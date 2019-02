Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 2:54 pm

Town of Boone Garbage and Recycling Program Reminder

The Town of Boone provides curbside sanitation and recycling services to all town residents in order to guard our natural beauty and reduce landfill waste. Sanitation is serviced on a weekly basis while recycling is serviced bi-weekly. Both services are provided through a contract with Republic Services, Inc.

Residential collection of sanitation and recycling is on the same day of the week with no exceptions. Please see the sanitation & recycling collection schedule for your street online at www.townofboone.net. Garbage and recycling containers should be placed at the curb the night before or by 6:00a.m. on your scheduled collection day. Containers must be removed from the curb by 9:00a.m. the following day.

Garbage should be stored in 30-32 gallon closed lidded containers of your choice or a 96-gallon garbage container leased from the hauler. Recycling containers are provided by the hauler at no charge and delivered to the residence upon request.

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Tuesday February 26

6pm Beer 101 featuring Belgian Beers. Call for reservations.

Wednesday February 27

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday February 28

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar. Join Lost Province for Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar. Sign up beginning at 6:30PM. You must be present. Sing, Play, or Stand Up Comedy. Show us your talent! 15 min. time slots. Keep it ‘Family Friendly. Sound Equipment provided. Hosted by ‘Cowboy Mike. For more information, contact Mike at (828)-387-0805. The Rotaract Club is partnering with Lost Province Brewing Company for Open Mic Night. All tips generated from the performers will be donated to Rise Against Hunger meal packing event. RAH is an organization whose mission is to end hunger in our lifetime by providing food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable and creating a global commitment to mobilize the necessary resources. This spring Rotaract Club will be hosting a RAH meal packing event with a goal of packing 10,000 meals! So come join us to listen to some local talent, tip for a cause and enjoy great food. All talents are welcome!

Friday February 22

7:30pm-Closing: Angela Easterling Duo. Angela Easterling lives with her partner and their two young sons on the South Carolina farm that has been in her family since 1791. She is a three-time Kerrville New Folk Finalist, a Telluride Troubadour Finalist and a two-time Wildflower Performing Songwriter Finalist. The Boston Herald named her song “The Picture” “Best Political Country Song” in their Year’s best music. Her most recent release, 2015’s “Common Law Wife”, went all the way to number 1 on the Roots Music Report Americana Country Airplay Chart, and remained in the top 5 on that chart for nearly 2 months, closing the year out as #12 on the top 100 albums, and earning much praise in the press. Roger McGuinn, of the Byrds, called her “a bright shining star on the horizon!” and went on to say, “Her CD brought me back to the time the Byrds recorded “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” – tradition meets youthful exuberance.”

Saturday February 23

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Lazybirds. Lazybirds is a classic American band with roots in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. Formed in 1996, the quartet began by immersing into the old forgotten styles of blues, jazz, country, and ragtime that had been the soundtrack of the American underground several decades earlier. The band quickly developed a reputation in the High Country for playing music that touches people at their core in a way that hearkens back to a time when music was more closely intertwined with nature. With Mitchell Johnston on stand up bass and vocals, James T. Browne on drums and vocals, Jay Brown on guitar, harmonica and vocals, and Alfred Michels on fiddle and guitar, Lazybirds have created a sound that is all their own, at once familiar and original.

Winter Fun in March at Sugar Mountain Ski Resort

The weather folks are forecasting a chilly, snowy March. Let’s hope they are correct.

Beginning March 4, March Madness at Sugar Mountain Resort begins. Every day until the end of the season customers receive twenty-five percent discount off lift/slope tickets-including group prices, ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rentals, and tubing and ice-skating rates. That’s not all! Items throughout the ski shop are on sale too and Winter Value Package prices drop another notch and expand into weekends.

Extra March Madness fun includes an Easter egg hunt on the slopes open to youngsters twelve and under Saturday, March 9. A season pass valid for next winter is among the thousands of plastic surprise-filled eggs scattered along the Lower Flying Mile slope. Sugar Bear’s birthday, and the Dick Trundy Sugar Cup competition occur Sunday, March 10. The Sugar Cup competition is open to skiers and snowboarders and one-hundred percent of the entry fees goes to the American Cancer Society. Details for each event can be found by logging onto http://www.skisugar.com/ events/ .

Stay tuned to www.skisugar.com/cams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain Resort’s spring-time conditions. For more information call 800-SUGAR-MT or visit www.skisugar.com .

Jeff Jones is New Superintendent at Stone Mountain State Park

Jeff Jones has been named superintendent of Stone Mountain State Park in Wilkes and Allegheny counties, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. Jones succeeds Bill Meyer, who recently retired after 31 years of service to the division. Jones has served as acting superintendent at Stone Mountain State Park since Bill Meyer’s retirement in December 2018. A superintendent is the chief of operations and administration at a state park or state recreation area with wide-ranging responsibilities for staffing, training, law enforcement, visitor services, natural resource protection, community outreach and environmental education. A native of Laurel Springs, Jeff made many visits to Stone Mountain during his childhood. He graduated from Mount Olive College with a degree in Recreation and Leisure and later started as a seasonal employee at New River State Park. Since then, he has gained 17 years of experience as a park ranger at Merchants Millpond and Stone Mountain state parks. Prior to serving state parks, Jeff was a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. “Jeff brings an invaluable familiarity with Stone Mountain State Park and surrounding communities that will be a great advantage in managing the park,” said Dwayne Patterson, state parks director. “His skills and wisdom from extensive experience in parks across the state and particularly in the mountain region will be great assets for the park and its visitors.” Stone Mountain State Park was established in 1969 and now encompasses 14,210 acres. It recorded 419,202 visitors in 2018. Stone Mountain is also a National Natural Landmark.

About North Carolina State Parks

North Carolina State Parks manages more than 237,000 acres of iconic landscape within North Carolina’s state parks, state recreation areas and state natural areas. It administers the N.C Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including its local grants program, as well as a state trails program, North Carolina Natural and Scenic Rivers and more, all with a mission dedicated to conservation, recreation and education. The state parks system welcomes more than 19 million visitors annually.

TAC Talk: The Edible South: The Power of Food and the Making of an American Region BRAHM will be hosting another TAC Talk with special guest Marcie Cohen Ferris. The talk will be discussing Ferris’ book The Edible South, and how food– as cuisine and as a commodity–has expressed and shaped southern identity to the present day. Marcie Cohen Ferris is a professor emeritus in the Department of American Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she serves as an editor for Southern Cultures, a quarterly journal of the history and cultures of the U.S. South. After Ferris presents, guests are invited to converse and pose questions. Thursday Art and Culture (TAC) Talks are free for museum members and $5 for non-members.

Lifelong Learners Talk on Grasses and Sedges is March 1 Katherine Shoffner and Bob Olberg will be making a presentation on native grasses, sedges and rushes to the Lifelong Learners this coming Friday, March 1, at 2 p.m. This is the same presentation they gave 18 months ago to a previous chapter meeting of the Blue Ridge Chapter of the NC Native Plant Society. If there’s anyone that missed it, or who wants to see it again, please join the club at the senior center at the Watauga County Human Services Building at 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite A, Boone. This is the first event of the 2019 season. There will not be any plans to show at this event. BRAHM is Seeking Artist Submissions Through March 6 BRAHM is now a member of Blue Ridge Craft Trails, which will serve to increase visibility for artists represented at the museum. With this in mind, BRAHM is seeking forms of traditional and contemporary craftwork (i.e. pottery, carving, glass, and metalwork). In 2018, BRAHM had the privilege of expanding the gift shop to include the talent of local artists and craftspeople. Now, as the slushy winter slowly gives way to downtown’s bustling springtime splendor, this is a great time to build upon that success! If you call the High Country home and are interested in consigning your work to the shop, you are invited to submit 3-5 pieces to be juried by the gift shop committee. A very limited number of unframed, matted and sealed 2D items such as drawings, paintings and photography will also be considered. BRAHM does not have wall space available for displaying art, so please note that anything of this nature will be featured alongside other artists’ pieces in a bin. To submit works, please fill out an Artist Agreement form and drop it off with samples of your work before March 6. Artwork pickup will be between March 13 and March 16.

