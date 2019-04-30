Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:45 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Tuesday, April 30

6pm-8pm Draba Marketing Event featuring Live Music with Daniel Brake at 7 pm.

Wednesday, May 1

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, May 2

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music with Jack Marion. Jack Marion is a singer-songwriter hailing from Mount Airy, NC. Growing up, Jack was surrounded by different genres of music but found that he loved Country, Folk, Bluegrass, and Rock the most. His influences range from Jason Isbell to Tony Rice to The Rolling Stones Jack is currently a sophomore at Appalachian State studying Music Industry and Vocal Performance. He hopes to one day be a touring musician and see the country.

Friday, May 3

7:30pm-Closing: The Paper Crowns. The Paper Crowns make two-piece acoustic music sound huge! They are stomping on drums while they are plucking strings and singing harmonies often all at the same time! It’s hard to find a truly unique band…on top of that, it’s hard to find a band that delivers the emotional spectrum from sweet and heartbreaking earnest ballads to barn-burning gypsy raving conga frenzied sweaty dance tunes. The Paper Crowns are solid players on their instruments and they pride their sets on improvisation mixed with fine compositions and great lyrics. Most of all, The Paper Crowns want you to feel good and feel recharged when you listen to their music….it’s full of heart and soul and all of the good old spirit that’s still roaming the land.

Saturday, May 4

7:30pm-Closing: The Worthless Son-In-Laws. The Worthless Son-in-Laws are a Boone, North Carolina-based band formed and baptized with their grammatically incorrect moniker in the wee hours of 2004. They play Appalachian Mountain Indie-Rock, which various people have likened to some combination of Ryan Adams, Son Volt, Wilco, early REM, the Jayhawks, the dB’s, Mark Eitzel, the Allman Brothers, and Justin Townes Earle. Jimmy Davidson (acoustic guitar/vocals) and Rob Brown (electric guitar/vocals) write songs about t-shirt shops, Mississippi highways, weddings, and life on container ships, among other things. Jimmy draws from his work experiences and flips through Bryan Garner’s Dictionary of Modern American Usage for inspiration, while Rob’s muse is his latent desire to be a truck driver (he is, in truth, a university professor). Jimmy used to play toy drums and acoustic guitar with songwriter Vic Chesnutt. Rich Crepeau (bass guitar, PhD) plays bass and writes a sinister country-punk number his own self now and then. And, he’s on the Boone Board of Adjustment. Dave Brewer plays drums and offers smart-assed commentary on the proceedings.

Monday, May 6

4pm-10pm: The Love Bus. The Love Bus is a kindness initiative to share random acts of kindness throughout our community where students ride around town and shower kindness and encouragement each year. The response of love, gratitude, and others paying it forward is one of the reasons we consider ourselves lucky to live in AND serve Boone! If you want to share in spreading kindness this is your opportunity! Come join us at Lost Province where a portion of the food proceeds between 4-10pm will go towards the Love Bus efforts. Kyle Sigmon will perform from 5-7pm! Hope to see you there.

Carolina Panthers “Keep Pounding Day” Community Service Initiative to Visit Senior Center on Wednesday

Carolina Panthers staff, Lowe’s and community volunteers will construct new raised garden beds at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center as part of the organization’s inaugural “Keep Pounding Day” community service initiative on Wednesday, May 1. On that date, the team and its staff will provide 25 service projects to communities across North and South Carolina with both corporate and community partners in a symbolic tribute to the Panthers 25th season. The team will perform service projects in the areas of beautification, education and hunger relief as well as youth health and wellness.

The new garden beds will include a garden shed and related materials for the ongoing maintenance and vitality of the gardens that are expected to produce tomatoes, bell peppers, lettuces, squash, green beans, cucumbers, and other garden staples. In addition, the gardens will provide engagement activities for the senior resident community.

“The Carolina Panthers are excited to announce the organization’s Keep Pounding Day of community service,” said Panthers Owner David Tepper. “We are looking forward to a day of service for our region’s communities as a sincere thank you for the amazing support we receive from Panthers fans across North and South Carolina. May 1 was selected for the inaugural effort because the number 51 was the jersey of former Panthers player and coach Sam Mills.”

Event: Carolina Panthers “Keep Pounding Day” Community Service Initiative

Date: Wednesday, May 1

Time: 10 am – 12 pm

Location: Lois E. Harrill Senior Center

132 Poplar Grove Connector #A

Boone, NC 28607

Watauga Community Band’s Spring Concert Happening May 7

The Watauga Community Band will perform their Spring Concert Tuesday, May 7, at 7 PM. The concert will be held in Rosen Concert Hall, in the Broyhill Music Center, on the campus of Appalachian State University.

Band director, Bill Winkler, will conduct the band in a variety of musical styles. A medley of Frank Sinatra hits, Old Blue Eyes, and the William T. Purdy and Carl Beck march On, Wisconsin!, are among the evening’s selections. Mr. Winkler will also sing with the Mountainaire Barbershop Quartet, as part of the musical entertainment.

Two very special pieces will also be featured during the performance. The first is An Impulse To Soar written by Patrick J. Burns and was inspired by a quote from Helen Keller. The second piece is Samuel Hazo’s Bridges, a tribute to the victims of the April 16, 2007 Virginia Tech shooting. The song contains a poem, which will be read by Doug Hall, a Virginia Tech alumnus, who was with the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad on the day of the shooting. Mr. Hall is the husband of percussionist Pat Hall.

This concert is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Come celebrate spring with the Watauga Community Band.

Rep. Russell Offers Opening Prayer at NC House Session

On Thursday, April 25, the NC House of Representatives opened session with a prayer from Rep. Ray Russell:

Gracious God, we give You thanks for giving us another day.

Send us Your spirit. Enlighten the hearts of those who are faithful and tireless in securing equal justice under the law. Fulfill the hopes of those who long for peace and security for their children. Guide and protect all elected officials and all who choose to serve this Nation, this State, and local communities through public service.

May Your will be done in and through those who pray for divine guidance and who trust in Your providence, even in the midst of conflicting opinions, philosophical differences, and the threat of violence.

Unite Your people and keep them focused on essentials that reflect Your kingdom. May the fires of Your love, and human freedom, renew the face of the Earth.

And may all that is done this day be for Your greater honor and glory. In Jesus’s holy name, we pray. Amen.

The prayer was adapted from one by the Rev. Patrick J. Conroy, a Jesuit priest, and was also used in the Florida House the same day. For more information on prayers by the Rev. Conroy and the history of prayer in the US House of Representatives, visit https://chaplain.house.gov/archive/index.html?id=2883

Rep. Russell is a former minister and has a degree in Bible from Freed-Hardeman College in Tennessee. He is currently a computer science professor, business owner, and first-term lawmaker representing Ashe and Watauga counties.

Prayer from all religions and denominations is offered at the beginning of session in the NC House and Senate. Lawmakers may give the prayer themselves or invite a religious figure to perform the prayer.

Peak Basketball Camps to be Offered This Summer in Boone

Peak Basketball “Grind to Shine”

Three dates:

June 24-27

July 15-18

August 5-8

9am – 3pm, Monday-Thursday. Ages 8-16.

Camps will be in Watauga County



Cost is $225 per week

Boone Area Lions Club Hosts Blood Drive on May 7 The Boone Area Lions Club is sponsoring a Community Blood Drive with the American Red Cross on Tuesday, May 7 from 1:30-6:00 pm at the Holiday Inn Express in Boone. There is a critical need for healthy blood; don’t pass up this opportunity to help out. To make an appointment, call Louise at 828-262-0475 or go online to www.redcrossblood.org. Drop-ins are also welcome; come by the Holiday Inn Express on Tuesday, May 7. Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce’s May 2019 After Hours Event to be Held Wednesday, May 8 Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce’s May 2019 After Hours members networking event will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Summit Group of the Carolinas located at 415 Shawneehaw Ave., Banner Elk, NC 28604. After Hours events are held on the second Wednesday of each month, starting in February and ending in November. The events start at 6:00 P.M. and usually end no later than 7:30 P.M. Upon arriving, attendees visit the sign-in table to receive a name tag. Everyone is encouraged to bring business cards to assist with networking. There will be introductions at the start of the event, giving everyone a chance to talk about their business and latest news, followed by food, fun, and of course, networking! Visitors: Those joining us as a non-member guest are welcome to come to one event to see what the Chamber is all about. You’ll be given an application to take home with you during your visit. If you have been to an after-hours event and would like to come to another, membership is required. While not required to attend, we kindly request an RSVP (link below). Links: RSVP for this Event

Learn more about this Event Host and find contact information

Learn more about Networking Events at the Chamber Local KOA Campground Offering Special Weekend in May to Raise Funds for Summer Camps for Children with Cancer The Boone KOA will be offering camping on Saturday, May 11 for just $20 as part of Kampgrounds of America’s 16th annual KOA Care Camps Big Weekend to benefit KOA Care Camps for children with cancer. Campers who stay as paying guests on Friday, May 10 will receive a night of camping on Saturday, May 11 for just $20. The entire $20 fee will benefit KOA Care Camps for children battling cancer. The KOA Care Camps Big Weekend event is the official start to the 2019 summer camping season and is being offered at participating KOAs throughout North America. It is also the major fundraiser for KOA Care Camps for children with cancer, the official charity of Kampgrounds of America and the KOA Owners Association. Donations raised during the May 10-11 weekend will all go to benefit KOA Care Camps. This network of 130 specialized, medically equipped summer camps throughout North America allow children battling cancer to enjoy a true summer camp experience at no charge to their families. To see a complete listing of participating KOA campgrounds, and to reserve an RV Site or lodging for this special weekend, go to https://koa.com/national- events/care-camps-big-weekend/ . Kampgrounds of America is celebrating its 57th Anniversary in 2019. KOA, the world’s largest network of family-friendly campgrounds with over 520 locations in the U.S. and Canada, was born on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana in 1962. Find out more about KOA and plan all of your camping getaways for 2019 at www.KOA.com. High Country Writers Welcome John Guzlowski in May High Country Writers welcome John Guzlowski, poet, holocaust speaker, and author of the mystery “Suitcase Charlie” as our speaker for the regular program meeting, Thursday, May 8 at the Watauga County Public Library. Meetings are from 10 a.m. to noon. Programs are co-sponsored by the Library, and the public is invited. John Guzlowski was born in a refugee camp after World War II and came with his family to the United States as a Displaced Person in 1951. Growing up in the immigrant and refugee neighborhoods in Chicago, he was surrounded by those with stories similar to his parents’, clerks with Auschwitz tattoos on their wrists, Polish officers who still mourned for their dead comrades, and women who had walked from Siberia to Iran to escape the Russians. His poetry, fiction, and essays evoke them and their voices. A number of these poems appear in his books, “True Confessions: 1965 to Now,” ”Echoes of Tattered Tongues,” “Language of Mules,” and “Lightning and Ashes.” Nobel Laureate Czeslaw Milosz, reviewing the Polish translation of Language of Mules, for the journal Tygodnik Powszechny, said, “This volume astonished me.” Guzlowski is author of novels, “Road of Bones,” forthcoming from Kasva Press, about the German soldiers who murdered his mother’s family during the Second World War and “Little Schoolboys,” a mystery about the murder of a nun and a pedophile priest. A Professor Emeritus at Eastern Illinois University, John Guzlowski currently lives in Lynchburg, Virginia. He writes a weekly memoir-based column for the “Polish Daily News” in Chicago, the oldest Polish newspaper in America His most recent novel, “Suitcase Charlie,” from Kasva Press, is a noir crime thriller about the murder of a young boy whose dismembered body is found in a suitcase. Set in Chicago in 1956, Guzlowski was inspired by a series of murders that horrified his city in 1955. Marilyn Stasio, in The New York Times, wrote, “Even the hard-bitten police lieutenant in charge of the fictionalized case is shaken by the singular brutality of the unknown killer… The sheer cruelty of the case’s multiple murders demands coarse language, at which Guzlowski excels. But in describing the saintly Sisters of St. Joseph nuns who live near the murder scene as “tough broads, eyes like razors,” he lets us know that, back in the day, the city of Chicago was an all-around rough town.” High Country Writers has been “energizing writers since 1995.” Regular meetings are at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from 10 am to noon, and speakers’ presentations are co-sponsored by the library. HCW members present writing / publishing skills workshops the first Thursday of most months, partnering with Watauga County Arts Council to offer them at Art Space. Guests are welcome. For more information about HCW, visit the website: www.highcountrywriters.org. High Country Water Media Society Monthly Meeting and Guest Workshop is May 11 Date: May 11, 2019 Time: 9:30 – 10:00 – Coffee 10:00 – Business Meeting 10:30 Morning Demo by Ken Hobson (Watercolor) 1:00 – 4:00 – Ken Hobson Workshop (To register go to http:// highcountrywatermediasociety. com First Select Workshops; Second, registration; and third, payment) Place: Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff, 374 Industrial Park Drive, Boone, NC : Ken Hobson, Watercolor Artist This Greensboro artist spent 30 years as an Illustrator, serving a number of major accounts across the nation. In his early thirties he was a Senior Artist for Walt Disney World. He is a graduate of Kendall College of Art & Design in Grand Rapids, MI. Eight years ago he started teaching watercolor and has conducted more than 65 workshops. His emphasis is on the looseness of painting in watercolor. May Pickleball Schedule at Old Cove Creek Gym Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee to Meet May 15 The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC) and Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) of the High Country RPO will hold a meeting on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the High Country Council of Governments located at 468 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607. The RTCC will meet at 10:00 AM and the RTAC will meet at 2:00 PM. A Public hearing will be held during the RTAC meeting for the FY 19-20 Planning Work Program. The meetings are open to the public. Chatham Rabbits to Perform May 19 at Chapel of Rest in Lenoir Performers: Chatham Rabbits Date: Sunday, May 19th – 2018 Time: 4pm Location: Chapel of Rest – 1964 Highway 268, Lenoir, NC 28645 Admission: $15 for concert $30 for concert and BBQ supper catered by Smokin’ Hogs Reservations: call or email [email protected] or 828/754.3514 https://www.chathamrabbits.com http://www.chapelofrest.org/ Chatham Rabbits – Short bio: On their debut album “All I Want From You”, folk and bluegrass duo, Chatham Rabbits make old traditions new again. Released this year on Chapel Hill NC’s Robust Records, “All I Want From You” finds the husband and wife team, Sarah and Austin McCombie, telling passed down stories, heart-worn and heavy, with infectious harmonies. The album features musicians Libby Rodenbough (Mipso) and Andrew Marlin (Mandolin Orange) and decade-old instruments. But on opening track “Come Home” it’s just the Rabbits; Sarah clawhammering her banjo and Austin joining in to cry with her, “I lay awake at night screamin’ out your name.” It’s a call back to the Carter Family, transcending time and it comes to us pure and urgent. St. Mary of the Hills Announces 2019 Concert Programs St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church is thrilled to announce the line-ups for both the 2019 Summer Concert Series and Choral Evensong/Organ recitals. Sponsored by the St. Mary’s Friends of Music, the Summer Concerts feature artists from around northwest North Carolina and range from classical musicians to traditional local music. All concerts will be on Sunday afternoons at 3 pm, either in the church nave or (weather-permitting) on the front lawn of the church, where you are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music! May 19 – Sound Traveler, acoustic duo

June 9 – Kasey Stokes, piano

July 21 – Adam and Sally Booker, double bass and piano

August 11 – MaryFest, the St. Mary of the Hills choir

August 25 – Odd and Even, folk trio

September 22 – Ellie Wee and Barry Salwer, cello and piano

October 27 – ASU Men’s Glee Club St. Mary’s has also announced the dates of this season’s organ recitals and choral evensong. May 12 – with guest organist Adam Ward

June 2 – with guest organist John Cummins

July 7

September 8

October 6 All programs are free and everyone is welcome! St. Mary of the Hills is in Blowing Rock on Main Street. For more information, please contact the church at (828) 295-7323 or visit MusicfromStMaryoftheHills on Facebook.

