Today’s Email Announcements

Blowing Rock Town Council Retreat is January 20-22

The Blowing Rock Town Council will attend their annual planning retreat on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, January 20, 21, and 22, 2019. The anticipated meeting times are from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, from 8:15 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Monday, and from 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The retreat will be held at the Doubletree Inn in Asheville, NC located at 115 Hendersonville Road in the Exeter Board Room. The agenda for the retreat can be found on www.townofblowingrock.nc.gov after noon on Friday, January 18, 2019.

High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast is January 24

The third annual High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast is scheduled for Thursday, January 24 from 7:30-9 a.m. in the Snow Cloud room at Appalachian Ski Mountain.

The event is $10 for Boone Area Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for non-members.

The event is co-hosted by the Boone Chamber of Commerce and is presented by Peakgroup.insure, formerly the Nationwide Insurance Charles Tyler Agency.

Guest speakers will be Dr. Harry Davis, longtime Appalachian State Walker College of Business faculty member and Dr. Mark Poarch, President of Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute.

Boone Town Council Special Meeting Dates

Pursuant to authority granted under North Carolina General Statute 160A-71(b)(1), the Boone Town Council hereby gives notice to those concerned that a Special Meeting of the Boone Town Council will take place on Wednesday, January 23 at 9 a.m. at the Council Chambers located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.

The purpose of the meeting will be to hold the annual budget workshop.

Pursuant to authority granted under North Carolina General Statute 160A-71(b)(1), the Boone Town Council hereby gives notice to those concerned that a Special Meeting of the Boone Town Council will take place on Thursday, January 24 at 7:30 a.m. at Appalachian Ski Mountain located at 940 Ski Mountain Road in Blowing Rock.

The purpose of the meeting will be to attend the High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast.

Pursuant to authority granted under North Carolina General Statute 160A-71(b)(1), the Boone Town Council hereby gives notice to those concerned that a Special Meeting of the Boone Town Council will take place on Thursday, January 31 at 9 a.m. at the Council Chambers located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.

The purpose of the meeting will be to hold the annual budget workshop.

Boone Planning Commission Meeting Will Be January 28

The Boone Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Monday, January 28 at 6 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road.

At the beginning of the meeting, Planning Commission will hold a joint public hearing with Town Council.

Watauga County Republican Women’s Club to Meet January 30

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 30 at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone. The meeting will begin at noon.

All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information.

The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month through October. If Watauga County Schools are closed due to weather, we will not meet.

Caldwell and Contiguous Counties’ High School Students Invited to Compete in Shakespeare Monologue Competition

High school students from traditional, home and private schools in Caldwell and contiguous counties (Alexander, Avery, Burke, Catawba, Watauga & Wilkes) are invited to participate in the 7th Annual High School Shakespeare Monologue Competition sponsored by the Caldwell Arts Council and Caldwell County Schools.

Over $1,000 in cash awards will be presented. Details for participation are on the website: http://www.caldwellarts.com/227-shakespeare-monologue-competition/.

Caldwell County students should contact the Shakespeare Monologue Competition coordinator in each school. Private school, home school and other students from outside Caldwell County should register directly with the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 or [email protected].

Applications will be accepted now through February 15, 2019 – first come, first served on monologue selection. Monologues awarded will be posted immediately on that web page.

The final competition will be held March 9, 2019, 1:30p.m. at the Hudson Uptown Building, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson NC.

For further information, please contact the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 or visit www.caldwellarts.com

Grandfather Mountain Offers Free Admission to Federal Employees Affected by Shutdown

As the partial government shutdown continues, Grandfather Mountain will offer complimentary admission to affected government employees.

Throughout the duration of the shutdown, affected federal employees and their guests (up to six total in the same vehicle) will receive free admission to Grandfather Mountain, with proof of federal employment, such as federal ID or a paystub.

“Being next-door neighbors with the Blue Ridge Parkway, we sympathize with the furloughed employees,” said Jesse Pope, executive director and president of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Villein, N.C., nature park. “So, we wish to extend complimentary admission to the park through the duration of the shutdown to all affected federal employees, as a small token of our appreciation.”

Grandfather Mountain is open daily throughout winter, weather permitting. During the winter season, visitors are encouraged to call the Entrance Gate at (828) 733-4337 to confirm the day’s conditions and set the stage for a memorable outing.

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call (800) 468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.

Tillis Co-Sponsors Constitutional Amendment Imposing Term Limits on Members of Congress

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) co-sponsored an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to impose term limits on members of Congress. The amendment would limit U.S. senators to two six-year terms and members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

“It is past time for members of Congress to amend the Constitution and impose long-needed term limits on its members,” said Senator Tillis. “I am proud to co-sponsor this legislation and bring long-needed accountability to members of Congress, and I will work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to build support for ratification of this amendment.”

Senator Tillis has supported term-limits dating back to his time as a member of the NC General Assembly, self-imposing a four-term limit while campaigning for his first term in 2006. As Speaker of the House, Senator Tillis supported legislation that would have created term-limits on the Speaker of the House and Pro-Tempore that passed the North Carolina House of Representatives.

The amendment was introduced by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and is also co-sponsored by Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mike Lee (R-UT), David Perdue (R-GA), Mike Braun (R-IN), Ben Sasse (R-NE), and Steve Daines (R-MT).

The amendment may be viewed here.

