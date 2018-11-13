Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 11:18 am

LMC Men’s Volleyball Unveils its 2019 Schedule

The Lees-McRae College men’s volleyball team released its 2019 schedule Tuesday morning. The 2019 slate is highlighted by a trip to national power Ohio State along with 13 matches at Williams Gymnasium.

LMC, which finished last season with a record of 4-22, will play six matches in the season’s opening month with four of those contests being played at home. Lees-McRae will host Fort Wayne in its season-opener on January 11 before entertaining Bluefield College on January 15. After a trip to Charlotte to take on Queens on January 18, the Bobcats will return home to open league play with tilts against King (Jan. 22) and North Greenville (Jan. 26). Following those matches against the Tornado and North Greenville, the Bobcats will close out January with a road trip to Belmont Abbey on the 30th.

After playing the bulk of its matches at home in January, the complete opposite will occur in February for Lees-McRae. The Bobcats will travel to Emmanuel (Feb. 1), Erskine (Feb. 2), Mount Olive (Feb. 15), Barton (Feb. 16), North Greenville (Feb. 23) and King (Feb. 27) in February. The lone match LMC will play at home will be on February 9 when the squad hosts Limestone.

As the calendar turns to March, the Bobcats will return to the High Country to start the month with non-league matches against Alderson Broaddus (March 1) and Lincoln Memorial (March 9). LMC will then head out on the road to Alderson Broaddus on the 13th before traveling to Ohio State on the 15th. Lees-McRae will then close out March with three conference matches at Williams Gymnasium against Belmont Abbey (March 19), Emmanuel (March 22) and Erskine (March 23) before going out on its final road trip of the regular season to Limestone on March 29.

The final month of the 2019 season will be played mainly in Banner Elk for the Bobcats. LMC will face off against Queens on April 2 in its final non-league match of the season. After that contest, Lees-McRae will host Mount Olive and Barton on April 5-6 to close out the season.

The 2019 Conference Carolinas Men’s Volleyball Tournament will begin with four quarterfinal matches on April 13 at the campus sites of the league’s top four finishers. The semifinals and final will be played at the site of the tournament’s highest remaining seed on April 17-18.

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Tuesday November 13

Join us as 10% of all sales from Tuesday, November 13 benefit Community Care Clinic. Community Care Clinic. Established in 2006, Community Care Clinic provides integrated healthcare to low-income persons in our community who do not have health insurance. Through disease prevention, continuity of care and active follow-up, CCC promotes the health and well-being of our community. Can’t make it Tuesday? All month long, 5% of all sales of The Compass Rose Amber Ale will benefit Community Care Clinic as well. Cheers!

Wednesday November 14

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday November 15

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and live music with Mairead Wyatt. Mairead Wyatt is a singer/songwriter emerging from the Boone, North Carolina folk scene. One of six children, Mairead grew up in a musical household particularly fixated on traditional Irish folk; which is incidentally the source of quite a bit of her songwriting influences today. Mairead often cites other influences such as The Lumineers, Fleet Foxes, and The Avett Brothers that have helped her throughout the years to craft and hone in on her easygoing, sometimes melancholy sound. Her lyrics are relatable yet personal, and her sound is bright yet blue. Mairead is currently on the cusp of recording her first full-length album, following the release of her EP “Snowshowers, Sunflowers” in the spring of 2018.

Friday November 16

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Dead King Cotton. A love for the outdoors doesn’t come much stronger than spending 142 days hiking the Appalachian Trail which is what Dead King Cotton’s front man Harrison Davies did in 2016. Since his return, the east Tennessee Americana-Folk band has enjoyed writing original songs and performing at different venues throughout the Southeast. They’re newest release Forgone has accelerated their popularity in the region and has even garnered praise from the likes of Folk Magazine. Don’t miss out on the chance to see one of east Tennessee’s best up and coming folk acts.

Saturday November 17

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: The Paper Crowns. The Paper Crowns make tw-piece acoustic music sound huge! They are stomping on drums while they are plucking strings and singing harmonies often all at the same time! It’s hard to find a truly unique band…on top of that it’s hard to find a band that delivers the emotional spectrum from sweet and heartbreaking earnest ballads to barn burning gypsy raving conga frenzied sweaty dance tunes. The Paper Crowns are solid players on their instruments and they pride their sets on improvisation mixed with fine compositions and great lyrics. Most of all, The Paper Crowns want you to feel good and feel recharged when you listen to their music….it’s full of heart and soul and all of the good old spirit that’s still roaming the land.

Small Business Saturday and Alta Vista Gallery Hosting Annual Christmas Open House Saturday November 24

On Saturday, November 24, Alta Vista Gallery in Valle Crucis is hosting its Annual Christmas Open House from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The open house falls on the same day as Small Business Saturday, which celebrates local shops that offer unique items not in the ‘Big Box’ stores―the kind of shops where you’re greeted by the owner, who often knows your name… and Alta Vista Gallery embodies all of this,” says owner Maria Santomasso-Hyde.

“We want to say thank you to the customers who’ve helped the gallery become 28 years old―and also meet some new folks,” says Hyde.

The public is invited to this free event, to enjoy the gallery’s Christmas décor, hot cider or wine, and a variety of goodies, such as homemade sausage balls and Christmas cookies.

Some of the gallery’s artists will be on hand, and there will be paintings shown by over 100 artists, including a showing of paintings small enough to give as gifts.

A popular gift idea is the novel, He Gave Me Barn Cats. It’s written by the gallery owner, so she can personalize copies. Other gift ideas include: Motawi Fine Art Tiles; stained glass by Julie Neal of Valle Crucis; Mangum and New Day Pottery; small sculptures in bronze by Rusty Gray of Banner Elk; art prints, puzzles, and Christmas cards by Will Moses, heir to Grandma Moses.

Alta Vista Gallery is located minutes from Boone, Blowing Rock, and Banner Elk, in a National Register historic farmhouse at 2839 Broadstone Road, Historic Valle Crucis―between Mast Farm Inn and Mast Store Annex.

For a map and directions to the gallery, and to see some of the art, visit www.AltaVistaGallery.com and the gallery’s page on Facebook. For more info, call the gallery at (828) 963-5247.

Casting for Hope’s Sixth Annual Winter Music Fest Happening December 15

The Casting for Hope Winter Music Fest is coming back to Morganton’s CoMMA Auditorium on December 15, with doors opening at 5 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 7 p.m. for all other ticket holders. The first performance will kick off at 7:30.

You want to be there for one of the most enjoyable nights of the year in Morganton. This is annually one of Casting for Hope’s largest single fundraisers and a good way for the Casting for Hope family to support the work we do by taking in some really great music to get your Christmas season started.

As we have traditionally done with this event, there are three levels of tickets: VIP ($80), Deluxe ($55), and regular admission ($15). There are only a very few VIP tickets remaining, so contact us ASAP for information on getting your hands on those, and Deluxe tickets are going fast as well, so if you want to be part of a really fun scene in Morganton, get in touch with us ASAP about those tickets before they are gone. We hope to sell CoMMA out this year, so even after the VIP and Deluxe tickets are gone, we hope you will help us spread the word about this event by forwarding this note to anyone in your circles who may be interested–and if you’d be willing to put up posters in your places of business, churches, entertainment spaces, we’d love to put some in your hands!

The VIP tickets are the best seats in the house and give ticket holders access to the benefit dinner and VIP lounge in the Mezzanine lobby at CoMMA where additional acoustic entertainment will be performed and dinner will be served catered by Countryside Catering. The performers for this part of the night are local artists Beth LeCroy, Michael Hefner, and touring artist Angela Easterling. The VIP tickets also admit entrance to the ever-popular After Party, which is also being catered by Countryside Catering. These tickets can only be purchased from Casting for Hope staff and volunteers.

The Deluxe tickets admit access to the next best seating in CoMMA for all of the MainStage performances and the After Party for complimentary food and drinks. These tickets also can only be purchased from Casting for Hope staff and volunteers--they are not being sold at CoMMA.

The Regular admission tickets are $15 and offer seating at CoMMA for the entire suite of MainStage music performances and can only be purchased from CoMMA. You can do that here by going to the online box office or by giving them a call at 828.433.SHOW

Key Details

High Country Soccer Association 2018/19 Indoor Winter Soccer Camp Coming Soon

This winter, High Country Soccer Association is hosting its 2018 Indoor Winter Soccer Camp for U6-U18 players born between 1/1/2000-12/31/2012 inside the Sofield Family Indoor Practice Facility located beside Kidd Brewer Stadium on the campus of Appalachian State University. The tentative starting date is December 17 depending the departure of the App State football team for their bowl game. More information can be found at www.hcsoccer.com.

The HCSA winter camp (based on indoor futsal) is designed for players of any level interested in further developing technical and tactical soccer skills. HCSA is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit soccer club that providesinstruction led by licensed professional coaches who follow a curriculum of fun, age-appropriate activities and small-sided games to develop player’s skills while fostering enjoyment and appreciation for the game of soccer.

Winter 2018 Camp Dates (Tentative)

December 17, 18, 19, 21 and January 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 2019

Camp Fees and Time Session

U6 Academy (birth years 2013, 2014, 2015): $60, 4pm-4:45pm

U8 Academy (birth years 2011, 2012, 2013): $75, 4:45-5:45pm

U10 Academy (birth years 2009, 2010, 2011): $75, 4:45pm-5:45pm

U12 Futsal (birth years 2007, 2008, 2009): $105, 5:45pm-7pm

U14 Futsal (birth years 2005, 2006): $105, 7pm-8:15pm

U18 Futsal (birth years 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004): $105, 8:15pm-9:30pm

* Multi-child families are eligible for a 15% discount after their first child pays in full.

High Country Soccer Association, which opened in 1986, offers soccer training to youth ranging from U6 to U18 and competes in the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association. HCSA also operates winter futsal youth training, summer camps, two youth tournaments, and the local adult leagues. In all, HCSA has more than 600 youth players and morethan 300 adult players from five different counties.

Bischof is New Superintendent at Mount Mitchell State Park

Kevin Bischof, a veteran ranger, has been named superintendent of Mount Mitchell State Park in Yancey County, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. Bischof succeeds Robert McGraw, who transferred to serve as superintendent at Gorges State Park earlier this year.

A superintendent is the chief of operations and administration at a state park or state recreation area with wide-ranging responsibilities for staffing, training, law enforcement, visitor services, natural resource protection, community outreach and environmental education.

A native of Cincinnati, Kevin graduated from University of Cincinnati before completing a master’s degree at Indiana University in outdoor recreation with a focus in environmental education. He has worked for the division of parks and recreation as a ranger at Jordan Lake State Recreation Area and Goose Creek, Gorges and Lake James state parks. He also served as acting superintendent while at Goose Creek. He has served on the division’s honor guard and is a certified environmental educator.

“Kevin’s exemplary work as a ranger across the state and experience in the mountain region will be very valuable as he takes on this new role in our first state park,” said Dwayne Patterson, state parks director. “As the park doubles in size with new land acquisitions in the coming years, Kevin’s expertise and broad experience with both management and education will be great assets to the park”.

Mount Mitchell State Park was established in 1916 and now encompasses 1,996 acres. It recorded 398,091 visitors in 2017.

