Today’s Email Announcements

Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 11:39 am

Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church Presents Bible Prophecy Seminar Beginning Friday October 26

The Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church will be presenting a Bible Prophecy Seminar titled Mysteries Revealed beginning Friday, October 26 through Saturday, November 3.

Topics and times for each day are as follows:

Friday, October 26 7 p.m. Can God Be Trusted?

Saturday, October 27 10:50 a.m. The Messiah and the Judgment

Saturday, October 27 7 p.m. The Second Coming of Jesus

Sunday, October 28 7 p.m. The Day that Disappeared

Monday, October 29 7 p.m. The Mystery of Death

Tuesday, October 30 7 p.m. Revelation’s Lake of Fire

Thursday, November 1 7 p.m. The Mystery Beast of Revelation

Friday, November 2 7 p.m. The Mark of the Beast

Saturday, November 3 10:50 a.m. Buried and Forgotten by God

Saturday, November 3 7 p.m. The Fall of Babylon

Upcoming Events at Heritage Hall

Here’s what’s coming up at Heritage Hall in Mountain City.

Friday and Saturday, October 26-27, Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 3 p.m., JC Community Theatre’s “Curtain Up on Murder”. An amateur drama company is rehearsing in the theatre at the end of the pier. Storms rage overhead and the doors are locked — they are trapped! Then a mysterious, ghostly presence passes across the stage, and when the Assistant Stage Manager falls to certain death through a trapdoor, the remaining actors are thrown into disarray. Their panic increases when one of the actresses is poisoned and it becomes evident that a murderer is in their midst! Adv $10/Door $12.

Saturday, November 3, 7 p.m., Donald Davis, Nationally-Known Story Teller. Experience the warmth of a homespun story, know the goodness of a true tale…….Absolutely hilarious and unpredictable as well as emotionally reviving. During his twenty-five year career as a United Methodist Minister, Davis used stories more and more and was asked to perform at festivals and in other settings until he retired from the church to tell stories full time. The author of eighteen books and more than forty original recordings, Davis is the recipient of both the Circle of Excellence and the Lifetime Achievement Awards from the National Storytelling Network. http://www.ddavisstoryteller.com Sponsored by Mullins Real Estate and Auction, Johnson County Community Hospital, and WMCT Radio, 1390 AM & 102.9 FM. Adv $15/Door $18.

Tuesday, November 6, Barter Theatre presents “Sally McCoy”, In the midst of the first gruesomely violent event of the legendary Hatfield and McCoy feud, one woman does what she must to save her family. Sally McCoy tells a harrowing story which takes a hard look at how women’s stories and perspectives are too often excluded. Set in August 1882, Sally’s three eldest sons are captured by the Hatfield clan. Sally crosses miles of Appalachian wilderness in the dark of night to save her children from certain death at the vengeful hands of the Hatfields. After traveling all those miles alone, she arrives at the home of the Hatfield patriarch, “Devil” Anse Hatfield, and refuses to let anything stand in her way until she has seen the “Devil” face to face. Sponsors: Body/Mind Dynamics, Vistas Land & Sea, Watauga Lake Winery. Adv$20/Door $23.

For tickets, reservations, group or youth pricing, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. The Box Office opens on Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 2 pm, 126 College Street. For more information: heritagehalltheatre.org.

Watauga County Gospel Singing Happening This Saturday October 27

A special gospel singing event is taking place this Saturday, October 27 at Mabel Baptist Church, located at Old U.S. Highway 421 in Zionville.

Singing gets underway at 6 p.m. Songs will come from the red book Church Hymnal as well as the new 2018 Jeffress/Phillips songbook “A New Song to Sing”

For more information, call Clint Cornett at 828-297-3270 or Neil Oliver at 828-297-3653.

Financial Aid Offices Across North Carolina Offer Free FAFSA Assistance

Financial aid offices across the state will hold FAFSA Day on Saturday, October 27, from 9 a.m. until noon. This event offers free assistance with financial aid and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for both students and parents. This state-wide initiative is presented in partnership with College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC), North Carolina Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and State Employees’ Credit Union .

Completing the FAFSA is the first step in paying for college because it determines eligibility for both federal and state financial aid. By completing the FAFSA, students gain access to their share of more than $120 billion in grants, loans, and work-study funds. The FAFSA opened Oct. 1, and completion is encouraged as soon as possible. Early FAFSA completion is important so that students may receive financial aid information sooner, as colleges and universities have their own deadlines. Students do not have to know where they are going to college before they submit the FAFSA because they can list up to ten potential schools on their form.

In North Carolina, completing the FAFSA specifically determines a student’s eligibility for all four state grants. The North Carolina grant system includes funds for four-year public, four-year private, and community colleges . This aid is especially beneficial because grant money that comes from taxpayers goes to North Carolina residents, and does not need to be paid back.

“All students should complete the FAFSA even if they are not sure if they want to go to college after high school graduation. Often, seeing how much aid students can receive can influence their decision about education beyond high school,” says Marcia Weston, Associate Director of Outreach of the State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA). “FAFSA Day is a great opportunity for both the student and parent to receive free help to complete this important step.”

To find a location of a free FAFSA Day event near you, visit CFNC.org/FAFSADay . Registration is encouraged but not required, and families are reminded that they should never have to pay for assistance with the FAFSA. Students and parents can prepare for FAFSA Day by doing the following:

Each student and one parent will need a Federal Student Aid Identification (FSA ID) prior to completing the FAFSA. FSA IDs can be obtained at FSAID.ed.gov and are used to sign the FAFSA.

and are used to sign the FAFSA. Students and parents should bring their 2017 tax information. Many participants can use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool to obtain necessary tax information but a 1040 tax form or W-2 can be helpful.

After completing the FAFSA, students and parents are encouraged to use the Residency Determination Service (RDS) to determine eligibility for in-state tuition and state grants. RDS requires much of the same information as the FAFSA and is an important component of the financial aid application process. FAFSA and RDS are two important elements of NC Countdown to College , North Carolina’s month-long college access event taking place this October.

In addition to FAFSA information, CFNC is North Carolina’s leading resource for students as they plan, apply, and pay for college. For more information, visit CFNC.org .

Appalachian State Board of Trustees to Meet October 29

The Board of Trustees of Appalachian State University will convene for a meeting via conference call on Monday, October 29 at 10 a.m., in the Chancellor’s Office Conference Room, 4th floor of the B. B. Dougherty Administration Building on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

AGENDA

Call to Order in Open Session

Convene in Closed Session

Closed Session – In accordance with N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143-318.11(a)(4), Closed Session for the purpose of discussing matters related to the location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by this Board.

Reconvene in Open Session

Adjournment

Wilkes Heritage Museum Hosting Annual ‘Po Man’s Luncheon’ on November 1

The Wilkes Heritage Museum will hold its annual “Po Man’s Luncheon” fundraiser Thursday, November 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes pinto beans, cole slaw, cornbread, dessert and a drink for $7. The pinto beans will be cooked and served from a black iron pot on the front lawn of the Wilkes Heritage Museum. Tents, tables and chairs will be set up for patrons to eat on site. Take out will also be available.

The Wilkes Heritage Museum is currently open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Wilkes Heritage Museum is a non-profit organization that collects and preserves historic structures, artifacts, and documents of Wilkes County and to serve as a resource center for every Wilkes County citizen and visitor. Through exhibits, educational programs, performances, and research, the Wilkes Heritage Museum interprets the history of Wilkes County and western North Carolina. The Wilkes Heritage Museum operates and maintains the Wilkes Heritage Museum, Old Wilkes Jail and the Captain Robert Cleveland Log Home. For more information please call 336-667-3171 or visit our website at www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com

Blue Ridge Energy Makes Donation to Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation

Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels recently donated $4,947 to Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation in Watauga County. The donation represents a penny for every gallon of propane delivered in Watauga County during the past 12 months from the company’s pink breast cancer “Fueling the Fight” propane delivery truck. Since beginning the program in 2013, Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels has donated nearly $73,000 to local breast cancer organizations across its service area.

Pictured left to right are Blue Ridge Energy employees Shawn Aldridge and Kevin Ward, along with hospital employees Angie Shoemake, Cancer Center Social Worker; Debbie Shook, Cancer Center Nursing Director; Addie Cardwell, Foundation Special Events Coordinator; Kim Bianca, Sr. VP of Hospitals and Acute Services; Brian Whitfield, Director of Development; and Dr. Anne-Corinne Beaver, Cancer Liaison Physician.

