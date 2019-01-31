Today’s Email Announcements

Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 2:17 pm

Downtown Boone Hosting February’s First Friday Events This Week on February 1

A full evening of events is in store for visitors and residents in downtown Boone this Friday as the month of February gets started. The First Friday events typically happen from 5-8 p.m. during the year and feature art gallery crawls, food, drinks and live music.

This Friday’s events are below:

Shear Shakti will be hosting recent works by Emma Cooper from 7-9 p.m.

The Jones House will be featuring Lees Gregory works and have an artist reception for First Friday from 6:30-8 p.m.

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts will be featuring “Art for the Eyes” with cookies, sweet treats and a cash bar. Lost Province will be having the second canned release of “Kiss my Grits” a Southern Lager and “Hipster Juice” a New England style IPA beginning at 5 p.m. They will also be hosting The Paper Crowns from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Mast General Store Projects Opening Date in 2020 in Downtown Roanoke

The Mast General Store, a family of stores based in Valle Crucis, North Carolina, is coming to Downtown Roanoke.

“We are excited to be working with Monument Companies to bring retail back to the Heironimus,” said Lisa Cooper, president of Mast General Store.

The Heironimus Building is located at 401 South Jefferson Street in Downtown Roanoke. Originally constructed as a furniture store in 1905, the Heironimus Department Store took over the building in 1915 and remained a part of downtown until 1996.

Renovations are moving forward while maintaining and preserving the history of the building—a mission Mast Store is known for, saving something old and making it new again.

The Mast Store currently has 10 such locations across three states where guests can find old-fashioned customer service, products that spark nostalgia, and quality goods from rocking chairs to hiking gear. Each location has a friendly atmosphere and an old-fashioned focus on excellence you’d expect from a country general store. Mast Store looks forward to sharing these same values and traditions in its newest “old” location.

“We look forward to building strong community relationships as we work and play in Roanoke,” said Cooper. “And we are excited to be adding Roanoke to our family of stores next summer.”

The Mast Store looks forward to welcoming Roanoke to its family of stores in 2020.

For more information about the Mast Store, visit MastGeneralStore.com.

Town of Blowing Rock Accepting Bids for New Septic Tank Truck Through February 11

The Town of Blowing Rock is accepting bids for one New Septic Tank Truck until February 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. Bids will be reviewed at the Town Hall conference room. A recommendation will be made upon Board approval at the Town Council meeting in March. A bid proposal sheet and specifications are available at Town Hall 1036 Main Street Blowing Rock, 828-295-5200 or at the Town’s website www.townofblowingrocknc.gov.

The Town Council reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

BRAHM Membership Trip to Hickory Museum of Art is February 13

BRAHM is excited to coordinate a tour of the Hickory Museum of Art‘s current exhibition A Grand Vision: Elliot Daingerfield Paints Grandfather Mountain and the Gray Canyon. This special tour will be led by Elliot Daingerfield’s grandson and BRAHM patron, Joe Dulaney.

Tickets to the tour are $15/person.

Please reserve your spot on the tour by February 8.

Foxx Introduces Legislation to Halt Unwanted Robocalls Rep. Virginia Foxx (R – N.C.) introduced H.R. 805, the Robo Calls Off Phones Act (Robo COP) Act, on Monday. The bill directs the Federal Trade Commission to revise its regulations regarding the National Do Not Call registry to prohibit automated campaign messages from dialing telephone numbers on the national registry. Rep. Foxx stated, “Every election season Americans are inundated with pre-recorded campaign calls that flood their home phone lines. Just as unsolicited sales calls from telemarketers are an unwelcome intrusion for many Americans, political robocalls are often viewed as a nuisance and come at inconvenient times for many individuals and families. The Robo COP Act would eliminate a special carveout for political campaigns, making politicians play by the same rules as everyone else who makes robocalls. Just as individuals are able to opt out of unsolicited sales calls, they should have the right to opt out of receiving campaign robocalls.” The legislation would apply only to unsolicited, political robocalls where a live person is not available to speak with the individual answering the phone. Wit Tuttell Announces the 21st Annual Cycle NC Mountains to Coast Route North Carolina, January 30, 2019 – Wit Tuttell, the Executive Director of Visit NC, announced the 2019 Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Route with the help of town representatives in a pre-recorded video released at the Cycle North Carolina Route Announcement Party, held at Tobacco Road Sports Café & Brewery in downtown Raleigh on January 30. To view the video of the “Mountains to Coast” Tour announcement, simply click the link below: https://youtu.be/LTYkYMDSANE The twenty-first annual ride is scheduled for a Blowing Rock to Atlantic Beach route, from September 28 to October 5, 2019. With beautiful tourist stops along scenic back roads, the “Mountains to Coast” trek is the highlight of the year for many cyclists from across the nation. Cycle North Carolina will begin its full-service, cross-state ride on September 28th in Blowing Rock, and will arrive at the Atlantic Beach Boardwalk on October 5th, with 1,100 bicyclists expected to participate. Over the course of the week, riders will bike an average of 60 miles per day. Additional overnight stays are planned for the towns of Hickory, Spencer, Siler City, Clayton, Greenville and New Bern. The Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Tour is the state’s only cross-state, fully-supported ride created in 1999 with the N.C. Division of Tourism, Capital Broadcasting Company, the N.C. Department of Transportation and North Carolina Amateur Sports as founding partners. Cycle North Carolina was developed to promote North Carolina’s scenic beauty, heritage tourism, visitor attractions, historic sites, state parks, fitness, healthy lifestyles and the benefits of bicycling to individuals and our state. During the past 20 years, Cycle North Carolina has stopped overnight in more than 100 North Carolina towns and visited over 700 North Carolina communities. Online registration is open at www.ncsports.org. Cycle North Carolina will be capping registration at 1,100 riders, so interested riders are encouraged to register early, to avoid missing out on the highlight of the year for bicycling in North Carolina. In addition to the “Mountains to Coast” Tour, Cycle North Carolina will host the Coastal Ride in Edenton, NC, April 26-28, 2019. Cycle North Carolina will also host its sixth annual Mountain Ride in Brevard, NC, August 3-4, 2019. Registration both rides is open at www.ncsports.org. Cycle North Carolina is presented by Retire NC. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: Powerade, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, BB&T, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Harris Teeter, Morningstar Law Group, the N.C. Department of Transportation and Cycling Spoken Here. North Carolina Amateur Sports is a 501c(3) nonprofit charitable organization that annually organizes the Powerade State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of the spirit of amateur sports, physical fitness and health to all ages and skill levels through the participation in organized events which enrich the state of North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please access www.ncsports.org.

