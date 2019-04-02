Today’s Email Announcements

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing
Wednesday April 3
7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday April 4
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music featuring Logan Hefner. Logan Hefner is a Boone-based singer/songwriter. An artist who brings his thoughts into his music, and pours out his heart to his listeners. “The realness of my lyrics are a path to free some thoughts of mine that I may not be able to express naturally, so the music helps me.” The artist is signed to Bleed Hound Records, based in Charlotte, NC. His new single Heart Upon My Sleeve is now out on all music platforms.
Friday April 5
7:30pm-Closing: The King Bees. THE KING BEES have been stingin’ & swingin’ the blues since 1987. Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Lincoln Center New York City (several times), we’ve played ’em all as well as Mississippi juke joints. Our great good fortune has allowed us to tour & record with the best & most culturally significant Blues artists including Carey Bell, Nappy Brown, Jerry McCain and many others…We’ve played with Bo Diddley and were part of B.B. King’s 80th Birthday Tour.
Saturday April 6
7:30pm-Closing: Live Music: The Bailsmen. Fun and upbeat, Brooklyn’s The Bailsmen play Gypsy Jazz and Vintage Swing. Their sound is straight from New York by way of New Orleans and Paris, nodding to Django Reinhardt, Sidney Bechet, Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington. Classics and originals are all given a fresh spin by these young musicians. The Bailsmen are Abraham Pollack, bass; Brandon Vetrano, guitar; Charlie Castelluzzo, guitar; and Gabriel Yonkler, sax. Find them on Spotify and at www.thebailsmen.com.
Campus Emergency Siren Test to be Conducted April 3
Appalachian State University will test its campus siren warning system at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, April 3.
Examples of the tones that are used in an emergency or during tests can be heard online at https://emergency.appstate.
Appalachian uses the hi/low tone for emergencies, discontinuous air horn for tests of the system and the alert tone for all-clear signal.
For more information about the university’s AppState ALERT voice/text/email notification system, visit https://emergency.
Campus siren tests are normally conducted on the first Wednesday of each month. Scheduled dates for Appalachian’s upcoming tests are May 1 and June 5.
What’s Happening at BRAHM This Week
Movies at the Museum: Terroir: The Flavor of Place with Sheri Castle presented by BRWIA
Thursday, April 4th
6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Join us in welcoming award-winning food writer, Sheri Castle who will be inviting us to consider what it means to be a locavore and why this choice matters. To provide context for this conversation, we will be watching and discussing themes from the Lexicon of Food series presented by
PBS and created by the Lexicon of Sustainability project.
This event is free for members, $5 for non-members.
“Through Their Eyes”: traditional Cherokee storytelling and flute with Matthew Tooni
Saturday, April 6th
11:00 am – Youth Performance + Craft
2:00 pm – All-ages Performance
Native American flutist and storyteller Matthew Tooni will perform a 30-minute children’s program at 11 am followed by a craft. An all-ages performance will be offered at 2 pm.
Both sessions are free and open to the public!
Financial Literacy Programs Happening at Watauga County Public Library April 4 and April 23
The Watauga County Public Library in partnership with the Local Government Federal Credit Union will host two programs on financial literacy, one for adults and the other for children.
Ben Dickerson of the State Employees Credit Union for a session on Budgeting and Money Management Thursday, April 4 at 3:30 pm. Please RSVP with Adult Services at 264-8784, X 2.
On Tuesday, April 23 at 11 am, story time will focus on money matters for children – saving, spending, and giving. Moon jar banks will be given out while supplies last.
Thank you to the Local Government Federal Credit Union for their support.
High Country MOAA Pancake Breakfast Happening This Saturday at Applebee’s
The High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America is hosting the seventh annual Pancake Breakfast in support of the local military organizations.
The breakfast will be happening from 7:30-10:30 a.m. this Saturday at Applebee’s in Boone.
For the cost of $8, you can get all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee.
For more information, visit www.hccmoaa.org.
Torch Club to Meet April 8
The monthly meeting of Torch: A Forum for Reasoned Discourse will be Monday, April 8 at Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone. Those arriving by 11:30 a.m. may choose from a $10 menu and enjoy the presentation at noon.
The topic this month is “History of Nursing in Watauga County” presented by Phoebe Pollitt, professor in the department of nursing at ASU with research interests in nursing history and health disparities. Guests are welcome. For more information: 828-264-8811.
Ben & Jerry’s of Boone Scoops Out Fun and Free Flavors on April 9
The most anticipated day of the year is just around the corner. Ben & Jerry’s will give away more than a million scoops of ice cream on April 9, 2019 as part of its annual Free Cone Day.
Since 1979, Ben & Jerry’s has dished out free ice cream once a year to thank its fans for being so uniquely awesome. The tradition began in Vermont and now spans the globe. Fans are invited to Ben & Jerry’s of Boone, located at 671 W King Street, from 12pm to 8pm to join the fun.
Ben & Jerry’s was founded on the idea that business has the opportunity, and the responsibility, to give back to its community. Free Cone Day is fun way to recognize that responsibility, and as Co-Founder Jerry Greenfield once said, “If it’s not fun, why do it?”
“We love getting involved with and giving back to our communities. That’s why we’re partnering with Western Youth Network to raise awareness and support for their non-profit. It’s amazing what we can do together over shared values and several scoops of ice cream,” said Lee Warden, Owner, Ben & Jerry’s of Boone. Ben & Jerry’s advocates for social causes like marriage equality and climate justice, and makes its ice cream in the best way possible, which includes sourcing Fairtrade and non-GMO ingredients.
Ben & Jerry’s continues to deliver on the chunky and funky flavors fans have grown to love and expect. This year, fans can choose from classics like Cherry Garcia or Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. There’s no limit to the number of scoops you get, as long as you get back in line each time.
So the biggest question is, which flavor will you have on Free Cone Day?
Upcoming Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce Events
April 10, 2019 – Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce’s April After Hours Members Networking
Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce’s April 2019 After Hours members’ networking event will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Reid’s Cafe and Catering in Tynecastle. Bring business cards to share. Learn more at bannerelk.org.
April 13, 2019 – Banner Elk’s Easter Eggstravaganza
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet the Easter Bunny, get your Easter Treasure Map, and line up for the Easter Egg Hunt at the Historic Banner Elk School starting at 10 a.m., followed by an Easter Egg Hunt, games, crafts, music and a magician from 10:15 a.m. until noon in the Town Park. Come find the Golden Egg! Snow/rain location: Historic Banner Elk School Courtyard. Learn more at bannerelk.org.
Governor Offers Reward for Murder in Caldwell County
Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Jason Matthew Carter, age 32, in Lenoir, North Carolina.
On December 20, 2011, Michael Pinkney Carter reported to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office that his son, Jason Matthew Carter of 2476 Walnut Drive Apt. #1, Lenoir, North Carolina was missing. Michael Carter last heard from his son on December 15, 2011. On December 27, 2011, the body of Jason Matthew Carter was discovered in the woods off Mystery Trail Lane in Lenoir, North Carolina, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324, Lenoir/Caldwell Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.
MerleFest, Presented by Window World, Announces Finalists for Chris Austin Songwriting Competition
High Country Senior Games Registration Underway
For athletes age 50 and over that live in Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell or Yancey County, it is that time of year to sign up for the High Country Senior Games.
Schedules and registration forms are below. If you have any questions, call Watauga County Parks and Recreation at 828-264-9511.
New Opportunity School for Women at Lees-McRae College Now Accepting Applications for Summer 2019 Session
Registration is now open for The New Opportunity School for Women’s (NOSW) summer session June 9–29, 2019.
Now celebrating its 15th graduating class, NOSW’s mission is to improve the educational, financial, and personal circumstances of low-income women who live in or hail from Southern Appalachia.
The three-week residential session includes instruction in creative writing, public speaking, interviewing, and Appalachian literature. Experienced volunteer instructors also teach basic accounting, computer, and resume writing skills and how to navigate the college application process. Internships in the local community provide the opportunity to explore career paths. Women participating in the program attend cultural events, such as concerts, theatre productions, and a series of lectures related to local Appalachian culture.
There is no cost to the students attending this program. Assistance with childcare costs and travel costs are available. Applicants should have or be working toward a GED or high school diploma, be of low-income, and have an interest in a new career and/or higher education.
“Our mission is to help women improve their personal, educational, and financial circumstances,” said Jennie Harpold, director of the NOSW at Lees-McRae. “Women who would benefit from our program are those who really want to improve their situation, but need access to additional resources. We supply the tools they need to fulfill their potential.”
Founded in 1987 in Berea, Kentucky, the New Opportunity School for Women opened an expansion site at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk in 2005.
For more information and to request an application, contact the NOSW Director, Jennie Harpold, at 828-898-8905 or [email protected].
Learn more about the New Opportunity School for Women here >>.
North Carolina Becomes Employment First State, Expanding Employment Opportunities for People with Disabilities
Governor Roy Cooper officially declared North Carolina as an Employment First State through signing of an Executive Order today in Kernersville, NC at the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.
“Employment First” refers to the belief that employment in the general workforce should be the first and preferred option for individuals with disabilities. The principles of Employment First include working in integrated settings and earning competitive wages and benefits; securing employment with reasonable and appropriate placement and support; employees with and without disabilities are equally valued and that jobs should match an individual’s work skills, abilities and career choices to the greatest extent possible.
This effort has been in the making for over 10 years. The collective impact of state agencies like NC Vocational Rehabilitation, Division of of Mental Health/Substance Abuse Services/Developmental Disabilities, Office of Disability Employment Policy; nonprofit organizations like Association of People Supporting Employment First; and many community advocates have brought the state to this milestone for people with disabilities and employment.
“This is a very exciting moment for the disability community,” said Alexandra McArthur, chairperson of the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities. “Employment offers a rewarding sense of purpose, high expectations and an ability to contribute to society. People with disabilities are talented, capable and ready to work – and we are excited to see the State of North Carolina support this effort.”
In North Carolina, there are approximately 1.3 million individuals with disabilities who experience disproportionately high levels of unemployment, residential segregation, dependence and poverty. Additionally, less than 35 percent of North Carolinians who are between the ages of 18 and 64 and have a disability are employed – a stark contrast to the nearly 76 percent of North Carolinians without disabilities who are employed.
This announcement comes on the heels of many employment initiatives that have begun across the State to increase employment outcomes for underserved and unserved communities.
In 2017, the NC Job Ready Initiative better aligned public sector resources with the evolving needs of businesses; and Hometown Strong Initiative in 2018 bolstered existing public-private efforts to expand employment opportunities to all North Carolinians.
NCCDD launched EveryBody Works North Carolina to increase awareness of the skills and expertise of North Carolinians with disabilities; provide them and their families with information on how to access training and education; help them become more competitive for available job opportunities; and to improve their job readiness.
Armstrong Named Scout Executive for Old Hickory Council
The Old Hickory Council, Boy Scouts of America announces the selection of Jacob Andrew “Drew” Armstrong as Scout executive of the Old Hickory Council effective April 15, 2019. The Old Hickory Council based in Winston-Salem serves youth and families through Scouting in eight northwest North Carolina counties including Alleghany, Ashe, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.
Armstrong began his professional Scouting career in 1996 as a district executive in the Old Hickory Council. He then became a senior district executive at the Last Frontier Council in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Armstrong was promoted to program director of the Chickasaw Council in Memphis, Tennessee and then director of support services. Most recently, Armstrong left Memphis and has been Scout executive of the Conquistador Council in Roswell, New Mexico. Armstrong is the first person who participated as a youth in the Old Hickory Council Scouting program to rise to the position of the council’s Scout Executive.
“Drew has been an extremely successful professional at multiple councils across the country,” said John Loftis, Old Hickory Council board chairman. “We are excited to welcome him home and look forward to his leadership of the Old Hickory Council as we bring Scouting to youth across northwest North Carolina.”
“I look forward to returning to the Old Hickory Council and working with the volunteers and staff who provide positive experiences in the greatest leadership program for youth,” said Drew Armstrong. “Serving as Scout Executive of this council is a dream come true and I look forward to giving back to the council that has given me so much.”
Armstrong is a native of Boonville, North Carolina and began his Scouting experience in a small troop in Boonville. As a youth, he served on staff at the Old Hickory Council’s Camp Raven Knob for 13 summers. Armstrong is an Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow.
Prior to and early in his professional Scouting career, Armstrong served as a law enforcement officer in various full-time and reserve police officer and Sheriff’s deputy capacities from August 1993 to June 2000 in Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties. His personal interests intersect with Scouting’s outdoor focus as he enjoys whitewater kayaking, shooting sports and adventure travel.
In 2018 in the Old Hickory Council, 4,405 youth were enrolled in Scouting’s traditional youth program segments including Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing and Explorers. Over 2,000 adult volunteers were registered at the end of 2018. Nearly 2,000 area students participated in the Learning for Life program, a character education partnership with local schools with most students spending a day or longer at Camp Raven Knob. During the summer of 2018, 3,852 Scouts attended Camp Raven Knob. Area Scouts provided over 25,000 hours of community service throughout the northwest North Carolina territory. The Old Hickory Council partnered with 130 local churches, civic clubs and other Chartered Partner Organizations to provide support for local Scout groups.
The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Additional information about Scouting can be found at www.scouting.org or for information on the Old Hickory Council and how to get involved in Scouting in Northwest North Carolina, go to www.oldhickorycouncil.org.
Congressional Art Competition Deadline Approaches
One month remains for high school students from North Carolina’s Fifth District to submit entries to Congresswoman Virginia Foxx for the 2019 Congressional Art Competition. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, April 30 at 5pm.
“Every year our country’s top young artists have the chance to display their work in the United States Capitol where it will be seen by visitors from around the world,” said Congresswoman Foxx. “North Carolina’s artists are among the best in the nation, and I always look forward to seeing the strong talent of our local young people.”
The following are guidelines for the competition:
• Only high school students residing in the 5th Congressional District may compete. Students may be enrolled at public, private or home schools.
• Each submission must be accompanied by a completed Congressional Art Competition release form, which is available on Foxx’s website at /constituent-services/artcompetition.htm.
• All artwork must be original and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.
• All artwork must be two-dimensional.
• Artwork must be framed by the artist at the time of submission. When framed, the piece can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep.
• Acceptable mediums include: paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photographs.
• Entries should be submitted to Foxx’s Clemmons office at 3540 Clemmons Road, Suite 125, Clemmons, NC 27012.
The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, April 30 at 5pm.
As in years past, this year’s winner will be determined by the “People’s Choice.” Following the submission deadline, a photo of each student’s artwork will be posted on Rep. Foxx’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RepVirginiaFoxx. The piece that receives the most “likes” will win, and the artist will have the opportunity to travel to the U.S. Capitol for the installation of his or her work. Two runners-up will also be selected, and their artwork will be on display in one of Foxx’s district offices for one year. Online voting will begin on Wednesday, May 1, and will end on Wednesday, May 8 at 5pm.
Those with questions regarding the 2019 Congressional Art Competition may contact Foxx’s office at (202) 225-2071.
Mark Your Calendars: Fourth Annual Community Dinner and Dance to Happen on September 13