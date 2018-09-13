Today’s Email Announcements

Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 3:29 pm

National Food System Expert Coming to Boone on September 19

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is partnering with the Watauga Food Council for TWO events that will help develop ideas about how Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and the Watauga Food Council can collectively strengthen the local food system and to get to work on implementing those ideas.

Guest expert, Noah Fulmer of Fair Food Network will share national examples of communities engaging in local food systems work, including policy initiatives to inspire ideas for Watauga County and build momentum for community action.

Noah will help identify opportunities where the Watauga County Food Council can make the greatest impact. This FREE event will include a locally-sourced meal.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 19: Dinner @ 5:30 p.m. | Talk begins @ 6 p.m.

WHERE : Watauga Ag Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Road, Boone

COST: FREE! *Includes a delicious and complimentary locally-sourced meal

ABOUT: Participants will have the opportunity to network with others interested in creating a robust and fair local food system that is accessible by all. A focus of this talk will be on the expansion, successes, and challenges of Double Up Food Bucks programs nationally and within Watauga County.

On Thursday, September 20, “Action Planning!” begins. Join the Watauga Food Council for a FREE working lunch to develop an action plan to begin implementing the ideas seeded from the night before.

WHEN: Thursday, September 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Watauga Ag Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Road, Boone

COST: FREE! *Includes a delicious and complimentary locally-sourced meal

ABOUT: Come learn about how the Watauga County Food Council is helping to improve the community food system and the numerous ways individuals and organizations can get involved.

Jared Cates from Community Food Strategies and Carolina Farm Stewardship Association will provide examples of what other NC communities have done around policy and advocacy.

Participate in a World Cafe to learn about each of the four Watauga Food Council Working Groups:

FOOD ACCESS AND SECURITY: All individuals of the community have access to fresh, healthy, affordable and diverse local food.

PROMOTION OF LOCAL FOOD SYSTEM AND HEALTHY FOODS TO CONSUMERS: The public interacts with local food and farms in meaningful ways to learn about the food system.

VIABLE CAREER CHOICES: All individuals have the opportunity to develop viable careers within the community’s many and diverse local farm and food businesses.

FOOD POLICY: Research, develop and recommend new policies or policy changes to the Watauga Food Council

RSVP HERE or by visiting www.brwia.org

Boone Native Maura Shawn Scanlin to Return with Traditional Music Duo ‘Rakish’ for Workshop and Concert at The Jones House September 22

Boone native Maura Shawn Scanlin and Boston based guitarist Conor Hearn unite to form the duo Rakish. The two friends met in the Irish and Scottish traditional music community in Boston while studying for their bachelors degrees in the area; Conor at Tufts University, and Maura Shawn at the New England Conservatory.

Maura Shawn is a two-time U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion, and Conor is emerging as one of the most sought-after Celtic guitarists in the greater Boston area and beyond. As a duo they perform a unique take on traditional Irish and Scottish fiddle tunes and songs.

Alternately sensitive and driving, the duo’s recent self-titled EP release explores original melodies and reinvents traditional ones in a way that reflects their shared love for old tunes and classical chamber music.

The duo has performed on Front Row Boston, Brian O’Donovan’s Burren Backroom Series, and can be heard on broadcasts of WGBH’s “A Celtic Sojourn.”

Rakish will give a concert at The Jones House on Saturday, September 22 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. For reservations email mark.freed@townofboone.net or call 828-268-6282.

Prior to the concert, the duo will lead a workshop at 4:30 p.m. on Traditional Celtic ensemble playing with a focus on group arranging and accompaniment. All instruments are welcome – fiddles, guitars, and other string instruments are especially encouraged! The workshop is free for concert attendees.

Final Senior Softball Tournament of the Season is Friday, September 28

The High Country Senior Softball team will host the final softball tournament of the season on Friday, September 28 at 10 a.m. at the Watauga Recreation Complex.

The teams that will be competing are the Ashe County Boys, Boone High Country Seniors, Johnson City and the Burnsville Bears.

The tournament will include guest singers to sing the National Anthem and God Bless America before games and Take Me Out to the Ballgame between games.

Free refreshments (fruit, energy bars and water) will be provided between games.

For more information, contact Bert Valery at 727-215-5560 or by email at bertvalery1@hotmail.com.

Revolutionary War Days Celebrate Heroic March to Victory

Trace the steps of the heroic Overmountain Men and learn about Morganton’s prominent role in the struggle for Independence during the annual Revolutionary War Days celebration, September 29-30.

The weekend kicks off with a bang Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Crossing of the Catawba River at Greenlee Ford. Folks are invited to gather on the lawn behind Judge’s Riverside Restaurant and watch Patriot militia re-enactors and others cross the river. The re-enactors will fire their muskets during the crossing.

This event takes place at the exact spot, Greenlee Ford, where the Overmountain Men forded the river in the fall of 1780 en route southward to their surprise victory over the British at the Battle of Kings Mountain, a turning point in the American Revolution.

Once the re-enactors, who are also joined by citizens, cross the river, they present a brief program to educate people of the historical significance of these various groups of mountain men who mustered in Burke County 238 years ago. The program has presentations of colors by the Sons of the American Revolution and the Freedom High ROTC, along with fife and drum music.

An afternoon program follows on the grounds by the river from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The afternoon lineup includes speakers, Colonial music and dancing, and children’s games.

“These men tracked down the British a week later and quickly defeated them at Kings Mountain. Then they went home,” said Linda Lindsey of the Historic Burke Foundation, which presents Revolutionary War Days. “They never did fight together again as an organized militia. It’s a great story of the American underdog and a quintessential story of the American spirit.”

Sunday’s festivities take place from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Charles McDowell House. McDowell was head of Burke Militia and a wealthy man who fed the estimated 1,500 patriots and their horses in preparation for the battle.

At the McDowell House, which is the oldest brick structure in Burke County, there will be home tours, sampling of food made from Colonial recipes, storytelling about Revolutionary War heroes and heroines, period demonstrations and music, and sipping of Loyalist and Patriot tea.

“There are people who come just for the food. It’s an extraordinary culinary experience to taste recipes that people used in their everyday lives at that time,” Lindsey said.

Admission is free both days and there is no charge for food on Sunday. On Saturday, a chicken tender lunch is available for $10 per person, or folks may dine inside the restaurant.

For information on the events of Revolutionary War Days, go to www.historicburke.org, or call the Historic Burke Foundation at 828-437-4104, or Linda Lindsey at 828-448-2923.

Third Annual Community Fall Dance is October 6

The Community Fall Dance at the Grand Mountain Ballroom in the Plemmons Student Union at Appalachian State University is set for Saturday, October 6. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and dancing will follow from 7-10 p.m.

Music for the event will be provided by the Lucky Strikes.

Tickets are $25 if purchased in advance or $30 at the door. College student tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets include two drinks (beer or wine). You must be at least 18 years of age to attend.

Tickets can be purchased online at conferences-camps.appstate.edu or payable by check to: Appalachian State University, Conference and Camp Services, ASU Box 32042, Boone, NC, 28609, Attn: 2018 Fall dance.

Please include the names, email addresses and contact phone numbers for each person that is attending.

For more information, contact Karen Trefz at 828-262-2942 or trefzkr@appstate.edu.

Town of Boone’s Jimmy Smith Maranon & Street Party Rescheduled For October 19

From the town of Boone:

“Thank you for your patience as we try to adjust plans to accommodate Hurricane Florence. This afternoon, Appalachian State University announced that they will be cancelling the Southern Mississippi game. While the forecast for Friday looks fine today, weather conditions are changing quickly, and we feel it best to reschedule the Jimmy Smith Maranon and Street Party for Friday, October 19, 2018. This was a difficult decision, and one we did not make lightly. Please follow us on Facebook or Instagram for additional updates. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience, and we hope to see you on October 19th for the Jimmy Smith Maranon and Street Party.”

To reserve a Jimmy Smith Park Maranon T-Shirt, a .00333k sticker, and a maranon bib, contact Sarah Upton at sarah.upton@townofboone.net.

The Cultural Resources Department would like to thank the generous sponsors: Echota, Mast General Store. M-Prints, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, and Appalachian Mountain Brewery. Their support of events like the Jimmy Smith Park Maranon and Street Party help ensure that Boone remains an exciting and vibrant community.

For more information about the Jimmy Smith Maranon and Street Party, please contact the Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Department at 828-268-6280 or visit the Jones House online at joneshouse.org.

Olympic Super-G Medalist, Andrew Weibrecht Joins Sugar Mountain Resort’s Preseason Ski Clinic Coaching Staff

Not everyone appears on the cover of Sports Illustrated or skis their way to winning two Olympic medals, except of course, Andrew Weibrecht, who will be joining Sugar Mountain Resort’s preseason ski clinic coaching staff December 7-9. Nicknamed theWarhorse for the way he attacks the mountain, Andrew will spend each day up-close and personal with participants.

The 23-year-old ski racing camp coincides with SugarFest, a star-studded celebration which features Olympic figure skating silver medalist, Paul Wylie, and includes lift tickets, coaching fees, tuning clinic, video analysis and Saturday night dinner.

Sugar Mountain Resort, North Carolina’s largest snow-sports playground, offers skiing, snowboarding, ice-skating, tubing and snowshoeing. Historical winter season opening and closing dates as well as annual snowfall can be found on the stats page.

Click here to learn more about Sugar Mountain Resort or call 800-SUGAR MT.

BRAHM is Looking For New Volunteers!

Excited to be a part of the High Country’s art community? Looking to meet amazing people and help out your local museum? BRAHM is looking for volunteers to help coordinate and staff various events and programs. Volunteers are needed in the following areas:

Refreshments- Assist BRAHM in serving food and working as a bartender for special events.

Mailings– Help us prepare and send mailings to our patrons, members, and supporters.

Reception– Become the face of BRAHM by welcoming visitors from all over the region and country to the museum and Blowing Rock.

Greeter– Help us greet patrons at the museum’s events and programs.

Exhibitions – Assist with the seasonal installation and de-installation of exhibitions in our galleries.

Gallery Security– Help us protect our artwork by staffing the gallery during private events.

If you’re interested in any of these positions and find yourself with extra time, become a part of our museum community by reaching out to our Business Manager Sharon Caldwell or to our Volunteer Coordinator Anna Clair Miller via their contact info below.

Thanks for your continued support of BRAHM.

Sharon Caldwell

Office Manager

828.295.9099 ext. 3003

officemanager@blowingrockmuseum.org

Anna Clair Miller

Visitor Services & Volunteer Coordinator

(828) 295-9099 ext. 3001

info@blowingrockmuseum.org

High Country United Way Ready to Help Communities Affected by Hurricane Florence

High Country United Way continues to all neighbors in need. To aid in this effort, the UW Helps NC Fund has been established to help High Country United Way respond to immediate storm and flooding relief requests by local agencies, and to continue to meet needs as they unfold throughout the coming weeks. Donations can be made by texting UWHELPSNC to 41444 or at United Way of North Carolina and selecting High Country United Way.

Donations to High Country United Way allow them to help direct funds immediately to where they are needed.

High Country residents who need assistance related to the hurricane can dial 2-1-1 to reach a trained call specialist who can help them find resources they need. Hundreds of disaster-related calls have already been answered by the 2-1-1 Call Center. Call specialists have helped people find evacuation routes, food, water and shelter. 2-1-1 is provided to the residents of the High Country by High Country United Way.

