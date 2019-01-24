Today’s Email Announcements

Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 1:55 pm

Pre-Order 2019 App State Football Away Game Tickets

Tickets for Appalachian State Football’s six away games in 2019 are now available to Yosef Club members who have renewed their 2019 football season tickets and Yosef Club memberships.

Tickets from the Mountaineers’ allotment for games at North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia State, Louisiana, South Alabama and Troy can be purchased online once a season ticket holder has renewed their tickets and Yosef Club membership in their active account. Purchases can also be made by phone at 828-262-2079 or in person at the Appalachian State athletics ticket office, located at the Holmes Center. Pre-orders will be fulfilled based on seating and ticket availability.

Allocations for away game tickets will be determined by priority points and current level of Yosef Club giving (in good standing). Larger quantities of tickets ordered per account are not guaranteed to be together. No specific seating requests are honored for away games.

A $25 non-refundable deposit per ticket is required at the time of pre-order and will be subtracted from the purchaser’s total balance once prices are set. Credit cards will be charged the remaining balance at that time. A $15 processing and handling fee will be added to each order per account.

Should tickets remain, they will go on sale to the general public later in the summer.

To renew your 2019 season tickets and Yosef Club membership, click HERE.

The Mountaineers are coming off their third straight Sun Belt Championship and fourth straight bowl win after a 45-13 triumph over Middle Tennessee in the New Orleans Bowl. App State will be under the direction of first-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who comes to Boone after successful stints as the offensive coordinator at NC State and Boise State.

Attorney General Josh Stein Shares the Top 10 Consumer Complaints of 2018

Attorney General Josh Stein today announced the top 10 consumer complaints that his office received in 2018. In the course of investigating the 19,022 complaints submitted to the North Carolina Department of Justice in 2018, NCDOJ secured refunds of more than $3.3 million for consumers.

“There are always scammers trying to trick people into sharing their personal information or giving up their hard-earned money,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “This behavior isn’t just wrong, it’s illegal. My office will do everything in our power to investigate and resolve consumer complaints for North Carolinians and educate people on how to protect themselves from scams and frauds.”

Attorney General Stein also released the North Carolina Department of Justice’s 2018 annual report today, which discusses the Department’s work to protect consumers from scams and frauds, protect North Carolinians from crime, and defend the state of North Carolina and its people. In 2018, NCDOJ won more than $73 million in settlements and court awards on behalf of North Carolina and its people and saved taxpayers more than $88 million in legal fees.

“Our 2018 annual report highlights the Department’s work to protect North Carolina and its people from crime and fraud,” said Attorney General Stein. “I’m incredibly proud of the work hundreds of NCDOJ colleagues have done to prevent crime, support law enforcement, safeguard consumers, and defend North Carolina, its people, and their constitutional rights.”

The top 10 consumer complaints received in 2018 are:

Elder fraud:Elder fraud covers a variety of scams that target vulnerable senior citizens, including sweetheart, IRS, and grandparent scams. NCDOJ received 4,035 complaints of elder fraud, and $2.3 million was refunded to victims of elder fraud. Telemarketing & Do-Not-Call:Telemarketing issues include unauthorized telemarketing scams, charitable solicitations, and violations to the Do Not Call registry. NCDOJ received 1,663 telemarketing and do-not-call complaints. Motor vehicles:Motor vehicles complaints involve car rentals, buying or selling new or used cars, failures to disclose car damages, recreational vehicles, and auto repair issues. NCDOJ received 1,551 motor vehicle complaints. Lenders:Lending complaints include concerns about mortgage lenders, creditors, and debt adjustment practices. NCDOJ received 1,144 lending complaints. Home repairs:NCDOJ received 1,077 complaints involving home improvement and repair, construction, and home and lawn care. Price gouging:NCDOJ received 942 price gouging complaints after Hurricanes Florence and Michael and the winter storms that hit North Carolina in 2018. Healthcare:Healthcare-related complaints cover health services and products, as well as professional services from hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. NCDOJ received 784 healthcare complaints. Telecommunications:Telecommunications complaints involve concerns with cellular providers and telephone utilities. NCDOJ received 701 telecommunications complaints. Cable TV and satellite:Our office handles complaints against cable TV and satellite service providers with a state-issued franchise. NCDOJ received 614 cable TV and satellite complaints. Credit:Credit-related complaints involve credit reporting, recovery, and collecting agencies. NCDOJ received 597 credit complaints.

North Carolina consumers can visit ncdoj.gov to learn more about ways to protect themselves from scams and fraud. If you believe you or someone you know has been the victim of a scam, file a complaint with our Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

Grandfather Mountain Announces 2019 Schedule of Events

With 2019 underway, Grandfather Mountain’s calendar of events is in peak condition.

With a mission to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park and its staff are readying for a fun and eventful year.

“2019 is going to be an incredible year on Grandfather Mountain,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park. “Our schedule is packed with special events, all of them bridging education with outdoor fun, while allowing us to share the wonders of Grandfather Mountain with guests of all ages.”

With a few exceptions where noted, most special events are included with park admission. Additional events will be announced and posted on www.grandfather.com.

Nature Photography Weekend

May 31-June 2

Visit Grandfather Mountain to attend presentations from top nature photographers, while photographing spectacular scenery and native animals before and after regular business hours. Additional cost. Online registration begins April 1 at grandfather.com.

The Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble

June 1-8

1 p.m. (June 1-7) and 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (June 8)

From June 1-7, a series of 20-minute walks will highlight Grandfather Mountain’s rhododendron species and blooms. On June 8, guests can meet the park’s naturalists at the Nature Museum to obtain a map and information on where to find the most beautiful blooms, with special programming throughout the day highlighting this High Country jewel.

Animal Birthday Party

Wednesday, June 12

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Grandfather Mountain celebrates the birthdays of all the animals in its environmental habitats with games, contests, crafts and surprises. The mountain’s habitat staff has prepared a fun-filled day for guests, as well as programs to celebrate the park’s furry and feathered inhabitants.

64th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

July 11-14

Blaring bagpipes, Scottish athletics, Highland melodies, Celtic cuisine, crafts aplenty and a spectacular highland setting make this colorful celebration of Scottish culture one of the most highly acclaimed games in the country. Additional cost. For more information, visit www.gmhg.org.

Animal Enrichment Day

Wednesday, Aug. 7

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Enrichment is an integral part of how the mountain cares for its habitat animals every day. An enrichment is a special treat, new toy or even an unfamiliar scent given to the animals to break up their routines and help keep them active and intellectually stimulated. Visitors can enjoy watching enrichment demonstrations, talk directly with keepers and participate in family-oriented games and crafts.

Grandfather Mountain Amateur & Professional Camera Clinic

Aug. 17-18

Top photographers gather at Grandfather Mountain to present on the nuts and bolts of making good photographs. This event is free to working members of the press, with an additional cost for non-press professionals and amateurs. Online registration begins July 15 at grandfather.com.

Junior Ranger Day

Saturday, Sept. 7

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Grandfather Mountain’s Junior Ranger Day will celebrate the park’s Junior Ranger program and its esteemed participants. Programs throughout the day will be provided specifically for children ages 5-12 to explore their environment and experience all that Grandfather has to offer.

49th Annual Girl Scout Day

Saturday, Sept. 14

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Girl Scouts are invited to join the park’s naturalists for a fun-filled learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain. Participants can enjoy special scout activities, presentations and a closing ceremony. Plus, all Girl Scouts and troop leaders are admitted free with proof of membership, and family members will receive discounted admission.

HawkWatch

September

All throughout September, guests are invited to join the mountain’s naturalists as they count and celebrate the annual spectacle of the fall raptor migration. Participants can meet daily at Linville Peak, across the Mile High Swinging Bridge, weather permitting.

Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight

Saturday, Sept. 21

6 to 9:30 p.m.

As night falls on Grandfather Mountain, guests can enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nocturnal residents. Additional cost. Limited to 48 participants. Registration opens Aug. 26. at grandfather.com.

The Fall Color Ramble

Oct. 1-12

1 p.m. (Oct. 1-11), 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Oct. 12)

From Oct. 1-11, guests can enjoy 20-minute guided walks that highlight Grandfather Mountain’s fall colors. On Oct. 12, guests can meet the park’s naturalists at the Nature Museum to obtain a map and information on where to find the most beautiful fall color. Plus, special programming throughout the day will allow families to explore the natural phenomenon.

Beary Scary Halloween

Saturday, Oct. 26

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Visit Grandfather Mountain for a day of nature programs about animals considered creepy and crawly! This fun-filled celebration includes an opportunity to create special Halloween enrichments for the animals and then trick-or-treat through the animal habitats area. Plus, children in costume are admitted at half-price.

And More

Grandfather Mountain will add additional events to its lineup throughout the year, including the Grandfather Presents summer evening lecture series, adult field courses, daily programs, night hikes and more. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com, email [email protected], or call 828-733-2013.

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call 800-468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.

CCC&TI Upcoming Continuing Education Courses

Beginning Sign Language – Watauga Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer Beginning Sign Language on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 22 to April 9. The cost for the class is $71. For more information, or to register, please call 828-297-3811.

Beekeeping – Watauga Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer Intro to Beekeeping on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 to Feb. 28. The cost for the class is $21, which includes textbook. For more information, or to register, please call 828-297-3811.

Dr. Torre Hinnant To Offer Meditation Series for Beginners Starting January 27 at Neighborhood Yoga

Dr. Torre Hinnant began as a contemporary dancer, performing, choreographing, and teaching in Richmond, Virginia for over sixteen years. In 1995, she went to her first yoga class which opened her eyes to the healing potential of mind-body practices like yoga and meditation to improve health and wellbeing. Through her study of yoga through the lineage of Swami Sivananda, a physician and yogi, she was inspired to pursue a medical doctorate. Her intention was to practice Integrative Medicine, which integrates Eastern and Western Medical practices.

Dr. Hinnant received her Medical Doctorate (MD) from Eastern Virginia Medical School and completed board certification in family medicine and in integrative and holistic medicine. She specializes in integrative medicine and mind-body therapies including Restorative Breathwork®, therapeutic yoga, meditation, and medical hypnosis. She is a Registered Yoga Instructor and a Continuing Education Provider through Yoga Alliance, a membership trade and professional organization for yoga teachers. She is certified as a meditation teacher by the Satchidananda Ashram.

Later this month, she is offering a three week course titled Meditation as Medicine at Neighborhood Yoga. She will be offering “meditation techniques that will ignite your body’s healing potential” by “combining ancient practices with modern science”, according to her website.

“Modern medical science is currently proving the benefits of the ancient science of meditation. I am excited to share the yogic meditation techniques supported by Western medical science and passed to me through the teachings and direct instruction of yoga masters.” said Dr, Hinnant.

Neighborhood Yoga, located on the third floor of Farmer’s Hardware, offers a variety of yoga classes, from more restorative classes to faster-paced “vinyasa flow” classes. Neighborhood Yoga “seeks to provide a space that supports well being of both body and mind, connecting us to our intrinsic nature, so that this may become the platform from which we connect with one another”, according to their website.

“Neighborhood Yoga is excited to be hosting Dr. Hinnant’s meditation series here, as it is an exciting opportunity to educate people on the profound impact that mind-body practices like meditation can have on our physical, mental and emotional health., says studio owner Valerie Midgett.

The series will be held for three Sundays in a row, beginning January 27 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Cost is $60; $50 for students. For more details, go to neighborhoodyoga.net or call 828-265-0377.

Caldwell Arts Council Seeks Artists for 2020 Exhibitions Through January 31

The Caldwell Arts Council will accept portfolios from local and regional artists for possible exhibitions in 2020 at our Caldwell Arts Council gallery (seven one-month exhibition possibilities).

All details for submitting your portfolio are available on our website at https://www.caldwellarts.com/157-submission-guidelines-for-exhibit-consideration/ and portfolios will be accepted through January 31, 2019.

About the Caldwell Arts Council

The Caldwell Arts Council is a regional arts center that presents art exhibits and educational programming that foster the cultural arts in Caldwell County.

Our center is housed in an historic 100+ year old home. There are four gallery spaces that have been renovated as professional exhibit spaces. Exhibits range from contemporary to traditional and include 2-D and 3-D exhibitions.

The Caldwell Arts Council exhibits artists from across the country and has a reputation for quality exhibits. For information on the gallery space or to see a list of upcoming exhibits please visit our website at www.caldwellarts.com.

The Caldwell Arts Council’s programs are supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources and by individual and corporate donors and sponsorships.

GREAT Grant Application Period Ends February 1

The application period for the 2018 GREAT Grant program will close February 1 at 11:59 p.m., Eric Boyette, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Information Technology and State Chief Information Officer, said today.

The GREAT Grant Program is a new $10 million program authorized by the North Carolina General Assembly and administered by the Broadband Infrastructure Office in the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (DIT). The program allows internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives to compete through an application process for funding to expand broadband service in economically distressed Tier One counties.

“We expect to see some great ideas for meaningful broadband expansion in these areas,” Secretary Boyette said. “This is an important step in ensuring that our children have the resources that they need for a quality education and that our small business owners are empowered to grow.”

The GREAT Grant Program is established in Session Law 2018-5. Eligible areas are census blocks or portions of census blocks in Tier One counties that lack access to a service providing a minimum of 10 Megabits per second download and 1 Megabit per second upload speeds.

To learn more, visit the GREAT Grant Program webpage.

Boone Board of Adjustment Meeting Notice for Thursday, February 7

The Boone Board of Adjustment will meet on Thursday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road

The following cases will be on the agenda:

Barter Theatre Stage II Presents ‘Morning After Grace’ February 7 – March 31

Startling surprises come in unpredictable packages! Barter Theatre presents “Morning After Grace” February 7 through March 31. You won’t want to miss this hilarious and heart-warming comedy.

In “Morning After Grace,” Angus and Abigail fall into each other’s lives at a funeral, and we embark on a charming and big-hearted comedy. Join us on a journey of love and second chances and where “well-travelled people can be rookies too when it comes to learning the good stuff.”

“Morning After Grace” by Carey Crim is an uplifting and genuine comedy, and we invite you to join us for beautiful laughter at Barter Stage II this spring.

Tickets start at $20. To book your seats, call 276-628-3991 or visit www.BarterTheatre.com.

High Country Writers welcome Caleb Johnson in February

High Country Writers welcome Caleb Johnson, author of Treeborne as the speaker for the regular program meeting, Thursday, February 14 at the Watauga County Public Library. Meetings are from 10 a.m. to noon. Programs are co-sponsored by the Library, and the public is invited. His presentation is titled, “Rewarding the Subconscious: Why Writers Should Carry a Notebook.”

Caleb Johnson’s debut novel, published by Picador, is an honorable mention for the 2019 Southern Book Prize. It was also one of Southern Living’s “Best New Books Coming Out Summer 2018,” and one of Library Journal‘s “Books to Get Now.”

Treeborne is a story of Elberta, Alabama in the years from the late 1950s to today. It revolves around the life of Janie Treeborne and those in this sometimes mystical, sometimes sordid, time and place. Janie’s grandfather Hugh Treeborne makes “assemblies,” artworks from found objects and natural materials and his creation Crusoe may have achieved consciousness. The sudden death of Hugh’s widow Maybelle creates chaos in the town and especially for her lover Lee Malone, a black man who was Hugh’s best friend. Then there’s the time Janie orchestrates the kidnapping of her Hollywood-obsessed Aunt Tammie and spends months on the run at only thirteen years old.

Caleb Johnson grew up in Arley, AL, studied journalism at The University of Alabama and earned an M.F.A. in creative writing from the University of Wyoming. His writing is forthcoming or can be found in Southern Living, The Paris Review Daily, Literary Hub, The Bitter Southerner, and other publications, and he has been awarded a Jentel Writing Residency, and a Walter E. Dakin Fellowship in fiction to the Sewanee Writers’ Conference. Prior to joining the faculty at Appalachian State University, Johnson worked as a newspaper reporter, a janitor, a non-profit administrator, a middle-school teacher, and a whole-animal butcher, among other jobs. He lives on a former horse farm near Boone, NC, with his wife, Irina, and their dog, Hugo, while working on his next novel.

High Country Writers has been “energizing writers since 1995.” Regular meetings are at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from 10 am to noon, and speakers’ presentations are co-sponsored by the library. HCW members present writing / publishing skills workshops the first Thursday of most months, partnering with Watauga County Arts Council to offer them at Art Space. Guests are welcome. Membership is $15 annually.

Meeting are cancelled for inclement weather when the Library isn’t opening by 10 a.m. check for information on at [www.arlibrary.org/watauga]www.arlibrary.org/watauga or by telephone at (828) 264-8784. In that case, the speaker will be rescheduled at a later time. For more information about HCW, visit the website: www.highcountrywriters.org .

Organic Growers School Hosting Workshop on February 19

Homestead Dreams is an entry-level, exploratory workshop designed to help you incorporate small-scale, self-sufficiency and sustainability into all aspects of your life. Regardless of whether you own or rent a home, or live in a rural or urban setting, you can move towards more self-reliance NOW!

Excellent for those in the exploratory stages of getting started with a land-based life. We cover common sense, relevant information to help maximize your independence, increase your connection to community, place, and self, and plan out your dreams for the next 1 to 5 years.

Appropriate for those who are incorporating agriculture, renewable energy, green building, land planning, hand-made products, and land-based living of all kinds. Includes a panel of local homesteaders and a regional expert on soil, climate, rainfall, topography, vegetation, wind, and how that affects and determines life, farming, and building in our region.

Title: Homestead Dreams: Design & Plan for Living on Your Land

Date: February 16, 2019 and October 12, 2019

Time: 10am-5pm

Location: Creekside Farms Education Center, 339 Avery Creek Road, Arden, NC 28704

Cost: $65

Bring your lunch for a group gathering and conversation

More Info: https://organicgrowersschool.org/gardeners/homestead-dreams/

Facebook Event February: https://www.facebook.com/events/305360426757358/

Facebook Event October: https://www.facebook.com/events/544461786020619/

Watercolor Society of North Carolina Regional Exhibition Happening March 1-30 at Caldwell Arts Council

The Caldwell Arts Council is pleased to host a western regional showcase of artwork by members of the Watercolor Society of North Carolina March 1-30, 2019.

An opening reception will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, hosted by Caldwell County Schools Association of Educational Office Professionals (CCSAEOP). The exhibition will continue through March 30, 2019 – free and open to the public – Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-2pm.

The Watercolor Society of North Carolina, Inc. (WSNC) is a non-profit art organization founded to encourage and recognize professional and artistic excellence through competitions and by elevating standards in watermedia to increase the visibility and stature of watercolor as an artistic medium.

WSNC strives to strengthen and promote watercolor throughout the state by hosting workshops featuring nationally recognized artists, by sponsoring juried exhibitions, and by educating artistis, collectors, art enthusiasts, and the people of North Carolina through informational programs.

Programs and activities provide stimulating interaction and technical information to watercolor artists from the novice to the professional.

There are over 75 artists who are members of the WSNC and reside in the western part of the state. They form the Western Region of the WSNC.

The Caldwell Arts Council presents the arts in all its forms to the people of Caldwell County. Located at 601 College Avenue in Lenoir, the Caldwell Arts Council is open Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-2pm, free to the public. Phone 828-754-2486; Website www.caldwellarts.com.

Comments

comments