Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 2:40 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday, May 8

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, May 9

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music with Charles Walker. Based out of the Appalachian Mountains of Boone, NC, Charles Walker has been steadily growing his fan base for the last few years. His debut EP “Whole Again”, released in 2018, shows his ability to blend his introspective lyrics of life and love with catchy hooks and melodies. Charles currently plays with a 3-4 piece band.

Friday, May 10

7:30 pm-Closing: Cane Mill Road. Billboard-charting artists Cane Mill Road grew up just down the road from Doc Watson in Deep Gap, North Carolina. Honoring the past the band strikes a balance between preserving the bluegrass mountain sound they were raised on and boldly rocking progressive interpretations of that same sound tackling not only complex original music, but classic covers of the Beatles, Dylan, and more. Audiences love Cane Mill Road’s high-energy performances, easy going rapport both on and off stage, and the eclectic mix of originals and standards in the show. Touring internationally in Argentina and stateside from New York to Alabama to Missouri to Pennsylvania to Kentucky to Tennessee to Virginia and the Carolinas, the band is proud to be sponsored by Deering Banjos, GHS Strings, Shubb Capos, Sorensen Mandolin & Guitar Company, Kogut Violins, and MiniFlex Microphones.

Saturday, May 11

7:30 pm-Closing: Abigail Dowd Duo. Singer/songwriter Abigail Dowd grew up under the North Carolina longleaf pines and hints of the early Celtic settlers weave through her music. Her lyrics are mesmerizing and her bluesy voice has been described as “a rare thing that is at once strong and generous in its vulnerability.” She blends her classical guitar style with the edgy bass and percussion of Jason Duff, a Greensboro native, and longtime musician.

Sunday, May 12

5:00pm-Close: Join us for a Celtic Jam Session from 5pm-close. Have a pint and a pizza and enjoy Scottish, Irish, Cape Breton tunes. Bring your fiddle, whistle, flute, banjo, harp, pipes, bodhran, guitar, mandolin, concertina, or accordion and join in on the jam!

George & Anne Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust has Partnered with High Country & Watauga Habitat for Humanity to Give Back to the Local Community

BEHIND THE GATES CUSTOM HOMES & LOTS | BROKER PREVIEW EVENT & DRAWING | Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until noon, refreshments will be provided.

• $25 will be given to the local Habitat for Humanity project sponsored by the local Board of Realtors. For every licensed broker that attends & previews the two custom homes during planned broker preview event on May 9th.

• If more than 25 brokers participate, the donation will double to $50 per broker.

• For every custom home that is sold this summer by an attending broker, an additional donation of $1,000 per home will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

• DRAWING | $100 gas card giveaway for attending brokers at the brunch event on May 9th sponsored by Silver Springs Farm Estates. Silver Springs Farm Estates consists of 35 homesites which are amplified by the beauty of the views. Located in an intimate setting & nestled behind the gates, the lots feature natural mountain elements & tree lined yards. Custom homes start at $635,000 & lots start at $60,000. Lot ranges depend on location, size, and degree of views. Construction is under way on 3 custom homes built by Vonco Construction. Homes feature a unique combination of rustic charm & updated modern amenities. Extensive millwork, stone masonry work are a few common elements that will define Silver Springs Farm Estates. The beautiful gated community of Silver Springs Farm Estates is conveniently located near Banner Elk just off of Main Street W & HWY 194 approximately one mile from town.

Watauga County Public Library to close May 10 for Staff Training

The library will close on Friday, May 10 for staff training. All libraries in the Appalachian Regional Library system, including Watauga, Wilkes, and Ashe, will close for this annual in service.

The library is located at 140 Queen Street in downtown Boone.

High Country Junior Golf Clinic May 14-16

Health and Wellness Expo Happening May 19

On Sunday, May 19, there will be a special health and wellness free event taking place at the Banner Elk SDA Church located at 1551 Tynecastle Highway from 1-4 p.m.

There will be health screenings available as well as massages, hearing tests, holistic living information, special giveaways and healthy food samples. Kids will have plenty of things to do with special kids’ stations and a bounce house.

A physical will be on-site for the health expo.

Local Weaving Class Awarded Grant

The Weaving Class at Western Watauga Community Center is excited to announce that it has been awarded a $680 Grassroots Grant. This program was supported by the Watauga County Arts Council and Grassroots Funds of the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources. The grant’s funding provides repair and replacement of floor looms, acquisition of warp thread to produce durable woven goods and provides portable weaving units to support homebound weaving classmates.

Instructor Susan Sharpe offers individual instruction to her class of predominately senior citizens. They look forward to class on Monday and Friday mornings to enrich their lives with creativity in the form of woven placemats, table runners, tea towels, scarves or other fashion accessories. Susan Sharpe, a fiber artist/ exhibitor throughout the state and nation, started the class in 2016 as a volunteer and just recently secured instructional support from Rita Collie, a certified master weaver. The Grassroots Grant brings well-deserved attention to this popular and growing activity.

Currently, the class is developing a variety of weavings for a September exhibit at the Watauga County Arts Council located at 377 Shadowline Drive. The public is invited at our Second Saturday Celebration and exhibit opening reception on September 14th at 5:30 pm to showcase the results of our grant. Participants of the Grassroots Grant project will be on hand to discuss their work and demonstrate weaving processes.

Foxx Introduces Bill to Reduce Federal Debt

On Thursday, Rep. Foxx introduced H.R. 2516, the Spending Safeguard Act which provides Congress with a comprehensive mechanism to take action when mandatory programs significantly exceed their cost estimates in the six-year window after their enactment. On numerous occasions, programs have come in significantly over-budget and left Congress with little ability to address unexpected spending levels and make reforms needed to ensure programs’ sustainability. The result is that programs run on autopilot and unchecked spending drives up the national debt.

Rep. Foxx stated, “Autopilot spending is the main driver of our national debt, and by 2028, it will constitute a whopping 15% of our GDP. This is simply unsustainable. We need a clear-eyed view when it comes to all spending, and this bill implements commonsense reforms to safeguard federal programs for the future. Reigning in runaway federal spending is particularly important when radical proposals like Medicare for All are on the table, which conservative estimates project will cost $32.6 trillion over the first 10 years.”

Wilkes Heritage Museum Candlelight Ghost Tours Begin May 10

The 2019 Candlelight Ghost Tour Season Begins May 10

The Wilkes Heritage Museum will open the 2019 Season of Candlelight Ghost Tours in historic downtown Wilkesboro on Friday, May 10th. Ghost tours are 90-minute walking tours that begin at 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm. The tours are led by costumed guides. Cost is $10 per person. Highlights of the tour include the Old Wilkes Jail, Cleveland Cabin, and Tory Oak. Learn all about the hauntings of Historic Downtown Wilkesboro. Additional dates for the 2019 Candlelight Ghost Tour season include June 15, July 20, August 17, October 19, and October 26.

The check-in for ghost tours will be on the front lawn of the Wilkes Heritage Museum. Parking is available along Main Street and in the public parking lot behind Stroud Miller Insurance off of South Bridge Street.

The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Wilkesboro. Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. Candlelight Ghost Tours is a fundraising event for the Wilkes Heritage Museum. All proceeds go towards the operational expenses for the organization. Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. For more information please call (336) 667-3171 or visit our website at www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com

Little Free Library Installed Today at Cove Creek Walking Trail (Publix and United Way)

Publix Stores have built over 100 Little Free Libraries and donated them to the United Ways in their communities; High Country United Way was one of these recipients and Dr. Gary Childers contacted Publix a few months ago about placing these in the community. There were four locations identified for the little free libraries and three of them are already up and installed. The final one will be installed on Tuesday, May 7 at 3 p.m. at the Old Cove Creek School located at 207 Dale Adams Rd, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.

Torch Club will Meet on May 13

The monthly meeting of Torch: A Forum for Reasoned Discourse will be Monday, May 13 at Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone. Those arriving by 11:30 may choose from a $10 menu and enjoy the presentation at noon. The topic this month is “The Circumvented Endowment By Our Creator: Evil” presented by Roland Moy, a retired professor in the Government and Justice Studies Department at ASU. The presentation explores several examples of ways that governmental policy both abets and restrains abuses perpetrated by private sector behavior.. Guests are welcome. For more information, call 828-264-8811.

Town of Boone Outside Agency Funding Review Committee Meeting Notice

The Outside Agency Funding Committee will meet Monday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located in 1500 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The purpose of the meeting will be to hear presentations from applicants and to ask and answer questions, as well as to review funding applications and potentially make a recommendation for Town Council’s consideration.

Join Author Kirb Abner for a Presentation on His Book “Flower Dog Man: A Primer”

“Kirk Abner’s life was normal. Aspirational, even. His childhood was enjoyable. His parents were loving and successful. he attended private school, and by the time he finished college, some of his work was recognized by President Ronald Reagan. But what looked like happiness on paper couldn’t be further from the truth. By the time Kirk turned forty-one-years old, he was overwhelmed. Life was not what he hoped it would be. Disappointments led to frustration which fueled anger. After months of the same, it turned to depression. Finally, he had become suicidal.

While Kirk courageously persevered from a state of despair to overcome his suicidal depression, his experience begs the question: How does a person with a strong and healthy upbringing reach such a drastic conclusion – to commit suicide?

Kirk confronts this critical question in ‘Flower Dog Man’ – and offers compelling answers that can strengthen any person’s resolve to live, and live meaningfully.”

Kirkus Reviews calls the book “(a) philosophical manifesto explores the meaning of human life,” and deemed it “a welcome antidote to the anxiety-inducing tensions of the everyday world … a lifetime of precisely distilled experiences expertly concentrated.”

