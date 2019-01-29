Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 2:29 pm

Mountain Mermaids Open Mic Night at Lost Province Brewing is January 31

You are invited to the Mountain Mermaids Open Mic Night at Lost Province Brewing Company on Thursday January 31.

Lost Province hosts an Open Mic, and on the last Thursday of the month, a local non-profit is highlighted and receives a portion of their bar sales. This month, the Mountain Mermaids Collective is honored to be their selected organization. Come down to LP on Thursday and enjoy some finely crafted adult beverages while kickin’ back to some good tunes. The pizza is also very tasty.

Musicians, Singers, Poets, Drummers, Performers are all welcome to participate and step up to the stage. Nothing beats the rush of live performance and Lost Province can certainly offer you that.

Sign up is at 6:30 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Boone Hosting February’s First Friday Events This Week on February 1

A full evening of events is in store for visitors and residents in downtown Boone this Friday as the month of February gets started. The First Friday events typically happen from 5-8 p.m. during the year and feature art gallery crawls, food, drinks and live music.

This Friday’s events are below:

Shear Shakti will be hosting recent works by Emma Cooper from 7-9 p.m.

The Jones House will be featuring Lees Gregory works and have an artist reception for First Friday from 6:30-8 p.m.

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts will be featuring “Art for the Eyes” with cookies, sweet treats and a cash bar. Lost Province will be having the second canned release of “Kiss my Grits” a Southern Lager and “Hipster Juice” a New England style IPA beginning at 5 p.m. They will also be hosting The Paper Crowns from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Baha’i Devotional Meeting Happening Sunday February 3 There will be a Baha’i devotional meeting at 11 a.m. in Stony Fork on Sunday, February 3. The topic of the meeting will be:”Growing Together in Unity – a spiritual perspective on the equality of women and men.” All are welcome to attend. For more information and directions call 828-773-7474. The Baha’i Faith is the youngest of the world’s revealed religions and its teachings center on the underlying unity of all the world’s great faiths and the evolving unity of humankind. Boone PD Urging Public to Use Caution With Ride Sharing and Taxi Services Boone Police encourage the public to use caution when using ride sharing or taxi services. There have been reports, locally and nationally, of citizens being hailed by drivers or getting into vehicles purported to be legitimate passenger services, when in fact they were not. Legitimate regulated ride sharing and taxi services will have some combination of signage, driver’s licensure, and verification via an app or other means. Passengers should always practice good personal safety by traveling with a friend, using verified services, not displaying cash, and other strategies. Tips can be found at the Boone Police Department’s website: http://www.townofboone.net/departments/police-department/crime-prevention-tips/ LMC Men’s Soccer Announces Spring and Summer Camp Dates The Lees-McRae College men’s soccer program has announced the dates for its two spring clinics as well as two summer camps that will be held at the College’s athletic complex. The spring ID clinic will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The clinic is open to kids 13 and older. Early registration is $60, while walk-ups are $75. There will be a second spring ID clinic held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The clinic is open to kids 13 and older. Early registration is $60, while walk-ups are $75. The two-day summer ID clinic will start Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9 a.m. and conclude on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. The clinic is open to kids 13 and older. Early registration by June 1, 2019 costs $95, while registration after that date costs $110. The purpose of these clinics is to provide high school-aged student-athletes aspiring to play collegiate soccer a preview of the demands of playing in the NCAA. Each student-athlete will have the opportunity to train and compete under the guidance of collegiate coaches for the duration of this ID Clinic. The final camp is the elite residential camp that will start on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. and conclude on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. The purpose of this camp is to provide high school-aged student-athletes aspiring to play collegiate soccer a preview of the demands of playing in the NCAA. Each student-athlete will have the opportunity to train and compete under the guidance of collegiate coaches for the duration of this elite residential soccer camp. This camp will also serve as a high school team pre-season camp. For high school team rates, please contact head men’s soccer coach Rich Wall directly. The camp is open to kids 13 and older. Early registration by July 1, 2019 costs $300, while registration after that date costs $325. For more information of Lees-McRae Athletics, follow us on our social media sites on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics) and on Instagram (leesmcraeathletics). Watauga County Public Service Announcement The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) has studied the risk factors and needs of Juvenile Court involved youth in this county and hereby publishes a Request for Proposals. The JCPC anticipates funds from the NC Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice, Juvenile Community Programs section in the amount of $114,285 to fund programs to serve delinquent and at-risk youth for the state fiscal year 2019-2020 beginning on, or after, July 1, 2019. The use of these funds requires a local match of 30 percent. Please see the Watauga County website at www.wataugacounty.org for further details on the application process. Deadline for applications is March 8, 2019 at 4 p.m.

