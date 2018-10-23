Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 3:04 pm

TONIGHT: Blue Ridge Energy Telephone Town Hall

Blue Ridge Energy will be hosting a telephone town hall beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Calls will be placed to the primary number on your Blue Ridge Energy account or you may dial into the town hill by calling 1-866-416-5215.

To ask a question or comment, simply press STAR 3 at any time during the call to get in que.

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Tuesday October 23

6pm-9pm Beer 101. Call for Reservations.

Wednesday October 24

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The

competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday October 25

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar. Join Lost Province for Open Mic Night hosted by Mike

Preslar. Sign up beginning at 6:30PM. You must be present. Sing, Play, or Stand Up Comedy. Show us your talent! 15 min. time

slots. Keep it 'Family Friendly. Sound Equipment provided. Hosted by 'Cowboy Mike. For more information, contact Mike at

(828)-387-0805

Friday October 26

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Worthless Son-In-Laws. The Worthless Son-in-Laws are a Boone, North Carolina-based band formed and baptized with their grammatically incorrect moniker in the wee hours of 2004. They play Appalachian Mountain Indie-Rock, which various people have likened to some combination of Ryan Adams, Son Volt, Wilco, early REM, the Jayhawks, Mark Eitzel, the Allman Brothers, and Justin Townes Earle. Jimmy Davidson (acoustic guitar/vocals) and Rob Brown (electric guitar/vocals) write songs about t-shirt shops, Mississippi highways, weddings, and life on container ships, among other things. Jimmy draws from his work experiences and flips through Bryan Garner’s Dictionary of Modern American Usage for inspiration, while Rob’s muse is his latent desire to be a truck driver (he is, in truth, a university professor). Jimmy used to play toy drums and acoustic guitar with songwriter Vic Chesnutt. Rich Crepeau (bass guitar, PhD) plays bass and writes a sinister country-punk number his own self now and then. And, he’s on the Boone Board of Adjustment. Dave Brewer plays drums and offers smart-assed commentary on the proceedings.

Saturday October 27

7:30-Closing Live Music: Mystery Hillbillies. The Mystery Hillbillies are a rockin’ band based in the western Piedmont of North Carolina. They play a range of music from the early 40’s to the present. Classic country, western swing, rockabilly, boogie and blues- think Hank, Patsy, Elvis and Emmylou, Bob Wills, Brenda Lee, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Wanda Jackson. Whether you’re a two-stepper, jitterbugger, Lindy hopper, shagger or a plain old leg shaker, you’ll be up on the dance floor when the Mystery Hillbillies get to rockin’. They tailor their sets to the audience and venue, bringing a great entertaining experience to folks of all ages and persuasions. They play most often as a trio, but drums can be added for a bigger sound. Their range of gigs includes swing dances, barn dances, pig pickin’s, house concerts, community concerts, clubs, restaurants, street fairs, festivals, parties and the occasional wedding. They make any event more fun.

Pancake Breakfast and Bazaar at Meat Camp Baptist Church Coming Up October 27

Meat Camp Baptist Church will hold it’s annual Pancake Breakfast and Bazaar on Saturday, October 27.

This event will take place from 7-10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Proceeds from the pancake Breakfast will benefit the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina. Proceeds from the bazaar will benefit the Lottie Moon offering.

Everyone is welcome!

Watauga County Republican Women’s Club to Meet October 31

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 31at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone. The meeting will begin at noon.

All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join.

Call 828-295-9020 for more information.

The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month through November. See us on Facebook and learn more.

MerleFest 2019 Vendor Applications Accepted Beginning November 1

MerleFest, presented by Window World, will be begin accepting applications from vendors and retail merchants for The Shoppes at MerleFest, as well as artisans and craftsmen who wish to be featured in the Heritage Crafts tent, starting November 1. MerleFest is an annual homecoming of musicians and music fans that takes place on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C. MerleFest 2019 will be held April 25 – 28.

Located immediately through the entrance gate, most of the paying public must walk through The Shoppes to get to the main stage and walk back through The Shoppes when exiting. This greatly increases the foot traffic that vendors have visiting their booths. All of The Shoppes are set up on pavement.

Those interested in participating in The Shoppes at MerleFest or the Heritage Crafts area may download an application and review the rules and guidelines atwww.MerleFest.org/vendors/. MerleFest will accept applications through January 15, 2019. A selection committee reviews all applications and will mail acceptance letters to selected vendors in February 2019.

“MerleFest prides itself on presenting vendors and artisans offering unique goods and items you don’t see every day,” says Tina Granger, events logistics assistant for MerleFest. “In fact, our guests are curious each year to see what vendors are here and what treasures they might find. The distinctive items available in The Shoppes are things that you can’t find in most retail establishments. Our challenge is to keep the surprises coming for our MerleFest shoppers.”

Tickets for next year’s festival go on sale November 13, 2018, and may be purchased atwww.MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857. MerleFest offers a three-tiered pricing structure and encourages fans to take advantage of the extended early bird discount. Early Bird Tier 1 tickets may be purchased from November 13 to February 17, 2019; Early Bird Tier 2 tickets from February 18 to April 24. Remaining tickets will be sold at the gate during the festival.

About MerleFest

MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the son of the late American music legend Doc Watson, renowned guitarist Eddy Merle Watson. MerleFest is a celebration of “traditional plus” music, a unique mix of traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including old-time, classic country, bluegrass, folk and gospel and blues, and expanded to include Americana, classic rock and many other styles. The festival hosts a diverse mix of artists on its 13 stages during the course of the four-day event. MerleFest has become the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects and other educational needs.

Boone Town Council Agenda Submission Deadline and Open Board Position Application Deadline is November 2

If anyone wishes to have an agenda item considered by the Boone Town Council at one of their upcoming regular meetings, scheduled for Tuesday, November 13, 2018, or Thursday, November 15, 2018, it must be submitted to the Town Clerk by November 2, 2018, at 5 p.m.

The agenda item request form is available on the Town’s Web site (www.townofboone.net) or can be picked up at Town Hall, 567 W. King Street. The request shall include a description of the subject matter involved and an explanation of the action which is requested. When appropriate, it shall be accompanied by such materials and documents as may be needed in order to explain or understand the request.

Please note: All water allocation requests that require Town Council’s approval must be fully completed and turned into the Public Works Department by the first calendar day of the month by 5 p.m. (or closest prior weekday) in order to be placed on that month’s Town Council agenda. Requests are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of five per Council meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Worley at 828-268- 6200 or by e-mail at Nicole.worley@townofboone.net.

The Town of Boone is currently soliciting applications from people who would like to serve on the following boards:

POSITIONS OPEN

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Two alternate positions

COMMUNITY APPEARANCE COMMISSION

Three positions

CULTURAL RESOURCES ADVISORY BOARD

Three positions

DOWNTOWN BOONE DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION

One Council appointed position

HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Two positions

OUTSIDE AGENCY FUNDING REVIEW COMMITTEE

One position

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Two positions

The next application deadline will be November 2, 2018, by 5 p.m. If you qualify for any of the positions and would like to apply, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Worley at 268-6200 or e-mail Nicole.worley@townofboone.net for more information. You may also visit the Town’s Web site at www.townofboone.net to view information about the various boards and to download an application form.

The Choir of St. Mary of the Hills to Present All Souls Concert at BRAHM November 4

The choir of St. Mary of the Hills will present a concert, “Transeamus: Meditations on Mortality“, on Sunday, November 4 at 2 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum. The concert will focus on the themes of Light, Remembrance, and Rebirth, in honor of All Souls Day.

The concert will feature short readings and quotations on those themes, interspersed with both choral and solo music ranging from the moving Behold the tabernacle of God by Healey Willan and sweetly evocative I sat down under his shadow by Edward Bairstow, to Lori Laitman’s The silver swan, Anton Bruckner’s Ave Maria, and the angelic Gregorian chant In paradisum.

The choir of St. Mary’s has performed many times with various chamber orchestras, but its focus remains unaccompanied singing, and it’s heart is regular Sunday morning worship and monthly choral evensong (during the summer season). Dr. James Bumgardner has been organist and choir director at St. Mary’s for over 30 years, and has led the choir on several trips to study with the foremost directors of Anglican choral music in Cambridge England, most recently last May. The choir has represented North Carolina at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., sung services for St. Mary the Virgin in New York City, and been choir-in-residence at Durham Cathedral in England three times. For more information, please contact St. Mary’s at 828.295.7323, or follow us on Facebook @ MusicfromStMaryoftheHills.

Blood Drive Happening at Appalachian State on November 5

A blood drive will be happening on November 5 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Plemmons Student Union.

Give blood and help save local lives! Donate blood with Community Blood Center of the Carolinas. Call 1-888-59-BLOOD or visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment at any location.

More public drives can be found at Community Blood Center of the Carolinas’ website www.cbcc.us. CBCC has donation centers in Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia, Hickory, and Greensboro (http://www.cbcc.us/about/donor-center-hours.php for center hours).

Friends of the Watauga County Library Book Sale Begins November 6

The Friends of the Watauga County Library are having “The Holiday Book Sale” at the Boone Mall. This is the big sale, starting Tuesday November 6 from 4-9 p.m., Wednesday November 7, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Thursday November 8, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday November 9, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There will be a huge selection of books with something for everyone. In addition to the books there will be gift baskets, which will be the perfect present for a friend, or family who likes to read.

If you would like more information correct the book sale chair Claire Olander 264-8958 Olanddp@bellsouth.mnet or Joan Hearn 295-4767 toadz@bellsouth.net

Watauga High School to Host Veterans Appreciation Night November 7

Watauga High School is planning to host its second-annual Veterans Appreciation Night Nov. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the school’s auditorium. The event will feature performances from the marching band, chorus, JROTC and others. This event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.

Contact Jana Smith at WHS with questions (smithja@wataugaschools.org).

Lees-McRae’s Wall Named to United Soccer Coaches 30 Under 30 List

Lees-McRae College head men’s soccer coach Rich Wall has been named as part of the 2018-19 30 Under 30 class by United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced today (Thursday, Oct. 18).

Wall is in his fourth season at Lees-McRae College and has compiled a record of 33-31-5, including a 20-15-2 mark in Conference Carolinas to date. His Bobcat teams have made the Conference Carolinas tournament in each of his three seasons.

“It is very humbling to be recognized by United Soccer Coaches,” said Wall. “I feel like this is a reflection of all the people I’ve surrounded myself with throughout my playing and coaching career. My wife, parents, former coaches, current staff and players past and present all have a hand in this honor.”

“We are so proud of Rich and this accomplishment,” said Vice President of Athletics and Club Sports Craig McPhail. “It’s a testament to his hard work and dedication to the craft of being a collegiate soccer coach. Lees-McRae has been a great place for young coaches as Rich joins at least five other coaches who have won this award in our department over the past 20 years.”

Launched in 2013, the 30 Under 30 Program is a year-long education and mentorship opportunity designed to support members of the coaching profession who are under and/or up to the age of 30.

Being a member of the class provides an educational scholarship which provides registrations for the United Soccer Coaches Convention and an Advanced Diploma course of the coach’s choosing, as well as a travel stipend to cover costs for attending these events. In addition, members of the 30 Under 30 Program are matched with a mentor who is dedicated to fostering their growth in the game and growing their coaching network.

United Soccer Coaches showcases both current and former members of the 30 Under 30 Program throughout the year across a variety of platforms, including Soccer Journal, the United Soccer Coaches Podcast and the association’s official social media.

For more information of Lees-McRae Athletics, follow us on our social media sites on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics) and on Instagram (leesmcraeathletics).

