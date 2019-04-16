Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 3:07 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Tuesday April 16

All Day-Kiss My [Ass]phalt! Enjoy a pint of the Kiss my [Ass]phalt Schwarzbier anytime Tuesday 4/16 and all proceeds will go to High Country Watch to help fight the Rainbow Trail Asphalt plant from being built.

Wednesday April 17

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday April 18

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music featuring Jacob Davis Martin. Jacob is a singer songwriter that has been writing and performing americana/ folk music for 10 years. His songs are based off of his life experience and is stylistically influenced primarily by Jason Isbell, Jack Johnson, and Needtobreathe. He has had opportunities to record multiple EPs in studio environments and to play at many proper venues, but the DIY spirit that values hard work and community over formal institutions still prevails in his approach to writing, performing, and promoting. Jacob is currently attending Appalachian State to study music industry while continuing to write and perform music throughout the southeast at house shows and songwriter venues.

Friday April 19

7:30pm-Closing: Swing Guitars. Boone’s own gypsy band “Swing Guitars” has been active for almost a decade performing acoustic “Hot Club” style jazz in area restaurants, music festivals and civic concert series. Playing a mix of gypsy jazz standards, swing classics, originals and modern jazz tunes, the acoustic group focuses on the music of Django Reinhardt and other early jazz pioneers. Guitarists Andy Page, Jim Schaller and Jay Brown along with Ben McPherron on bass are experienced musicians widely known to High Country music fans. An evening with Swing Guitars promises a variety of sounds perfect for socializing, eating, drinking and dancing!

Saturday April 20

7:30pm-Closing: Live Music: Odd and Even. Consisting of Lauren Hayworth (The Mercury Dames), Ashley Wright (Earleine), and Sarah Reinke (Urban Soil). Odd and Even performs a collection of original music as well as covers by artists such as Mountain Man, The Secret Sisters, Steely Dan, The Osborne Brothers, and more!

Sunday April 21

Closed for Easter

Wordkeepers Group to Meet April 20

The next Wordkeepers event will be held Saturday, April 20, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Ashe County Arts Council in West Jefferson (303 W. School Street). Wordkeepers is free and open to the public and refreshments are provided.

Wordkeepers features writers reading their latest works in five-minute open microphone time slots. Writers interested in reading from their writing should email Chris Arvidson at [email protected] to secure their first-come, first-served 5-minute slot on the bill. Wordkeepers was created by local writers Chris Arvidson, Julie Townsend and Scot Pope who are also the editors of the anthology “Reflections on the New River” from McFarland Publishers, which features many regular Wordkeepers readers.

Boone Town Council Holding Special Meeting on April 23

Boone town officials and representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be meeting again on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 a.m. to talk about the Highway 105 Superstreet Project.

The meeting will be taking place at the town council chambers located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road.

The NCDOT will be there with maps to show the updated draft of how Highway 105 Superstreet will look and be there to answer questions from residents and business owners that want to come to the meeting.

This meeting is being held by the town council to hear additional community concerns about the project and to have the NCDOT on hand to answer any additional questions.

“The Town of Boone appreciates the DOT’s willingness to attend an additional meeting and to provide more information to the community as the town council is faced with making decisions concerning this very important corridor within our town limits. Safety, efficient transportation, bike lanes, sidewalks, lighting, safe crosswalks, existing business impacts and future business development are all factors that must be considered during this process,” said Boone Town Manager John Ward. “The Town of Boone Council will be making a recommendation in the near future to DOT concerning this project and it is important that the council has as much information as possible from DOT. I encourage all interested individuals and businesses to attend this very important public meeting.”

Watauga County Republican Women’s Club to Meet April 24

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 24 at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone.

The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month through October. See them on Facebook and learn more.

The International Storytelling Center Launches 2019 Live Performance Season on April 25

On April 25, the International Storytelling Center (ISC) will kick-off the 2019 season of its popular Storytelling Live! series in hilarious style with a special opening concert featuring Bil Lepp. The renowned program’s regular season will launch on April 30.

Now in its 18th year, Storytelling Live! brings a new teller in residence to the town of Jonesborough for a week’s worth of performances. The program runs through the end of October, with additional special events in November and December.

Featuring storytellers from across the nation (and world!), the weekly series begins with San Francisco teller Willy Claflin’s tales of counterculture misadventures, and ends with Laura Simms from New York City, where she stages the iconic Hans Christian Andersen storytelling program in Central Park. Fan favorites Bil Lepp, Barbara McBride-Smith, and Donald Davis will be on hand throughout the season and storyteller Niall de Burca will join us all the way from Ireland to share traditional tales from his homeland across the sea.

Also on this year’s lineup is legendary cowboy poet Waddie Mitchell, who represents a Western tradition as rich as the lifestyle that gave birth to it, and Hiroya Tsukamoto, a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist, and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan.

Woven throughout the season, many storytellers will also offer exclusive children’s programming, evening concerts, and workshops.

“We started the Teller-in-Residence program as a way to introduce some of our most talented entertainers from the National Storytelling Festival to a broader audience,” says Susan O’Connor, ISC’s director of programs. “Having 26 tellers gives the season a balance of breadth and depth, and offers more people the opportunity to come join us for an afternoon of first-rate storytelling.”

All Storytelling Live! performances are in ISC’s intimate theater. Tickets for all matinee performances are just $12 for adults and $11 for seniors, students, and children under 18, and ticket holders will receive discounts at many downtown establishments on the day of the performance. A limited number of season passes are on sale now and offer nearly half-off the price of regular admission while supplies last.

The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is Ballad Health. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Eastman Credit Union, Food City, the Mooneyhan Family Foundation, and the Niswonger Foundation. Media sponsors include News 5-WCYB, FOX Tri-Cities, Tri-Cities CW, Johnson City Press, Kingsport Times-News, Herald & Tribune, and Cumulus Media.

The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including a full season line-up, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visitwww.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.

Studio Preview Party at Anvil Arts Studio, Gallery & Gardens Happening on April 27

On Saturday, April 27 there will be a special event, Bill Brown’s Studio Preview Party, for a special send off of his Refugee Sculptures Series.

Bill has been working since last year to create his refugee sculptures and invites you to a studio send off celebration before the work leaves for The Turchin Center for Visual Arts: Feature Summer Exhibition.

The celebration will be from 3-6 p.m. at the Anvil Arts Studio, Gallery & Gardens, located at 9600 Linville Falls Highway.

High Country Cycling Classic Set For April 27-28

The Appalachian State University Cycling Team and Boone Area Cyclists are excited to announce the Second Annual High Country Cycling Classic on April 27 and 28.

This event will consists of two days of collegiate and amateur bike racing. Saturday’s race will be a road race In Sugar Grove. The crown jewel of the weekend will be the criterium race in downtown Boone on Sunday.

Race details and start times can be found at hccyclingclassic.com. If you are interested in providing corporate sponsorships, contact [email protected]

Lees-McRae College to host Children’s Bicycle Safety Clinic Sunday, April 28

On Sunday, April 28 from 2–4 p.m. at the Lees-McRae College Student Recreation Complex, students and faculty will be hosting a free Children’s Bicycle Safety Clinic.

The event is based on The League of American Bicyclists Bicycling Skills 123 course, and will be led by Lees-McRae Outdoor Recreation Management instructor and League of American Bicyclists certified instructor Deana Acklin.

Two cycling team student-athletes, Veronica Laughton and Brendan Bengtson, will assist Acklin.

During the two-hour course, participants between the ages of 7–11 will learn particular bike-handling skills such as: starting and stopping; avoiding hazards; scanning, signaling, and balance; as well as turning and yielding. Before the lesson, children and parents will learn helmet check procedures and elements of a proper bike fit, with a quick bicycle inspection by mechanics from Banner Elk-based bike shop Headquarters Bike & Outdoor.

The event will end with fun games, certificates of completion, and free items to take home.

This clinic is limited to the first 12 participants to register online. Participants must be between the ages of 7–11 and are required to bring their own bicycle, helmet, water bottle, and snack. Parents are asked to remain on the premises during the clinic.

“This will be the first youth bicycle safety clinic of this kind offered on campus and in our community,” Acklin said. “May is National Bike Month so it is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the many reasons to ride. Many of you bike to work or school, ride to save money or time, ride to explore, or ride for health and its environmental benefits. This clinic is a great way to get your kids ready to roll with you into Bike Month and the summer!”

Learn more and register for the event here >>

Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ Now on Stage at Barter Theatre

Now playing at Barter Stage II, Shakespeare’s greatest comedy, TWELFTH NIGHT. Starring Barter favorites: Tricia Matthews, Nicholas Piper, Mary Lucy Bivins, Sean Maximo Campos, and MORE!

Love triangles galore and mistaken identity a-plenty, Shakespeare didn’t leave out a single laugh in one of his greatest comedies. We’ve set about some revels as we watch these brilliant characters flounder through love, heartbreak, and a prank or two! These fools and lovers are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Barter Theatre wants to make sure that Shakespeare is accessible to everyone. It shouldn’t feel scary or fancy, so we want you to sit back, relax, and laugh with us. TWELFTH NIGHT promises undeniable laughter and unforgettable scheming.

Tickets start at just $20. Book your seats now at www.bartertheatre.com or you can call our box office at 276-628-3991.

TWELFTH NIGHT is made possible by the generosity of Spectrum Reach, NEA Arts Midwest Shakespeare In American Communities and the friends of Mitch Link. Thank you to our sponsors!

About Barter Theatre

Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the state theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by The Virginia Commission for the Arts and The National Endowment for the Arts.

HCSA Summer Soccer Camps Happening in June and July

This summer, High Country SoccerAssociation is hosting its 2019 Summer Day Camps for U6-U14 players aged 1/1/2005-12/31/2013. Our day camps are designed for players of any level interested in further developing technical and tactical skills. High Country Soccer Association is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit soccer club that provides instruction led by licensed professional coaches who follow a curriculum of fun, age-appropriate activities and small-sided games to develop player’s skills while fostering enjoyment and appreciation for the game of soccer.

Summer 2019 Camp Dates

June 3-7 Day Camp Session 1 @ Family Central in Jefferson

July 17-21 Day Camp Session 2 @ Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex in Boone

July 22-26 Day Camp Session 3 @ Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex in Boone

Camp Fees

Full Day (9:00-3:00): $120

Half Day (9:00-12:00): $80

Register at www.hcsoccer.com

* Multi-child families are eligible for a 15% discount after their first child pays in full or if a child pays in advance for 2 or more camp sessions.

Schedule Monday thru Thursday

9:00 Camp Demonstration

9:30 Training Session/GK Training

10:45 Snack Break, Daily Contest

11:15 Small Sided Games

12:00 Half-Day Campers Dismissed

12:00 Lunch

12:45 Stump the Staff Soccer Trivia

1:15 Skills Challenge/Soccer Video

1:45 Doctor! Doctor! – Soccer Related Game

2:20 Full Sided Games

3:00 Full-Day Campers Dismissed

Schedule Friday

9:00 Camp Demonstration

9:15 Training Session/GK Training

10:15 Snack Break, Daily Contest

10:35 Small Sided Games

11:30 Closing Ceremony/Awards

12:00 ALL CAMPERS DIMISSED

For more information, visit www.hcsoccer.com.

American Airlines Offers Daily Service from TRI to DFW

American Airlines and the Tri-Cities Airport Authority (TCAA) announced nonstop service to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) beginning September 4, 2019. The new service will be twice daily and available for booking starting April 15, 2019.

“We are very excited to grow our presence at TRI,” said Cedric Rockamore, American Airlines Vice President of Hub Operations at DFW. “Offering two daily flights from TRI to DFW will help us continue to provide customers in this market an opportunity to easily travel to our largest hub and connect on American to numerous destinations around the world.”

“We are thrilled American Airlines has chosen to expand service at TRI by adding twice daily service to Dallas,” said Gene Cossey, TCAA executive director. “The Dallas flight, and continuing our work to increase service, are vital to the region’s business and tourism communities. Our passengers will now have access to 84 additional one-stop routes that are not currently available from TRI on American Airlines.”

“Our community has been asking for this flight for some time and we are so pleased that American Airlines has chosen to add daily jet service to DFW,” said Jon Smith, TCAA Chairman. “The Tri-Cities region will now have direct access to the Dallas/Fort Worth area and beyond for work or leisure. Additional service connects people and economies, making this region an even better place to live, work, and play.”

American Airlines will now offer nonstop service to Charlotte and Dallas/Forth Worth from TRI. Flights can be booked on the www.TRIflight.com booking engine or directly with American at www.aa.com.

