Bentley, Golf Course Manager, Along with their respective “crews”, the golf course was in excellent condition. Volunteers from the 18 Hole and 9 Hole Men’s Golf Associations and a long list of other volunteers too numerous to list, ensured that the Tournament achieved its important goal: to provide support and assistance to those receiving cancer treatment or those progressing through the often challenging stages of cancer recovery.

To learn more about Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation, call 828-262-4391 or visit apprhs.org/foundation/

Jink & Diddle Scottish Fiddle Concert is This Friday

The Jink & Diddle Scottish Fiddle Concert

Free Admission

Friday, July 26, 2019, at 7:00 PM

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

170 Councill St. (Behind Earthfare)

Boone, NC 28607

Enjoy a concert of Scottish traditional music played by the next generation of talented young musicians along with 10-time National Scottish Fiddling Champion JOHN TURNER. These young fiddle players have all studied with master fiddler John Turner at the Jink and Diddle School of Scottish Fiddling. The school has sessions every winter and summer at the Valle Crucis Conference Center in Valle Crucis, North Carolina.

John Turner and his students are great exponents of Scottish fiddle music. A number of the students have won top prizes in prestigious competitions. Everyone should come and hear Scotland’s lovely airs, military marches, bouncy jigs, snappy strathspeys, up-tempo reels and other styles. This is a musical event not to be missed!

Website: www.jinkdiddle.com

Watauga County Republican Women to Meet July 31

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 31 at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. See us on Facebook and learn more.

Grandfather Mountain Camera Clinic Returns Aug. 17-18

This August, amateur and professional photographers can visit Grandfather Mountain’s classroom in the clouds to hear presentations from top photojournalists and improve their skills.

The annual Grandfather Mountain Camera Clinic returns Aug. 17-18, also allowing participants the rare opportunity to photograph the park outside of regular business hours, while providing valuable networking time with other photographers.

2019’s speakers include:

Tom Fox, a photojournalist for 24 years and winner of the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for his coverage of Hurricane Katrina;

Melissa Sue Gerrits, staff photographer for The Fayetteville Observer in Fayetteville, N.C., and winner of the 2019 N.C. Press Association’s Hugh Morton Photographer of the Year Award;

Scott Muthersbaugh and Jerry Wolford, award-winning photojournalists (and both former Hugh Morton photographers of the year), who now run Perfecta Visuals commercial photography in Greensboro, N.C.; and

Chuck Liddy, a four-decade veteran of the news industry with more than a hundred awards to his name, who has covered assignments ranging from college sports to hurricanes to wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and more. Liddy currently serves as a photojournalist with The News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C.

The Camera Clinic was originally organized in 1952 by the late Hugh Morton, founder and steward of the Grandfather Mountain nature park and a distinguished photographer.

“The Camera Clinic is a favorite not only among photojournalists, but photographers in general,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park. “Our speakers touch on a wide range of topics and can help participants hone their skills and widen their focus — sometimes literally.”

Admission to the event is free for working photojournalists and active members of the N.C. Press Photographers Association. Admission for all others is $50 and includes a buffet dinner on Saturday.

Online registration opens Wednesday, July 17, at grandfather.com. Anyone wishing to secure a spot must purchase a $50 pass online; the charge will be refunded to those who show valid press credentials or a NCPPA membership card at check-in.

A discounted two-day admission ticket is available for $30 and $14 for adult and child guests, respectively, of Camera Clinic participants who wish to enjoy the park but do not plan to attend the seminars. This ticket allows guests to come and go as they please Aug. 17-18. Guests may also purchase tickets for the Saturday buffet dinner for $15.

Primitive camping is available in the Grandfather Mountain Woods Walk Picnic Area for those participating in the clinic on a first-come, first-served basis. No RVs or campers are allowed.

For more information and to register, visit https://grandfather.com/event/grandfather-mountain-camera-clinic/. For any questions or concerns, email Ruggiero at [email protected] or Natalie Brunner, marketing and communications associate, at [email protected].

Western Youth Network Presents An Evening With Elvis on August 22

Join Western Youth Network at their evening with Elvis event on August 22 from 6-9 pm at Boone’s Harvest House!

This evening will be filled with delicious Southern food catered by CR Catering, complimentary beverages, and a concert performance by award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist Stephen Freeman and his Echoes of a Legend Show Band. Look forward to an evening of fundraising AND fun!

Prizes will also be given out to those who bring the most guests, so attendees are encouraged to invite others. You will be asked who referred you to buy your ticket to enter–and you can vote for yourself!

Don’t forget your Elvis-era gear!

Get your tickets early – seating is limited. Go to SweetSalute.bpt.me.If you prefer, send a check payable to WYN-SSSF and mail it to WYN-SSSF, PO Box 3753, Boone, NC 28607.

All ticket sales from the event will be benefiting WYN’s Sonny Sweet Scholarship Fund that enables deserving High Country youth to participate in Western Youth Network’s summer enrichment program.

If you would like to learn more about this scholarship opportunity, visit this link for more information.

Happy Valley Fiddlers’ Convention Happening on Labor Day Weekend

The Caldwell Arts Council invites you to experience a perfect Labor Day Weekend on the banks of the Yadkin River, surrounded by mountain music, dance, food, and beautiful scenery.

Festival fun begins at 7 p.m. Friday, featuring a community dance with mountain music, cakewalks, open caller mic & more.

Saturday is packed with great entertainment! Eight categories of music competitions begin at 10 a.m. on the main stage. The Youth JAM Tent offers performances by talented young musicians. Non-music and children’s activities include hayrides, storytelling, children’s crafts, and rock stacking in the river.

The weekend concludes with a Sunday concert starting at 11 a.m. featuring a lineup of musicians including Piney Woods Boys, Shelby Rae Moore Band, Strictly Clean and Decent, the Burnett Sisters, The Harris Brothers, and the Jeff Little Trio. The Youth JAM tent will host workshops in fiddle, banjo, guitar, and storytelling.

When was the last time you had the privilege of sitting on the banks of a mountain river with music echoing throughout the hills around you? Come for a day or camp for the weekend.

Check out details and directions for the Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention at https://HappyValleyFiddlers.org

J.E. Broyhill Civic Center announces 2019-2020 Showcase of Stars

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has announced the lineup for its 2019-2020 Showcase of Stars. This season will feature several award-winning musical acts and new shows from Foothills Performing Arts, the resident theatre group for the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center.

Following is a schedule of events for the season:

FPA Presents “Drinking Habits 2” by Tom Smith

Sept. 12-14, 2019

Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The sequel to last season’s hit comedy! The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing miss the excitement of the old days when they were saving convents and reuniting long-lost families. So when they learn that the orphanage where Paul and Kate grew up is in peril, they can’t wait to come to the rescue. Everyone pitches in to mount a play to raise money, but it’s no easy feat when this cast of zany characters get up to their usual shenanigans. The merry mix-ups multiply in this warm and winsome farce that stands on its own whether you saw the original or not. Tickets for the show are $14 for adults; $12 for students and $7.50 for children 12 and under.

Mark O’Connor Band

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

Mark O’Connor Band’s very first performance took place at the legendary Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas in 2015. In 2017 – less than a year and a half later – they took home the Grammy® Award for Best Bluegrass Album for their debut recording, Coming Home. In a whirlwind three years, the band has also performed at the Grammy® Awards Premiere Ceremony, received standing ovations at the Grand Ole Opry, reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Bluegrass Albums chart, and opened for the Zac Brown Band that included two nights at Fenway Park. They have put together shows unlike any other, blending country and pop sensibilities with Americana rawness, bluegrass drive, and chamber music sophistication, one that has begun winning over audiences nationwide. Tickets for the show are $26 for adults and $15 for students/children.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Oct. 24, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Fifteen-time Grammy® Award-winner Ricky Skaggs’ career is easily among the most significant in recent country music history. If Skaggs’ burgeoning trophy case full of awards wasn’t already enough evidence of that fact, consider that legendary guitarist Chet Atkins once credited Skaggs with “single-handedly saving country music.” His life’s path has taken him to various musical genres, from where it all began in bluegrass music, to striking out on new musical journeys, while still leaving his musical roots intact. Together with his amazing bluegrass band, Kentucky Thunder (8-time winners of the IBMA ‘Instrumental Group of the Year’), Ricky Skaggs will present an unforgettable night of his lively, distinctively American form of music! Tickets for the show are $40 for adults and $18.50 for students/children.

Vienna Boys Choir

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

No group of child musicians has won more renown than the incomparable Wiener Sängerknaben, founded by Emperor Maximilian I in 1498. Six centuries later, the famed Vienna Boys Choir continues to delight music-lovers across the globe with their purity of tone, distinctive charm and a diverse, crowd-pleasing repertoire that encompasses Austrian folk songs and waltzes, classical masterpieces, beloved pop songs, holiday favorites, and medieval chant. Gifted musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty, they carry on the Vienna Boys Choir’s illustrious tradition as the world’s preeminent boy choir. Tickets for the show are $30 for adults and $15 for students/children.

FPA Presents “Elf the Musical, Jr.”

Dec. 12–15, 2019

Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday Matinee at 2 p.m.

Music by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. A human raised with Santa at the North Pole, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. Performed by actors of all ages, Elf the Musical promises to be the family holiday event that you won’t want to miss! Tickets for the show are $16.25 for adults and $9 for students/children.

Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey & Vincent

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey & Vincent on Saturday, Jan. 5. Dubbed by CMT as “The Rock Stars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America. Dailey & Vincent have won numerous awards for their uniquely contagious and riveting music. Get your tickets early as Dailey & Vincent is usually a sell-out show! Tickets are $33 for adults and $19.25 for students/children.

Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating 22 years of promoting local music and talent, the Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase hosted by local favorite Strictly Clean and Decent will feature several local musicians who help keep the community’s rich history of traditional music alive today. Don’t miss the 22nd Annual Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase. Tickets for the show are $11 for adults and $5.50 for students and children.

FPA Presents “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” Adapted by Jon Jory

Feb. 13-15, 2020

Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The game’s afoot and the legendary friendship of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson is born, as they face a quartet of the most confounding crimes to ever cross the threshold of 221B Baker Street. Discover the truth about the surprising secret within an abandoned Christmas goose; the meaning of a coded message from an organization obsessed with the past; the danger that sends a family playing cards to madness; and the web of conspiracy surrounding a governess in an isolated country house. Based on four classic short stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes is a thrilling reminder of why Sherlock Holmes remains eternal. Tickets for the show are $14 for adults; $12 for students and $7.50 for children 12 and under.

Kruger Brothers with Kontras Quartet

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Classical, bluegrass and folk music take center stage together as the members of the Kontras Quartet team up with the world-renowned bluegrass group, the Kruger Brothers. The Kontras Quartet, composed of violinists Dmitri Pogorelov and Francois Henkins, violist Ben Weber, and cellist Jean Hatmaker are dedicated to exploring contrasts in music. (“Kontras” is the Afrikaans word for “contrasts.”) However, listening to them perform alongside Jens Kruger, Uwe Kruger and Joel Landsberg, you can easily hear that classical and folk music contrast less than you might think. Tickets for the show start at $22 for adults. Special pricing for students and children available.

FPA Presents “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”

June 18-20, 2020

Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A progressive white couple’s proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her black fiance home to meet them in this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Blindsided by their daughter’s whirlwind romance and fearful for her future, Matt and Christina Drayton quickly come to realize the difference between supporting a mixed-race couple in your newspaper and welcoming one into your family, especially in 1967. Will the love between young Joanna and John prevail? With humor and insight, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner begins a conversation sure to continue at dinner tables long after the curtain comes down. Tickets for the show are $14 for adults; $12 for students and $7.50 for children 12 and under.

The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is also offering an “All-In” Rate of $154.50 that includes one ticket to each show.

All dates and scheduled performances are subject to change. All ticket prices listed include tax. For more information about becoming a Season Subscriber or for individual tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2407 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.

Foxx Announces U.S. Service Academy Day

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx will hold a U.S. Service Academy Day on Monday, August 5 from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at Wilkes Community College in room 1112 of Alumni Hall. Representatives from all five U.S. Service Academies will be available to answer questions and provide information about each academy and their respective application processes. High school students and parents in the Fifth District are invited to learn about the opportunities and eligibility requirements of the academies.

Rep. Foxx stated, “Every year, North Carolina’s Fifth District continues its strong legacy of military service by sending some of the area’s finest young men and women to attend our country’s prestigious military service academies. It is an honor for me to support students in the early stages of considering enrollment in a U.S. Service Academy all the way through the nomination process.”

For questions about U.S. Service Academy Day, please call Congresswoman Foxx’s Clemmons District Office at (336) 778-0211. Please visit www.foxx.house.gov for a map of Wilkes Community College campus under “Events.” Information about obtaining a nomination to a U.S. Service Academy is also available under “Services.”

