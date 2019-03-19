Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 4:50 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday March 20

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday March 21

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music featuring Charles Walker. Based out of the Appalachian Mountains of Boone, NC, Charles Walker has been steadily growing his fan-base for the last few years. His debut EP “Whole Again”, released in 2018, shows his ability to blend his introspective lyrics of life and love with catchy hooks and melodies. Charles currently plays with a 3 or 4-piece band.

Friday March 22

7:30pm-Closing: Eric Erdman. If it’s true that an artist’s job is to captivate us for however long they have asked for our attention no one has looked away from Eric Erdman since he first took the stage to front a band. Maybe that is because there is nothing between Eric and his audience, between Eric and the world. He lets it all in and what comes back is a poet’s soul in a troubadour’s voice. Face to face with the crowds, singing of the challenges facing the youth, the country, and the heartbroken have fueled four albums, constant gigging that included three international USO tours, and only seared in Eric’s need to write about what he sees, what he feels. He’s penned a theme song for a nationally televised show, produced every genre from big band to country because you can’t pigeonhole a true artist. You can’t slow them down. He hears what a song should sound like before it’s really a song. Actor Bruce Greenwood speaks of Eric’s inspiration that makes the musicians on his projects “as emotionally involved” as he is, his guitar work, “stunning and specific” pulling the listener “inside the song”. His new record gives us something to think about and something to feel. While that’s not unusual from an Eric Erdman project it does seem to have brought together everything he does and knows well, offering us even deeper insight into ourselves and others and Eric.

Saturday March 23

7:30pm-Closing: Live Music: The Hungry Monks. The Hungry Monks are centered around the creative talents of Hazel Ketchum on guitar, percussion and vocals, and John Holenko on mandolin, guitar and vocals. The Hungry Monks have performed in clubs, at contra dances, festivals, and concert series. Ketchum and Holenko have been playing music together for more than 25 years and have been featured on TV and radio throughout the US. Featuring guitars, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, whistle, bohdran, and vocals, the Hungry Monks perform Traditional, Contemporary, and Original acoustic songs and instrumentals drawing on a wide range of influences including Medieval & Renaissance, Celtic, Folk, Blues, Classical and Jazz. Combining strong original songs and instrumental compositions with an ear toward improvisation, The Hungry Monks weave a rich tapestry of sound, melodic and rhythmic, grounded in the folk traditions of many cultures. Combined with the traditions and technique of Western Classical Music, this eclectic mix produces an interesting ensemble sound featuring acoustic sounds and beautiful vocals.

Sunday March 24

5pm-Close: Celtic Jam Session. Join us for a Celtic Jam Session from 5pm-close. Have a pint and a pizza and enjoy Scottish, Irish, Cape Breton tunes. Bring your fiddle, whistle, flute, banjo, harp, pipes, bodhran, guitar, mandolin, concertina, or accordion and join in on the jam!

Lonnie Bedwell at Footsloggers March 23

Lonnie Bedwell is a blind military veteran, extreme adventure athlete, motivational speaker, and author who will be attending the Banff Mountain Film Festival to showcase his film “Feel of Vision” on Friday night of the Banff Film Festival. In addition to his presence at the Banff Film Festival, which is sold out, we invite you to come out to learn about his journey not only to overcome tremendous adversity but to thrive and inspire others at Footsloggers on Saturday March 23rd from 2:00 pm-3:00 pm followed by a question and answer session from 3:00 – 4:00pm.

Lonnie’s mission is to motivate and inspire others to embrace life with confidence and courage. He accomplishes this by living his life through adventure and sharing his story with others. He’s an advocate for many, including the blind and our military veterans. He is proof that we can define ourselves on our own terms.

He was the National Geographic Adventurer of the year in 2015 and nobly led the first descent in a whitewater kayak by a blind person of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. Aside from his adventurous side, he is the author of the award-winning book 226 “The length in miles of the Colorado River stretch through the Grand Canyon”. He is dedicated to sharing his passion with audiences and giving them a vision of the things they can achieve.

This event is free and open to the public. Lonnie’s visit is made possible in part by Catalyst Sports.

For more information, contact Footsloggers at 828-355-9984 or Outdoor Programs at 828-262-4077.

Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce March 2019 After Hours Event Held at Feeding Avery Families

Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce’s March 2019 After Hours members networking event was held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Feeding Avery Families (FAF) offices and warehouse in downtown Newland. There was a large crowd of Chamber members in attendance, who enjoyed the networking, great food and refreshments, and getting a behind-the-scenes look at FAF operations. Chamber President and FAF Assistant Executive Director Jo-Ann McMurray spoke at the event and expressed that “It’s important for the community to learn more about the work that FAF does for families and individuals who don’t have enough nutritious food to feed themselves, and for those who can donate their resources to help support the program to become involved.”

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce After Hours member-only networking events are held on the second Wednesday of each month between February and November and are hosted by a different local Chamber Member business each month. Learn more about joining the Chamber on their website at bannerelk.org.

Toe River Arts’ 13th Annual Blacksmith Exhibition Showcases Metal Work from Acclaimed National Smiths

This year marks Toe River Arts’ 13th year hosting the Annual Blacksmith Exhibit, which will be displayed from March 30 through April 27, 2019. Each year, the exhibit runs for the month prior to the Fire on the Mountain Festival, which is sponsored by Spruce Pine Main Street, Penland School of Crafts and Toe River Arts. The festival will be held on Saturday, April 27, 10am – 4pm in downtown Spruce Pine.

The monthlong Blacksmith Exhibit showcases blacksmith and metal worked art from around the nation and offers the public an opportunity to learn more about the smiths and their craft.

Toe River Arts Executive Director Nealy Andrews said, “For over a decade, Toe River Arts has showcased the art of blacksmithing to the wider community. This year’s selection of metal work promises to be just as impressive and diverse as in years past, and we’re looking forward to presenting pieces from the most talented blacksmiths from across the nation during this special annual event.”

A public reception will be held on Friday, April 26 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., offering the opportunity to share a slice, lift a pint, and get to know the blacksmiths who are showing work in the exhibit and participating in the Festival. Participating blacksmiths are eligible to win $2,500 in cash prizes—$1,000 best in show, $600 most outstanding nonfunctional, $600 most outstanding functional, $300 emerging artist award and the People’s Choice Award is a handmade piece by Jeff McDowell. Awards will be announced at 6:30 during the reception.

Following the reception, at 7:00 pm, this year’s master blacksmith, John Rais, from Philadelphia, Pa, will hold a public lecture and presentation in Toe River Arts’ ARC Center. Rais, who earned his BFA in Sculpture from Massachusetts College of Art and an MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art, has operated his studio business since 1998. He designs and creates one of a kind furniture, sculpture, and architectural metal art and has had solo and group shows at Purchase College, The National Metals Museum, and Massimo Bizzocchi NYC, among others. His work is featured in numerous publications, including a cover article in Metalsmith Magazine. In 2012, John installed a large series of decorative panels for the main staircase at Yale University Art Galleries for the museum’s permanent collection. Most recently, John Rais Studios designed nearly all of the metalwork for a massive renovation project for a famous Addison Mizner Home in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Both the Blacksmith Exhibit and the Fire on the Mountain Festival bring to life the rich history of our region and country and celebrate the art of blacksmithing. We’re proud that Spruce Pine is the premier destination for highlighting this craft and all of the wonderful artists involved with it,” said Libby Phillips, Executive Director of Spruce Pine Main Street.

For more information, call (828) 765-0520 or visit www.toeriverarts.org. Gallery hours are 10:30 am – 5:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday. For more information about the Fire on the Mountain Festival, visit www.downtownsprucepine.com.

Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce Easter Eggstravaganza to be Held Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet the Easter Bunny, get your Easter Treasure Map, and line up for the Easter Egg Hunt at the Historic Banner Elk School starting at 10 a.m., followed by an Easter Egg Hunt, games, crafts, music and a magician from 10:15 a.m. until noon in the Town Park. Come find the Golden Egg!

Snow/rain location: Historic Banner Elk School Courtyard

Learn more about this event at bannerelk.org.

Our State Parks & Their Family Roots: Chimney Rock & Grandfather Mountain

Western North Carolina is blessed with many beautiful state parks. However, only two were long-time owned and managed by families, and they are still thriving today! Join the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area on Thursday, March 28 from 10:30 am to 12:00 Noon as we present “Our State Parks and Their Family Roots: A Historic Perspective of Chimney Rock and Grandfather Mountain” at the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center located at Milepost 384 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Todd Morse, former owner of Chimney Rock Park, and author of “For the Love of Chimney Rock,” will speak to the history of one of Western North Carolina’s premiere natural scenic and tourist attractions. Morse’s family operated, promoted and served as stewards of Chimney Rock Park for more than 100 years, before it became a North Carolina State Park. Morse will outline inner workings and challenges of a family owned tourist’s attraction and the love each generation had for Chimney Rock Park and Western North Carolina.

Jesse Pope, President and Executive Director of Grandfather Mountain, will detail the park’s history, the relationship that has developed over the years with the Blue Ridge Parkway and how Grandfather Mountain is operating and sustained today as part of the NC State Park System. Pope, a 16-year employee of Grandfather Mountain, served as assistant vice president and director of education and natural resources. During his time at Grandfather Mountain, Pope also worked as a seasonal trail ranger and on the animal habitats staff before launching the park’s naturalist program, which he led for six years. Jesse worked closely with the Morton family – including the late Hugh Morton – to learn their values and vision that was the basis for the on-going mission of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

Reservations are not required but requested. Please call Amy Hollifield at 828-298-5330, Ext. 303 or email [email protected]

Grandfather Mountain Hosts Free Environmental Educator Workshops

Grandfather Mountain invites educators to take advantage of its classroom in the clouds — for free.

In 2019, the nonprofit nature park in Linville, N.C., will again offer a series of free environmental educator certification programs.

“This is an opportunity to learn and have fun, while earning your certification as an environmental educator in North Carolina,” said Amy Renfranz, director of education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park.

Grandfather is offering credits for Criteria I, II and III programs, and courses include complimentary admission to the park for attendees.

The workshops will take place at Grandfather Mountain and will include some walking, so participants are encouraged to bring appropriate footwear and be prepared for inclement weather. Attendees are also asked to bring their own lunch, although there is a restaurant on site in the park’s nature museum.

Each course is limited to 25 participants, and registration is required. To register, visit www.grandfather.com.

The courses are as follows:

Methods of Teaching Environmental Education

March 20-21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (both days)

This 10-hour workshop will help prepare participants from a variety of educational backgrounds in both the formal and non-formal sectors to use exemplary Environmental Education teaching methods. Attendees will learn about a variety of teaching techniques, methods and instructional strategies, and the workshop will include multiple interactive components.

This is a required workshop for all N.C. Environmental Education Certification candidates who enrolled in the program after Jan. 1, 2009, as Criteria I credit. This workshop may also count for Continuing Education for those educators who are already certified. This program is hosted by Amy Renfranz, Grandfather’s director of education.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2W1qjYa.

Project WILD Educator Workshop

March 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Project WILD is a K-12 interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education program emphasizing wildlife. All participants will receive the Project WILD activity guide and earn six hours of Criteria I credit toward their N.C. Environmental Education Certification (or 0.6 CEU’s). A homework option is available to earn up to 10 hours or 1.0 CEU. This program is hosted by Kevin Hining of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2O48sgl.

All About Black Bears Educator Workshop

April 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Presented by Kevin Hining of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, this workshop focuses on black bears in North Carolina. A majority of the workshop will be spent learning about the life history and current research on black bears, as well as activities that can be incorporated into educational programs. Information on how to coexist with black bears will also be provided. Participants will have the chance to tour the wildlife habitats of Grandfather Mountain with park staff and observe black bears up close. This course provides six hours Criteria II or III credit toward the N.C. Environmental Education Certification, or 0.6 CEU credit.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2ChQxyc.

Aquatic WILD Educator Workshop

May 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hosted by Kevin Hining of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Aquatic WILD is a K-12 interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education program emphasizing aquatic wildlife and aquatic ecology. All participants will receive the Aquatic WILD activity guide and earn six hours of Criteria I credit toward their N.C. Environmental Education Certification (or 0.6 CEU’s). A homework option is available to earn up to 10 hours or 1.0 CEU.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2F5CmNj.

All About Amphibians Educator Workshop

June 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hosted by Kevin Hining of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, this workshop offers participants the opportunity to learn about amphibians. Through classroom presentations, hands-on fieldwork and activities, participants will learn about basic biology, habitat requirements and human interactions with salamanders, frogs and toads. Students will also learn to identify several local amphibian species. This workshop provides five hours Criteria II or III credit toward the N.C. Environmental Education Certification, or 0.5 CEU credit.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2O4z1Cf.

Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop

Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Growing Up WILD is an early childhood program that builds on children’s sense of wonder about nature and invites them to explore wildlife and their habitats. While the workshop is primarily oriented toward educators that work with children ages 3-7, many of the activities in the guide can be adapted to a wider age range. All participants will receive the Growing Up WILD activity guide and earn six hours of Criteria I credit toward their N.C. Environmental Education Certification (or 0.6 CEU’s). A homework option is available to earn up to 10 hours or 1.0 CEU. This program is hosted by Kevin Hining and C.C. King of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2HDeGT0.

All About Mountain Stream Ecology Educator Workshop

Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hosted by Kevin Hining of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, this workshop explores some of the fish and wildlife that inhabit the area’s mountain streams, as well as the techniques used in the field to study them. Discussion will also cover some of the factors affecting waterways and activities that can be used in the classroom.

For the second half of the workshop, participants will travel to the Blue Ridge Parkway and conduct a fish and aquatic macroinvertebrate survey of Boone Fork, a tributary of the Watauga River. Participants should come prepared to get in the water, meaning they should bring waders, rubber boots or shoes that can get wet. This workshop provides five hours of Criteria II or III credit toward the N.C. Environmental Education Certification, or 0.5 CEU credit.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2ug0PdP.

All About Elk Educator Workshop

Nov. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This workshop, led by N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission educators Kevin Hining and Tanya Poole, will focus on elk in North Carolina. A majority of the workshop will be spent learning about the life history and current research on elk, as well as activities that can be incorporated into educational programs. Information on how to coexist with elk will be provided. Participants will also tour the wildlife habitats at Grandfather Mountain with park staff and observe elk up close. This workshop provides six hours Criteria II or III credit toward the N.C. Environmental Education Certification, or 0.6 CEU credit.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2HyzOd6.

Methods of Teaching Environmental Education

Nov. 9-10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (both days)

This 10-hour workshop will help prepare participants from a variety of educational backgrounds in both the formal and non-formal sectors to use exemplary Environmental Education teaching methods. Attendees will learn about a variety of teaching techniques, methods and instructional strategies, and the workshop will include multiple interactive components.

This is a required workshop for all N.C. Environmental Education Certification candidates who enrolled in the program after Jan. 1, 2009, as Criteria I credit. This workshop may also count for Continuing Education for those educators who are already certified. This program is hosted by Amy Renfranz, Grandfather’s director of education.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2XZ8o5Z.

Upcoming Events at Grandfather Mountain State Park

Spiders, Mountains, and People: We’re All Connected!

Date: Sunday, March 17, 2019

Time: 1:00pm- 1:30pm

Location: Profile Trail Head (4198 Hwy 105 South)

Hike Length and Difficulty:

Little to no hiking

Grandfather Mountain State Park is home to many endangered species, one of which is the Spruce-Fir Moss Spider. Come learn about this creature and how it is a measure of forest health and environmental quality.



This interactive program will be outdoors, so be sure to dress appropriately for the weather.



All ages are welcome, but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Please leave pets at home.

Ranger-Led Hike on Profile Trail

Date: Saturday, March 23, 2019

Time: 2:00pm- 4:00pm

Location: Profile Trail Head (4198 Hwy 105 South)

Hike Length and Difficulty:

2 Miles round trip, slow to moderate pace, moderate terrain

Join a park ranger to explore the lower Profile Trail for a leisurely guided hike in the mid-afternoon. We’ll walk approximately two miles, round trip and be out for about two hours. The terrain is moderate, sometimes steep and often muddy. Bring whatever snacks and water you need and dress for the weather. Close toed shoes are highly recommended.



All ages are welcome, but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. No pets, please.

All About Black Bears

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2019

Time: 12:00pm- 12:30pm

Location: Profile Trail Head (4198 Hwy 105 South)

Hike Length and Difficulty:

Little to no hiking



Learn about one of North Carolina’s most beloved and elusive creatures, the black bear! Join Ranger Musumarra for a half-hour program focused on an overview of the black bear’s life and habits, and bear safety tips for home and trail. Meet at Profile Trail Head.



The program will be held outside, so be sure to dress appropriately for the weather.



All ages are welcome, but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Please leave pets at home.

