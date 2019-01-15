Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 12:19 pm

Red Cross Issues Emergency Call for Blood Donors

A donation shortfall over the winter holidays is prompting the American Red Cross to issue an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give now to prevent a blood shortage from continuing throughout winter and affecting patient care.

The Red Cross collected more than 27,000 fewer blood and platelet donations the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s than needed to sustain a sufficient blood supply. During this period, about 1,350 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs as busy holiday schedules kept many donors away.

“Many people may not realize that blood products are perishable, and the only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “When donations decline – as they did around the holidays and may further decline if severe winter weather and flu season pick up – lifesaving medical treatments could be delayed.”

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types on hand, well below the ideal five-day supply needed to respond to emergencies and daily hospital needs. Blood products are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

“We hope people can resolve to save lives now – when there is an emergency need – as well as throughout the year,” added Numark.

All eligible donors, especially platelet donors and blood donors with type O blood, are urged to make an appointment to give in the coming days to help restock the shelves for hospital patients. Eligible donors can find a blood or platelet donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to prevent the shortage from worsening this winter.

Winter weather poses risk to blood supply

With several weeks of winter ahead, severe winter weather poses an additional threat to an already low blood supply. Snow, ice and extreme temperatures last January and February forced hundreds of blood drive cancellations, causing about 23,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. In December, winter weather resulted in nearly twice the number of uncollected blood and platelet donations as December 2017. In North Carolina, more than 30 blood drives were forced to cancel due to winter weather last month, causing about 1,550 donations to go uncollected.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 14-Feb. 15

Alleghany

Piney Creek

1/16/2019: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., New Home Freewill Baptist Church, 655 Kings Creek Rd

Sparta

1/28/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sparta United Methodist Church, 190 N. Main St.

1/29/2019: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Alleghany Memorial Hospital, 233 Doctor Street

——

Ashe

Jefferson

1/17/2019: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Jefferson UMC, 115 East Main Street

2/7/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Friendship Baptist Church, 891 Friendship Baptist Church Rd.

——

Watauga

Blowing Rock

1/15/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1218 Main Street

Boone

1/14/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Boone UMC, 471 New Market Blvd

1/14/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hardin Park Elementary School, 361 Jefferson Road

1/22/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Appalachian State University, 231 Plemmons Student Union, ASU

1/24/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 131 Big Valley Street

2/2/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 115 E King St

2/5/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express Boone, 1943 Blowing Rock Rd

2/12/2019: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watauga Cnty Agricultural Ctr, 252 Poplar Grove Rd., Wat Cnty Agricultural Ctr

2/12/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way

—–

Wilkes

Millers Creek

2/4/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Millers Creek Methodist Church, 3260 North NC Hwy 16

North Wilkesboro

1/14/2019: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., WFBH Wilkes Medical Center, 1370 West D Street

2/6/2019: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Novant Health Wilkes Medical Associates, 1919 West Park Drive

Ronda

1/31/2019: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Temple Hill United Methodist Church, 1192 Somers Road

Wilkesboro

1/15/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Pilgrim Baptist Church Wilkesboro, 493 Pilgrim Baptist Church Road

1/23/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sweet Frog – Wilkesboro, 1510-D Winkler Mill Road Ext.

1/31/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Union United Methodist Church, 708 Curtis Bridge Rd.

—–

Yadkin

East Bend

1/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Forbush Elementary School Gym, 1400 Bloomtown Rd

Jonesville

1/22/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Jonesville Library, 560 Winston Road

Yadkinville

1/24/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Yadkin Center, 4649 Hwy 601

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday January 16

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday January 17

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music with Jacob Davis Martin Jacob is a singer songwriter that has been writing and performing americana/ folk music for 10 years. His songs are based off of his life experience and is stylistically influenced primarily by Jason Isbell, Jack Johnson, and Needtobreathe. He has had opportunities to record multiple EPs in studio environments and to play at many proper venues, but the DIY spirit that values hard work and community over formal institutions still prevails in his approach to writing, performing, and promoting. Jacob is currently attending Appalachian State to study music industry while continuing to write and perform music throughout the southeast at house shows and songwriter venues.

Friday January 18

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Centerpiece Jazz Trio. Playing straight ahead classic jazz – including swing tunes, show tunes, Latin and original jazz compositions – The Centerpiece Jazz Trio performs an eclectic mix of tunes that will satisfy the most sophisticated listener and provide the perfect background entertainment for restaurants whose patrons can have a decent conversation without shouting over the music. The Centerpiece Jazz Trio is pleased to perform at Lost Province Brewing Co. Joseph Hasty is band leader, guitarist and vocalist for the popular regional group Centerpiece Jazz which has performed in Western North Carolina for the past 20 years. Shows at the Biltmore House and Grove Park Inn in Asheville; The Purple Onion in Saluda; Hickory Tap Room’s Jazz on Tap; The Grind Café in Morganton; Festivals like Oktoberfest and Lenoir’s Sculpture Festival are but a few of the venues at which the group has performed. Joining Joseph is ASU guitar instructor Andy Page and Adam Booker on bass.

Saturday January 19

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Tin Can Alley. Classic soul and R&B from the 1960’s brought to you by Tin Can Alley. Tin Can Alley was formed in 2006 as a way to deliver the lyrical power and driving rhythms of the classic soul, R&B, and rock of the 60’s to smaller venues. By toning down percussion, using a dog house bass, and focusing on the wonderful vocal harmonies found in the songs released by Motown, Stax-Volt, and Atco-Atlantic, the Cans have developed a loyal following throughout Piedmont and Western NC. Recently this multi-talented trio has added more percussion for larger venues and continues to perform the music of Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Beatles, The Coasters, and The Drifters as well as more contemporary artists Steve Winwood, Delbert McClinton, and Steely Dan at festivals, clubs, restaurants, breweries, and wineries in the region.

Appalachian State Board of Trustees to Meet January 17

The Board of Trustees of Appalachian State University will convene for a meeting via conference call on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., in the Chancellor’s Office Conference Room, 4th floor of the B. B. Dougherty Administration Building on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

AGENDA

Call to Order in Open Session Consideration for New River Light and Power Gas Supply Resolution Adjournment

Town of Boone Announces ‘Thank Your Mentor Day and Mentoring Month’ Proclamation

WHEREAS, January 2019 will mark the 18th anniversary of National Mentoring Month, an annual campaign to recruit volunteer mentors for young people.

WHEREAS, National Mentoring Month celebrates the benefits of youth mentoring across the country. Every day in communities across the country, caring adults volunteer their time with mentoring programs to create consistent and supportive relationships to young people. At its most basic level, mentoring is successful in real life because it guarantees a young people has an adult to turn to and that they have a guiding hand to help them in dealing with day-to-day challenges. At a more complex level, there is a powerful mentoring effect that ultimately makes our communities stronger and;

WHEREAS, Quality mentoring programs are proven to build relationships that help improve school attendance and academic achievement, promote responsible decision-making, and provide skills to better navigate relationships at school, socially and at home and;

WHEREAS, in 2018, volunteers in Western Youth Network’s Mentoring program spent over 4,770 hours with youth in Watauga County totaling more than $115,147.80 worth of donated time to benefit our community; and

WHEREAS, “Thank Your Mentor Day” (January 31) promotes three ways to honor your mentor (1) contact your mentor directly to express your appreciation; (2) pass on what you received by becoming a mentor to a young person in your community; and (3) write a tribute to your mentor for posting on www.WhoMentoredYou.org; and

WHEREAS, the Watauga County community is dedicated to realizing the promise and power of mentoring.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Rennie Brantz, Mayor of the Town of Boone, as a demonstration of the value of volunteerism to this community, do hereby proclaim January 31st, 2019 as “THANK YOUR MENTOR DAY” and January 2019 as Mentoring Month, celebrated by the Watauga County community, and urge our citizens to recognize this day, to consider mentoring a young person in their community, and to celebrate this month with appropriate ceremonies, activities, and programs.

Boone Residents May Receive Letter From American Water Resources of North Carolina

The Town of Boone wishes to inform its water and sewer customers of a letter which they may soon receive from American Water Resources of North Carolina, a private company located in New Jersey.

This is the same company which has previously sent these types of letters in April 2013, April 2014, December 2015, March 2016 and February 2017. Although the town was notified of the company’s intention to contact its water and sewer customers, please be aware that the Town of Boone is not affiliated with American Water Resources of North Carolina, has no previous experience with nor knowledge about the company, and the town does not specifically endorse this or any such program.

The letter is expected to address customers’ potential expenses for broken or defective water and sewer lines on their property and offers a program for addressing such line failures. Although Town of Boone water and sewer customers are generally responsible for water line repairs on their side of their water meters and for broken sewer lines on their property, the town cannot certify that the program offered is legitimate or of benefit to its customer.

The town suggests that each customer review his or her current homeowner’s insurance policy to verify if whether and to what extent these types of repairs are covered and make your decisions as personally warranted. It is also advisable that you check with the Better Business Bureau and other consumer protection organizations and agencies before contacting with any unknown company.

If you have any questions or concerns pertaining to this matter, please call the Public Works Department at 828-268-6250. You may also be able to obtain useful information by contacting the Consumer Protection Division of the North Carolina Attorney General at1-877-566-7226. You should always read carefully any legal document or contract before signing it.

Town of Boone Meeting Agendas Updated for January Meetings

The agendas and packets for the January Town Council meetings have been published and are available to view online at http://boonenc.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx .

Third Annual Sweetheart Soiree Valentine’s Dance Happening February 16

Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation is partnering with numerous local businesses to bring you the Third Annual Sweetheart Soiree Valentine’s Dance on Saturday, February 16 from 3-6 p.m. at the American Legion in Blowing Rock.

This free event will feature an afternoon of music, food, and fun! All members of the community are welcome to attend. Please RSVP to 828-295-5222 or visit www.townofblowingrocknc.gov.

CCC&TI Presents Spring 2019 Performing Artist Series

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Associate in Fine Arts – Music Program will once again host the Performing Artist Concert Series this spring with several featured events that are free and open to all students and the general public.

Following is a schedule of events and additional details.

On Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B–100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host the Lenoir-Rhyne College Singers.

The LRU College Singers is a select chamber ensemble drawn from the members of LR’s flagship choral ensemble, the A Cappella Choir. The College Singers perform music from a variety of genres and time periods from Medieval chant to contemporary collegiate a cappella. In addition to performing regularly as part of A Cappella Choir programs, College Singers participates in “A Lenoir-Rhyne Christmas”, the LR Choral Festival, and a variety of banquets, alumni events, and community functions throughout the academic year. The College Singers are directed by Ryan Luhrs, LR Director of Choral Activities and assistant professor of music.

On Monday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B–100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host guest lecturer Dr. Melisse Brunet.

Mélisse Brunet is one of the six conductors selected from 161 applicants for the Linda and

Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors at The Dallas Opera. She was the Assistant Conductor of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic for two seasons and guest conducted with them five concert series. She also regularly guest conducts five French professional orchestras, and made her guest conducting debuts in January with Symphoria in Syracuse, N.Y. Mélisse believes that each stage appearance is an opportunity for sharing her passion with the audience during concert talks and by the creative interaction of the musicians and the audience throughout the performance. Her passion for sharing has always been transposed through her teaching and mentoring of younger musicians. In July 2016, she was named the Director of Orchestral Activities at Appalachian State University where she is conducting all the symphonic concerts, operas and musicals. Brunet will lead a discussion on the role of a female conductor in modern classical music.

On Tuesday, March 19 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host guitarist Derek Gripper.

Derek Gripper is a classical guitarist who has taken a unique path. As a South African classical musician, he found himself limited by the music of the traditional classical guitar. So, he went on a journey through different musical styles, returning always to the guitar to find ways of bringing what he learned onto the instrument. In 2012 he completed a ten year project to understand and translate the music of the West African kora (21 string harp) virtuoso Toumani Diabate to solo guitar, resulting in two critically acclaimed albums and an international concert tour.

On Wednesday, April 17 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host the Firecracker Jazz Band.

In hundreds of performances since 2003, Firecracker Jazz Band has played everywhere from street corners, speakeasies, jazz festivals from coast to coast, dance halls, Bonnaroo and the Kennedy Center. Based in Asheville, N.C., these six musicians revitalize traditional jazz with unbounded energy and pay homage to the pioneers of early 20th Century Jazz, including that of Dixieland and New Orleans. Firecracker Jazz Band strives to carry on the traditions forged by such greats as Jelly Roll Morton, Louis Armstrong & Bix Beiderbecke. April is Jazz Appreciate Month and a free Firecracker Jazz Band concert is the perfect way to celebrate.

On Tuesday, April 30 at 12:15 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson, the CCC&TI Chorus will present their Spring Concert. An encore performance will be held on Thursday, May 2 at 12:15pm at St. James Episcopal Church in downtown Lenoir.

All events are free and open to the public.

For more information on CCC&TI’s Associate in Fine Arts – Music Programs or these events, contact Program Director Justin Butler at 828-726-2457 or email [email protected].

F3 Fitness Program Launching in Boone on March 23

A North Carolina-born (and nationally-known) organization called F3 is launching soon in Boone.

F3 is a peer-led men’s boot-camp-style workout group that meets early in the mornings. Workouts are free of charge, always outdoors (even in winter!), and open to all men.

The 3 F’s stand for Fitness, Fellowship and Faith.

One of the stated goals of F3 is to invigorate men’s leadership. F3 has a ripple effect on the community: better fathers, better husbands and new friends.

F3 was “officially” born in Charlotte in 2011, but has now grown to over 26 states and 1400 workouts per week. You can learn more about the Boone Region here: https://f3boone.wordpress.com/ and the F3 Nation here: https://f3nation.com/ .

Senator Deanna Ballard Appointed as Co-Chair of Education Committees

Senator Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga) today announced that Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) appointed her as Co-Chair to both the Education/Higher Education Policy Committee and the Appropriations on Education/Higher Education Committee. As a member of these Committees, Senator Ballard will work on issues of importance to the 45th Senate District, including continuing the financial reform of our state’s education system, improving school safety, investing in community colleges for workforce training programs, as well as supporting school calendar flexibility.

“I am thrilled to continue working with our education leaders in classrooms and schools from across the state—it is a valuable and timely opportunity to do all I can to strengthen relationships and education policies in ensuring we have the best resources for our students success. Listening, engaging and thoughtfully executing will be key to working together with all stakeholders involved and I’m excited about the steps ahead,” said Ballard.

In addition to her appointment as Co-Chair of the Education/Higher Education Committee and Co-Chair of the Appropriations on Education/Higher Education Committee, Senator Ballard was named a member of the following Committees: Appropriations/Base Budget, Health Care, Rules and Transportation.

“Senator Ballard’s mindfulness and purposed perspective will be critical to these Committees’ important work. I look forward to working together to continue building on North Carolina’s years of growth and success,” said Berger.

Comments

comments