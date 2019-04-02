Today’s Email Announcements

New Opportunity School for Women at Lees-McRae College Now Accepting Applications for Summer 2019 Session

Registration is now open for The New Opportunity School for Women’s (NOSW) summer session June 9–29, 2019.

Now celebrating its 15th graduating class, NOSW’s mission is to improve the educational, financial, and personal circumstances of low-income women who live in or hail from Southern Appalachia.

The three-week residential session includes instruction in creative writing, public speaking, interviewing, and Appalachian literature. Experienced volunteer instructors also teach basic accounting, computer, and resume writing skills and how to navigate the college application process. Internships in the local community provide the opportunity to explore career paths. Women participating in the program attend cultural events, such as concerts, theatre productions, and a series of lectures related to local Appalachian culture.

There is no cost to the students attending this program. Assistance with childcare costs and travel costs are available. Applicants should have or be working toward a GED or high school diploma, be of low-income, and have an interest in a new career and/or higher education.

“Our mission is to help women improve their personal, educational, and financial circumstances,” said Jennie Harpold, director of the NOSW at Lees-McRae. “Women who would benefit from our program are those who really want to improve their situation, but need access to additional resources. We supply the tools they need to fulfill their potential.”

Founded in 1987 in Berea, Kentucky, the New Opportunity School for Women opened an expansion site at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk in 2005.

For more information and to request an application, contact the NOSW Director, Jennie Harpold, at 828-898-8905 or [email protected] .

Learn more about the New Opportunity School for Women here >>.

North Carolina Becomes Employment First State, Expanding Employment Opportunities for People with Disabilities

Governor Roy Cooper officially declared North Carolina as an Employment First State through signing of an Executive Order today in Kernersville, NC at the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.

“Employment First” refers to the belief that employment in the general workforce should be the first and preferred option for individuals with disabilities. The principles of Employment First include working in integrated settings and earning competitive wages and benefits; securing employment with reasonable and appropriate placement and support; employees with and without disabilities are equally valued and that jobs should match an individual’s work skills, abilities and career choices to the greatest extent possible.

This effort has been in the making for over 10 years. The collective impact of state agencies like NC Vocational Rehabilitation, Division of of Mental Health/Substance Abuse Services/Developmental Disabilities, Office of Disability Employment Policy; nonprofit organizations like Association of People Supporting Employment First; and many community advocates have brought the state to this milestone for people with disabilities and employment.

“This is a very exciting moment for the disability community,” said Alexandra McArthur, chairperson of the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities. “Employment offers a rewarding sense of purpose, high expectations and an ability to contribute to society. People with disabilities are talented, capable and ready to work – and we are excited to see the State of North Carolina support this effort.”

In North Carolina, there are approximately 1.3 million individuals with disabilities who experience disproportionately high levels of unemployment, residential segregation, dependence and poverty. Additionally, less than 35 percent of North Carolinians who are between the ages of 18 and 64 and have a disability are employed – a stark contrast to the nearly 76 percent of North Carolinians without disabilities who are employed.

This announcement comes on the heels of many employment initiatives that have begun across the State to increase employment outcomes for underserved and unserved communities.

In 2017, the NC Job Ready Initiative better aligned public sector resources with the evolving needs of businesses; and Hometown Strong Initiative in 2018 bolstered existing public-private efforts to expand employment opportunities to all North Carolinians.

NCCDD launched EveryBody Works North Carolina to increase awareness of the skills and expertise of North Carolinians with disabilities; provide them and their families with information on how to access training and education; help them become more competitive for available job opportunities; and to improve their job readiness.

Armstrong Named Scout Executive for Old Hickory Council

The Old Hickory Council, Boy Scouts of America announces the selection of Jacob Andrew “Drew” Armstrong as Scout executive of the Old Hickory Council effective April 15, 2019. The Old Hickory Council based in Winston-Salem serves youth and families through Scouting in eight northwest North Carolina counties including Alleghany, Ashe, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.

Armstrong began his professional Scouting career in 1996 as a district executive in the Old Hickory Council. He then became a senior district executive at the Last Frontier Council in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Armstrong was promoted to program director of the Chickasaw Council in Memphis, Tennessee and then director of support services. Most recently, Armstrong left Memphis and has been Scout executive of the Conquistador Council in Roswell, New Mexico. Armstrong is the first person who participated as a youth in the Old Hickory Council Scouting program to rise to the position of the council’s Scout Executive.

“Drew has been an extremely successful professional at multiple councils across the country,” said John Loftis, Old Hickory Council board chairman. “We are excited to welcome him home and look forward to his leadership of the Old Hickory Council as we bring Scouting to youth across northwest North Carolina.”

“I look forward to returning to the Old Hickory Council and working with the volunteers and staff who provide positive experiences in the greatest leadership program for youth,” said Drew Armstrong. “Serving as Scout Executive of this council is a dream come true and I look forward to giving back to the council that has given me so much.”

Armstrong is a native of Boonville, North Carolina and began his Scouting experience in a small troop in Boonville. As a youth, he served on staff at the Old Hickory Council’s Camp Raven Knob for 13 summers. Armstrong is an Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow.

Prior to and early in his professional Scouting career, Armstrong served as a law enforcement officer in various full-time and reserve police officer and Sheriff’s deputy capacities from August 1993 to June 2000 in Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties. His personal interests intersect with Scouting’s outdoor focus as he enjoys whitewater kayaking, shooting sports and adventure travel.

In 2018 in the Old Hickory Council, 4,405 youth were enrolled in Scouting’s traditional youth program segments including Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing and Explorers. Over 2,000 adult volunteers were registered at the end of 2018. Nearly 2,000 area students participated in the Learning for Life program, a character education partnership with local schools with most students spending a day or longer at Camp Raven Knob. During the summer of 2018, 3,852 Scouts attended Camp Raven Knob. Area Scouts provided over 25,000 hours of community service throughout the northwest North Carolina territory. The Old Hickory Council partnered with 130 local churches, civic clubs and other Chartered Partner Organizations to provide support for local Scout groups.

The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Additional information about Scouting can be found at www.scouting.org or for information on the Old Hickory Council and how to get involved in Scouting in Northwest North Carolina, go to www.oldhickorycouncil.org.

