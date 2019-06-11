Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2:31 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Tuesday, June 11

5 pm-8 pm Get Lost for A Cause with Community Care Clinic.

Wednesday, June 12

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, June 13

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30 pm-Closing College Night and Live Music featuring Austin Bowling Trio. An energetic and versatile group, the Austin Bowling Trio performs a variety of music including funk, pop, straight ahead jazz and original compositions. Drummer Max Marotta performs regularly with The Daze and Foxy Moron. Bassist Jacob Smith is recognized for his work with EJF and saxophonist Austin Bowling for his solo work and performances with Evan Button and The Daze.

Friday, June 14

7:30 pm-Closing: Andy Farrell Duo. Born in Boone, NC, Ferrell grew up in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the birthplace of Appalachian traditional music and the home of the great Doc Watson. Growing up in Watson’s shadow, and with a folk guitarist for a father, Appalachian roots play a large role in Ferrell’s music. What’s surprising about his new album is how far he has reached beyond these roots. The new album, At Home and In Nashville, is aptly named, for it points to a long lineage of artists traveling between their homes in rural Appalachia and the neon lights of country music’s capital, Nashville, Tennessee.

Saturday, June 15

7:30 pm-Closing: Butterbeans. Taking their name from the popular Southern staple, acoustic folk group Butterbeans is comprised of pickin’ buddies Mary Ervin, David Williams, and their friend and bandmate, Jon Dana. A product of their experiences and musical influences, they like to call their style “toe-tapping porch music”. Bringing down-home vocal harmonies, fiddle, banjo, bass, guitar, and harmonica, Butterbeans plays a broad variety of Americana styles including traditional and original music. Come tap awhile…. Or get up and shake a leg!

North Carolina Native Plant Society Blue Ridge Chapter is Meeting on Wednesday

Our monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at the Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The meeting room will open at 6:30 and we’ll start the meeting at 7:00.

Bill Dunson will tell us the story how he and his wife converted an old 107 acre farm near Galax, VA, into a “nature preserve” over a 14 year period emphasizing plants primarily chosen for their values to birds and butterflies. Many choices were involved and difficulties encountered with pest animals eating plants and exotic weeds. Eight wetlands were constructed and three wildflower/pollinator meadows were designed and built. Grasslands were managed by haying and fire. Woodlands were managed by selective cutting and maintenance of forest openings. These habitat choices are similar in many ways to those faced by the homeowner in managing a small yard.

Events Happening at the Banner Elk Artists Gallery

THIRD THURSDAY SOCIALS CONTINUE—only this month it’s taking place earlier, on Thursday, June 13

And you are invited! Please bring along a friend or two and join us for wine and cheer NEXT Thursday, from 3– 6 PM at the gallery. While you’re here at the Historic Banner Elk School, take a few moments to stroll through the Farmers’ Market on the school grounds.

~ June Featured Artists ~

We’ll be toasting the dynamic duo of Peg Schroeder, textile artist, and David Schroeder, potter. The Schroeders have been loving the mountains for a long time, and made it permanent by moving here in 2012. Maybe it was the change in altitude (or was it attitude?) that drew Peg to weaving and David to clay soon after. Now seven years later—years cultivating their craft and settling in—the Schroeders make functional, elegant items that are a pleasure to use.

Read Peg’s Bio> Read David’s Bio>

Our feature spot in the gallery will showcase the work of Peg and David for a month, until the next Gallery Social on July 18 shifts the focus to other gallery artists.

June shout outs:

…a chicken that lays a good egg has a right to cackle about it

Our featured May artists, Judy Larkins and Dick Larson enjoyed some healthy sales during the month. Judy sold two of her mixed media landscapes, and Dick sold one of his mirrors. Now that’s shining in the spotlight…

The multi-talented Cindy Michaud, who is so creative that she has a gallery of her own in Foscoe, and is hung at the BE Artists Gallery, is artist in residence at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock from June 17-23. http://www.artistsatedgewood.org

Dates of upcoming Third Thursday Gallery socials:

July 18 featuring Jessie Schmitt & Dirk Brown

August 15 featuring Joseph Bua

September 19 – TBA

October 17 – TBA

This Week’s Ranger Programs at Cone Manor

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

1:30- 3:00 – Informal Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30 to 3:00, the Kitchen of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Thursday June 13, 2019

Price Picnic Grounds – Milepost 296

10.00-11.00 – Head in the Clouds

What are those clouds in the sky?

10.00 am – 12.00 pm – Carnivores on the Blue Ridge

Stop by the ranger table to learn about foxes and coyotes and bobcats, oh my!

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

11.00 am – The Pleasures of Blowing Rock

By the 1870s the Blowing Rock area was already attracting visitors. Meet the ranger in the theater room at Cone Manor for a short talk on the pleasures to be enjoyed in the 1890s.

3.00 pm – The Working Side of Cone

How work got done at Cone and the people that made it happen. Join Ranger Chuck for a short talk on the porch at Cone Manor.

Friday, June 14, 2019

Yonahlossee Overlook – Milepost 304

11.00 am – 12.00 pm – Head in the Clouds

Stop by Ranger Brown’s table to learn about the clouds overhead.

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

1:30- 3:00 – Informal Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30 to 3:00, the Kitchen of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Saturday June 15, 2019

Price Picnic Grounds – Milepost 296

10.00 am – 11.00 am – The Bobcat

Join Ranger Chuck and the bobcat at Price Picnic area from 11 to 12. Learn about this mysterious anima that live in the woods around us.

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:00, 11:00 – Tours at Cone Manor

Ranger led talk and tour of the kitchen of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone. See details of tour below in Sunday’s listing.

1:30- 3:00 – Informal Tour at Cone Manor

From 1:30 to 3:00, the Kitchen of Cone Manor will be open for a do-it-yourself tour. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions.

Sunday, June 16, 2019

Cone Manor – Milepost 294

10:00, 11:00, 2:00, 3:00 – Tours at Cone Manor

Ranger led talk and tour of the kitchen of the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone.

Tour is approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour: call 828-295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House. Reservations are accepted beginning at 10:00am Friday for the upcoming weekend only. No advance reservations, please.

ALL PROGRAMS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Special thanks to Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Eastern National, and FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway for their financial support of these programs

Community Yard Sale on June 15 to Benefit Historic Banner Elk School

Support the Historic Banner Elk School (HBES) and clean out some of your clutter at the same time! The Annual Community Yard Sale will be held the morning of June 15, 2019 in front of the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The event is being co-hosted by the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce and the Avery County Rotary Club. Set up at 6:00 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. and sell until 12:00 p.m. Space rentals are $20 each; money raised from space rentals goes to HBES. The Town of Banner Elk will also have a booth for folks to drop off donations with all money raised from the Town’s booth going to support HBES. The Avery County Habitat for Humanity will have their ReStore truck available at noon to donate any unsold items to their store.

Contact Judy Nye ([email protected] or 828 260-2148) for more information.

Birds, Bugs, & Blooms Nature Walk is this Saturday

The Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society’s “Third Saturday Birds, Bugs, & Blooms Nature Walk” will take place this Saturday, June 15. Professor Dunson will lead a nature walk starting at the Osborne Mountain Overlook at MP 278 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

We will park there and provide a shuttle back from the northern end of the walk. We will hike about 1.25 miles north along the Mountains to Sea Trail until it crosses US 421.

There is a wide variety of habitats/communities ranging from grazed/mowed fields, to sub-climax white pine forests, to climax hardwood forests with numerous light gaps. The trail follows the eastern slope of the steep Appalachian escarpment. We expect to see a wide variety of birds, insects and flowers depending on the weather. We will especially examine the degree to which steep slopes may provide limited protection from the widespread adverse impact of deer herbivory. The trail is easy hiking with some rocks and moderate inclines.

Baha’i Devotional Meeting on “God’s Love and Guidance” is Sunday

There will be a Baha’i devotional meeting at 11 am on Sunday, June 16, in the Newland area at a community meeting room. The theme is on God’s love and guidance. “I loved thy creation, hence I created thee. Wherefore, do thou love Me, that I may name thy name and fill thy soul with the spirit of life.”

Prayers will be shared together, spiritual writings will be read and discussed, light refreshments served. All are welcome. Please email or call for details on location or more information: 828-733-5139, [email protected]

Summer Soulstice Happening June 22

Join us for Summer Soulstice 2019 – a mountain escape that’s long on fun, family, and friends! Summer Soulstice is a FREE, day-long family event in the Watson Gap Village at in the Watson Gap Village at Blue Ridge Mountain Club

Proceeds from the event’s food and drink sales will go to support Hospitality House, a nonprofit agency in Boone that helps those in crisis. The event will feature a host of activities, entertainment, and adventures —all for a wonderful cause. , a nonprofit agency in Boone that helps those in crisis. The event will feature a host of activities, entertainment, and adventures —all for a wonderful cause.

This is the only day the entire year that this beautiful, private mountain community opens up to the public – and you won’t want to miss it!

Check out BRMCsoul.com for more information.

Come early (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) to enjoy some light refreshments and see the premier homes throughout this gorgeous mountain setting, including Blue Ridge Mountain Club’s newest phase, Lookout Ridge.

Come early (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) to enjoy some light refreshments and see the premier homes throughout this gorgeous mountain setting, including Blue Ridge Mountain Club's newest phase, Lookout Ridge.

Throughout the afternoon, there will be live music from local bands, delicious food and drinks, bouncy houses and games for children and grandchildren and more! Brushy Mountain Powersports will be on hand to let you test drive new UTVs. See the new Lamborghini Urus SUV up close and learn more about this high-performance vehicle, compliments of Lamborghini Charlotte. For more information, please contact the Blue Ridge Mountain Club Sales Team: [email protected] or 828-414-3942.

Kent Paulette will be Painting Each Saturday Evening at Studio 140

Studio 140 at Sorrento's is currently featuring large-scale paintings of local wildlife, mountain landscapes, and portraits of famous musicians by artist Kent Paulette. Paulette will be painting live at Studio 140 outside by the fire pits on Saturday evenings this summer. He'll also be discussing his work and leading tours through the main gallery and throughout Studio 140's exhibit spaces.

Paulette is a self-taught artist who uses uninhibited, energetic brushstrokes to create paintings that leap off the canvas, alive with color, texture and movement. His work can be viewed online at www.KentPaulette.com

Studio 140 is also participating in the 11th Annual Tour de Art which takes place on the fourth Saturday of each month this summer. Studio 140 at Sorrento's is located at 140 Azalea Circle in downtown Banner Elk. More info can be found at www.KentPaulette.com/Banner-Elk-Art-Gallery or by calling (828) 898-5214.

Call for Artists and Crafters for "Art Around Caldwell Studio Tour" to be held July 13

Artists and crafters from Caldwell and contiguous counties are invited to open their home studios or set up in a local business within Caldwell County on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 9am-4pm, for the ART AROUND CALDWELL STUDIO TOUR. Registration is $35 ($25 if also participating in the Caldwell Visual Artists Competition), which includes a listing in the colorful studio tour map and marketing efforts to encourage visitors to visit your location. Registration deadline is June 21, 2019 to allow time for tour map design & mailing. All details and the registration form are available at cdarts.co/studiotour

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave SW, Lenoir; 828-754-2486; www.caldwellarts.com

