Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 3:26 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday October 31

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday November 1

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music with Jack Marion. Jack Marion is a singer-songwriter hailing from Mount Airy, NC. Growing up, Jack was surrounded by different genres of music but found that he loved Country, Folk, Bluegrass, and Rock the most. His influences range from Jason Isbell to Tony Rice to The Rolling Stones Jack is currently a sophomore at Appalachian State studying Music Industry and Vocal Performance. He hopes to one day be a touring musician and see the country.

Friday November 2

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Sylvia Rose Novak. A tiny woman with a huge presence, Sylvia Rose Novak is a multi-instrumentalist hailing from south-central Alabama. Having been painted as a “dark and brooding intellectual” via her songwriting, Novak’s best known, among her fans, to captivate an audience with her sharp sense of humor. Her carefully worded banter leads listeners delicately into her songs, much like the prologue of a book, or a narrator in a movie. Drawing inspiration from writers such as Cormac McCarthy, Donald Ray Pollock, and Flannery O’Connor; Sylvia Rose Novak has crafted a unique style of songwriting that might, itself, be called Southern Gothic. Novak’s resonant vocals couple with her unconventionally structured songs to create a listening experience that is akin to becoming immersed in a short story.

Saturday November 3

7:30-Closing Live Music: Redleg Husky. Redleg Husky is a country and bluegrass band from Asheville, North Carolina. Since its inception in 2012, the group has been performing its unique blend of American music in barrooms, theaters, and festivals throughout the Southeast and beyond. The group has released four recordings of original music in that time, including three full-length albums – Carolina in 2014, My Old Heart in 2016, and Don’t Be Bashful in 2018. Redleg Husky features Tim McWilliams on rhythm and lead guitar, banjo, and vocals and Son the Bassman on bass and vocals. The band has previously included co-founder and songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Misa Giroux, between 2012 and 2016, and vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist David Funderburk from 2012 to 2014. With more than five hundred shows already under their belt, Tim and Son are excited to continue their musical evolution, developing new takes on classic songs, bringing an impassioned live show to audiences throughout the region, and pushing musical boundaries within the many sub-genres of Americana.

Upcoming Seminars Offered by WCC Small Business Center

The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center has a variety of seminars scheduled for November that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses. These seminars are offered at no charge to participants unless otherwise noted; however, attendees must pre-register to participate.

Diversified Funding Strategies for Successful Non-Profits – November 1, 2018, 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. – Ashe Campus

Non-Profit organizations must diversify their funding streams or risk closing the doors when that “one source” dries up. This workshop is a game changer for board members or staff members who are ready to develop the new, diverse funding streams needed sustain and grow the organization. Participants will evaluate the pros and cons of diversified funding, best practices for new capacity building opportunities, the primary elements of successful fundraising, and time management skills needed to navigate a new world of resource development.

Crowdfunding– November 7, 2018, 12:00 p.m.-1:15 p.m. – Wilkes Chamber of Commerce

Are you in need of capital for your small business? Crowdfunding is quickly becoming a popular financing option by aspiring entrepreneurs. This seminar will focus on defining the concept of crowdfunding, identifying available platforms, how to choose the best platform, and planning equity crowdfunding for the future. Other questions that will be answered: What is crowdfunding? The history of crowdfunding. How does crowdfunding work? What types of crowdfunding’s are available today? Which one is right for you? Which crowdfunding platform have shown great success for participants and why. How to get results in crowdfunding? The requirements to build a successful campaign.

Understanding Bookkeeping for the Clueless – November 6, 2018, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – Alleghany Center

Bookkeeping is often a scary topic that many business owners prefer to avoid, but it is the first step to reaching higher profitability and more money in the bank. In this class we will take a very conversational approach to helping you understand the basics of recording income and expenses. We’ll also look at the three major financial statements and learn how to use your numbers to help reach your business goals. This seminar is great for both new business owners and seasoned entrepreneurs who want to understand bookkeeping better.

Your Website Stinks – November 8, 2018, 1:00 p.m.-2:15 p.m. – Ashe Campus

This seminar teaches business owners how to objectively analyze their websites and then implement powerful strategies and techniques for improving the results that those very same websites are generating/not generating. Kelley St. Germain, who built his first website in 1999, will take a brief, yet important look at Google Analytics, while also discussing search engine results, domain acquisition, site design, content strategies, back links, photography, videography, DIY website builders, and SEO. This seminar is designed for both website owners who hire others to administer their website and for those who want to or are currently maintaining their own websites.

Basics of Bookkeeping – November 8, 2018, 5:15 p.m.-6:45 p.m. – Alleghany Center

Gain a working knowledge of how to properly record financial transactions for small businesses. Discover the three most important financial reports and how to use them to make the best‐informed business decisions. This seminar is designed for both new business owners and seasoned entrepreneurs who need a refresher on the basics of accounting.

Small Business Taxes – November 8, 2018, 7:00 p.m.-8:15 p.m. – Alleghany Center

Gain a solid understanding of taxes required for small business owners and develop the best tax strategy. Become familiar with the latest tax forms and procedures for both state and federal taxes. Discover how everyday business decisions can have tax implications that can affect the bottom line. This seminar is important for both new and experienced business owners.

Hashtag Culture: Instagram for Your Business – November 13, 2018, 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. – Ashe Campus

In this class, participants will learn the basics of setting up an Instagram account and using it as a business promotion tool. You will learn how to make a huge impact for your business online. Hashtags are powerful and can help grow your audience quickly.

Using YouTube and Video to Improve Your Business – November 15, 2018, 1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. – ONLINE

Are you trying to market your business online and you‘re just spinning your wheels because those Facebook posts and Instagram pictures aren‘t getting seen? Using video and/or YouTube to market your business can be a huge asset to growing your presence and getting in front of the right people. Potential clients that have seen a video from you are 30% more likely to buy from you than someone who has not seen a video from you. That is reason enough to get on video! This class will teach you the basics of creating a video marketing strategy for your business including using video on all social platforms and YouTube.

Are You Running Your Business or Is It Running You? – November 27, 2018, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. – Wilkes Campus

Is this you? Many of the most successful entrepreneurs and business leaders work longer hours and get less return on their investments of time and money. Maybe you grapple with some of these issues:

Lack of control over time, markets or business

People who don’t listen, understand and follow through

Profit that is inconsistent and/or there is not enough

Growth is happening but can’t break through to the next level

With Instructor David Norman’s interactive style and experience-based real-world insights, he will make this a workshop an eye-opening event for growth-oriented entrepreneurs. Participants will leave with a set of simple, practical tools that they will use immediately to focus on priorities, get clear on issues and gain traction in their business.

Visit www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75570 to pre-register for seminars. To learn more about the Small Business Center and seminars, contact Laurie Brintle-Jarvis, SBC director, at 336-838-6166 or lsbrintle336@wilkescc.edu.

The Small Business Center Network, comprised of 58 small business centers throughout North Carolina, supports the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses by being a community-based provider of training, counseling and resource information.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity Holding a Home Dedication on November 4

The Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is hosting a special Home Dedication for the Bradshaw family on Sunday, November 4 at 2 p.m.

The home is located at 133 Woodrow Street in Boone, part of the Habitat for Humanity GreenWood Neighborhood.

To RSVP for the vent, call 828-268-9545, ext. 104 or email allison@wataugahabitat.org.

The Choir of St. Mary of the Hills to Present All Souls Concert at BRAHM November 4

The choir of St. Mary of the Hills will present a concert, “Transeamus: Meditations on Mortality“, on Sunday, November 4th at 2 pm at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum. The concert will focus on the themes of Light, Remembrance, and Rebirth, in honor of All Souls Day.

The concert will feature short readings and quotations on those themes, interspersed with both choral and solo music ranging from the moving Behold the tabernacle of God by Healey Willan and sweetly evocative I sat down under his shadow by Edward Bairstow, to Lori Laitman’s The silver swan, Anton Bruckner’s Ave Maria, and the angelic Gregorian chant In paradisum.

The choir of St. Mary’s has performed many times with various chamber orchestras, but its focus remains unaccompanied singing, and it’s heart is regular Sunday morning worship and monthly choral evensong (during the summer season). Dr. James Bumgardner has been organist and choir director at St. Mary’s for over 30 years, and has led the choir on several trips to study with the foremost directors of Anglican choral music in Cambridge England, most recently last May. The choir has represented North Carolina at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., sung services for St. Mary the Virgin in New York City, and been choir-in-residence at Durham Cathedral in England three times. For more information, please contact St. Mary’s at 828.295.7323, or follow us on Facebook @ MusicfromStMaryoftheHills.

Friends of the Watauga County Library Book Sale Begins November 6

The Friends of the Watauga County Library are having “The Holiday Book Sale” at the Boone Mall. This is the big sale, starting Tuesday November 6 from 4-9 p.m., Wednesday November 7, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Thursday November 8, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday November 9, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There will be a huge selection of books with something for everyone. In addition to the books there will be gift baskets, which will be the perfect present for a friend, or family who likes to read.

If you would like more information correct the book sale chair Claire Olander 264-8958 Olanddp@bellsouth.mnet or Joan Hearn 295-4767 toadz@bellsouth.net

Matthew Wimberly to Speak at High Country Writers Meeting on November 8

Poet Matthew Wimberly will be the featured speaker at the regular meeting of High Country Writers at the Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation building on Highway 421 on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 10:00 am. The program is free and open to the public.

Wimberly is a much-awarded poet who grew up in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and is currently Instructor of Rhetoric and Composition at Lees-McRae. He wrote his first poem after reading A Tree Grows in Brooklyn in the seventh grade. “That poem changed the rest of my life,” he said. “Growing up on top of a mountain meant I’d often have to entertain myself alone. I loved running down trails and skipping stones in the creek behind my house, and it became natural to entertain myself by writing poetry. To this day I love to play with words, to see how a poem can provide a new lens for looking at the world. If anything, I want other people to find something as alive in poetry as out in the wild.”

High Country Writers has been “energizing writers since 1995.” Regular meetings are at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from 10 am to noon, and speakers’ presentations are co-sponsored by the library. HCW members present writing / publishing skills workshops from 10 am to noon the first Thursday of most months, partnering with Watauga County Arts Council to offer them at Art Space. Guests are welcome. Membership is $15 annually. Visit High Country Writers at www.highcountrywriters.org.

NCDOT to Hold Public Hearing Nov. 8 on Proposed Rule Changes

The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing in Raleigh on Nov. 8 to solicit comments regarding 25 proposed administrative code rule changes.

The hearing will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Greenfield Parkway Building, 750 N. Greenfield Parkway, Garner. The building houses NCDOT’s Transportation Mobility and Safety Unit.

All statements and comments will be recorded and transcribed. Comments may be submitted until Dec. 3. For additional information regarding the proposed rules, please visit the NCDOT rules page. Anyone desiring additional information may contact Jamille Robbins in the Public Involvement, Community Studies and Visualization Section at 919-707-6085 or jarobbins@ncdot.gov.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who want to participate in these meetings. Anyone requiring special services should contact Mr. Robbins as early as possible, so that arrangements can be made.

People who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.

Las personas queno hablan inglés, o tienen limitaciones para leer, hablar o entender inglés, podrían recibir servicios de interpretación si los solicitan antes de la reunión llamando al 1-800-481-6494.

NCMS Membership Elects New Board Members at 2018 Annual Business Meeting

Results of the North Carolina Medical Society (NCMS) election to positions on its Board of Directors were announced at the Society’s Annual Business Meeting on Friday, Oct. 19.

President: Timothy J. Reeder, MD, MPH, FACEP, an emergency medicine physician at the Brody School of Medicine at ECU in Greenville. Dr. Reeder received his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

President-elect: Palmer Edwards, MD, DFAPA, is a certified psychiatrist working in Winston-Salem. He graduated from the Bowman Gray Medical School (now Wake Forest School of Medicine).

Elected to the Board of Directors:

Edward Whitesides, MD, a urologist with Urology Associates in Wilmington. He graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill School of Medicine.

Rachel Keever, MD, CPE, FACC, a cardiologist practicing in Asheville, Dr. Keever graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill School of Medicine.

Danielle Mahaffey, MD, MMM, a family medicine physician who currently practices administrative medicine at Appalachian Regional Health Care in Boone. Dr. Mahaffey received her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine.

Carl Westcott, MD, practices general surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He graduated from Drexel University School of Medicine.

Alzheimer’s Association Urges Support of Caregivers During Family Caregivers Month

During National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month in November, the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter is raising awareness about the important role of Alzheimer’s caregivers and how they can be supported.

Today, there are more than 16 million family members and friends across the U.S. serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers. In North Carolina, there are an estimated 466,000 caregivers providing unpaid care to family members and friends living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In 2017, these caregivers in North Carolina provided 531 million hours of unpaid care, valued at over $6.7 billion.

The care provided to people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is wide-ranging and, in some instances, all-encompassing. Caregivers for people with dementia tend to provide more time-intensive and extensive assistance and experience more difficulty than caregivers of individuals without dementia.

Eighty-three percent of the help provided to older adults in the United States comes from family members, friends or other unpaid caregivers.

Caregivers of people with dementia report providing 27 hours more care per month on average (92 hours versus 65 hours) than caregivers of people without dementia, with over half providing more than 21 hours of care per week.

“Our research shows a growing financial, physical and emotional toll on Alzheimer’s caregivers, which is why the Alzheimer’s Association aims to enhance care and support for all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “During this month and throughout the year, we encourage caregivers to reduce stress and be healthy, and for people to support caregivers and to let them know they are not alone on this journey.”

The Alzheimer’s Association offers the following ways that people can help caregivers and tips on being a healthy caregiver. For more information, visit http://www.alz.org/honor.

How to Help an Alzheimer’s Caregiver

Learn: Educate yourself about Alzheimer’s disease – its symptoms, its progression and the common challenges facing caregivers. The Alzheimer’s Association has a vast amount of resources and information available at www.alz.org.

Build a Team: The Alzheimer’s Association Care Team Calendar is a free, personalized online tool to organize family and friends who want to help with caregiving. Visit the Care Team Calendar here: https://www.alz.org/help-support/caregiving/care-options/care-team-calendar.

Give a Break: Make a standing appointment to give the caregiver a break. Spend time with the person with dementia and allow the caregiver a chance to run errands, go to their own doctor’s appointment, participate in a support group or engage in an activity that helps them recharge.

Join the Fight: Honor a person living with the disease and their caregiver by joining the fight against Alzheimer’s. You can volunteer at your local Alzheimer’s Association office, participate in fundraising events such as the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and The Longest Day, advocate for more research funding, or sign up to participate in a clinical study as a healthy volunteer through the Alzheimer’s Association’s Trial Match.

How to Be a Healthy Caregiver

See Your Doctor: Visit your physician regularly and listen to what your body is telling you. Any exhaustion, stress, sleeplessness, or changes in appetite or behavior should be taken seriously.

Get Moving: In addition to helping you stay healthy, exercise can help relieve stress, prevent disease and make you feel good.

Eat Well: Heart-healthy eating patterns, such as the Mediterranean diet, are good for overall health and may help protect the brain.

Additional Facts and Figures: (http://www.alz.org/facts/)

One in 10 people age 65 and older (10 percent) has Alzheimer’s dementia.

An estimated 5.7 million Americans, including 170,000 North Carolina residents, are living with Alzheimer’s, a number estimated to grow to as many as 16 million by year 2050.

Almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s are women.

African-Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias as older whites.

Hispanics are about one and one-half times as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias as older whites.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.

About the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter:

The Western Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in the 49 central and western North Carolina counties that serves over 110,000 people currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and their 330,000 caregivers in these counties. We provide a variety of services including a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®. We offer opportunities to get involved and to make a difference. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter, visit www.alz.org/northcarolina or call (800) 272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

