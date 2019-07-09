Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 4:44 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday, July 10

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat! Come say “see you later” to Kate Stucke, our Trivia Hostess with the Mostess before she heads west to Oregon.

Thursday, July 11

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Joe Karmazyn. Joe Karmazyn is originally from Linden, NC but now resides and creates here in Boone. Karmazyn is an accomplished singer, songwriter, guitarist, and artist. He is known for playing guitar with Barefoot Modern, Masters of the Big House and the ASU Jazz program.

Friday, July 12

7:30 pm-Close: JJ Hipps and the Hideaway. J.J. HIPPS & THE HIDEAWAY is a three-piece electric blues band out of Lenoir, North Carolina. With a rock-steady rhythm section, J.J. Hipps’s lead guitar soars into the stratosphere with sonic influences from Stevie Ray Vaughan and Freddie King, and vocals ranging from the howls of a hurt man to the love-struck crooning of Elvis.

Saturday, July 13

7:30 pm-Close: Centerpiece Jazz Trio. Playing straight ahead classic jazz – including swing tunes, show tunes, Latin and original jazz compositions – The Centerpiece Jazz Trio performs an eclectic mix of tunes that will satisfy the most sophisticated listener and provide the perfect background entertainment for restaurants whose patrons can have a decent conversation without shouting over the music. Centerpiece Jazz has been performing in the Western North Carolina region since 1995. Playing classic, cool jazz standards plus some original compositions written in the great American songbook style, Centerpiece is sure to please discerning ears with their sophisticated sound. Bandleader Joseph Hasty founded the group and plays guitar and is the lead vocalist. Joining him is trumpeter Dave Reep and bassist Ben McPherron.

Dr. Pat Mitchell Elected President of the North Carolina Economic Development Association

Members of the North Carolina Economic Development Association (NCEDA) have elected Dr. Patricia Mitchell, an assistant professor of public administration at Appalachian State University, as their president for 2019-2020.

Founded in 1966, NCEDA is North Carolina’s leading association for economic development practitioners and their public and private allies and educational partners. Dr. Mitchell previously served as the organization’s vice president. Her election came by unanimous vote at NCEDA’s annual meeting in Beaufort on June 13.

A resident of Fleetwood, Dr. Mitchell joined ASU’s Department of Government and Justice Studies in January 2017 after spending three years as assistant secretary for rural economic development at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. She previously served nine years as director of economic development in Ashe County and two of those years as county manager. Dr. Mitchell holds a CEcD designation from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

“Pat Mitchell’s dedication to the economic development profession and expertise on local and state government operations, along with the respect she has earned throughout her

unique career, make her the ideal person to lead NCEDA right now,” said Mark Pope, NCEDA’s immediate past president. “She brings a wealth of experience in management, policy, and strategy to the organization at a pivotal time in its role as a facilitator of North Carolina’s changing economic landscape.”

Caldwell Hospice Welcomes New Volunteers

Caldwell Hospice welcomed eight individuals and one canine to recent adult volunteer trainings. New adult volunteers include: Amy Foote, Michelle Hunt, Shirley Kiziah, River (Kiziah), Cristy McKinney, David Regoli, Lori Richardson, Kathy Scofield, and Hannah Snyder.

Adult volunteer training is offered several times each year. The next training is scheduled for October 1 and 3, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.

Caldwell Hospice’s need for volunteers is ongoing. Our volunteer coordinators will match volunteer’s skills with the organization’s needs. An array of topics is covered at each training to help prepare participants to become successful volunteers.

For more information, call 828.754.0101 or 1.844.MY.JOURNEY, or contact our volunteer coordinators Cyndi Akins at [email protected] or Erica Andrews at [email protected].

Grandfather Mountain Grants Field Trip Scholarships to NC Schools

Grandfather Mountain gives students the chance to take their love of nature to new heights — literally.

This fall, the Grandfather Mountain Field Trip Scholarship Fund, in honor of the late Nathan Pribble, will provide $5,000 in field trip assistance to six North Carolina schools, allowing some 425 students to visit Grandfather Mountain’s classroom in the clouds.

The school recipients were Balls Creek Elementary, located in Catawba County; Courtney Elementary, located in Yadkin County; Deyton Elementary, located in Mitchell County; Eastlawn Elementary, from the Alamance-Burlington School System; Ray Childers Elementary, located in Burke County; and Salem Elementary, also in Burke County.

The Grandfather Mountain Field Trip Scholarship Fund benefits school groups in need of financial assistance to defray the cost of an educational field trip to the Linville, N.C., nature park.

During these field trips, children have the opportunity to connect with Grandfather Mountain’s natural environment — an opportunity that they might not have had before.

“Grandfather Mountain is an awesome place, and we’re so thankful to have the opportunity for our students to come on the Nathan Pribble Scholarship,” a teacher, whose students were granted the scholarship, said. “Though our school is located within 30 minutes, several students were coming to Grandfather Mountain for the first time.”

About the Scholarship

The scholarship was established in spring 2015 in honor of the late Nathan Pribble, a teenager who loved the great outdoors.

But to Pribble, that term was something of an understatement. To him, it meant connecting with nature. He and his family — parents William and Robin, sister Kit and brother Carson — shared this connection at Grandfather Mountain, traveling frequently from their home in Apex, N.C., to the nonprofit nature park.

When Pribble died unexpectedly in October 2014 at the age of 18, his parents decided to honor his memory by sharing their son’s passion for nature with others.

“Nathan was a nature lover all his life, so it was only natural that we asked for memorials to go somewhere that would mean something to Nathan,” Robin Pribble said.

His family requested that memorial contributions be made to the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park, to help provide field trips for schools that could not afford them.

“Helping students that otherwise might not have an opportunity to go to Grandfather Mountain is something that would matter to him,” Robin said.

In addition to individual contributions made in Pribble’s memory, the fund has support from Holbrook Field Trips, Duke Energy, Wells Fargo and Sky Best Communications. The mountain welcomed its first scholarship recipients in October 2015 — Cheryl Bauer’s third grade class from Valmead Elementary School in Lenoir, N.C.

Following the field trip, Bauer said she could now return to the classroom and make a different kind of connection — the kind that Pribble loved to share.

For Robin Pribble, it was a joy to see her son’s legacy have such a meaningful impact.

“For these students, having the opportunity to spend a day outside of the classroom and in the fresh air was life-changing,” she said. “I believe the students and chaperones left the mountain that day with more knowledge and love of nature than when they arrived that morning. It was a beautiful thing to see.”

How to Apply

Scholarships are offered for spring and fall field trips, and amounts are based on the stated need and number of students. Recipients may use the funding for all direct expenses related to the trip, including travel, admission and meals.

Scholarships are primarily offered to North Carolina public schools, although other organizations with students may apply.

Preference is given to:

North Carolina schools (pre-K through 12th grade)

Title 1 schools or those with demonstrated financial need

Applicants studying a specific content area or curriculum that would benefit from field-based study at Grandfather Mountain

Application deadlines are Dec. 1 for spring field trips and June 1 for fall field trips. To apply, download an application form at http://bit.ly/gfmfieldtrip, fill it out completely, including an estimated budget for the trip, and return it to [email protected].

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call 800-468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.

Appalachian Regional Library Receives $500 Grant

Appalachian Regional Library has received a $500 grant from the Watauga County Community Foundation, which is administered by the North Carolina Community Foundation, in support of its 2019 Good Neighbor Project. The money will be used in October to help bring Dana Bowman, author of Bottled: A Mom’s Guide to Early Recovery, to speak in Watauga County.

Bowman’s book, Bottled, is a memoir of her life as a young mother and an alcoholic. Multiple copies of the book will be available to read, share, and return, and Bowman will speak at a free event on Tuesday, October 29, in Boone (location to be announced). A Library Journal review describes her book this way:

Heartbreaking, tragic (and very funny), this is a young mother’s memoir of her battle with alcohol, her arguments with her husband, her self-doubt as a mom, and her efforts to cement her career—all while drinking (and drinking some more) and promising herself she’ll stop. Bowman . . . is a member of a faith community, and her Christian beliefs serve to enrich this work, rather than offend nonbelievers. Calling herself the “Scarlett O’Hara of alcoholism,” (“I’ll worry about that tomorrow,” she writes) Bowman finally hits bottom and details her rocky road to sobriety.

Stories of Recovery: Finding Hope and Help will take place in all three of the counties in the Appalachian Regional Library (Watauga, Ashe, and Wilkes) in October and November. The libraries will provide print and electronic materials and additional programs on the topic of recovery from addiction, highlighting the many local resources available to help people in, or hoping to be in, recovery from addiction.

Charlie Harbison Named Associate Head Coach

Charlie Harbison has been named Appalachian State’s associate head coach, head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced Monday.



Harbison, a North Carolina native, joined the Mountaineers’ staff as the cornerbacks coach earlier this year. He spent the 2018 season as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Arizona Cardinals and helped Arizona rank fourth in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed per game following a 26-year run as a college coach with deep ties to the SEC, ACC and Sun Belt.



In those 26 seasons, Harbison was part of teams that combined for 20 bowl appearances, including the BCS National Championship Game, two Orange Bowls, two Sugar Bowls and two Cotton Bowls. He coached at Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and LSU prior to working in the Sun Belt as Louisiana’s co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach from 2015-17.

“Coach Harbison has great wisdom and insight,” Drinkwitz said. “He understands that it is bigger than football and is a great role model to our players.”



Harbison’s appearance in the national title game came as Auburn’s co-defensive defensive and safeties coach during the 2013 season, and he has been named on the nation’s top 25 recruiters by Rivals on two occasions: in 2005 and 2010.



A native of Shelby, Harbison graduated from Crest High School and recorded 11 interceptions as a college defensive back at Gardner-Webb from 1978-81. He signed with the Buffalo Bills as a rookie free agent in 1982 before spending two years (1983-84) as a professional player with the Boston/New Orleans Breakers of the USFL.



In its first year with Drinkwitz leading the program, Appalachian State officially opens the 2019 season with a home game against East Tennessee State on Aug. 31. The Mountaineers return 17 of their primary 22 starters on offense and defense from an 11-2 team in 2018.

CCC&TI Watauga Campus to Add Practical Nursing Program

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus in Boone will add Practical Nursing to its Health Sciences offerings beginning with the Spring Semester of 2020.

The program was added at CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson in January 2019, and is now being expanded due to a strong demand for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and students wanting to enroll in the 1-year diploma program. CCC&TI also offers a 2-year Associate Degree in Nursing and a Nurse Aide certificate course on both the Caldwell and Watauga campuses.

“We’ve had a tremendous response in the first year of offering Practical Nursing on the Caldwell Campus, and anticipate the same response as it expands to the Watauga Campus,”

Health Sciences Dean Barbara Harris said. “Having this program on both campuses will allow us to better respond to the needs of local employers, as well as providing flexibility and training options for those students wanting to work in healthcare.”

Students would be required to meet certain General Education requirements to apply for the program, and upon admission would complete the program in one year. Graduates will be eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN), which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Employment opportunities include hospitals, rehabilitation/long-term care/home health facilities, clinics and physicians’ offices.

For information on registering for the LPN program at CCC&TI, please contact Amy Huffman at 828-726-2710 (Caldwell Campus) or Movita Hurst at 828-297-2185 (Watauga Campus).

Watauga County Commissioners Meeting Rescheduled

The Watauga County Board of Commissioners’ meeting scheduled for July 16 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 23. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ board room of the Watauga County Administration Building, located at 814 W. King Street.

For more information, call 828-265-8000.

Vintage Valle Music Returns for Eighth Summer

Vintage Valle Music continues at Baird’s Creek Presbyterian Church for an 8th big summer of community music! Come join us in the summer months, on the 3rd Sunday of each month, from 4 – 6 p.m. Admission is free.

July 21: July’s program opens with the exciting classic bluegrass and gospel music of The Dollar Brothers who share the gift of their music with our neighbors.

Vocalist Sarah McGuire, accompanied by her father, Mark McGuire, will appear at Vintage Valle Music only in July this year. Sarah writes much of her own material and selects her music from a wide range of musical genres.

We close the July show with the soul-touching, toe-tapping, rafter-rattling music of The Junaluska Gospel Choir, a Boone institution of sophisticated singing talent in the black gospel tradition.

Entertainment is from 4 to 6 p.m. Held indoors, concerts are informal. Admission is FREE! Each month we feature a local need with suggestions of items to add to that month’s drive. In July, we are collecting items suggested by Seby B Jones Regional Cancer Center staff to include in a Care Kit to give to chemo patients when they start their treatment. Your contribution will help us meet that goal and will be greatly appreciated.

Hand Lotion – 3oz or smaller

Hand Sanitizer – 3oz or smaller

Sugarless Gum – in sealed packs

Tissues/Kleenex – pocket size

Pill Organizers (Monday-Sunday)

Small Word Puzzle Books with a pen

Small Number Puzzles with a pen

Small Adult Coloring Books with a set of colored pencils

Emory Boards

Small Nail Clippers

August 18: Folk & Dagger, The Threshold Singers, The Moravian Brass Band,

Come as you are, stay all afternoon or just sit a spell and enjoy the gift of music our neighbors bring to the back-porch atmosphere of Baird’s Creek. Music is an eclectic mix of bluegrass, folk, gospel, country, patriotic, pop, jazz, old-time and new, familiar and original – whatever our artists feel led to share. Come and join us. There’ll be no preaching, nor passing the hat, just good-time entertainment and neighborly visits.

Baird’s Creek Presbyterian Church is located at 2147 N.C. Hwy 194 S, Vilas NC 28692, just 2 miles north of The Original Mast General Store, in Valle Crucis.

Roan Mountain Roundup Happening July 27

The inaugural Roan Mountain Roundup will bring regional artisans and craftsmen together to show off some of their wonderful pieces of work.

The public is invited to come and see the handmade arts and crafts that people in the area have built. The event is scheduled for July 27 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Triple J Farm, located at 290 Heaton Creek Road.

For more information, visit the event website at theroanmountainroundup.com.

70th Annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting is August 1

This year’s Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting will take place on August 1 at the Holmes Convocation Center.

Andrew Davis is a bestselling author and keynote speaker for the meeting. Before building and selling a thriving digital marketing agency, Andrew produced for NBC and worked for The Muppets. He’s appeared in the New York Times and on the Today Show. He’s crafted documentary films and award-winning content for tiny start-ups and Fortune 500 brands. Today, Andrew Davis teaches business leaders how to grow their businesses, transform their cities, and leave their legacy.

5K, 10K, 1-Mile Fun Run Fundraiser to Help Pay to Returf Soccer Fields

Escape the summer heat and run in the cool NorthCarolina Mountains at the 1st Annual High Country Cool Down 5K & 10K, which will be held on Saturday, August 3 in Boone, NC. The races are designed for the casual jogger (or walker) or the competitive runner and proceeds will be used to help pay for the returfing of the fields at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. The Soccer Complex is owned and managed in a three-way partnership with Appalachian State Men’s and Women’s Soccer, High Country Soccer Association, and Watauga County Parks & Rec.

The 10K will start at 9am and the 5K will start at 9:15am. There will also be a 1-mile fun run for kids 9-years-old and younger beginning at 8:30am. Both races will start and end at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. The course map usesmuch of the Greenway Trail and the Watauga High School property. Race registration includes a race t-shirt (guaranteed if registered by July 9) as well as post-race bananas and waters. Other activities, such as small-sided pickup soccer games for kids, will be offered throughout the morning. Concessions and coffee will also be available for purchase.

Race Website: www.hcsoccer.com/5K10Krun

Where: Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex at 574 Brookshire Road in Boone, NC. There is plenty of parking and bathrooms.

Race Day Packet Pickup: Check-in tables will be located in the center parking lot between the two main soccer fields. Check-in will begin at 8am.

Event Timeline:

8AM – Check-in and race day packet pickup

8:30AM – Kids 1-Mile Fun Run

9AM – 10K begins

9:15AM – 5K begins

9:45AM – Awards Presentation

Awards: First, Second, and Third Place

Overall Male & Female and Overall Master (40+) Male & Female

Age groups (Male & Female): 9 & under, 10-14,15-19, 20-29, 30-49, 50-64, 65+

Entry Fees for 5K

Online before July 10 = $25 (t-shirt guaranteed)

Online July 10-Aug. 2 = $30 (t-shirt not guaranteed but probable)

Race Day Registration = $35 (only leftover t-shirts available)

Entry Fees for 10K

Online by July 10 = $30 (t-shirt guaranteed)

Online July 10-Aug. 2 = $35 (t-shirt not guaranteed but probable)

Race Day Registration = $40 (only leftover t-shirts available)

*Pay by cash or check; must be received by the above deadline dates at the High Country Soccer office.

*Make checks payable to and drop off and/or mail to: High Country Soccer, c/o Cool Down Race, 805 State Farm Road, Ste. 302, Boone, NC 28607

*Include shirt size with mailed or dropped off payments: YS, YM, YL, AS, AM, AL, AXL, AXXL

*If you are paying on Race Day, please arrive by 8am.

*1-Mile Fun Run (9yo and younger): FREE (does not include t-shirt)

*Leftover T-shirts will be available for purchase

*No dogs, skateboards, or bicycles allowed on racecourse

*Walkers welcome!

Contact: For questions, email [email protected]. For more information and to register, please visit www.hcsoccer.com/5K10Krun.

NC Cooperative Extension offers Food Preservation Classes in August

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Watauga County Center will be offering two food preservation classes in August. Choose to attend one or both. Cost is $10 per class and classes will be held at the Watauga County Agricultural Conference Center, located at 252 Poplar Grove Rd in Boone.

Class One: Hands-on Canning

Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Learn how to safely can during a hands-on class led by Extension Agent Margie Mansure. You will learn how to use both a pressure canner and a boiling water bath.

Class Two: Pickle, Chutney & Sauerkraut Making Demonstration

Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m.

We will demonstrate several types of pickles including dilly beans, a fruit chutney, and sauerkraut.

Email [email protected] or [email protected] or call our office at 828.264.3061 to sign up. Class size is limited. To secure your spot, please pay in advance at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Watauga Center, 971 West King St., Boone. Payment can also be mailed to our office after calling to sign up. Checks should be made payable to Watauga CES.

