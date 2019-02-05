Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 2:26 pm

Appalachian to Conduct Full Test of its Emergency Notification System February 6

Appalachian State University will conduct a full test of its emergency notification system — including siren, email, voice and text messaging and the Alertus desktop notification system — at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 6.

The siren test will consist of a 75-second discontinuous air horn tone followed by a prerecorded voice message that says, “This is a test. This is a test of the emergency warning system. This is only a test.”

The all-clear activation will consist of a 20-second alert tone followed by a prerecorded voice message. An all-clear email will also be sent to campus accounts.

Appalachian uses multiple methods to notify and communicate emergency information to the campus community. The AppState-ALERT siren warning system is designed to provide campus students, staff, faculty and visitors with an audible notification of an emergency event that affects campus. Other than tests, the siren warning system will only be activated during a high-risk, life-threatening emergency, such as:

An active shooter on or near campus.

A major hazardous material spill on or near campus.

A tornado warning for campus.

In the event of an emergency activation, individuals on campus should do the following:

Seek safe shelter immediately.

Seek more information by going to the university’s emergency website (http://appstatealert.com).

Check cell phone or email for AppState-ALERT messages (if registered to receive these messages).

Monitor cell phone, email or the emergency website for updates until the “all clear” is given.

Examples of the tones that will be used in an emergency or during tests can be heard at http://em.emergency.appstate. edu/siren-warning-system .

More information about emergency preparedness at Appalachian, including how to register for the mobile phone and email AppState-ALERT emergency notification system, is available at http://emergency.appstate.edu.

The siren tests are normally conducted on the first Wednesday of the month. Scheduled dates for Appalachian’s upcoming tests are March 6 and April 3.

Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society to Meet February 13

The monthly meeting for the Blue Ridge Chapter of the Native Plant Society will be held on Wednesday, February 13 at the Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The meeting room will open at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting following at 7 p.m.

Cheryl Claassen will be the speaker and the topic is “Archeological medicinal plant finds at 3,500 year old shelters in Eastern Kentucky.”

A reminder about winter weather: If the Watauga County schools are closed for the day on the meeting date the meeting will be cancelled for that month.

Due South Classic Happening March 8-9

On March 8-9, Due South Outfitters is hosting their Second Annual public lands fly fishing tournament, the Due South Classic. On March 8, they will be holding a banquet style fundraiser. The location is still to be determined. At the banquet, they will have raffle and auction items but not all of the items will be fly fishing items. The proceeds of the weekend will be going to the Middle Fork Greenway.

DSO will have 1 sponsorship level, $250 in donation or goods will get your logo on the back of the event shirt and mentioned in the video we do for it. For more information on it, click the link below to be directed to their website, as well as, watch the promotional video on the right.

“We’re hoping that we can involve anglers of all skill levels and people in the community that aren’t anglers. The Middle Fork Greenway project is something everyone in the community can enjoy!” – Due South Outfitters

Baha’i Devotional Meeting Will Be March 10

There will be a Baha’i devotional meeting in Zionville at 11 a.m on. Sunday, March 10. The theme of the meeting will be”Be thou a summoner of love, and be thou kind to all the human race.”

The Baha’i teachings center on unity and the removal of prejudice.

All are welcome to attend. For more information and directions call 919-360-0772.

Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Accepting Nominations for Third Annual 4 Under 40 Awards

In an ongoing effort to recognize emerging leaders in the High Country business community, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce announces that nominations for the 2019 4 Under 40 awards are now being accepted. Winners will be honored at the 3rd-Annual 4 Under 40 awards luncheon, Wednesday April 10, from 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Harvest House in Boone. The awards ceremony is presented by Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.

Awards will be distributed to honorees in the following categories: Business Owner, Rising Star, Non-Profit, and Education. Nominees must be 39 years-old or younger and should exhibit professional success while a member of the Boone area community.

“We are fortunate to live and work in a place where the efforts of the emerging generation of business leaders is celebrated by the entire community,” said Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Jackson. “Boone and the High Country have flourished for decades thanks to some bright business and civically engaged minds. We are excited to provide a showcase where we can highlight the abilities of the next generation of community leaders and shine a spotlight on their efforts and accomplishments.”

Nominations must be received by Friday, March 29th, at 4:30 pm to receive consideration. Nominations can be submitted online by clicking on this link. A printable nomination form can be downloaded online at boonechamber.com and emailed to [email protected] or dropped off at the chamber office at 870 W. King St, Suite A. All nominations must be received by March 29th at 4:30 pm.

If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email [email protected].

Lees-McRae Women’s Soccer Releases Information for Summer Kids Camp

The Lees-McRae College women’s soccer program has released information regarding its summer kids camp that will be held at the College’s athletic complex.

The kids’ camp will run from Monday, June 24, 2019 to Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Campers will learn new soccer skills, tricks and moves from the women’s and men’s coaching staffs and also members of the women’s soccer team. Campers will experience age-appropriate coaching, games, position specific coaching, theme days, and will receive a free T-shirt. Registration is $200 per player, and $350 for two players together. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 4-14.

For more information, contact assistant women’s soccer coach Erin Barcal at [email protected].

