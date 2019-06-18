Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 12:26 pm

Call for Artists – Toe River Arts Juried Exhibit

Toe River Arts announces the Juried Exhibition in Spruce Pine, NC, September 28 – November 2 at the Toe River Arts Spruce Pine Gallery.

The Toe River Arts Juried exhibit has been an event happening on and off for decades. Its most recent revitalization happened in 2016 due to high demand. It began as a local show with cash awards from local donators. It has since grown to include artists who reside in NC, SC, GA, TN and VA. The juried exhibit highlights the Toe River Arts region to an audience from surrounding states and provides our community with an opportunity to see diverse work from artists outside of the region. Toe River Arts exhibition manager, Kathryn Andree, claims “the 2019 Juried Exhibit is slated to be the best yet.”

This event is open to all professional or amateur artsits who are at least 18 years of age and who reside in NC, SC, GA, TN or VA. There is a $35 non-refundable registration fee due at time of application. Artists are invited to submit up to 3 pieces of original artwork. All mediums accepted. Work must be original and created within the past two years. All work must be “Exhibition Ready” and must be for sale. A 40% commission is taken on all sold work. 2D pieces must be no more than 50lbs and 3D pieces must be no more than 150lbs. Toe River Arts reserves the right to refuse any submission that it deems unacceptable for the exhibit. Deadline to apply is August 10, 2019 at 5 p.m.

Acceptance/rejection notification will be sent via email the week of August 19-24. Accepted artwork may be hand delivered or shipped at the expense of the artist. Each piece of artwork must be labeled with artist’s name, address, phone, email, title and retail price. Work should be shipped or delivered to the Toe River Arts Gallery (269 Oak Avenue, Spruce Pine, NC 28777) between 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday September 17-21. Work delivered after the deadline date of September 21 at 5 p.m. will not be accepted. A return, prepaid shipping label from UPS or FedEx must accompany all shipped artwork for return shipping. All works must remain on view until the close of the exhibition or until sold. Works must be picked up from the Toe River Arts Gallery between November 5-9. Return shipping will be shipped between November 5-9.

Liability: Toe River Art insures all work while on its premises. Artists must provide their own incoming/outgoing shipping insurance. Toe River Arts is not responsible for damage due to improper packing or use of faulty construction.

Toe River Arts will be awarding $1500 in cash awards that will be announced during the reception on October 11, 5-7 p.m. Mary Anne Redding will be the juror for the event. She serves as Curator and Assistant Director of the Turchin Center for Visual Arts at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. Mary has more than twenty-five years experience as a curator, archivist, librarian, educator and arts administrator. Prior to joining the Turchin Center, she was the curator of the Marion Center for Photographic Arts and chair of the photography department at Santa Fe University of Art & Design. Previously, she was the curator of photography for the Palace of the Governors/New Mexico History Museum. She holds a B.A. in English literature from Ohio University, an M.A. in arts administration from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, an M.L.S. from the University of Illinois, Champaign/Urbana, as well as an advanced certificate in museum studies from Arizona State University. She has written and published numerous essays on photography and contemporary art and also actively guest curates exhibitions at museums around the country.

Please apply online at https://toeriverartsjuriedexhibit.artcall.org/ . For additional details, please contact Kathryn Andree, 828-765-0520 or [email protected], or visit www.toeriverarts.org.

Announcing 2019 Summer Events at Shady Grove Gardens

Our first Workshop is July 1. Sign ups are open.

Design Workshop at Our Flower Farm in Creston, NC:

Let’s put together something beautiful. Visit our flower farm and work with our fresh flowers. We’ll be using all locally grown flowers, right from our farm. Under the shade of tents, there will be a demo, plus one on one flower arranging advise from Susan.

The workshop is 3-6 p.m. with a special private Farm Tour as it cools off. Vases and flowers are included.

Options to buy more will be available.

Afterward, enjoy a guided walking tour of our 5+ acres of flowers in peak season. Shady Grove Gardens has 3-state long range views.

We’re in Creston, NC (Ashe County), an easy 25 miles from Boone, NC.

Refreshments are included. There are 2 open dates this summer. We are limiting the design group to a total of 10.

Check our Event descriptions: https://www. shady-grove-gardens.com/ events-page.html

Signup page: https://www.shady-grove- gardens.com/store/c19/events

Susan Larson to Present During Lees-McRae College Stephenson Center for Appalachia Lecture June 19

The Stephenson Center for Appalachia will host High Country nonprofit specialist and leader of Sustain Essential and Rural Community Healthcare (SEARCH) Susan Larson as she presents her work Wednesday, June 19, as part of the summer series linup.

Her presentation, held in the Dotti M. Shelton Learning Commons on the campus of Lees-McRae, is free and open to the public.

Larson has been involved with creating, directing and advising nonprofits for many years since she founded and became the first president of the Toe River Arts Council in 1976. She has since served on many other nonprofit boards, including the Penland School of Crafts and the Fund for Mitchell County. In addition, she worked at Mayland Community College before moving on to coordinate the Duke Certificate Program in Nonprofit Management in addition to her work as director of corporate and foundation relations at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro.

“Nonprofits have been important forces in the Toe River Valley for many years, and remain important components of the area culture,” Director of the Stephenson Center Michael Joslin said. “We are fortunate to have Susan Larson share her expertise for our lecture series. We invite everyone to share this important discussion with us.”

With questions, please contact Michael Joslin at [email protected]

Watauga County Public Library Announces Two Free Musical Concerts, Upcoming on Saturdays in July

The Watauga County Public Library in Downtown Boone is proud to announce two musical events which will be coming to the Library in July.

On Saturday, July 6, the Library is again priviledged to welcome classical guistarist Peter Fletcher for his annual visit. If you are in the area on the weekend following Independence Day, please plan to attend at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, and if you have visitors in town for the Holiday weekend, please bring them along!

Peter Fletcher is an American classical guitarist based in Detroit and New York City. He performs over 100 concerts a year, and his recordings on the Centaur Records and Towerhill Recordings labels have been critically acclaimed.

Peter offers an audience friendly, solo recital including repertoire that run the gamut from the Renaissance Period through the 20th Century.

His current recital program features Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring and Lute Suite No. 1 by J.S. Bach, Paganini’s ever popular Caprice No. 24, the fiendishly difficult Five Bagatelles by British composer William Walton and Recuerdos de la Alhambra, a great favorite among audiences, by Spanish composer Francisco Tarrega. In addition, Peter will perform a very special solo version of Vivaldi’s Concerto in D Major, and four preludes, which were dedicated to Segovia, by Mexican composer Manuel Ponce.

The concert will culminate with Isaac Albeniz’s Rumores de la Caleta, one of the most exiting Spanish works in the classical guitar repertoire.

Peter’s solo recital in 2017, at the presitigious Carnegie Hall in New York City, was extremely well received by William Gooch for Fashion Reverie:

“As a mature artist, Fletcher stands out in his emotional interpretation of the works he performs. And this is particularly apparent in the less pyrotechnical pieces in his repertoire. Though the more virtuousic works get pulses racing, the gentler works give room for reflection and in Fletcher’s corner demonstrate more accurately his craft and technical nuance. This is a good calculated move on Fletcher’s part!”

His interests outside of music include house decorating, gardening, running and fountain pens. An avid reader, he prefers the works of Cervantes, Proust, Faulkner and Balzac.

You are invited to visit www.peterfletcher.com for more information.

Next, on Saturday, July 20, the library welcomes Todd, NC’s own The King Bees Blues duo for a special musical presentation and performance, “The Blues and History.”

Ashe County residents Bob Baskerville and Penny Zamagni are the husband-and-wife duo “The King Bees,” and the pair have dedicated decades to learning, practicing and performing music known as The Blues and related American roots music forms. The couple are featured in the recent book Bars, Blues, and Booze: Stories from the Drink House (a part of the American Made Music Series) by author Emily D. Edwards, a professor of media studies at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. Rob and Penny traveled the “Chitterlings Circuit” of venues in the Deep South in order to learn from masters of the Blues.

Join the King Bees on Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. in the Watauga County Library’s Evelyn Johnson Meeting Room for “The Blues and History,” an educational event including live musical performance.

All library events are free and open to the public.

Many thanks to the Watauga County Friends of the Library for supporting these and many, many other library events.

BRAHM Presents Summer Concert Series: Andrew “Finn the Fiddler” Magill

Andrew “Finn the Fiddler” Magill will take the audience on a musical journey from the Emerald Isle to the Blue Ridge Mountains. This performance is sure to be as entertaining as it will be education. We will get to hear how some of our favorite tunes have developed over time and through different playing styles. Tickets range from $13-20, and it is first come, first served. We have 60 spots available in our Atrium.

About the performer: Raised in an Irish musical household, Andrew “Finn the Fiddler” Magill grew up studying with many of the world’s best traditional American and Irish fiddlers at The Swannanoa Gathering music workshops in Asheville, NC. Finn has built his career on Irish music, having worked with many musicians, including John Doyle, Open the Door for Three and The Paul McKeena Band. Between these collaborations and others, he has performed at Milwaukee Irish Fest, Celtic Connections, Olympia Hall in Paris, France and Disneyworld.

Buy tickets now HERE.

Meetings with Board of Trustees of Appalachian State University

The Board of Trustees of Appalachian State University an its several committees will meet on Fridays, June 21, 2019, at the Plemmons Student Union (PSU) on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. Meetings will be held according to the following schedule:

10 a.m. Business Affairs Committee in Room 415, Rough Ridge Room

11 a.m. Student Affairs Committee in Room 417, Beacon Heights Room

11 a.m. Academic Affairs Committee in Room 415, Rough Ridge Room

1 p.m. Audit Committee in Room 417, Beacon Heights Room

1 p.m. Athletics Committee in Room 415, Rough Ridge Room

2 p.m. Meeting of the Board of Trustees in Room 420, Parkway Ballroom

