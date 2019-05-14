Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12:11 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Tuesday, May 14

5pm-10pm: Get Lost for a Cause with F.A.R.M. Café. Lost Province Brewing Co. is hosting a Non-Profit Day to benefit F.A.R.M. Cafe on Tuesday, May 14! The mission of F.A.R.M. Cafe is to build a healthy and inclusive community by providing high quality & delicious meals produced from local sources, served in a restaurant where everybody eats, regardless of means. For more information, visit their website at http://farmcafe.org. Come out and “Get Lost for a Cause”!

Wednesday, May 15

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, May 16

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music with Dave Maiorino. Being fascinated with music his whole life. Dave Maiorino joined the entertainment scene in 2015 playing in various acoustic groups and full bands performing live shows mainly in the NC area. Having a passion for live music and everything that’s involved with it, he is ready to take on Lost Province Brewing on May 16th.

Friday, May 17

7:30pm-Closing: Holden Bare. Holden Bare has been creating good times for over 3 decades playing the music you remember. His one-man show can transport you back to the 60’s and 70’s with songs from your favorite artists that will always touch you. Holden’s vocals, along with either piano or guitar, can add just the right touch to make your dining experience a memorable one. Years of entertaining coupled with an extensive song list will ensure that you will have a good time with plenty of smiles and memories to take with you.

Saturday, May 18

7:30pm-Closing: Folk and Dagger. Folk and Dagger are a folk-rock group from Boone, NC, whose original trio formed in 2007. The band includes singer-songwriter Doris Bazzini Crothers on rhythm guitar and vocals, Colin Crothers on lead guitar, and Colleen Tarantino Utter on vocals. Originally singing as a church choir group, the band was joined by Charlie Ochoa and then Jimmy Puchalski on percussion, followed by John Fulkerson. The most recent addition is Allan Duncan on drums. The band’s soulful harmonies and Crothers’ acoustic lead guitar style have been likened to “Indigo Girls meet the Beatles.” Bazzini Crothers’ songs focus on love and life’s dramas including annoying co-workers, juggling marriage and children, and the occasional need to carry whiskey in one’s purse. The band has released two CDs–Half Full in 2009 and Got Wine? in 2011.

BE Artists Gallery Third Thursday Social Happening May 16

In celebration of our wonderful spring, summer, and fall, your friends at the BE Gallery are hosting THIRD THURSDAY SOCIALS throughout the coming months.

You’re invited to the first one on Thursday, May 16, from 3-6 p.m.

Bring along a friend or two, and join us for munchies and beverages. Starting that evening, we will be shining the spotlight on art by painter Judy Larkins and wood worker Dick Larson.

Judy Larkins is a mixed media artist who uses oil, cold wax and materials such as mica, marble dust, and gold leaf to create landscapes brought to mind by her interactions with the natural world. Larkins lives in Burnsville. She joined the BE Gallery as a consignment artist in Fall 2018.

Dick Larson has earned a reputation for building fine furniture and accessories during his decades-long residence in the High Country. His hand-crafted objects, from craggy-faced Santas to elegant rocking chairs, grace many homes of discerning folks who have encountered Dick and his wife, Carol, at artisan markets and festivals. The Larsons are founding members of the BE Artists Gallery. They have recently retired from the Festival circuit and Dick’s work is shown exclusively at the BE Gallery.

More information about these featured artists can be found at www.beartistsgallery.com.

Our feature spot in the gallery will showcase Judy Larkins and Dick Larson for a month, until the next Gallery Social on June 13 shifts the focus to other gallery artists.

Sound Traveler Opens St. Mary’s Concert Season on May 19

The acoustic duo Sound Traveler opens the Summer Concert Series at St. Mary of the Hills church this Sunday afternoon, May 19, at 5 pm. The concert will be on the front lawn, weather permitting, so bring your lawn chairs and blankets along with your family to enjoy a fine afternoon of music! (The concert will move inside in case of rain.)

Playing an unexpected combination of instruments (guitar, trumpet, bass, concertina, banjo, harmonica, percussion, melodica, ukulele) and vocals, Bob and Patty Tatum call their style ‘eclectic-acoustic’, a mix of genres from classic rock and light jazz to gospel and bluegrass. And that means a performance sure to get all ages tapping their toes…even dancing on the lawn! This Sunday, you’ll hear originals like “Travelin’ Dreams” and “‘Neath the Waters”, and familiar songs like “When the Saints Go Marching In”, “Blue(grass) Moon of Kentucky” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”.

Sound Traveler is based in Florida, as well as in Avery County, and has toured as far away as Cuba and Japan, and as close as just down the street.

The Friends of Music of St. Mary of the Hills present a variety of local and AppState musicians once a month on Sunday afternoons from May through October. All concerts are free and everyone is welcome. The church is located on Main Street in Blowing Rock. For more information, please call the church office at 828.295.7323, or follow us on Facebook @ MusicfromStMaryoftheHills.

Haute Route Delivering International Cycling Event and Economic Boost to Asheville

The Haute Route, which offers the world’s most prestigious multi-day events for amateur cyclists, is returning to Asheville May 17-19. Last year was Asheville’s first time hosting an Haute Route event; organizers confirm the number of registered riders has increased by more than 50% compared to 2018.

As one of only two American cities to host an event, Asheville will count itself among rarefied company in the cycling world. The Haute Route selects its host sites based on their significance to world cycling heritage. Host sites, such as the Alpe d’Huez and Mont Ventoux in France, cover some of the most famed and cherished landscapes in all of cycling. Haute Route courses trace the paths of the sport’s most legendary riders, and the famed grounds where they trained and competed. According to Matt Holden, CEO of Haute Route, Asheville was a natural choice for the acclaimed event. “Asheville has a storied cycling history, including hosting major cycling races, being home to several champions, and developing into a renowned training hub for road cyclists and mountain bikers,” he says. “In addition to the area’s cycling bona fides, Asheville is a vibrant and welcoming city, and we are happy to have support from the community and the Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission.” Based on Sports Commission reports, the 2018 Haute Route Asheville generated nearly $1 million dollars in economic impact for the Asheville area, including more than 1,100 room nights in local hotels and more than $64,000 in tax revenue. The 2019 course features a number of sites famous both in- and outside of the world of cycling. Starting and ending downtown at Pack Square on Friday and Saturday, the course traverses Town Mountain Road, the grounds of the Biltmore Estate, and Elk Mountain Scenic Highway, among others. Haute Route even secured a rare permit to hold a portion of the event on the Blue Ridge Parkway. In addition to world-class cycling terrain and history, Asheville also offers a unique and vibrant downtown scene to visiting participants — who come from at least 30 States and 7 countries. “The riding is only part of what makes Asheville appealing to Haute Route riders,” says Rutberg. “The breweries, restaurants, galleries, and nearby attractions give athletes and their families a lot of options during their 3-day stay.” He says many returning riders are bringing family and friends with them to turn the 3-day event into a vacation. Stage One of the Haute Route kicks off Friday, May 17 at Pack Square. To learn more about Haute Route, visit https://www.hauteroute. org/ or email Dan Arnett at [email protected] . About the Haute Route The Haute Route is the world’s first global series of prestigious multi-day events for amateur riders. Taking place over seven or three days, the timed and ranked stage events are embedded in the world’s most iconic cycling terrain. Starting in Oman in March and finishing in China in October with another ten events in-between, 2019 offers an unprecedented program. Staying true to the principles of the Haute Route, each event will offer the premium level of organization and rider services that have become world-renowned. HauteRoute.org N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Market Gardening Workshop Scheduled for May 28 NC Cooperative Extension’s Big Dreams Small Farms Series gathers in Watauga County for a day-long Market Gardening workshop on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. This workshop will introduce new and aspiring market growers to what it takes to grow a diversity of vegetable crops suitable for sale to restaurants, at farmers markets, via CSA shares, or other small-scale retail outlets. Using the Big Dreams Small Farms Series format of a half day in the classroom and a half day on the farm to give participants a comprehensive introduction to farming systems, the workshop will begin at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Watauga County Agricultural Conference Center (252 Poplar Grove Rd., Boone NC 28607). In the classroom and over lunch, Mountainwise Farmers Casey Jordaan and Tyler Hoskinson will share the story of how and why they began farming in the NC High Country, first on land leased from Springhouse Farm, and then on the Zionville, NC land they found to purchase for their own. Their choices about equipment, location, crop selection, and markets provide an ideal springboard to discussing the range of options available to market vegetable producers in this region. Extension Agent Richard Boylan will discuss soil testing, fertility and tillage choices for market garden production, using the Mountainwise NCDA testing results as a reference. Extension Agent Eli Snyder will discuss evaluating crop varieties and planting intervals for production success and profitable sales. Then, at 2:30, the group will travel to Mountainwise Farm itself for the on-farm component. By visiting the fields, equipment barns, and pack sheds, participants will learn about field site selection, tillage and cultivation choices, the facilities and infrastructure needed from seedling germination to harvests, insect and disease control strategies, and post-harvest handling. The host farm has been busy building infrastructure thanks to a grant awarded by the WNC AgOptions Program, and lots of hard work. This will be a great opportunity to see how these pieces come together on a working small farm. The cost for the workshop is $25, and includes lunch. To register, please visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfHumrz4QuUZ8Bu-edI6vJYXBGLYPM4GUf5Iba8PUFDMZIvFw/viewform Registrations are due by 5/21/19. More information about the entire Big Dreams Small Farms series can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfHumrz4QuUZ8Bu-edI6vJYXBGLYPM4GUf5Iba8PUFDMZIvFw/viewform

Foxx Announces 2019 Teacher in Congress Internship; Foxx Awarded For Conservative Excellence

Rep. Virginia Foxx is encouraging local teachers to apply for the 13th annual Teacher in Congress Internship.

“The Teacher in Congress Internship was created to offer teachers a taste of the real workings of Congress and the day-to-day life of a member of Congress,” said Foxx. “This program provides the participating teacher with a tangible way to give students a look inside the federal government and hopefully inspires the next generation of North Carolina public servants with a vibrant civics education.”

The paid internship will take place in Foxx’s Washington, D.C. office from July 12-19, 2019. In addition to attending committee hearings, mark-ups, and floor debates, the participating teacher will receive an introduction to the legislative process, briefings with House committee staff, and tours of the U.S. Capitol; Library of Congress; and area museums.

Preference will be given to applicants who live in the 5th District, teach at a public or private school in the 5th District, and teach grades 9-12 social studies during the 2019-2020 school year. Applicants must be available to arrive in Washington on the afternoon of Friday, July 12 for orientation and stay for the duration of the internship.

Applications are available online at www.foxx.house.gov/teachers. Applicants should submit a completed 2019 Teacher in Congress Internship application form with a cover letter, resume, and sample lesson plan by Friday, June 7.

Completed applications may be submitted via email to [email protected] or by U.S. mail to U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, Attn: Teacher in Congress, 3540 Clemmons Road, Suite 125, Clemmons, NC 27012.

Each application will be reviewed and one teacher will be selected to participate. Applicants will be notified by email of the selection results the week of June 9. Assistance will be offered to arrange renewal credit where applicable. However, the selected teacher is responsible for making all transportation and lodging arrangements.

Those with questions regarding the 2019 Teacher in Congress Internship may contact Rep. Foxx’s office at (202) 225-2071.

Rep. Virginia Foxx received the American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF) Award for Conservative Excellence in 2018. ACUF selected several key votes that reflect how lawmakers view the role of government in an individual’s life, including the rollback of numerous harmful Obama-era regulations, cuts to profligate spending, immigration reform, welfare reform, re-instating “net-neutrality” internet regulations and the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Rep. Foxx stated, “Conserving the principles of individual liberty and limited government that our nation was founded upon guide all my actions as a proud conservative in the U.S. House of Representatives. It is an honor to be recognized for this commitment by the ACUF, and I look forward to maintaining my strong conservative record in 2019.”

