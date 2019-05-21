Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:52 am

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday, May 22

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, May 23

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music with Chris McGinnis. Chris McGinnis is a singer-songwriter from the foothills of North Carolina. Resting between heartaches and hiccups, his songs are often narrative-driven snapshots of everyday life.

Friday, May 24

7:30pm-Closing: Dane Page. Dane Page has been playing music professionally for 4 years in bars/coffee shops/breweries and wherever else in the Charlotte and Boone area, but calls the Carolina Piedmont his home. He started playing guitar in 7th grade wanting to be Jimmy Page, and still does, but music has lead him to many different genres of music, and most recently, songwriting. His songwriting influences range from modern songwriters (Amos Lee, Josh Ritter, Gregory Alan Isakov, Justin Townes Earle) to classic songwriters (Merle Haggard, Hall & Oates, Woody Guthrie, Paul Simon)

Saturday, May 25

7:30pm-Closing: Upright and Breathin’. When someone says Upright & Breathin’ around Boone North Carolina, people local to the area remember the mark they made on the town. They cut their teeth in the rough and rowdy scene of Murphy’s Irish Pub, and then made their way around town playing all of the most reputable venues. Upright & Breathin’ consists of 2 of the 4 members from the classic Boone NC bluegrass group- Jeff Moretz and Chris Capozzoli. The current direction of the band includes classic bluegrass standards, jazz and country sounds, as well as their original music they are so well known for. Current shows include two sets that consist of one acoustic warm-up set, and finish off with an electrically charged follow-up to send people home with a gallop in their feet! Come ready to enjoy a variety of music including bluegrass, country, rock, and jazz!

Sunday, May 26

5pm-Close: Celtic Jam Session. Join us for a Celtic Jam Session from 5pm-close. Have a pint and a pizza and enjoy Scottish, Irish, Cape Breton tunes. Bring your fiddle, whistle, flute, banjo, harp, pipes, bodhran, guitar, mandolin, concertina, or accordion and join in on the jam!

Tot Lot Playground Reopens at Watauga County Parks and Recreation

The Tot Lot playground is now back open with its regular hours at Watauga County Parks and Recreation. The Tot Lot was previously closed throughout the day on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. due to demolition and construction of the new Watauga County Recreation Center. The lot was initially supposed to be closed through June 14, however, construction has progressed quickly according to Watauga Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Poulos.

Next Baha’i Devotional Meeting is Sunday, May 26

There will be a Baha’i devotional meeting at 11 am at 283 Westbrook Drive in Boone on Sunday, May 26. The theme of the meeting will be “Creating a Just Society”.

Baha’is believe that all the world’s great faiths are divine in origin and that each has a specific role in God’s unfolding plan for humankind. All are welcome to attend.

For more information and directions call 828-264-5620.

New Children’s Store to Open in Downtown Blowing Rock Memorial Day Weekend

Doors will open this Memorial Day weekend at Sunny Day Park, a brand new children’s store in downtown Blowing Rock that will offer high-quality plush toys, cute finds, child and baby keepsake gifts and more. Located at 1098-1 Main Street in the Martin House, the store is conveniently located with direct access to the park.

Sunny Day Park is more than a fun place to shop with the kids — it’s also the parent company for local author, speaker and child advocate Penny Lea, who has been traveling the country for 37 years speaking up for children everywhere. The company is now launching a nationwide campaign to stop bullying and get her first children’s book, The Panicky Picnic, to as many children as possible with its important message: “kindness wins.”

The mission includes donating as many books as possible, starting with children’s homes, pediatric hospitals, school libraries and other kid-focused programs and organizations. Retail sales of the book and items from Sunny Day Park’s storefront in Blowing Rock will help cover costs and allow for more book donations. Shoppers may also sponsor the donation of books to any children’s home or organization in the country of their choice.

The author is currently booking community events like story time readings, speaking engagements and book signings, and the company is now seeking partnerships, sponsorships and endorsements from other businesses and organizations that would like to join the “kindness wins” campaign.

For more information on Sunny Day Park, visit sunnydaypark.com or contact the author by email at [email protected] . A grand opening at the downtown Blowing Rock storefront will be held later in the summer.

Watauga County Republican Women’s Club to Meet May 29

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 29 at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone.

The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month through October. See us on Facebook and learn more.

Lees-McRae Athletics Inks Five-Year Partnership with BSN, Nike

The Lees-McRae College athletic department recently announced that it has entered into a five-year partnership with Nike through BSN SPORTS. The agreement, which will commence on July 1st, 2019 is part of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN SPORTS a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment to all D1, DII, D3, NJCAA and NAIA schools.

“I’m excited about this partnership with Nike and BSN as we have witnessed the growth in school pride, appearance of our teams and increased brand awareness of the Bobcats throughout various communities,” said Vice President for Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail.

The agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards along with incentives for on-field achievements and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.

“This deal doubles our previous agreement with opportunities for us to continue to market Wily (mascot) in ways to further our market presence,” said McPhail. “Additional signage around our athletic complex, banners, rugs and other promotional pieces will help make our alumni, current students and prospective students feel a part of Lees-McRae immediately upon their arrival to Banner Elk.”

Bill Stote, BSN ‘s Collegiate Select Senior Vice President added, “This agreement with Lees-McRae affirms our highest aspirations for BSN’s Collegiate Select program: delivering elite, customized products and services to our college customers. We are excited to partner with the Bobcats to elevate the performance and impact of their top-notch and growing athletic program.”

BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select will partner with the company’s key vendors to provide apparel and equipment to colleges and universities across the country.

About Nike, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiaries include Converse Inc., which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley International LLC, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories.

ABOUT BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 2,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com .

About Lees-McRae College Athletics

Located in Banner Elk, N.C., Lees-McRae College offers 21 varsity sports with 19 of them competing in Conference Carolinas at the NCAA Division II level. Lees-McRae also sponsors a Division I cycling team that competes in USA Cycling, along with four club sports.

For more information of Lees-McRae Athletics, follow us on our social media sites on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics) and on Instagram (leesmcraeathletics).

CBP to Open Global Entry Enrollment Center at Tri-Cities Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is set to cut the ribbon on a new Global Entry Enrollment Center (GEEC) at the Tri-Cities Airport, located in Blountville, Tenn.

The opening of the center is the culmination of a two-year partnership between the CBP Tri-Cities Port of Entry and The Tri-Cities Airport Authority to deliver expanded services to the traveling public in the region. Located in the main terminal of the Tri-Cities Airport, the center will provide international travelers in the East Tennessee/Southern Virginia/Western North Carolina region a centrally located CBP-staffed center to process Global Entry enrollments. Currently, the only GEEC in Tennessee is located in Nashville, located more than four hours away. The next closest facility is in Charlotte, N.C., located more than three hours away.

“This opening of the Global Enrollment Center is just one more example of CBP’s dedication to protecting our borders while facilitating legitimate trade and travel in cooperation with our stakeholders,” said Thomas Cook, CBP Tri-Cities Port Director.

Foxx to Host Assistance to Firefighters Grant Workshops

Numerous federal grants are available to local fire departments through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Next month, Rep. Virginia Foxx will host two workshops for fire departments to learn the basics of navigating the federal grant application process. The first workshop will take place at the Blowing Rock Fire Department on June 13 at 7 pm. The second workshop will take place at the Piney Grove Fire Department on June 15th at 10 am.

“It is always my pleasure to help local fire departments by writing letters of support for federal grant applications. I also want to help Fifth District fire departments from the very beginning of the application process. I encourage fire department chiefs and grant writers to attend these workshops to learn which grants they are eligible for and how to write competitive applications,” stated Rep. Foxx.

Workshops are free. To RSVP or ask questions, call Rep. Foxx’s Boone office at 828-265-0240 or email [email protected] .

Comments

comments