Today’s Email Announcements

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Tuesday November 6

Election day special: $4 pints all day. National, State and Local Election Night coverage provided by Kate, our Trivia Hostess with the Mostess.

Wednesday November 7

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday November 8

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night with live music by Barefoot Modern. Originating from Greensboro, North Carolina and currently with a strong foothold in the Appalachian Mountains, Barefoot Modern encapsulates audiences with their combination of retro-classical songwriting and modern pop sound. The group has signed with Split Rail Records, App State’s student-lead record label, and is on the verge of a highly anticipated second studio release.

Friday November 9

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: The Mountain Laurels. A four piece Celti-lachian band from the High Country of North Carolina. The group performs a blend of Americana, Celtic and folk music typical to the roots culture of Western North Carolina. Instrumentation includes violin (or fiddle depending on if you’re from around here) hammer dulcimer, flute and guitar. This seasoned group of musicians has a repertoire that allows the flexibility to perform as a duo, trio, or full band.

Saturday November 10

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Earleine Trio. Born in Clarksville Tennessee, just 40 miles outside of Nashville, Earleine grew up immersed in musical culture. At 18 she picked up the guitar, and soon began writing her own songs. Earleine made her way to the mountains in the winter of 2016 to expand her musical horizons. Genuine and shockingly honest, her songwriting is mixed with poetic lyricism, and dreamy harmonies that seem to lift hard time memories into ephemeral realms. Earleine’s style is a swirl of folk, rock, blues, and roots under a blanket of soul.

John Taylor Ward to Perform at St. Mary of the Hills in Blowing Rock November 8

Bass/baritone John Taylor Ward and composer/pianist Daniel Schlosberg will perform works by Fauré, Stravinski, and Vaughan Williams as well as selections from the American Songbook at St Mary of the Hills in Blowing Rock this Thursday, November 8 at 6 PM.

John Taylor Ward is a native son of Boone/Blowing Rock. A graduate of the Eastman School of Music and the recipient of three advanced degrees from the Yale School of Music, Taylor has recently toured and performed professionally with the world’s finest Baroque musicians, including Christina Pluhar, Paul O’Dette, Steven Stubbs, William Christie, and Sir John Eliot Gardiner. (Among his performance venues with the latter was Buckingham Palace.)

The music of composer and pianist Daniel Schlosberg has been performed by major ensembles from Nashville to London and Beijing. He received a 2014 Charles Ives Scholarship from the American Academy of Arts and Letters as well as two ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Awards and holds a BA from Yale College, as well as the MM, MMA, and DMA from the Yale School of Music.

What’s Happening at Mountain City’s Heritage Hall

Tuesday, November 6, 7 p.m., Barter Theatre presents “Sally McCoy”, In the midst of the first gruesomely violent event of the legendary Hatfield and McCoy feud, one woman does what she must to save her family. Sally McCoy tells a harrowing story which takes a hard look at how women’s stories and perspectives are too often excluded. Set in August 1882, Sally’s three eldest sons are captured by the Hatfield clan. Sally crosses miles of Appalachian wilderness in the dark of night to save her children from certain death at the vengeful hands of the Hatfields. After traveling all those miles alone, she arrives at the home of the Hatfield patriarch, “Devil” Anse Hatfield, and refuses to let anything stand in her way until she has seen the “Devil” face to face. Sponsors: Body/Mind Dynamics, Vistas Land & Sea, Watauga Lake Winery. Adv$20/Door $23.

Saturday, November 17, 7 p.m., An Evening with The Kruger Brothers: In their ever-expanding body of work – Jens Kruger (banjo and vocals), Uwe Kruger (guitar and lead vocals), and Joel Landsberg (bass and vocals) – The Kruger Brothers personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition. Their original music is crafted around their discerning taste, and the result is unpretentious, cultivated, and delightfully fresh. http://krugerbrothers.com/about-kruger-brothers. Sponsors: Danny Herman Trucking, Mtn. View Nursery & Landscaping, Hux-Lipford Funeral Home; Adv.$25/Door$28.

For tickets, reservations, group or youth pricing, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. The Box Office opens on Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 2 pm, 126 College Street. For more information: heritagehalltheatre.org.

Torch Club Meeting November 12

The monthly meeting of Torch: A Forum for Reasoned Discourse will be Monday, November 12 at the Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone.

Those arriving at 11:30 may choose from a $10 menu and enjoy the presentation at noon.

The topic this month is an explanation of election results by David Sutton, retired ASU professor of political science. Guests are welcome. For more information: 828-264-4275.

Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society Meeting is November 14

The monthly meeting for the Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will be on Wednesday, November 14.

The meeting will take place at the Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. The meeting room will open at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting following at 7 p.m.

Matt Estep will be present to give an update on endangered plant research happening in his lab at Appalachian State University. The title of the presentation is “Genetic Diversity and Conservation of Geum Radiatum (Spreading Avens).”

As a reminder for upcoming meetings during the winter, if Watauga County Schools are closed on the day of the meeting, then the meeting will be cancelled.

Gary Sullivan Named General Manager of Friendship Honda of Boone

Friendship Honda of Boone announces their new General Manager, Gary Sullivan, to oversee operations at the automobile dealership. Friendship Honda of Boone is located at 1440 Blowing Rock Road and is a part of Friendship Enterprises, headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

“We are very happy to have Gary working with us,” said Mitch Walters, Owner of Friendship Enterprises. “Gary is an excellent leader and mentor and has been an awesome addition to our Friendship family in Boone.”

Gary comes to Friendship Honda of Boone from Freedom Automotive Group where he was Chief Operating Officer. Originally from Bear Creek, NC, Sullivan and his family reside in Banner Elk, NC.

The Friendship Family of Dealerships has been recognized as being Automotive News Top 100 Dealerships To Work For since 2011. They have grown into 23 franchises in 17 locations within Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia. Franchises include Ford, Volvo, Hyundai, Genesis, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Honda, Nissan, Quicklane, Indian, Polaris, Slingshot and Arctic Cat. Friendship employs approximately 350 people.

