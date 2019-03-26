Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 3:14 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Tuesday March 26

6pm-Beer 101. Call for Reservations

Wednesday March 27

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday March 28

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar Join Lost Province for Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar. Sign up beginning at 6:30PM. You must be present. Sing, Play, or Stand Up Comedy. Show us your talent! 15 min. time slots. Keep it ‘Family Friendly. Sound Equipment provided. Hosted by ‘Cowboy Mike. For more information, contact Mike at (828)-387-0805.

Friday March 29

7:30pm-Closing: Mercury Dames. The Mercury Dames sing an eclectic mix of old jazz, blues, and folk in three-part vocal harmony with unique instrumentation. A close harmony trio singing their hearts out about cheating, boozing and the devil on your heels (with just a touch of romance thrown into the mix.)

Saturday March 30

7:30pm-Closing: Live Music: Bryan Toney and Friends. Bryan Toney is alternative folk rock singer songwriter with a distinctive sound that combines sweet and energetic vocals with hard-driving, toe-tapping guitar riffs evoking a wide range of influences from 60’s and 70’s pop/rock/folk to more recent Americana. With catchy melodies and intensely personal lyrics loaded with vibrant, emotive imagery, his music appeals to everyone from millennials to baby boomers at breweries and listening rooms all across America from Charleston to Salt Lake City, drawing comparisons to Wilco, America, Bread, Jack Johnson, Nick Lowe, R.E.M. and many more. His second album “Cone of Uncertainty” was released on March 8, 2019. He’ll be joined by Eddie McGee on mandolin and Tim Fogarty on electric guitar.

Appalachian State Board of Trustees Will Meet on Thursday and Friday

The Board of Trustees of Appalachian State University and its several committees will meet on Thursday and Friday, March 28 & 29, 2019, at the Plemmons Student Union (PSU) on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. Meetings will be held according to the following schedule:

Thursday, March 28



1:00 p.m. Business Affairs Committee

Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room

2:00 p.m. Student Affairs Committee

Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room



2:00 p.m. Academic Affairs Committee

Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room

3:00 p.m. Audit Committee

Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room

3:00 p.m. Athletics Committee

Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room

Friday, March 29

8:00 a.m. Trustees’ Breakfast with Chancellor Everts

Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room

9:00 a.m. Board of Trustees

Room 420 – Parkway Ballroom

Get Lit Returns with Another PUB-lish on March 27

Get Lit’s “PUB-lish,” returns to Boone Saloon for another reading event on Wednesday, March 27. Seven writers and poets will read from their work (about seven minutes per reading) and be available for conversation after. As before, the upstairs area of Boone Saloon will be reserved for this event; the downstairs bar and game area will remain open all night for those who want to enjoy conversation.

Participating readers will be: Ryan Thomas, Sean Townsend, Pete Herbert, Jesse Miller, Sharon Howard, Amber Moodie-Dyer, and Jim Hamilton.

As this event will most likely go to Standing Room Only, show up early to claim your seat and enjoy some dinner. Readings begin at 8:00 p.m. Please be advised, material is geared toward adults, and much of the subject matter may not be suitable for children.

“Get Lit” is a group of local writers seeking to promote literature and the craft of writing in and around Boone. Through planned community and pop-up events, Get Lit seeks to engage readers and writers and all who love story and language in fostering and developing a thriving literary community. Follow Get Lit on Facebook (www.facebook.com/GetLitBoone) for information and updates.

Watauga County Republican Women’s Club to Meet on March 27

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 27 at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone.

The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information.

The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month through October. If Watauga County Schools are closed due to weather, we will not meet. See us on Facebook and learn more.

Ensemble Stage Season Tickets on Sale; Summer Theater Camp Registration Now Open

Purchase of season tickets to our 2019 Summer Season is now available to everyone, new and past subscribers. But, tickets are going fast. 15 percent of our total seating capacity for the season have already been purchased and reserved by folks who have bought their 2019 subscriptions. Ensure you get the best seats available for every production by getting your season subscription today.

Tickets are $84 for adults and $77 for seniors/military/students. These prices do not include tax and credit card processing fee.

Single show ticket sales, both online and by phone, will begin April 1.

Only three spots remaining for our 2019 Summer Theatre Camp, “Theatre Adventure.”

Why is this camp so popular? Well, let’s see…. small group so none of the kids “get lost in the shuffle,” kids don’t get handed a script, THEY CREATE ONE and have input on every aspect of the show they write, they perform their original creation for the public at the end of camp. Need I go on?

CAMP DATES: July 8 thru July 12 CAMP HOURS: 9am -3pm For more theatre camp info call us or go to our website camp page Chili Cook Off Happening March 30 Bleu Moon Productions Seeking Actors for ‘Tom Dooley: A Wilkes County Legend’ Bleu Moon Productions announces auditions for the 18th Season of “Tom Dooley: A Wilkes County Legend”. Come out on Monday, April 1 and Tuesday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. and get involved! There will be cold readings from the script. All roles are open and the cast ages range from small children (if they cannot read they can recite a nursery rhyme) to senior adults. Those interested in working behind the scenes are encouraged to attend the auditions and sign up. Bleu Moon Productions is looking for actors, concession volunteers, ticket takers, volunteers to help with seating, set construction crew, lighting and sound operators and backstage crew. . Based on the popular lover’s triangle, murder of Laura Foster and hanging of Tom Dula (pronounced Dooley) made famous by The Kingston Trio ballad, Tom Dooley – roles include: Adult roles (18 years of age and older): Tom Dooley, Anne Melton, Perline Foster, Laura Foster, James Melton, Lotty Foster, Ma Dooley, Gwendolyn Smith, Calvin Cowles, Martha Cowles, James Grayson, Julia Grayson, Jack Adkins, Governor Zeb Vance, Celia Scott, Anna Dooley, Preacher, Preacher’s Wife, Betsy Scott, Martha Gilbert, Aunt Discretion, J. W. Winkler, Jonathan Gilbert, Bob Cummings, Jack Keaton, Caroline Barnes, Michael O’Hara, Doc Carter, Will Foster, Lieutenant Hendrix, Yank, Reb and Sam Teenagers Ages Approx.16 to 18: Ida Mae, Mary Beth, Jenny Lynn – Young Boys & Girls (elementary to junior high age): Delivery Boy at Lotty’s house, Eliza Dooley, Boys announcing soldiers, flag boy, James Foster. There is also a need for Townspeople (great for newcomers to the stage – and soldiers). For audition questions, contact Bleu Moon Productions at [email protected] or visit our website at www.bleumoonproductions.com The show will be presented outdoors in July at the Forest’s Edge Amphitheatre on Hwy 421 North in Historic Fort Hamby Park. Rehearsals begin mid June and the show will be performed the last three weeks in July on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Bleu Moon Productions is produced through a partnership with the US Army Corps of Engineers and is a proud member of The Institute of Outdoor Drama and also the Wilkes Chamber of Commerce. The show was created for and is committed to the support of tourism in Wilkes County and its surrounding areas.

High Country Writers Welcome Tommy Tomlinson in April High Country Writers welcome Tommy Tomlinson, journalist and author of the new memoir, “The Elephant in the Room,” as our speaker for the regular program meeting, Thursday, April 11 at the Watauga County Public Library. Meetings are from 10 a.m. to noon. Programs are co-sponsored by the Library, and the public is invited. Tommy Tomlinson teaches magazine writing at Wake Forest University and has also taught at the University of Georgia, Queens University of Charlotte and the Poynter Institute. He’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a 2008-09 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. His book “The Elephant In the Room,” a memoir about life as an overweight man in a growing America, was published in January by Simon & Schuster Tomlinson has written for publications including Esquire, ESPN the Magazine, Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Garden & Gun, and many others. He spent 23 years as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in commentary. His stories have been chosen twice for the “Best American Sports Writing” series (2012 and 2015) and he also appears in the anthology “America’s Best Newspaper Writing.” Tommy and his wife, Alix Felsing, live in Charlotte. High Country Writers has been “energizing writers since 1995.” Regular meetings are at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from 10 am to noon, and speakers’ presentations are co-sponsored by the library. HCW members present writing / publishing skills workshops the first Thursday of most months, partnering with Watauga County Arts Council to offer them at Art Space. Guests are welcome. Membership is $15 annually. For more information about HCW, visit the website: www.highcountrywriters.org.

Marjorie Horn Williams Memorial Golf Tournament Set For May 3 The 4th Annual Marjorie Horn Williams Memorial Golf Tournament is looking for teams who care about the youth of Avery County! The Y believes in giving every kid the opportunity to play, to learn and to grow. Proceeds from this tournament fuel youth participation in Y Basketball, Volleyball, indoor/outdoor Soccer and the new LIT, Leadership in Training, program. Contact Michelle Scott at 828-737-5500 for more information. Beech Mountain Hiring Parks and Recreation Positions The Town of Beech Mountain currently has two openings with the parks and recreation department. Summer Camp Counselor- Job Description: The Camp Counselor is responsible for organizing and leading a variety of group activities including crafts, nature hikes, education, songs, games, swimming and canoeing. They are responsible for planning and leading programs while providing positive experiences for participants. They will also be responsible for the general safety, development, growth, and skill achievement of the participants. The incumbent will provide high quality outdoor educational and recreational experiences. Completion of first aid and CPR certification upon hire, or must be able to attend class on Beech Mountain. Rate of Pay: $10.00 per hour. Contact Marisa Sedlak at the Recreation Center at 828.387.3003 [email protected] com for more information. Parks and Recreation Group Fitness Instructor- Job Description: The Group Fitness Instructor will provide group fitness instruction through a variety of entertaining, educational, and fun classes to promote health, wellness, and fitness in a safe environment serving as a fitness resource for class participants. As such, you will be expected to build and maintain positive relationships with members to encourage continued group fitness class attendance growth. At least 1-year experience as a fitness instructor, CPR/AED certified, & minimum of one nationally recognized Group Exercise Certification. Rate of Pay: $15.00 per hour. Contact Kate Prisco at the Recreation Center at 828.387.3003, [email protected] com for more information. High Country Senior Softball Season Getting Closer High Country Senior Softball is getting geared up for the start of the 2019 season, happening from May through September. New faces are welcome May – September at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Newland’s Rock Field and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. at Watauga Parks and Rec in Boone for practice and pick up games. The travel team has a summer schedule of games that will be played on Wednesday or Friday throughout the summer. For more information, contact Bert Valery at [email protected]. Gallery C Announces Second Location in Blowing Rock Opening in May Gallery C, a fine art gallery in Raleigh, North Carolina, announces the opening of Gallery C West in Blowing Rock North Carolina. The gallery will open to the public on May 15th in the Shoppes on Main Street. The Pavilion Shoppes are a landmark address on Main Street and known throughout the region. Gallery C West will remain open throughout the season until October 30. Gallery C was established in 1985 by Charlene Newsom, a graduate from Wake Forest University with a B.A. in art history. Her gallery specializes in historic and contemporary American art with a special emphasis on influential artists of the South. The gallery is also known for its stewardship services, offering conservation, restoration, appraisals and picture framing. In its new, not to be missed Pavilion space, Gallery C West will feature hard to find pieces by historic Blowing Rock artists such as Elliot Daingerfield and Bayard Wootten. Other contemporary names such as Watson Brown (photograph), Laura Lacambra Shubert (figurative oils), Trena McNabb (botanical landscapes) and Lee Mims (animals and nature scenes) and more, will be exhibited and offered for sale. Gallery C West will be managed by Brittany Davis. Davis holds two art degrees from East Carolina University and is also a painter. Brittany states, “I am excited about becoming a part of the vital downtown Blowing Rock community and I look forward to contributing to it’s growing art scene.” She is delighted to introduce beginner and veteran collectors alike to some of the finest art in the Carolinas. 35th Annual Grassy Creek Mineral and Gem Show July 28 – August 4 The 35th Annual Grassy Creek Mineral and Gem Show is put on by the Parkway Fire and Rescue to raise money for new equipment. This Gem Show has everything! Over 60 US and International dealers with almost any kind of jewelry, gemstone and mineral specimens, fossils, lapidary equipment and more you might want. Each booth is 20 foot by 40 foot so there are LOTS of items for sale.Parking and admission are free.Food is available. Porta-a-johns are available. This is an outside event so be prepared for rain. Dates: Sunday, July 28th to Sunday, August 4th, 2019 with some vendors open on Saturday 27th.

Hours: 10 to 6 daily with many vendors open earlier and later because they are staying with their booth. Address: 136 Majestic View, Spruce Pine, NC 28777. This location is on the hill above the previous location three miles south of Spruce Pine, NC on Hwy 226 South. Contact: Donna Collis [email protected] 828-765-5519. Email: [email protected]

Website is www.grassycreekgemshow.org. Applications and pictures are available on the website.

