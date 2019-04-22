Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, April 22, 2019 at 4:23 pm

Help For Horses Open House is Saturday, April 27

Avery and Watauga County’s Equine 4-H Help For Horses open house is all set for this Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. until noon at Horse Helpers, located at 1199 Odes Wilson Road in Zionville.

The public is invited to come and learn a whole lot about horses.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please email [email protected]

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Boone Recognized as Top Performing Hampton by Hilton for Second Consecutive Year

Hampton by Hilton, Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) upper-midscale brand and longtime category leader of more than 2,400 hotels, has recognized Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Boone with a Lighthouse Award. The award signifies the hotel as one of the top performing properties within the brand and is only presented to those hotels that have excelled in service and growing customer loyalty.

The Hampton Lighthouse Award is awarded annually to the top five percent of Hampton by Hilton properties across the Americas. The property will receive a brand trophy to display in their lobby.

“I am honored to accept this brand award on behalf of the team at Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Boone,” said Tara Brossa, general manager. “Each day, we look forward to providing Hamptonality to all of our guests and ensuring they are 100 percent happy during their stay with us. I’m tremendously proud of my team and their hard work.”

Hampton by Hilton offers warm surroundings; a friendly service culture and a staff that makes sure guests are 100 percent happy. Guaranteed. Hampton by Hilton offers guests brand amenities including free hot breakfast, complimentary WiFi, a 24-hour business center and fitness center. Each guestroom includes HDTV, coffeemaker and a refrigerator.

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Boone is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

To make a reservation, visit Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Boone or call +1-828-386-6464.

Read more about Hampton by Hilton at www.hampton.com and newsroom.hilton.com/hampton.

High Country United Way Spring Fling Set For April 30

High Country United Way’s annual Spring Fling will happen on Tuesday, April 30 from 5-8 p.m. at Ransom Pub in Boone, located at 747 W. King Street in downtown.

HCUW will be celebrating the organization’s 40th anniversary, kicking off their endowment fund, recognizing Dr. Gary Childers retirement, and introducing Marti Phillips, the new Executive Director.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at http://hcuwspringfling.eventbrite.com or by calling the High Country United Way office at 828-265-2111.

Mother’s Day Feast at Watauga Lake Winery

Looking for the perfect way to show your mom how much you appreciate her? Watauga Lake Winery has you covered. Come out to the winery on Sunday, May 12 for a very special Mother’s Day Feast. After all, nothing says “I love you” more than a meal spent with family, especially when Mom doesn’t have to prepare it.

The mouthwatering buffet includes a complimentary glass of “wine-colada” and enough options to keep all the members of the family satisfied, even your picky baby brother!

The cost for this exclusive event is only $42.50 per person and reservations are required. Space is limited, so call today to save your family a place at the table, 423-468-3633/ 423-768-0345.

Kudzu Music Hosts Free Guitars & Gear Clinic with Richard Gilewitz June 6

Kudzu Music in Boone will host a free Guitars and Gear Clinic with Richard Gilewitz on Thursday, June 6 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. This 1.5-hour guitar event will be filled with a short concert performance followed by a jam-packed clinic on fingerstyle guitar and inspiration for increasing playing skills.

Over $700 in prizes and free gear will be given to those in attendance.

This is a Q & A style event with lots of audience interaction. Whether a hobbyist, weekend warrior or full time professional, you’ll be entertained and inspired as this globetrotting 6 & 12-string player shares his experiences as a performer and master teacher. Author of Mel Bay Publication’s “Acoustic Fingerstyle Guitar Workshop”, Gilewitz demonstrates ways to achieve a great sound, rekindle the love of playing an instrument, and why playing the guitar can be a life-long craft.

Named as one of the top 100 Acoustic Guitarists, Richard Gilewitz continues to fascinate his audiences with fingerstyle gymnastics while spinning yarns too unbelievable not to be true. His ability to make one guitar sound like an entire orchestra stems from 40 years of well-honed technique and three decades of international touring, creating his signature sound that has been captured on his CD releases, DVDs, and songbooks.

Kudzu Music is located at 1542-C Hwy 421S in Boone NC. Call (828) 264-4765 for more information. This is a free event but seating is limited.

The 23rd Annual Biltmore Concert Series is Set to Kick Off July 25

On July 25, The Beach Boys are set to kick off the 23rd annual Biltmore Concert Series. Concerts are staged on the South Terrace of Biltmore House, with breathtaking twilight views of Mount Pisgah and the Blue Ridge Mountains. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The 2019 Biltmore Concert Series line-up:

July 25 The Beach Boys

July 26 The B-52s

Aug. 3 The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band

Aug. 6 Chicago

Aug. 9 The O’Jays and Kool & The Gang

Aug. 10 Amy Grant and Steven Curtis Chapman

Tickets may be purchased on select dates starting April 29, 2019, at www.biltmore.com/concerts, or by calling 866-336-1255; or in person at Biltmore’s Reception and Ticketing Sales Center, 1 Lodge St., Asheville, NC 28803. Performers and dates are subject to change.

About the artists

The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys have continued to create and perform with the same imagination and style that

marked their debut more than 50 years ago, with unforgettable classics such as “Surfin’,” “I Get Around,” and “California Girls.”

The B-52s

Selling more than 20 million albums worldwide, the GRAMMY Award-nominated quartet The B-52s has impacted alternative music, fashion and culture over the course of four decades with hits such as “Rock Lobster,” “Love Shack” and “Private Idaho.”

The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band

North Carolina-raised Charlie Daniels made his mark with Southern rock anthems, award-winning country hits and gospel albums. The Charlie Daniels Band’s performance at Biltmore this year is one of 100+ concert dates on the band’s 2019 schedule, coming to the stage with “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” and “Uneasy Rider.” Equal parts rock, blues, jazz, country, soul, and bluegrass, The Marshall Tucker Band has a music catalog consisting of more than 20 studio albums including songs like “Can’t You See” and “Heard It in a Love Song.”

Chicago

Chicago has garnered two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Chicago street dedicated in their honor. The band hits the South Terrace stage to perform their well-known tunes such as “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Feeling Stronger Every Day,” and many others.

The O’Jays and Kool & The Gang

The O’Jays have been performing for over 50 years. Their single “Love Train,” rose to #1 on both the R&B Singles and the Billboard Hot 100 charts upon release. Other chart-topping hits include “Backstabbers,” “For The Love of Money,” and “Use Ta Be My Girl.” Classic R&B hits such as “Celebration,” “Cherish,” and “Ladies Night” have earned the Grammy-winning group Kool & The Gang global fame and recognition and a following that spans generations.

Amy Grant and Steven Curtis Chapman

Amy Grant is recognizable in both the Christian and pop worlds, selling more than 30 million albums worldwide and receiving six Grammys, a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Music City Walk of Fame. Steven Curtis Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history with accolades such as 58 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five Grammys, an American Music Award, and 48 No. 1 singles.

