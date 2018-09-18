Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 12:20 pm

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday September 19

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 p.m., Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 p.m. so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday September 20

$3 Thursday and College Night – $3 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30 p.m. – Closing: College Night and Live Music with Chris McGinnis. Chris McGinnis is a singer-songwriter from the foothills of North Carolina. Resting between heartaches and hiccups, his songs are often narrative-driven snapshots of everyday life.

Friday September 21

7:30 p.m. – Closing: Live Music – Centerpiece Jazz Trio. Playing straight ahead classic jazz – including swing tunes, show tunes, Latin and original jazz compositions – The Centerpiece Jazz Trio performs an eclectic mix of tunes that will satisfy the most sophisticated listener and provide the perfect background entertainment for restaurants whose patrons can have a decent conversation without shouting over the music. The Centerpiece Jazz Trio is pleased to perform at Lost Province Brewing Co. Joseph Hasty is band leader, guitarist and vocalist for the popular regional group Centerpiece Jazz which has performed in Western North Carolina for the past 20 years. Shows at the Biltmore House and Grove Park Inn in Asheville; The Purple Onion in Saluda; Hickory Tap Room’s Jazz on Tap; The Grind Café in Morganton; Festivals like Oktoberfest and Lenoir’s Sculpture Festival are but a few of the venues at which the group has performed. Joining Joseph is ASU guitar instructor Andy Page and local luthier Ben McPherron on upright bass.

Saturday September 22

7:30 p.m. – Closing: Live Music – Abigail Dowd Duo. Singer/songwriter Abigail Dowd grew up under the North Carolina longleaf pines and hints of the early Celtic settlers weave through her music. Her lyrics are mesmerizing and her bluesy voice has been described as “a rare thing that is at once strong and generous in its vulnerability.” She blends her classical guitar style with the edgy bass and percussion of Jason Duff, a Greensboro native and longtime musician.

Appalachian State Board of Trustees to Meet September 20-21

The Board of Trustees of Appalachian State University and its several committees will meet on Thursday and Friday, September 20 & 21, 2018, at the Plemmons Student Union (PSU) on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. Meetings will be held according to the following schedule:

Thursday, September 20

1:00 p.m. Student Affairs Committee

Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room

2:00 p.m. Business Affairs Committee

Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room



3:00 p.m. Athletics Committee

Room 415 – Rough Ridge Room

3:00 p.m. Academic Affairs Committee

Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room

4:00 p.m. Audit Committee

Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room

Friday, September 21

8:00 a.m. Trustees’ Breakfast with Chancellor Everts

Room 417 – Beacon Heights Room

9:00 a.m. Board of Trustees

Room 420 – Parkway Ballroom

Notice of Special Meeting of the Watauga Public Facilities Corporation

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Watauga Public Facilities Corporation will hold a Special Meeting on September 21, 2018, at 10 a.m. in the County Manager’s Conference Room at the Watauga County Administration Building located at 814 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina.

This notice is given by order of Deron Geouque, President, Watauga Public Facilities Corporation. Watauga Public Facilities Corporation is a nonprofit corporation that assists the County of Watauga in carrying out its governmental functions through the acquisition, construction, operation, sale or lease of real estate and improvements, facilities and equipment. The purpose of this meeting is to approve a capital financing for the benefit of the County of Watauga.

The Steel Wheels to Play in Wilkesboro on September 22

The Steel Wheels will be making a stop in Wilkesboro for Carolina in the Fall to play some of their favorite jams.

Hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, The Steel Wheels are familiar with the traditions of folk music and how a string band is supposed to sound. In fact, they’ve been drawing on those steadfast traditions for more than a decade. Yet their name also evokes a sense of forward motion, which is clearly reflected in their latest album, Wild As We Came Here.

Then, as now, The Steel Wheels’ style weaves through Americana and bluegrass music, folk and old-time music, and the acoustic poetry of the finest singer-songwriters. By incorporating percussion and keyboards into the sessions for the first time, Wild As We Came Here adds new textures to their catalog, as themes of discovery, perseverance, and yes, a bit of wildness, run throughout the collection. You can find the full album here

Watauga County Singing Convention is September 22

The Watauga County Singing Convention is set for Saturday, September 22 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, located at 1128 Baird’s Creek Road in Vilas.

Singing will begin at 6 p.m.

For more information, call Clint Cornett (828-297-3270) or Ne il Oliver (828-297-3653).

Grandfather Mountain Girl Scout Day Rescheduled for September 22

Daisies, Brownies, Juniors, Cadettes, Seniors, Ambassadors and… Bears?

For 48 years, Grandfather Mountain has celebrated the Girl Scouts of the United States of America, and the tradition continues Saturday, Sept. 22, as the Linville, N.C., nature park hosts its annual Girl Scout Day.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 15, the special day was rescheduled for Sept. 22, due to projected inclement weather from Hurricane Florence.

On Girl Scout Day, all Girl Scouts in uniform and their troop leaders are admitted to Grandfather Mountain for free, while discounted admission is available for family members joining them.

The tradition started in 1971, when Grandfather Mountain “adopted” the Girl Scouts. The scouts returned the favor by adopting Grandfather’s mascot, Mildred the black bear, even presenting her with special pins to celebrate her years with the organization.

Forty-seven years later, scouts will return to Grandfather for a mountain’s worth of outdoor fun. This year’s event focuses on birds, although its scope has something of a wider wingspan.

“Grandfather Mountain is a great place for Girl Scouts because of the easy access to outdoors, museums and animal habitats,” said Amy Renfranz, director of education and natural resources for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park. “In a single, well-planned visit to Grandfather Mountain, scouts can do activities that allow them to earn badges, like EcoLearner, Good Neighbor and other plant and animal badges.”

With the bird theme, however, scouts can choose from such programming as birding and make-your-own-wings arts and crafts. There is also a service project component. This year’s is being coordinated in partnership with the nonprofit Ocean Conservancy and will see scouts participating in a watershed cleanup.

The fun starts at 9 a.m. with check-in at the park’s Nature Museum, and the event concludes at 3:30 p.m. with a closing ceremony. To see the full schedule of events, visit https://grandfather.com/events/48th-annual-girl-scout-day/.

For more information on Girl Scout Day, call the Grandfather Mountain Naturalist Office at (828) 733-4326, or email naturalists@grandfather.com.

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call (800) 468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.

Public Hearing and Planning Commission to Meet September 24

There will be a Public Hearing and Planning Commission meeting of Monday, September 24, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in Town Council Chambers.

Watauga County Republican Women’s Club to Meet September 26 The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, September 26 at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-295-9020 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. See us on Facebook and learn more.

Final Senior Softball Tournament of the Season is Friday, September 28

The High Country Senior Softball team will host the final softball tournament of the season on Friday, September 28 at 10 a.m. at the Watauga Recreation Complex.

The teams that will be competing are the Ashe County Boys, Boone High Country Seniors, Johnson City and the Burnsville Bears.

The tournament will include guest singers to sing the National Anthem and God Bless America before games and Take Me Out to the Ballgame between games.

Free refreshments (fruit, energy bars and water) will be provided for teams between games.

Games will be played at the Watauga Recreation fields #2 & 3 ( turn off State Farm Road at the Fire Station ). First game is 10 a.m. with Johnson City vs. Ashe County Boys on field 2 and HCSS vs. Burnsville on field #3. Second games will be Winner vs. Winner and Loser vs. Loser to determine standings 1 through 4.

For more information, contact Bert Valery at 727-215-5560 or by email at bertvalery1@hotmail.com.

Craft Enrichment Program Classes Underway For This Fall

Craft Enrichment Program classes are sponsored by Appalachian State Department of Applied Design, and are non-profit, not for credit classes open to the whole community.

Deadline to register Sept 20th Begins Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Cost $130 Pre-registration required

Deadline to register Sept 20th Begins Wednesday, September 26th, 2018 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm Cost $185 Pre-registration required

Deadline to register Oct 10th Begins Monday, October 15th, 2018 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm Cost $185 Pre-registration required

Deadline to register Oct 31st Begins Saturday, November 3rd, 2018 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Cost $95 Pre-registration required

Deadline to register Oct 31st Begins Monday, November 5th, 2018 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Cost $160 Pre-registration required

Watauga County Arts Council yART Supply Sale Happening September 29 It’s a yART Supply Sale! While the name sounds a lot like a yard sale, this sale is not your typical yard sale at all! This sale is geared to helping artists…whether it is to acquire lightly used art supplies at a discounted price or whether it is to get rid of art supplies they may not need. The Watauga County Arts Council is offering this opportunity for artists to participate in the yART Supply Sale on Saturday, September 29 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Blue Ridge ArtSpace. Artists may lease a space for $15 to set up their own table and sell off those excess supplies many artists seem to collect. Many times they’ve dabbled in a medium, decided they didn’t like it or decided they like something else better. Those supplies, equipment, and other paraphernalia can fill up a closet quickly or possibly even more than a closet. Why not use this opportunity to turn those unused items into a little cash? At the same time, perhaps artists (or wannabe artists) want to try out a medium, but they don’t really want to expend a lot of money to do that. This is a golden opportunity to pick up the necessary supplies or tools from another artist at a bargain price! It’s also a great opportunity for art students to save a little money on supplies. Artists are asked to email wcac@watauga-arts.org to let the Arts Council know you will need a booth space. A minimum $15 donation is required. Bring your own table and/or shelter. For information you may also call 828-264-1789. The Blue Ridge ArtSpace is located at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. “It’s the place with the little blue people on the front porch.” Watauga County Republican Party Hosting Reverse Raffle on October 5 The Watauga County Republican Party is hosting a Reverse Raffle on Friday, October 5 at The Harvest House in Boone. The event will begin with registration at 5:30 p.m., dinner catered by Dan’l Boone Inn from 6-7 p.m., and raffle from 7 p.m. until. The cost of the raffle ticket, including two meals is $100. Only 250 tickets are available. There are cash prizes and grand prize of $5,000 for the LAST ticket drawn. For tickets call 828-264-5607, or email akwbrnc@gmail.com by October 2. Third Annual Community Fall Dance is October 6 The Community Fall Dance at the Grand Mountain Ballroom in the Plemmons Student Union at Appalachian State University is set for Saturday, October 6. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and dancing will follow from 7-10 p.m. Music for the event will be provided by the Lucky Strikes. Tickets are $25 if purchased in advance or $30 at the door. College student tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets include two drinks (beer or wine). You must be at least 18 years of age to attend. Tickets can be purchased online at conferences-camps.appstate.edu or payable by check to: Appalachian State University, Conference and Camp Services, ASU Box 32042, Boone, NC, 28609, Attn: 2018 Fall dance. Please include the names, email addresses and contact phone numbers for each person that is attending. For more information, contact Karen Trefz at 828-262-2942 or trefzkr@appstate.edu. Blowing Rock Youth Organization Receives Grant From Killington World Cup Committee The Killington World Cup Committee (KWCC) awards $207,000 to more than 15 nonprofits in the Northeast area – including the Appalachian Ski Education Foundation (ASEF) from Blowing Rock. Expanding through seven states, the competitive grant opportunity supports programs that increase winter sports participation for youth and assist with competition and training infrastructure. The Vermont-based Killington World Cup Committee strives to support the Women’s World Cup while giving back to local and regional youth development. The goal of these grants is to increase availability to winter sports for the youth and individuals with disabilities. The grant awards will inspire many to ski and snowboard in the Eastern regions. Taking place November 23-25, the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Tour will once again bring the women’s giant slalom and slalom races to Vermont and is expected to attract U.S. Ski Team superstars like Mikaela Shiffrin to compete against the best women’s technical alpine skiers in the world. Appalachian Ski Education Foundation (ASEF) from Blowing Rock, an organization that strives to support and develop skiing, was one of the non-profits to receive a grant from the Killington World Cup Committee.

