Today’s Email Announcements

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday October 17

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 p.m., Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday October 18

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30 p.m. – Closing College Night and Live Music with The Masters of the Big House. The Masters of the Big House are a trio based out of Boone, N.C. Rock/progressive music shows as well acoustic performances are their specialty. They have played at local venues such as Tapp Room, Blowing Rock Brewing Company, Crossroads Coffee, and various house parties. Masters of the Big House is: Joe Karmazyn – Guitar/Vocals, Brett Bullock – Bass, Marcus Clonts – Drums

Friday October 19

7:30 p.m. – Closing Live Music: Handlebar Betty. Laced with elements of southern rock, folk, blues, soul and rockabilly, Handlebar Betty creates a unique sound that is dark, driving, earthy bringing forth a genuine, soulful and eclectic approach to acoustic/electric music. Meris Gantt – Guitar, Stand Up Bass, Vocals

Anna Huffman – Guitar, Stand Up Bass, Vocals, Ukulele

Chad Berry – Banjo, Guitar, Vocals

Jordan Lamb – Electric Guitar, Vocals

Saturday October 20

7:30 p.m. – Closing Live Music: Tin Can Alley. Classic soul and R&B from the 1960’s brought to you by Tin Can Alley. Tin Can Alley was formed in 2006 as a way to deliver the lyrical power and driving rhythms of the classic soul, R&B, and rock of the 60’s to smaller venues. By toning down percussion, using a dog house bass, and focusing on the wonderful vocal harmonies found in the songs released by Motown, Stax-Volt, and Atco-Atlantic, the Cans have developed a loyal following throughout Piedmont and Western NC. Recently this multi-talented trio has added more percussion for larger venues and continues to perform the music of Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Beatles, The Coasters, and The Drifters as well as more contemporary artists Steve Winwood, Delbert McClinton, and Steely Dan at festivals, clubs, restaurants, breweries, and wineries in the region.

WEDNESDAY: Stand in Solidarity at Sanford Mall

To the Appalachian State Community:

The past several weeks have marked a difficult time for many of us as we have witnessed a nationwide controversy on the treatment of sexual assault victims. In the U.S., 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men will experience sexual violence during their lifetime.

Understandably, many have found themselves struggling recently in the face of a socio-political climate that has expressed doubt and even derision toward those who dare to come forward about sexual assault. Although this is highly related to politics, this is not about party lines. Republican, Democrat or otherwise, you probably have a mother, a sister, a daughter or even a father, brother or son who will face sexual violence at some time.

Now more than ever, it is critical that we convey to victims that they will be supported, protected, and believed when they are facing something as life shattering as a sexual assault.

Join us on Wednesday, October 17 from 2:30-7 p.m. as we work to create an environment here at Appalachian State where victims can feel safe. We will be holding a peaceful rally on Sanford Mall. Feel free to bring signs, wear teal if you so desire, and demonstrate your support in any other nonviolent way.

Space on Sanford Mall has been reserved for this demonstration so no other groups will be permitted to be in those areas during this time. There will be parts of the rally in which a microphone will be available for individuals to share their experiences surrounding sexual assault. Please spread the world about this event by mouth or any other available means.

More information can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1240989236041086/

Thank you all for your support and hope to see you Wednesday!

2019 AgOptions Grant Cycle Now Open, Watauga Information Meeting on Thursday, October 18

Agricultural producers in the region hoping to expand or diversify operations on their farms are encouraged to consider applying for a WNC AgOptions Grant, speak with their local Cooperative Extension Agents about proposal ideas, and attend the Grant Information Meeting on Thursday, October 18, from 5:30-7:30 PM. This meeting will take place at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center, located at 252 Poplar Grove Rd. in Boone. WNC AgOptions offers grants to farmers in the following counties: Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga and Yancey counties as well as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Thanks to support from the NC Tobacco Trust Fund, WNC AgOptions will be offering $3000 and $6000 cost-share grants to individual farm businesses, with $216,000 available to spread across 22 counties during 2019. The 2019 application is available for download on the WNC AgOptions website at: http://www.wncagoptions.org/category/information/forms-applications/

Applicants who attend the October 18 grant information session will have an easier time completing the application and can submit higher quality applications. Any farmer who is interested in applying for a WNC AgOptions grant should attend this October 18 meeting.

The official “Intent to Apply” deadline for this year’s AgOptions grants is Friday October 19, 2018. Interested applicants should contact their County Ag Agent by phone, e-mail, or in-person by this date to set up an appointment to discuss their project ideas.

Applications are due at the WNC Communities office by Monday, November 19, 2018 at 5:00 PM. For more information about the grant or meeting, call Watauga Cooperative Extension at 828-264-3061.

Turchin Center Highlights Art from Australia and New Zealand

The community is invited to several exciting events revolving around the exhibition, “Art from Down Under: Australia to New Zealand” currently featured in the Main Gallery at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts through December 8, 2018. The exhibition provides exposure to contemporary and indigenous art and a fascinating perspective on the rich cultural traditions characterizing Australia and New Zealand. Artists from both countries will be on hand in late October and early November to engage with campus and community groups in a panel presentation, printmaking workshop and musical performances. All events are free.

Featured Exhibition

“Art from Down Under: Australia to New Zealand”

Through December 8, Main Gallery

This exhibition supports the university’s mission of promoting global awareness and learning opportunities. Works include Maori art from New Zealand, and Aboriginal artwork from Australia. Indigenous art is centered on story-telling through pictures and symbols to convey history and beliefs of the culture. Artworks range across several media, including painting, sculpture, installation, photography, printmaking, book arts, ceramics and glass.

About the Visiting Artists

Dr. Vincent Alessi is a senior lecturer in the Department of Creative Arts and English at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia. He has curated international art exhibitions on topics varying from abstraction in Australian landscape painting to notions of place and identity in contemporary practice.

Julie Humby is an artist, art curator and assistant librarian at Ara Institute of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand. Her current artwork explores the connection between wonder and the beauty of everyday objects in nature—the poetic potential in the ordinary. She is interested in exploring the space in-between, the areas of slippage between art and artefact, art and craft, and the relationship between object and viewer. Humby works primarily in glass and printmaking and is one of the featured artists in the Art from Down Under exhibition.

Bringing the World to Boone! A Panel Presentation

Date: Wednesday, October 24, 6 pm in the lecture hall

Dr. Vincent Alessi and Julie Humby will discuss contemporary art practices in Australia and New Zealand from the perspective of their respective countries and professions. There will be opportunity for questions and answers as part of the discussion.

Printmaking Workshop with International Artists

Date: Friday, October 26. Session I: 10am – 12 pm, Session II: 2- 4 pm

Humby and Alessi will lead workshops that explore monoprinting using water-based inks on plexiglass. The monoprint is a form of printmaking where the image can only be made once, versus most printmaking which allows for multiple originals. Workshops are FREE and are open to adults ages 17+. Participants may register for one or two sessions, however, space is limited and pre-registration is required by calling 828.262.3017.

First Friday Art Crawl with “Didgeridoo Down Under”

November 2, 6-8 pm

The community is invited to a special First Friday at the Turchin Center with special musical guests from “Didgeridoo Down Under.” A didgeridoo is a tubular musical instrument that has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years. The didgeridoo has an otherworldly sound and are typically made from eucalyptus tree trunks that have been partially hollowed out by termites, then further hollowed out and crafted by man. During the evening, visitors can stroll through the galleries and be inspired by the incredible art, enjoy refreshments and a cash bar. This event, held in conjunction with the First Friday Downtown Boone Art Crawl and is free and open to the public.

Visit www.tcva.org /exhibitions for detailed information.

About the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, named for university benefactors Robert and Lillian Turchin, fulfills Appalachian State University’s long-held mission of providing a home for world-class visual arts programming. The largest facility of its kind in the region, the center presents exhibition, education and collection programs that support the university’s role as a key educational, cultural and service resource. The center presents multi-dimensional exhibits and programs and is a dynamic presence in the community, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the power and excitement of the visual arts. Its eight galleries host changing exhibitions featuring local, regional, national and international artists.

The Turchin Center is located at 423 West King St., in Boone. Hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tues. – Thurs. and Saturday, and Noon – 8 p.m., Friday. The Center is closed Sunday and Monday, and observes all university holidays. Admission is always free, although donations are gratefully accepted. For general inquiries, to be added to the mailing or e-news list, to obtain donor program details or to schedule a tour, call 828-262-3017, e-mail turchincenter@appstate.edu or visit tcva.org. The Turchin Center can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter @TurchinCenter.

Sponsors

The Turchin Center receives critical support from a group of outstanding media sponsors that are dedicated to promoting the arts in our region, including: High Country 365, High Country Radio, WFDD 88.5, WDAV 89.9 and WASU 90.5FM.

Cirque Italia Coming to Hickory October 18-21

Did you know Cirque Italia has TWO traveling shows?! For the first time ever, The NEW GOLD UNIT IS COMING TO HICKORY, NC with the state of the art water show you DON’T WANT TO MISS!!!

Cirque Italia has grown to the point where the next logical step can only be to expand operations and double our presence at the national level. In response to our wonderful fans all over the U.S., and with over 90% of shows being sold out, NOW is the perfect time for a substantial investment.

Beginning in 2017, Cirque Italia, the first traveling Water Circus, introduced a second unit, the Gold Unit: a luxurious experience where technology and preforming arts are mixed to create a one-of-a-kind show. Now for 2018, a brand-new performance has been created.

This new performance will feature an ultra-modern water curtain that controls every droplet of water meticulously. Audience members can expect to see words and beautiful patterns as the water falls to the ‘lagoon’ below. Cirque Italia is ready to provide a breathtaking experience. This new stage by itself is enough to amaze the most demanding audience, and synchronized with the most creative display of superhuman talent – the result is simply out of this world!

The latest trends of the industry are challenged with every Cirque Italia appearance and this 2nd unit is not going to be any different. A careful casting selection has united the best artists from all over the world. This production will feature acts all the way from Russia to Mexico. Cirque Italia believes in multi-culturalism as one of our strongest assets.

Packed full of incredible acts, there is no room for boredom. The variety presented is exceptional. For those who enjoy whimsy, we have an Avatar. There is almost no bodily limit for our contortionist, Ricardo, as he bends in ways you never would have imagined. Our incredible wheel of death performance features a front summersault flip, something you will be hard-pressed to see anywhere else. If that doesn’t get your head spinning, perhaps our 5 roller skaters and their incredible tricks and turns will. And although Cirque Italia does not use animals in our performances, this year we will be featuring amazing lifelike elephant puppets. They are so well made, you might just think they are real. Whether it’s a futuristic laser act or mesmerizing aerial performances, the show has something for all tastes and expectations. One thing Cirque Italia sets out to accomplish is to create a type of world-class entertainment suitable for all age groups.

This new second unit also follows the same strict animal-free policy that makes the Water Circus stand out from other circus entertainment shows.

The “magic touch” of the Italian entrepreneur Manuel Rebecchi, President and Owner of Cirque Italia, added to the flawless direction of the COO, Chanté DeMoustes, and has turned this once romantic project into a successful production known and acclaimed all over the country.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be amazed and transported to a fantastic realm where your deepest dreams can -and will- come true.

For more information visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10.00-$50.00 depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to find out the promo code for this location.

When: October 18-21

Where: 1960 Highway 70 SE, Hickory NC 28602

At: Valley Hills Mall

Near: Sears

In the mall parking lot u nder the stunning White & Blue Big Top Tent

Oct 18 – Thursday: 7:30pm

Oct 19 – Friday: 7:30pm

Oct 20 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

Oct 21 – Sunday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10am – 6pm

On show days: 10am – 9pm

You can purchase tickets through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.

Non vediamo l’ora di vedervi allo spettacolo! Let Your Imagination Wander…and come DIVE into the Magical world of CIRQUE ITALIA

Annual Black Saturday 5K with Appalachian State to be Held November 17

The Black Saturday 5K will be held on November 17 at 9 a.m. Come join Appalachian students and other members of the community to celebrate the 10th annual Black Saturday 5K. Not only are door prizes awarded to lucky participants, all pre-registered runners will receive a long-sleeved game day race t-shirt!

The Black Saturday 5K was started to raise money for the James Avant Academic Scholarship Fund. This scholarship goes to Recreation Management students at Appalachian State.

For early registration prices, be sure to register before November 14. Early registration costs are $15 for students and $20 for the public. After November 14, the cost for registration is $25 for everyone. This year the event will begin and end at Beaver College of Health Sciences, Leon Levine Hall. There will also be parking available at this location.

The event WILL happen rain or shine, so prepare for anything! When the race has ended there will be refreshments available to participants along with local business door prizes. You must be present to win a door prize. All results will be posted to the Black Saturday 5K web page and emailed to all participants. Come out on November 17 to join in on the fun!

To find out more information or to sign up, go to 5k.appstate.edu.

Beech Mountain Season Passes Still Available

Don’t miss out on your chance to save! Season passes are still available for the low price of $425. Order now before they sell out!

Next week, a limited amount of passes will be available for $450 ($100 in savings).

Season passes are available for pick-up Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More Value for You!

Lift 5 will operate an additional hour, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., for Beech Mountain Resort season pass holders on weekends (Saturday/Sunday) and during the holiday period (December 15-January 1). This will remain in effect starting December 15th through March 10th. This perk excludes MLK and President’s Day.

Beech Mountain Resort Season Passholders receive discounts on the mountain during the ski season when you show your season pass at the following locations:

Bonus Lift Tickets

Show your 2018-19 Beech Mountain Resort Pass to receive (4) free bonus* lift tickets at the following resort:

Diamond Peak Ski Resort (Incline Village, NV) Blackout Dates: December 22-January 6; January 19-21; February 15-24

Show your 2018-19 Beech Mountain Resort Pass to receive (3) free bonus* lift tickets at the following resort:

Purgatory (Durango, CO)

Hesperus (Durango, CO)

Sipapu (Vadito, NM)

Pajarito (Los Alamos, NM)

Nordic Valley (Eden, UT)

Snowbowl (Flagstaff, AZ)

Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Investigation into E-Cigarette Maker Juul

Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that he has launched an investigation into Juul, the e-cigarette company. He sent the company a civil investigative demand to ask for more information about Juul’s marketing practices, retailers, contact with resellers, efforts to verify age before purchase, and any youth education and awareness programs. He also asks for information about the number of North Carolinians using Juul.

“The use of e-cigarettes among young people is increasing at staggering rates,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Juul dominates the market. I am extremely concerned about the way Juul has marketed its product to young people, who face increased risk for addiction and exposure to health problems.”

Juul controls about 70 percent of the market for e-cigarettes. According to the CDC, 2.1 million high schoolers and middle schoolers reported using e-cigarettes in 2017. By the fall of 2018, that number had grown to approximately 3.7 million minors using e-cigarettes. Health risks include nicotine addiction, nicotine poisoning, heart disease, lung disease, behavior changes, and more.

For more information, view the Attorney General’s fact sheet here.

Video of today’s press conference can be viewed at facebook.com/ncdoj.

A copy of the CID can be found here.

