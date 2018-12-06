Today’s Email Announcements

Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 3:16 pm

Featuring Crafts and Food From Around the Region, New Opportunity School for Women to Host Inaugural Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 8

Cross off a few more people from your holiday shopping list during the inaugural New Opportunity School for Women (NOSW) holiday market on Saturday, December 8.

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Cannon Student Center on the campus of Lees-McRae explore tables covered in regional crafts and food made by local High Country artists and residents.

The event is free and open to the public. For those interested in marketing their crafts or food, each table is $20 and includes the table, coverings, and chairs.

For more information, call the NOSW office at 828-898-8905.

Founded in 1987 in Berea, Kentucky, the NOSW opened an expansion site at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk in 2005. The program at Lees-McRae has now graduated more than 130 women.

In its 14th year, NOSW’s mission is to improve the educational, financial, and personal circumstances of low-income women who live in or hail from the Southern Appalachian region. Its hallmark event is a three-week residential session on the campus of Lees-McRae that includes creative writing, public speaking, interviewing, and Appalachian literature courses.

Experienced volunteer instructors also teach basic accounting, computer and resume writing skills, and how to navigate the college application process. Internships in the local community provide the opportunity to explore career paths. Women participating in the program attend cultural events, such as concerts, theatre productions, and a series of lectures related to local Appalachian culture.

Learn more about the NOSW here >>

Campus Emergency Siren Test Postponed Until December 19

Appalachian State University has postponed its campus siren warning system until 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Examples of the tones that are used in an emergency or during tests can be heard online at https://emergency.appstate. edu/siren-warning-system .

Appalachian uses the hi/low tone for emergencies, discontinuous air horn for tests of the system and the alert tone for all-clear signal.

For more information about the university’s AppState ALERT voice/text/email notification system, visit https://emergency.appstate.edu .

Campus siren tests are normally conducted on the first Wednesday of each month. Scheduled dates for Appalachian’s upcoming tests are Jan. 2 and Feb. 6, 2019.

Rural Transportation Advisory Committee to Meet December 19

The Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) of the High Country RPO will hold a meeting on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at the High Country Council of Governments building located at 468 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607. The RTAC will meet at 11 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.

This information is available in Spanish or any other language upon request. Please contact High Country RPO Transportation Planner at 828-265-5434 ext. 135 or at 468 New Market Blvd. Boone, NC 28607 for accommodations for this request.

Esta información está disponible en español o en cualquier otro idioma bajo petición. Por favor, póngase en contacto con High Country RPO Transportación Planner al 828-265-5434 ext. 135 o en 468 New Market Blvd. Boone, NC 28607 de alojamiento para esta solicitud.

Santa’s Toy Box Seeking Donations and Volunteers

Santa’s Toy Box is celebrating its 32nd year of operation by providing gifts to families who would otherwise struggle to provide Christmas presents for their children. Santa’s Toy Box has shelves and tables full of new toys and books for parents to choose from for their children.

The project began in 1986 by the Deerfield United Methodist men and has grown to include many volunteers throughout the community. Families are identified by word of mouth, through churches, doctors’ offices, Social Services, the Health Department, as well as other organizations. 719 children were served in 2017. This year, like every year, the location was offered for free by a local business. Starting this weekend, families will come to Santa’s Toy Box at their designated times, spread across the next couple of weeks, to choose gifts for each of their children from birth to age 15.

Community members are welcome to drop off new toys at several locations: Deep Gap Dollar General, Ortho Carolina, Ortho Physical Therapy, Juicee Coil Vapes, Haircut 101, the State Employees Credit Union at New Market Center, Circle K on Hwy 105, Watauga Opportunities, and the Student Union at ASU.

Santa’s Toy Box also accepts tax-deductible donations, which will be used to purchase new toys, at: Santa’s Toy Box, c/o Deerfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1337, Boone, NC 28607. Checks should be made out to Santa’s Toy Box.

Anyone interested in volunteering can reach Shawn or Anita Fogle at 828-719-9627. Santa’s Toy Box would not be successful without the generosity of local individuals and businesses.

